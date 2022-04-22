Global Laundry Driers Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Laundry Driers market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laundry Driers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Laundry Driers market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Laundry Dryer Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Laundry Dryer market size was value at US$ 10,204.32 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of US$ 15,070.44 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Laundry Dryer Scope and Market Size

The global Laundry Dryer market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laundry Dryer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Panasonic

Samsung

BSH

LG

Sanyo

Haier

Miele

Midea

Electrolux

Havells

IFB Industries

Whirlpool

Segment by Type

Electric Dryers

Gas Dryers

Segment by Application

Laundry

Hotel

House

Other

The report on the Laundry Driers market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Laundry Driers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Laundry Driers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Laundry Driers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Laundry Driers with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Laundry Driers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Laundry Driers companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 LAUNDRY DRYER PRODUCT OVERVIEW 1

1.2 LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE 3

1.2.1 ELECTRIC DRYERS 3

1.2.2 GAS DRYERS 5

1.3 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 6

1.3.1 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET SIZE OVERVIEW BY TYPE (2017-2028) 7

1.3.2 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE REVIEW BY TYPE (2017-2022) 9

1.3.3 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 10

1.4 KEY REGIONS MARKET SIZE SEGMENT BY TYPE 11

1.4.1 NORTH AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 11

1.4.2 EUROPE LAUNDRY DRYER SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 12

1.4.3 ASIA-PACIFIC LAUNDRY DRYER SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 13

1.4.4 LATIN AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 14

1.4.5 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 14

2 LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 16

2.1 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY LAUNDRY DRYER SALES (2017-2022) 16

2.2 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY LAUNDRY DRYER REVENUE (2017-2022) 17

2.3 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY LAUNDRY DRYER PRICE (2017-2022) 19

2.4 GLOBAL TOP MANUFACTURERS LAUNDRY DRYER ESTABLISHING TIME, HEADQUARTERS 19

2.5 LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET COMPETITIVE SITUATION AND TRENDS 20

2.5.1 LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET CONCENTRATION RATE (2017-2022) 20

2.5.2 GLOBAL 5 AND 10 LARGEST MANUFACTURERS BY LAUNDRY DRYER SALES AND REVENUE IN 2021 21

2.6 GLOBAL TOP MANUFACTURERS BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) & (BASED ON THE REVENUE IN LAUNDRY DRYER AS OF 2021) 23

2.7 KEY MANUFACTURERS LAUNDRY DRYER PRODUCT OFFERED 24

2.8 MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, EXPANSION 25

3 LAUNDRY DRYER STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 26

3.1 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET SIZE AND CAGR BY REGION: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 26

3.2 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY REGION 26

3.2.1 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2017-2022) 26

3.2.2 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2017-2022) 27

3.2.3 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER SALES (VOLUME & VALUE) VALUE AND PRICE (2017-2022) 27

3.3 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY REGION 28

3.3.1 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2023-2028) 28

3.3.2 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2023-2028) 28

3.3.3 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER SALES (VOLUME & VALUE), VALUE AND PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2023-2028) 29

4 LAUNDRY DRYER BY APPLICATION 30

4.1 LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 30

4.1.1 HOME 30

4.1.2 LAUNDRY 30

4.1.3 HOTEL 31

4.1.4 OTHER 32

4.2 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 33

4.2.1 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET SIZE OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION (2017-2028) 34

4.2.2 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE REVIEW BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 36

4.2.3 GLOBAL LAUNDRY DRYER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 37

4.3 KEY REGIONS MARKET SIZE SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 39

4.3.1 NORTH AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 39

4.3.2 EUROPE LAUNDRY DRYER SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 39

4.3.3 ASIA-PACIFIC LAUNDRY DRYER SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 40

4.3.4 LATIN AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 41

4.3.5 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 42

5 NORTH AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER BY COUNTRY 44

5.1 NORTH AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 44

5.1.1 NORTH AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 44

5.1.2 NORTH AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 44

5.2 NORTH AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 45

5.2.1 NORTH AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 45

5.2.2 NORTH AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 45

6 EUROPE LAUNDRY DRYER BY COUNTRY 46

6.1 EUROPE LAUNDRY DRYER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 46

6.1.1 EUROPE LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 46

6.1.2 EUROPE LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 46

6.2 EUROPE LAUNDRY DRYER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 47

6.2.1 EUROPE LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 47

6.2.2 EUROPE LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 48

7 ASIA-PACIFIC LAUNDRY DRYER BY REGION 49

7.1 ASIA-PACIFIC LAUNDRY DRYER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY REGION 49

7.1.1 ASIA-PACIFIC LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2017-2022) 49

7.1.2 ASIA-PACIFIC LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2017-2022) 49

7.2 ASIA-PACIFIC LAUNDRY DRYER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY REGION 50

7.2.1 ASIA-PACIFIC LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2023-2028) 50

7.2.2 ASIA-PACIFIC LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2023-2028) 51

8 LATIN AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER BY COUNTRY 52

8.1 LATIN AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 52

8.1.1 LATIN AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 52

8.1.2 LATIN AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 52

8.2 LATIN AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 53

8.2.1 LATIN AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 53

8.2.2 LATIN AMERICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 54

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA LAUNDRY DRYER BY COUNTRY 55

9.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA LAUNDRY DRYER HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 55

9.1.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 55

9.1.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 55

9.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA LAUNDRY DRYER FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 56

9.2.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 56

9.2.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 56

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN LAUNDRY DRYER BUSINESS 58

10.1 PANASONIC 58

10.1.1 PANASONIC CORPORATION INFORMATION 58

10.1.2 PANASONIC INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 58

10.1.3 PANASONIC LAUNDRY DRYER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 58

10.1.4 PANASONIC LAUNDRY DRYER PRODUCTS OFFERED 59

10.2 SAMSUNG 63

10.2.1 SAMSUNG CORPORATION INFORMATION 63

10.2.2 SAMSUNG INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 63

10.2.3 SAMSUNG LAUNDRY DRYER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 63

10.2.4 SAMSUNG LAUNDRY DRYER PRODUCTS OFFERED 64

10.3 BOSCH 71

10.3.1 BOSCH CORPORATION INFORMATION 71

10.3.2 BOSCH INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 71

10.3.3 BOSCH LAUNDRY DRYER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 72

10.3.4 BOSCH LAUNDRY DRYER PRODUCTS OFFERED 72

10.4 LG 77

10.4.1 LG CORPORATION INFORMATION 77

10.4.2 LG INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 77

10.4.3 LG LAUNDRY DRYER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 77

10.4.4 LG LAUNDRY DRYER PRODUCTS OFFERED 78

10.5 SANYO 83

10.5.1 SANYO CORPORATION INFORMATION 83

10.5.2 SANYO INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 84

10.5.3 SANYO LAUNDRY DRYER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 84

10.5.4 SANYO LAUNDRY DRYER PRODUCTS OFFERED 84

10.6 HAIER 86

10.6.1 HAIER CORPORATION INFORMATION 86

10.6.2 HAIER INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 86

10.6.3 HAIER LAUNDRY DRYER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 86

10.6.4 HAIER LAUNDRY DRYER PRODUCTS OFFERED 87

10.7 MIELE 91

10.7.1 MIELE CORPORATION INFORMATION 91

10.7.2 MIELE INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 92

10.7.3 MIELE LAUNDRY DRYER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 92

10.7.4 MIELE LAUNDRY DRYER PRODUCTS OFFERED 92

10.8 MIDEA 96

10.8.1 MIDEA CORPORATION INFORMATION 96

10.8.2 MIDEA INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 96

10.8.3 MIDEA LAUNDRY DRYER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 97

10.8.4 MIDEA LAUNDRY DRYER PRODUCTS OFFERED 97

10.9 ELECTROLUX 99

10.9.1 ELECTROLUX CORPORATION INFORMATION 99

10.9.2 ELECTROLUX INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 99

10.9.3 ELECTROLUX LAUNDRY DRYER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 99

10.9.4 ELECTROLUX LAUNDRY DRYER PRODUCTS OFFERED 100

10.10 HAVELLS 108

10.10.1 HAVELLS CORPORATION INFORMATION 108

10.10.2 HAVELLS INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 109

10.10.3 HAVELLS LAUNDRY DRYER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 109

10.10.4 HAVELLS LAUNDRY DRYER PRODUCTS OFFERED 109

10.11 IFB INDUSTRIES 112

10.11.1 IFB INDUSTRIES CORPORATION INFORMATION 112

10.11.2 IFB INDUSTRIES INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 112

10.11.3 IFB INDUSTRIES LAUNDRY DRYER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 112

10.11.4 IFB INDUSTRIES LAUNDRY DRYER PRODUCTS OFFERED 113

10.11.5 IFB INDUSTRIES RECENT DEVELOPMENT 114

10.12 WHIRLPOOL 114

10.12.1 WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION INFORMATION 114

10.12.2 WHIRLPOOL INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 115

10.12.3 WHIRLPOOL LAUNDRY DRYER SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 115

10.12.4 WHIRLPOOL LAUNDRY DRYER PRODUCTS OFFERED 115

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 124

11.1 LAUNDRY DRYER KEY RAW MATERIALS 124

11.1.1 KEY RAW MATERIALS 124

11.1.2 RAW MATERIALS KEY SUPPLIERS 124

11.2 MANUFACTURING COST STRUCTURE 125

11.2.1 RAW MATERIALS 125

11.2.2 LABOR COST 125

11.2.3 MANUFACTURING EXPENSES 125

11.3 LAUNDRY DRYER INDUSTRIAL CHAIN ANALYSIS 126

11.4 LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET DYNAMICS 126

11.4.1 LAUNDRY DRYER INDUSTRY TRENDS 126

11.4.2 LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET DRIVERS 127

11.4.3 LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET CHALLENGES 127

11.4.4 LAUNDRY DRYER MARKET RESTRAINTS 128

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 129

12.1 SALES CHANNEL 129

12.2 LAUNDRY DRYER DISTRIBUTORS 130

12.3 LAUNDRY DRYER DOWNSTREAM CUSTOMERS 131

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 132

14 APPENDIX 133

14.1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 133

14.1.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 133

14.1.2 DATA SOURCE 136

14.2 AUTHOR DETAILS 139

14.3 DISCLAIMER 139

