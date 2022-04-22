Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Segment by Type

Cloud Based

Web Based

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Segment by Application

Large Enterprises

SMEs

The report on the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

FUJIFILM

Hyland Software

Carestream Health

BridgeHead Software

Alfresco

Lexmark

IBM

GE Healthcare

Dicom Systems

CoActiv Medical

Sectra

Siemens

Philips Healthcare

Agfa Healthcare NV

Novarad

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Softwareconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Softwaremarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Softwaremanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Softwarewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Softwaresubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Industry Trends

1.4.2 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Drivers

1.4.3 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Challenges

1.4.4 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software by Type

2.1 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Cloud Based

2.1.2 Web Based

2.2 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software by Application

3.1 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Large Enterprises

3.1.2 SMEs

3.2 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software in 2021

4.2.3 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Headquarters, Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Companies Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 FUJIFILM

7.1.1 FUJIFILM Company Details

7.1.2 FUJIFILM Business Overview

7.1.3 FUJIFILM Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Introduction

7.1.4 FUJIFILM Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 FUJIFILM Recent Development

7.2 Hyland Software

7.2.1 Hyland Software Company Details

7.2.2 Hyland Software Business Overview

7.2.3 Hyland Software Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Introduction

7.2.4 Hyland Software Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Hyland Software Recent Development

7.3 Carestream Health

7.3.1 Carestream Health Company Details

7.3.2 Carestream Health Business Overview

7.3.3 Carestream Health Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Introduction

7.3.4 Carestream Health Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Carestream Health Recent Development

7.4 BridgeHead Software

7.4.1 BridgeHead Software Company Details

7.4.2 BridgeHead Software Business Overview

7.4.3 BridgeHead Software Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Introduction

7.4.4 BridgeHead Software Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 BridgeHead Software Recent Development

7.5 Alfresco

7.5.1 Alfresco Company Details

7.5.2 Alfresco Business Overview

7.5.3 Alfresco Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Introduction

7.5.4 Alfresco Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Alfresco Recent Development

7.6 Lexmark

7.6.1 Lexmark Company Details

7.6.2 Lexmark Business Overview

7.6.3 Lexmark Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Introduction

7.6.4 Lexmark Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Lexmark Recent Development

7.7 IBM

7.7.1 IBM Company Details

7.7.2 IBM Business Overview

7.7.3 IBM Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Introduction

7.7.4 IBM Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 IBM Recent Development

7.8 GE Healthcare

7.8.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

7.8.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview

7.8.3 GE Healthcare Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Introduction

7.8.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

7.9 Dicom Systems

7.9.1 Dicom Systems Company Details

7.9.2 Dicom Systems Business Overview

7.9.3 Dicom Systems Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Introduction

7.9.4 Dicom Systems Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Dicom Systems Recent Development

7.10 CoActiv Medical

7.10.1 CoActiv Medical Company Details

7.10.2 CoActiv Medical Business Overview

7.10.3 CoActiv Medical Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Introduction

7.10.4 CoActiv Medical Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 CoActiv Medical Recent Development

7.11 Sectra

7.11.1 Sectra Company Details

7.11.2 Sectra Business Overview

7.11.3 Sectra Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Introduction

7.11.4 Sectra Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Sectra Recent Development

7.12 Siemens

7.12.1 Siemens Company Details

7.12.2 Siemens Business Overview

7.12.3 Siemens Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Introduction

7.12.4 Siemens Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.13 Philips Healthcare

7.13.1 Philips Healthcare Company Details

7.13.2 Philips Healthcare Business Overview

7.13.3 Philips Healthcare Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Introduction

7.13.4 Philips Healthcare Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

7.14 Agfa Healthcare NV

7.14.1 Agfa Healthcare NV Company Details

7.14.2 Agfa Healthcare NV Business Overview

7.14.3 Agfa Healthcare NV Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Introduction

7.14.4 Agfa Healthcare NV Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Agfa Healthcare NV Recent Development

7.15 Novarad

7.15.1 Novarad Company Details

7.15.2 Novarad Business Overview

7.15.3 Novarad Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Introduction

7.15.4 Novarad Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Software Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Novarad Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

