Global Transaction Banking (TB) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Transaction Banking (TB) market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Transaction Banking (TB) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Transaction Banking (TB) market.

Summary

Global Transaction Banking (TB) Scope and Market Size

Transaction Banking (TB) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Transaction Banking (TB) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Transaction Banking (TB) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

By Company

BNP Paribas

Bank of China

Citigroup Inc

HSBC

ICBC

JPMorgan Chase & Co

Mizuho Financial Group

Standard Chartered

MUFG

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Credit Agricole

China Merchants Bank

Segment by Type

Cash Management

Trade Finance

Segment by Application

Corporates

Financial Institutions

The report on the Transaction Banking (TB) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Transaction Banking (TB) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Transaction Banking (TB) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Transaction Banking (TB) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Transaction Banking (TB) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Transaction Banking (TB) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Transaction Banking (TB) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Transaction Banking (TB) Revenue in Transaction Banking (TB) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Transaction Banking (TB) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Transaction Banking (TB) Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Transaction Banking (TB) Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Transaction Banking (TB) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Transaction Banking (TB) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Transaction Banking (TB) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Transaction Banking (TB) Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Transaction Banking (TB) Industry Trends

1.4.2 Transaction Banking (TB) Market Drivers

1.4.3 Transaction Banking (TB) Market Challenges

1.4.4 Transaction Banking (TB) Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Transaction Banking (TB) by Type

2.1 Transaction Banking (TB) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Cash Management

2.1.2 Trade Finance

2.2 Global Transaction Banking (TB) Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Transaction Banking (TB) Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Transaction Banking (TB) Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Transaction Banking (TB) Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Transaction Banking (TB) by Application

3.1 Transaction Banking (TB) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Corporates

3.1.2 Financial Institutions

3.2 Global Transaction Banking (TB) Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Transaction Banking (TB) Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Transaction Banking (TB) Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Transaction Banking (TB) Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Transaction Banking (TB) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Transaction Banking (TB) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Transaction Banking (TB) Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Transaction Banking (TB) Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Transaction Banking (TB) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Transaction Banking (TB) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Transaction Banking (TB) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Transaction Banking (TB) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Transaction Banking (TB) Headquarters, Revenue in Transaction Banking (TB) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Transaction Banking (TB) Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Transaction Banking (TB) Companies Revenue in Transaction Banking (TB) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Transaction Banking (TB) Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Transaction Banking (TB) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Transaction Banking (TB) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Transaction Banking (TB) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Transaction Banking (TB) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Transaction Banking (TB) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Transaction Banking (TB) Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Transaction Banking (TB) Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Transaction Banking (TB) Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Transaction Banking (TB) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Transaction Banking (TB) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Transaction Banking (TB) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Transaction Banking (TB) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Transaction Banking (TB) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Transaction Banking (TB) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Transaction Banking (TB) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Transaction Banking (TB) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Transaction Banking (TB) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Transaction Banking (TB) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BNP Paribas

7.1.1 BNP Paribas Company Details

7.1.2 BNP Paribas Business Overview

7.1.3 BNP Paribas Transaction Banking (TB) Introduction

7.1.4 BNP Paribas Revenue in Transaction Banking (TB) Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 BNP Paribas Recent Development

7.2 Bank of China

7.2.1 Bank of China Company Details

7.2.2 Bank of China Business Overview

7.2.3 Bank of China Transaction Banking (TB) Introduction

7.2.4 Bank of China Revenue in Transaction Banking (TB) Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Bank of China Recent Development

7.3 Citigroup Inc

7.3.1 Citigroup Inc Company Details

7.3.2 Citigroup Inc Business Overview

7.3.3 Citigroup Inc Transaction Banking (TB) Introduction

7.3.4 Citigroup Inc Revenue in Transaction Banking (TB) Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Citigroup Inc Recent Development

7.4 HSBC

7.4.1 HSBC Company Details

7.4.2 HSBC Business Overview

7.4.3 HSBC Transaction Banking (TB) Introduction

7.4.4 HSBC Revenue in Transaction Banking (TB) Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 HSBC Recent Development

7.5 ICBC

7.5.1 ICBC Company Details

7.5.2 ICBC Business Overview

7.5.3 ICBC Transaction Banking (TB) Introduction

7.5.4 ICBC Revenue in Transaction Banking (TB) Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 ICBC Recent Development

7.6 JPMorgan Chase & Co

7.6.1 JPMorgan Chase & Co Company Details

7.6.2 JPMorgan Chase & Co Business Overview

7.6.3 JPMorgan Chase & Co Transaction Banking (TB) Introduction

7.6.4 JPMorgan Chase & Co Revenue in Transaction Banking (TB) Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 JPMorgan Chase & Co Recent Development

7.7 Mizuho Financial Group

7.7.1 Mizuho Financial Group Company Details

7.7.2 Mizuho Financial Group Business Overview

7.7.3 Mizuho Financial Group Transaction Banking (TB) Introduction

7.7.4 Mizuho Financial Group Revenue in Transaction Banking (TB) Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Mizuho Financial Group Recent Development

7.8 Standard Chartered

7.8.1 Standard Chartered Company Details

7.8.2 Standard Chartered Business Overview

7.8.3 Standard Chartered Transaction Banking (TB) Introduction

7.8.4 Standard Chartered Revenue in Transaction Banking (TB) Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Standard Chartered Recent Development

7.9 MUFG

7.9.1 MUFG Company Details

7.9.2 MUFG Business Overview

7.9.3 MUFG Transaction Banking (TB) Introduction

7.9.4 MUFG Revenue in Transaction Banking (TB) Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 MUFG Recent Development

7.10 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

7.10.1 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Company Details

7.10.2 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Business Overview

7.10.3 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Transaction Banking (TB) Introduction

7.10.4 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Revenue in Transaction Banking (TB) Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Recent Development

7.11 Credit Agricole

7.11.1 Credit Agricole Company Details

7.11.2 Credit Agricole Business Overview

7.11.3 Credit Agricole Transaction Banking (TB) Introduction

7.11.4 Credit Agricole Revenue in Transaction Banking (TB) Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Credit Agricole Recent Development

7.12 China Merchants Bank

7.12.1 China Merchants Bank Company Details

7.12.2 China Merchants Bank Business Overview

7.12.3 China Merchants Bank Transaction Banking (TB) Introduction

7.12.4 China Merchants Bank Revenue in Transaction Banking (TB) Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 China Merchants Bank Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

