Global Laundry Driers Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions
QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Laundry Driers market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laundry Driers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Laundry Driers market.
Summary
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Laundry Dryer Market
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Laundry Dryer market size was value at US$ 10,204.32 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of US$ 15,070.44 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
Global Laundry Dryer Scope and Market Size
The global Laundry Dryer market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laundry Dryer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
By Company
Panasonic
Samsung
BSH
LG
Sanyo
Haier
Miele
Midea
Electrolux
Havells
IFB Industries
Whirlpool
Segment by Type
Electric Dryers
Gas Dryers
Segment by Application
Laundry
Hotel
House
Other
The report on the Laundry Driers market covers the following region (country) analysis:
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Turkey
The Goal of the Report
To study and analyze the global Laundry Driers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Laundry Driers market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Laundry Driers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Laundry Driers with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Laundry Driers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Laundry Driers companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET OVERVIEW 1
1.1 LAUNDRY DRYER PRODUCT OVERVIEW 1
1.2 LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE 3
1.2.1 ELECTRIC DRYERS 3
1.2.2 GAS DRYERS 5
1.3 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 6
1.3.1 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET SIZE OVERVIEW BY TYPE (2017-2028) 7
1.3.2 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE REVIEW BY TYPE (2017-2022) 9
1.3.3 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 10
1.4 KEY REGIONS MARKET SIZE SEGMENT BY TYPE 11
1.4.1 NORTH AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 11
1.4.2 EUROPE LAUNDRY DRYER SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 12
1.4.3 ASIA-PACIFIC LAUNDRY DRYER SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 13
1.4.4 LATIN AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 14
1.4.5 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 14
2 LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 16
2.1 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY LAUNDRY DRYER SALES (2017-2022) 16
2.2 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY LAUNDRY DRYER REVENUE (2017-2022) 17
2.3 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY LAUNDRY DRYER PRICE (2017-2022) 19
2.4 GLOBAL TOP MANUFACTURERS LAUNDRY DRYER ESTABLISHING TIME, HEADQUARTERS 19
2.5 LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET COMPETITIVE SITUATION AND TRENDS 20
2.5.1 LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET CONCENTRATION RATE (2017-2022) 20
2.5.2 GLOBAL 5 AND 10 LARGEST MANUFACTURERS BY LAUNDRY DRYER SALES AND REVENUE IN 2021 21
2.6 GLOBAL TOP MANUFACTURERS BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) & (BASED ON THE REVENUE IN LAUNDRY DRYER AS OF 2021) 23
2.7 KEY MANUFACTURERS LAUNDRY DRYER PRODUCT OFFERED 24
2.8 MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, EXPANSION 25
3 LAUNDRY DRYER STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 26
3.1 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET SIZE AND CAGR BY REGION: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 26
3.2 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY REGION 26
3.2.1 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2017-2022) 26
3.2.2 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2017-2022) 27
3.2.3 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER SALES (VOLUME & VALUE) VALUE AND PRICE (2017-2022) 27
3.3 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY REGION 28
3.3.1 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2023-2028) 28
3.3.2 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2023-2028) 28
3.3.3 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER SALES (VOLUME & VALUE), VALUE AND PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2023-2028) 29
4 LAUNDRY DRYER BY APPLICATION 30
4.1 LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 30
4.1.1 HOME 30
4.1.2 LAUNDRY 30
4.1.3 HOTEL 31
4.1.4 OTHER 32
4.2 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 33
4.2.1 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET SIZE OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION (2017-2028) 34
4.2.2 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE REVIEW BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 36
4.2.3 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 37
4.3 KEY REGIONS MARKET SIZE SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 39
4.3.1 NORTH AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 39
4.3.2 EUROPE LAUNDRY DRYER SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 39
4.3.3 ASIA-PACIFIC LAUNDRY DRYER SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 40
4.3.4 LATIN AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 41
4.3.5 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 42
5 NORTH AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER BY COUNTRY 44
5.1 NORTH AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 44
5.1.1 NORTH AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 44
5.1.2 NORTH AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 44
5.2 NORTH AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 45
5.2.1 NORTH AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 45
5.2.2 NORTH AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 45
6 EUROPE LAUNDRY DRYER BY COUNTRY 46
6.1 EUROPE LAUNDRY DRYER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 46
6.1.1 EUROPE LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 46
6.1.2 EUROPE LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 46
6.2 EUROPE LAUNDRY DRYER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 47
6.2.1 EUROPE LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 47
6.2.2 EUROPE LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 48
7 ASIA-PACIFIC LAUNDRY DRYER BY REGION 49
7.1 ASIA-PACIFIC LAUNDRY DRYER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY REGION 49
7.1.1 ASIA-PACIFIC LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2017-2022) 49
7.1.2 ASIA-PACIFIC LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2017-2022) 49
7.2 ASIA-PACIFIC LAUNDRY DRYER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY REGION 50
7.2.1 ASIA-PACIFIC LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2023-2028) 50
7.2.2 ASIA-PACIFIC LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2023-2028) 51
8 LATIN AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER BY COUNTRY 52
8.1 LATIN AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 52
8.1.1 LATIN AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 52
8.1.2 LATIN AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 52
8.2 LATIN AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 53
8.2.1 LATIN AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 53
8.2.2 LATIN AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 54
9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA LAUNDRY DRYER BY COUNTRY 55
9.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA LAUNDRY DRYER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 55
9.1.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 55
9.1.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 55
9.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA LAUNDRY DRYER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 56
9.2.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 56
9.2.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 56
10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN LAUNDRY DRYER BUSINESS 58
10.1 PANASONIC 58
10.1.1 PANASONIC CORPORATION INFORMATION 58
10.1.2 PANASONIC INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 58
10.1.3 PANASONIC LAUNDRY DRYER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 58
10.1.4 PANASONIC LAUNDRY DRYER PRODUCTS OFFERED 59
10.2 SAMSUNG 63
10.2.1 SAMSUNG CORPORATION INFORMATION 63
10.2.2 SAMSUNG INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 63
10.2.3 SAMSUNG LAUNDRY DRYER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 63
10.2.4 SAMSUNG LAUNDRY DRYER PRODUCTS OFFERED 64
10.3 BOSCH 71
10.3.1 BOSCH CORPORATION INFORMATION 71
10.3.2 BOSCH INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 71
10.3.3 BOSCH LAUNDRY DRYER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 72
10.3.4 BOSCH LAUNDRY DRYER PRODUCTS OFFERED 72
10.4 LG 77
10.4.1 LG CORPORATION INFORMATION 77
10.4.2 LG INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 77
10.4.3 LG LAUNDRY DRYER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 77
10.4.4 LG LAUNDRY DRYER PRODUCTS OFFERED 78
10.5 SANYO 83
10.5.1 SANYO CORPORATION INFORMATION 83
10.5.2 SANYO INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 84
10.5.3 SANYO LAUNDRY DRYER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 84
10.5.4 SANYO LAUNDRY DRYER PRODUCTS OFFERED 84
10.6 HAIER 86
10.6.1 HAIER CORPORATION INFORMATION 86
10.6.2 HAIER INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 86
10.6.3 HAIER LAUNDRY DRYER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 86
10.6.4 HAIER LAUNDRY DRYER PRODUCTS OFFERED 87
10.7 MIELE 91
10.7.1 MIELE CORPORATION INFORMATION 91
10.7.2 MIELE INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 92
10.7.3 MIELE LAUNDRY DRYER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 92
10.7.4 MIELE LAUNDRY DRYER PRODUCTS OFFERED 92
10.8 MIDEA 96
10.8.1 MIDEA CORPORATION INFORMATION 96
10.8.2 MIDEA INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 96
10.8.3 MIDEA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 97
10.8.4 MIDEA LAUNDRY DRYER PRODUCTS OFFERED 97
10.9 ELECTROLUX 99
10.9.1 ELECTROLUX CORPORATION INFORMATION 99
10.9.2 ELECTROLUX INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 99
10.9.3 ELECTROLUX LAUNDRY DRYER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 99
10.9.4 ELECTROLUX LAUNDRY DRYER PRODUCTS OFFERED 100
10.10 HAVELLS 108
10.10.1 HAVELLS CORPORATION INFORMATION 108
10.10.2 HAVELLS INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 109
10.10.3 HAVELLS LAUNDRY DRYER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 109
10.10.4 HAVELLS LAUNDRY DRYER PRODUCTS OFFERED 109
10.11 IFB INDUSTRIES 112
10.11.1 IFB INDUSTRIES CORPORATION INFORMATION 112
10.11.2 IFB INDUSTRIES INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 112
10.11.3 IFB INDUSTRIES LAUNDRY DRYER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 112
10.11.4 IFB INDUSTRIES LAUNDRY DRYER PRODUCTS OFFERED 113
10.11.5 IFB INDUSTRIES RECENT DEVELOPMENT 114
10.12 WHIRLPOOL 114
10.12.1 WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION INFORMATION 114
10.12.2 WHIRLPOOL INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 115
10.12.3 WHIRLPOOL LAUNDRY DRYER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 115
10.12.4 WHIRLPOOL LAUNDRY DRYER PRODUCTS OFFERED 115
11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 124
11.1 LAUNDRY DRYER KEY RAW MATERIALS 124
11.1.1 KEY RAW MATERIALS 124
11.1.2 RAW MATERIALS KEY SUPPLIERS 124
11.2 MANUFACTURING COST STRUCTURE 125
11.2.1 RAW MATERIALS 125
11.2.2 LABOR COST 125
11.2.3 MANUFACTURING EXPENSES 125
11.3 LAUNDRY DRYER INDUSTRIAL CHAIN ANALYSIS 126
11.4 LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET DYNAMICS 126
11.4.1 LAUNDRY DRYER INDUSTRY TRENDS 126
11.4.2 LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET DRIVERS 127
11.4.3 LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET CHALLENGES 127
11.4.4 LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET RESTRAINTS 128
12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 129
12.1 SALES CHANNEL 129
12.2 LAUNDRY DRYER DISTRIBUTORS 130
12.3 LAUNDRY DRYER DOWNSTREAM CUSTOMERS 131
13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 132
14 APPENDIX 133
14.1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 133
14.1.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 133
14.1.2 DATA SOURCE 136
14.2 AUTHOR DETAILS 139
14.3 DISCLAIMER 139
