Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Segment by Type

5-seater MPV

7-seater MPV

More than 7-seater MPV

Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Segment by Application

18-25 Years Old

26-35 Years Old

36-45 Years Old

46-55 Years Old

The report on the Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Hyundai Motor Company

HONDA

Stellantis

General Motors Company

BYD

Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group Company Limited

Renault

Volkswagen

BMW

Mercedes-Benz

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles)market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 5-seater MPV

2.1.2 7-seater MPV

2.1.3 More than 7-seater MPV

2.2 Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 18-25 Years Old

3.1.2 26-35 Years Old

3.1.3 36-45 Years Old

3.1.4 46-55 Years Old

3.2 Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Hyundai Motor Company

7.1.1 Hyundai Motor Company Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hyundai Motor Company Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Hyundai Motor Company Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Hyundai Motor Company Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Products Offered

7.1.5 Hyundai Motor Company Recent Development

7.2 HONDA

7.2.1 HONDA Corporation Information

7.2.2 HONDA Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 HONDA Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 HONDA Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Products Offered

7.2.5 HONDA Recent Development

7.3 Stellantis

7.3.1 Stellantis Corporation Information

7.3.2 Stellantis Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Stellantis Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Stellantis Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Products Offered

7.3.5 Stellantis Recent Development

7.4 General Motors Company

7.4.1 General Motors Company Corporation Information

7.4.2 General Motors Company Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 General Motors Company Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 General Motors Company Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Products Offered

7.4.5 General Motors Company Recent Development

7.5 BYD

7.5.1 BYD Corporation Information

7.5.2 BYD Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 BYD Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 BYD Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Products Offered

7.5.5 BYD Recent Development

7.6 Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group Company Limited

7.6.1 Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group Company Limited Corporation Information

7.6.2 Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group Company Limited Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group Company Limited Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group Company Limited Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Products Offered

7.6.5 Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group Company Limited Recent Development

7.7 Renault

7.7.1 Renault Corporation Information

7.7.2 Renault Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Renault Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Renault Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Products Offered

7.7.5 Renault Recent Development

7.8 Volkswagen

7.8.1 Volkswagen Corporation Information

7.8.2 Volkswagen Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Volkswagen Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Volkswagen Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Products Offered

7.8.5 Volkswagen Recent Development

7.9 BMW

7.9.1 BMW Corporation Information

7.9.2 BMW Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 BMW Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 BMW Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Products Offered

7.9.5 BMW Recent Development

7.10 Mercedes-Benz

7.10.1 Mercedes-Benz Corporation Information

7.10.2 Mercedes-Benz Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Mercedes-Benz Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Mercedes-Benz Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Products Offered

7.10.5 Mercedes-Benz Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Distributors

8.3 Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Distributors

8.5 Home MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

