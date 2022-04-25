High Purity Adiponitrile Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States High Purity Adiponitrile market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Purity Adiponitrile market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the High Purity Adiponitrile market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

High Purity Adiponitrile Market Segment by Type

Butadiene Route

Acrylonitrile Route

High Purity Adiponitrile Market Segment by Application

Nylon 66

HDI

Nylon 610

Other

The report on the High Purity Adiponitrile market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Invista

Solvay

BASF

Ascend Performance Materials

Asahi Kasei Corporation

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global High Purity Adiponitrileconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of High Purity Adiponitrilemarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global High Purity Adiponitrilemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the High Purity Adiponitrilewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of High Purity Adiponitrilesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> High Purity Adiponitrile companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Purity Adiponitrile Product Introduction

1.2 Global High Purity Adiponitrile Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global High Purity Adiponitrile Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global High Purity Adiponitrile Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States High Purity Adiponitrile Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States High Purity Adiponitrile Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States High Purity Adiponitrile Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 High Purity Adiponitrile Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States High Purity Adiponitrile in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of High Purity Adiponitrile Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 High Purity Adiponitrile Market Dynamics

1.5.1 High Purity Adiponitrile Industry Trends

1.5.2 High Purity Adiponitrile Market Drivers

1.5.3 High Purity Adiponitrile Market Challenges

1.5.4 High Purity Adiponitrile Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 High Purity Adiponitrile Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Butadiene Route

2.1.2 Acrylonitrile Route

2.2 Global High Purity Adiponitrile Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global High Purity Adiponitrile Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global High Purity Adiponitrile Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global High Purity Adiponitrile Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States High Purity Adiponitrile Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States High Purity Adiponitrile Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States High Purity Adiponitrile Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States High Purity Adiponitrile Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 High Purity Adiponitrile Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Nylon 66

3.1.2 HDI

3.1.3 Nylon 610

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global High Purity Adiponitrile Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global High Purity Adiponitrile Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global High Purity Adiponitrile Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global High Purity Adiponitrile Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States High Purity Adiponitrile Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States High Purity Adiponitrile Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States High Purity Adiponitrile Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States High Purity Adiponitrile Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global High Purity Adiponitrile Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global High Purity Adiponitrile Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global High Purity Adiponitrile Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global High Purity Adiponitrile Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global High Purity Adiponitrile Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global High Purity Adiponitrile Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global High Purity Adiponitrile Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 High Purity Adiponitrile Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of High Purity Adiponitrile in 2021

4.2.3 Global High Purity Adiponitrile Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global High Purity Adiponitrile Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global High Purity Adiponitrile Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers High Purity Adiponitrile Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into High Purity Adiponitrile Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States High Purity Adiponitrile Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top High Purity Adiponitrile Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States High Purity Adiponitrile Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States High Purity Adiponitrile Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global High Purity Adiponitrile Market Size by Region

5.1 Global High Purity Adiponitrile Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global High Purity Adiponitrile Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global High Purity Adiponitrile Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global High Purity Adiponitrile Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global High Purity Adiponitrile Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global High Purity Adiponitrile Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global High Purity Adiponitrile Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America High Purity Adiponitrile Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America High Purity Adiponitrile Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific High Purity Adiponitrile Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific High Purity Adiponitrile Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe High Purity Adiponitrile Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe High Purity Adiponitrile Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America High Purity Adiponitrile Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America High Purity Adiponitrile Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa High Purity Adiponitrile Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa High Purity Adiponitrile Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Invista

7.1.1 Invista Corporation Information

7.1.2 Invista Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Invista High Purity Adiponitrile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Invista High Purity Adiponitrile Products Offered

7.1.5 Invista Recent Development

7.2 Solvay

7.2.1 Solvay Corporation Information

7.2.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Solvay High Purity Adiponitrile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Solvay High Purity Adiponitrile Products Offered

7.2.5 Solvay Recent Development

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.3.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 BASF High Purity Adiponitrile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 BASF High Purity Adiponitrile Products Offered

7.3.5 BASF Recent Development

7.4 Ascend Performance Materials

7.4.1 Ascend Performance Materials Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ascend Performance Materials Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Ascend Performance Materials High Purity Adiponitrile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Ascend Performance Materials High Purity Adiponitrile Products Offered

7.4.5 Ascend Performance Materials Recent Development

7.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation

7.5.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Corporation Information

7.5.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation High Purity Adiponitrile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation High Purity Adiponitrile Products Offered

7.5.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 High Purity Adiponitrile Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 High Purity Adiponitrile Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 High Purity Adiponitrile Distributors

8.3 High Purity Adiponitrile Production Mode & Process

8.4 High Purity Adiponitrile Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 High Purity Adiponitrile Sales Channels

8.4.2 High Purity Adiponitrile Distributors

8.5 High Purity Adiponitrile Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

