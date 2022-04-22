Global Hose Reels Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Hose Reels market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hose Reels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Hose Reels market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Hose Reels Market

This report focuses on global and United States Hose Reels market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global Hose Reels Scope and Market Size

Hose Reels market is segmented in regional and country level, by players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hose Reels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Hose Reels market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/186482/hose-reels

By Company

Nederman

Reelcraft

Hannay Reels

Stemmann-Technik

ELAFLEX

Conductix-Wampfler

Coxreels

DEMAC

Hubbell

Cavotec

Ramex Srl

Endo Kogyo

Paul Vahle

ReelTec

Hinar Electric

Segment by Type

Spring Driven Hose Reels

Motor Driven Hose Reels

Manual Hose Reels

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Fire Protection

Municipal Cleaning

Transportation Industry

Food Industry

Mechanical Industry

Others

The report on the Hose Reels market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Others

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Hose Reels consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Hose Reels market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hose Reels manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hose Reels with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Hose Reels submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Hose Reels companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Hose Reels Product Introduction 1

1.2 Global Hose Reels Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 2

1.2.1 Global Hose Reels Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028 2

1.2.2 Global Hose Reels Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028 3

1.3 United States Hose Reels Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 4

1.3.1 United States Hose Reels Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028 4

1.3.2 United States Hose Reels Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028 5

1.4 Hose Reels Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 6

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Hose Reels in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 6

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Hose Reels Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 7

1.5 Hose Reels Market Dynamics 8

1.5.1 Hose Reels Industry Trends 8

1.5.2 Hose Reels Market Drivers 8

1.5.3 Hose Reels Market Challenges 9

1.5.4 Hose Reels Market Restraints 9

1.6 Study Objectives 10

1.7 Years Considered 10

2 Hose Reels by Type 12

2.1 Hose Reels Market Segment by Type 12

2.1.1 Spring Driven Hose Reels 12

2.1.2 Manual Hose Reels 13

2.1.3 Motor Driven Hose Reels 13

2.2 Global Hose Reels Market Size by Type 14

2.2.1 Global Hose Reels Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028) 14

2.2.2 Global Hose Reels Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028) 16

2.2.3 Global Hose Reels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028) 17

2.3 United States Hose Reels Market Size by Type 17

2.3.1 United States Hose Reels Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028) 17

2.3.2 United States Hose Reels Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028) 19

2.3.3 United States Hose Reels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028) 20

3 Hose Reels by Application 21

3.1 Hose Reels Market Segment by Application 21

3.1.1 Agriculture 21

3.1.2 Fire Protection 21

3.1.3 Municipal Cleaning 22

3.1.4 Transportation Industry 23

3.1.5 Food Industry 23

3.1.6 Mechanical Industry 24

3.1.7 Others 24

3.2 Global Hose Reels Market Size by Application 25

3.2.1 Global Hose Reels Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028) 25

3.2.2 Global Hose Reels Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028) 27

3.2.3 Global Hose Reels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028) 28

3.3 United States Hose Reels Market Size by Application 28

3.3.1 United States Hose Reels Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028) 28

3.3.2 United States Hose Reels Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028) 30

3.3.3 United States Hose Reels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028) 31

4 Global Hose Reels Competitor Landscape by Company 32

4.1 Global Hose Reels Market Size by Company 32

4.1.1 Top Global Hose Reels Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021) 32

4.1.2 Global Hose Reels Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022) 33

4.1.3 Global Hose Reels Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022) 34

4.1.4 Global Hose Reels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022) 35

4.2 Global Hose Reels Concentration Ratio (CR) 36

4.2.1 Hose Reels Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022) 36

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Hose Reels in 2021 37

4.2.3 Global Hose Reels Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 37

4.3 Global Hose Reels Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type 38

4.3.1 Global Hose Reels Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region 38

4.3.2 Manufacturers Hose Reels Product Type 39

4.3.3 Establishment Date of International Hose Reels Manufacturers 39

4.4 United States Hose Reels Market Size by Company 40

4.4.1 Top Hose Reels Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021) 40

4.4.2 United States Hose Reels Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022) 41

4.4.3 United States Hose Reels Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022) 42

5 Global Hose Reels Market Size by Region 43

5.1 Global Hose Reels Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 43

5.2 Global Hose Reels Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028) 44

5.2.1 Global Hose Reels Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022 44

5.2.2 Global Hose Reels Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028) 44

5.3 Global Hose Reels Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028) 45

5.3.1 Global Hose Reels Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022 45

5.3.2 Global Hose Reels Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028 46

6 Segment in Regional Level & Country Level 47

6.1 North America 47

6.1.1 North America Hose Reels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 47

6.1.2 North America Hose Reels Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028) 48

6.1.3 United States 49

6.1.4 Canada 49

6.1.5 Mexico 50

6.2 Asia-Pacific 50

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hose Reels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 50

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hose Reels Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028) 51

6.2.3 China 52

6.2.4 Japan 53

6.2.5 South Korea 53

6.2.6 India 54

6.2.7 Australia 54

6.2.8 SEA 55

6.3 Europe 55

6.3.1 Europe Hose Reels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 55

6.3.2 Europe Hose Reels Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028) 56

6.3.3 Germany 57

6.3.4 France 58

6.3.5 U.K. 58

6.3.6 Italy 59

6.3.7 Russia 59

6.4 South America 60

6.4.1 South America Hose Reels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 60

6.4.2 South America Hose Reels Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028) 61

6.4.3 Brazil 62

6.4.4 Argentina 62

6.5 Middle East and Africa 63

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Hose Reels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 63

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Hose Reels Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028) 64

6.5.3 Middle East 65

6.5.4 Africa 65

7 Company Profiles 66

7.1 Nederman 66

7.1.1 Nederman Corporation Information 66

7.1.2 Nederman Description and Business Overview 66

7.1.3 Nederman Hose Reels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 67

7.1.4 Nederman Hose Reels Products Offered 67

7.2 Reelcraft 68

7.2.1 Reelcraft Corporation Information 68

7.2.2 Reelcraft Description and Business Overview 68

7.2.3 Reelcraft Hose Reels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 68

7.2.4 Reelcraft Hose Reels Products Offered 69

7.3 Hannay Reels 70

7.3.1 Hannay Reels Corporation Information 70

7.3.2 Hannay Reels Description and Business Overview 70

7.3.3 Hannay Reels Hose Reels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 71

7.3.4 Hannay Reels Hose Reels Products Offered 72

7.4 Stemmann-Technik (Wabtec) 73

7.4.1 Stemmann-Technik (Wabtec) Corporation Information 73

7.4.2 Stemmann-Technik (Wabtec) Description and Business Overview 73

7.4.3 Stemmann-Technik (Wabtec) Hose Reels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 74

7.4.4 Stemmann-Technik (Wabtec) Hose Reels Products Offered 74

7.5 ELAFLEX 76

7.5.1 ELAFLEX Corporation Information 76

7.5.2 ELAFLEX Description and Business Overview 76

7.5.3 ELAFLEX Hose Reels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 76

7.5.4 ELAFLEX Hose Reels Products Offered 77

7.6 Conductix-Wampfler 78

7.6.1 Conductix-Wampfler Corporation Information 78

7.6.2 Conductix-Wampfler Description and Business Overview 79

7.6.3 Conductix-Wampfler Hose Reels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 79

7.6.4 Conductix-Wampfler Hose Reels Products Offered 80

7.7 Coxreels 80

7.7.1 Coxreels Corporation Information 80

7.7.2 Coxreels Description and Business Overview 81

7.7.3 Coxreels Hose Reels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 81

7.7.4 Coxreels Hose Reels Products Offered 81

7.8 DEMAC 82

7.8.1 DEMAC Corporation Information 82

7.8.2 DEMAC Description and Business Overview 83

7.8.3 DEMAC Hose Reels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 83

7.8.4 DEMAC Hose Reels Products Offered 84

7.9 Hubbell 84

7.9.1 Hubbell Corporation Information 84

7.9.2 Hubbell Description and Business Overview 85

7.9.3 Hubbell Hose Reels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 85

7.9.4 Hubbell Hose Reels Products Offered 86

7.10 Cavotec 88

7.10.1 Cavotec Corporation Information 88

7.10.2 Cavotec Description and Business Overview 88

7.10.3 Cavotec Hose Reels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 88

7.10.4 Cavotec Hose Reels Products Offered 89

7.11 Ramex Srl 89

7.11.1 Ramex Srl Corporation Information 89

7.11.2 Ramex Srl Description and Business Overview 90

7.11.3 Ramex Srl Hose Reels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 90

7.11.4 Ramex Srl Hose Reels Products Offered 90

7.12 Endo Kogyo 91

7.12.1 Endo Kogyo Corporation Information 91

7.12.2 Endo Kogyo Description and Business Overview 92

7.12.3 Endo Kogyo Hose Reels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 92

7.12.4 Endo Kogyo Hose Reels Products Offered 92

7.13 Paul Vahle 94

7.13.1 Paul Vahle Corporation Information 94

7.13.2 Paul Vahle Description and Business Overview 94

7.13.3 Paul Vahle Hose Reels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 95

7.13.4 Paul Vahle Hose Reels Products Offered 95

7.14 ReelTec 96

7.14.1 ReelTec Corporation Information 96

7.14.2 ReelTec Description and Business Overview 96

7.14.3 ReelTec Hose Reels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 96

7.14.4 ReelTec Hose Reels Products Offered 97

7.15 Hinar Electric 98

7.15.1 Hinar Electric Corporation Information 98

7.15.2 Hinar Electric Description and Business Overview 99

7.15.3 Hinar Electric Hose Reels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 99

7.15.4 Hinar Electric Hose Reels Products Offered 99

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 101

8.1 Hose Reels Industry Chain Analysis 101

8.2 Hose Reels Key Raw Materials 101

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials 101

8.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 102

8.3 Hose Reels Sales and Marketing 102

8.3.1 Hose Reels Sales Channels 102

8.3.2 Hose Reels Distributors 103

9 Research Findings and Conclusion 105

10 Appendix 106

10.1 Research Methodology 106

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 106

10.1.2 Data Source 109

10.2 Author Details 112

10.3 Disclaimer 112

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/186482/hose-reels

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com