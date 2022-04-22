Global Co-Processed Excipients Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Co-Processed Excipients market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Co-Processed Excipients market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Co-Processed Excipients market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Co-Processed Excipients Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Co-Processed Excipients market size was worth US$ 2045.19 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 3024.84 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.29% during 2022-2028.

Global Co-Processed Excipients Scope and Market Size

The global Co-Processed Excipients market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Co-Processed Excipients market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/349599/co-processed-excipients

By Company

Meggle

Roquette

BASF

JRS Pharma

ABF Ingredients

Colorcon

Daicel Corporation

Shin-Etsu

IFF (DuPont)

Fuji

Topchain

Segment by Type

Granulation

Spray Drying

Hot Melt Extrusion

Solvent Evaporation

Others

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

The report on the Co-Processed Excipients market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Co-Processed Excipients consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Co-Processed Excipients market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Co-Processed Excipients manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Co-Processed Excipients with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Co-Processed Excipients submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Co-Processed Excipients companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Co-Processed Excipients Market Overview 1

1.1 Co-Processed Excipients Product Overview 1

1.2 Co-Processed Excipients Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 Granulation 3

1.2.2 Spray Drying 4

1.2.3 Hot Melt Extrusion 5

1.2.4 Solvent Evaporation 6

1.2.5 Others 6

1.3 Global Co-Processed Excipients Market Size by Type 7

1.3.1 Global Co-Processed Excipients Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028) 8

1.3.2 Global Co-Processed Excipients Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022) 9

1.3.3 Global Co-Processed Excipients Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 11

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 12

1.4.1 North America Co-Processed Excipients Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 12

1.4.2 Europe Co-Processed Excipients Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 14

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Co-Processed Excipients Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 16

1.4.4 Latin America Co-Processed Excipients Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 18

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Co-Processed Excipients Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 20

2 Co-Processed Excipients Market Competition by Company 23

2.1 Global Top Players by Co-Processed Excipients Sales (2017-2022) 23

2.2 Global Top Players by Co-Processed Excipients Revenue (2017-2022) 24

2.3 Global Top Players by Co-Processed Excipients Price (2017-2022) 25

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Co-Processed Excipients Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 26

2.5 Co-Processed Excipients Market Competitive Situation and Trends 26

2.5.1 Co-Processed Excipients Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022) 26

2.5.2 Global 5 Largest Manufacturers by Co-Processed Excipients Sales and Revenue in 2021 27

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Co-Processed Excipients as of 2021) 28

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Established 29

2.8 Key Manufacturers Co-Processed Excipients Product Offered 29

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 30

3 Co-Processed Excipients Status and Outlook by Region 33

3.1 Global Co-Processed Excipients Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 33

3.2 Global Co-Processed Excipients Historic Market Size by Region 33

3.2.1 Global Co-Processed Excipients Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 33

3.2.2 Global Co-Processed Excipients Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 34

3.2.3 Global Co-Processed Excipients Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 34

3.3 Global Co-Processed Excipients Forecasted Market Size by Region 35

3.3.1 Global Co-Processed Excipients Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 35

3.3.2 Global Co-Processed Excipients Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 35

3.3.3 Global Co-Processed Excipients Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028) 36

4 Co-Processed Excipients by Application 37

4.1 Co-Processed Excipients Market Segment by Application 37

4.1.1 Pharmaceutical 37

4.1.2 Nutraceutical 38

4.2 Global Co-Processed Excipients Market Size by Application 39

4.2.1 Global Co-Processed Excipients Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028) 40

4.2.2 Global Co-Processed Excipients Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022) 41

4.2.3 Global Co-Processed Excipients Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 42

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 43

4.3.1 North America Co-Processed Excipients Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 43

4.3.2 Europe Co-Processed Excipients Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 45

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Co-Processed Excipients Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 47

4.3.4 Latin America Co-Processed Excipients Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 49

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Co-Processed Excipients Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 51

5 North America Co-Processed Excipients by Country 54

5.1 North America Co-Processed Excipients Historic Market Size by Country 54

5.1.1 North America Co-Processed Excipients Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 54

5.1.2 North America Co-Processed Excipients Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 54

5.2 North America Co-Processed Excipients Forecasted Market Size by Country 55

5.2.1 North America Co-Processed Excipients Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 55

5.2.2 North America Co-Processed Excipients Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 55

6 Europe Co-Processed Excipients by Country 56

6.1 Europe Co-Processed Excipients Historic Market Size by Country 56

6.1.1 Europe Co-Processed Excipients Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 56

6.1.2 Europe Co-Processed Excipients Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 56

6.2 Europe Co-Processed Excipients Forecasted Market Size by Country 57

6.2.1 Europe Co-Processed Excipients Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 57

6.2.2 Europe Co-Processed Excipients Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 58

7 Asia-Pacific Co-Processed Excipients by Region 59

7.1 Asia-Pacific Co-Processed Excipients Historic Market Size by Region 59

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Co-Processed Excipients Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 59

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Co-Processed Excipients Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 59

7.2 Asia-Pacific Co-Processed Excipients Forecasted Market Size by Region 60

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Co-Processed Excipients Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 60

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Co-Processed Excipients Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 61

8 Latin America Co-Processed Excipients by Country 62

8.1 Latin America Co-Processed Excipients Historic Market Size by Country 62

8.1.1 Latin America Co-Processed Excipients Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 62

8.1.2 Latin America Co-Processed Excipients Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 62

8.2 Latin America Co-Processed Excipients Forecasted Market Size by Country 63

8.2.1 Latin America Co-Processed Excipients Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 63

8.2.2 Latin America Co-Processed Excipients Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 63

9 Middle East and Africa Co-Processed Excipients by Country 65

9.1 Middle East and Africa Co-Processed Excipients Historic Market Size by Country 65

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Co-Processed Excipients Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 65

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Co-Processed Excipients Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 65

9.2 Middle East and Africa Co-Processed Excipients Forecasted Market Size by Country 66

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Co-Processed Excipients Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 66

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Co-Processed Excipients Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 67

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Co-Processed Excipients Business 68

10.1 Meggle 68

10.1.1 Meggle Corporation Information 68

10.1.2 Meggle Introduction and Business Overview 68

10.1.3 Meggle Co-Processed Excipients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 69

10.1.4 Meggle Co-Processed Excipients Products Offered 69

10.2 Roquette 71

10.2.1 Roquette Corporation Information 71

10.2.2 Roquette Introduction and Business Overview 72

10.2.3 Roquette Co-Processed Excipients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 72

10.2.4 Roquette Co-Processed Excipients Products Offered 72

10.3 BASF 73

10.3.1 BASF Corporation Information 73

10.3.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview 74

10.3.3 BASF Co-Processed Excipients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 74

10.3.4 BASF Co-Processed Excipients Products Offered 74

10.4 JRS Pharma 75

10.4.1 JRS Pharma Corporation Information 75

10.4.2 JRS Pharma Introduction and Business Overview 76

10.4.3 JRS Pharma Co-Processed Excipients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 76

10.4.4 JRS Pharma Co-Processed Excipients Products Offered 76

10.5 ABF Ingredients 79

10.5.1 ABF Ingredients Corporation Information 79

10.5.2 ABF Ingredients Introduction and Business Overview 79

10.5.3 ABF Ingredients Co-Processed Excipients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 80

10.5.4 ABF Ingredients Co-Processed Excipients Products Offered 80

10.6 Colorcon 81

10.6.1 Colorcon Corporation Information 81

10.6.2 Colorcon Introduction and Business Overview 81

10.6.3 Colorcon Co-Processed Excipients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 82

10.6.4 Colorcon Co-Processed Excipients Products Offered 82

10.7 Daicel Corporation 83

10.7.1 Daicel Corporation Corporation Information 83

10.7.2 Daicel Corporation Introduction and Business Overview 83

10.7.3 Daicel Corporation Co-Processed Excipients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 83

10.7.4 Daicel Corporation Co-Processed Excipients Products Offered 84

10.8 Shin-Etsu 84

10.8.1 Shin-Etsu Corporation Information 84

10.8.2 Shin-Etsu Introduction and Business Overview 85

10.8.3 Shin-Etsu Co-Processed Excipients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 85

10.8.4 Shin-Etsu Co-Processed Excipients Products Offered 86

10.9 IFF (DuPont) 86

10.9.1 IFF (DuPont) Corporation Information 86

10.9.2 IFF (DuPont) Introduction and Business Overview 87

10.9.3 IFF (DuPont) Co-Processed Excipients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 87

10.9.4 IFF (DuPont) Co-Processed Excipients Products Offered 88

10.10 Fuji 88

10.10.1 Fuji Corporation Information 88

10.10.2 Fuji Introduction and Business Overview 89

10.10.3 Fuji Co-Processed Excipients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 89

10.10.4 Fuji Co-Processed Excipients Products Offered 90

10.11 Topchain 90

10.11.1 Topchain Corporation Information 90

10.11.2 Topchain Introduction and Business Overview 91

10.11.3 Topchain Co-Processed Excipients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 92

10.11.4 Topchain Co-Processed Excipients Products Offered 92

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 94

11.1 Co-Processed Excipients Key Raw Materials 94

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 94

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price 94

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 94

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 95

11.2.1 Raw Materials 95

11.2.2 Labor Cost 95

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 95

11.3 Co-Processed Excipients Industrial Chain Analysis 96

11.4 Co-Processed Excipients Market Dynamics 96

11.4.1 Co-Processed Excipients Industry Trends 96

11.4.2 Co-Processed Excipients Market Drivers 96

11.4.3 Co-Processed Excipients Market Challenges 97

11.4.4 Co-Processed Excipients Market Restraints 97

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors 98

12.1 Sales Channel 98

12.2 Co-Processed Excipients Distributors 98

12.3 Co-Processed Excipients Downstream Customers 100

13 Research Findings and Conclusion 102

14 Appendix 103

14.1 Research Methodology 103

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 103

14.1.2 Data Source 106

14.2 Author Details 109

14.3 Disclaimer 109

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/349599/co-processed-excipients

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com