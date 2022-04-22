Global Nickel Foam Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Nickel Foam market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nickel Foam market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Nickel Foam market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Nickel Foam Market

The global Nickel Foam market was valued at US$ 115.75 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 208.06 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.08% during 2021-2027.

Global Nickel Foam Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Hunan Corun

Alantum

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Wuzhou Sanhe New Material

Heze Tianyu Technology

Novamet Specialty Products

JIA SHI DE

Kunshan Jiayisheng

Segment by Type

Continuous Nickel Foam

Special Nickel Foam

Segment by Application

Battery Electrode Material

Fuel Cell

Catalyst Material

Filter Material

Sound Absorbing Material

Others

The report on the Nickel Foam market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

SEA

Others

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Others

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Middle East and Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Nickel Foam consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Nickel Foam market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Nickel Foam manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Nickel Foam with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Nickel Foam submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Nickel Foam companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 NICKEL FOAM MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nickel Foam 1

1.2 Nickel Foam Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Nickel Foam Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 2

1.2.2 Continuous Nickel Foam 3

1.2.3 Special Nickel Foam 3

1.3 Nickel Foam Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Nickel Foam Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 4

1.3.2 Battery Electrode Material 5

1.3.3 Fuel Cell 5

1.3.4 Catalyst Material 6

1.3.5 Filter Material 7

1.3.6 Sound Absorbing Material 7

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 8

1.4.1 Global Nickel Foam Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 8

1.4.2 Global Nickel Foam Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 9

1.4.3 Global Nickel Foam Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 10

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 10

1.5.1 Global Nickel Foam Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 11

1.5.2 North America Nickel Foam Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

1.5.3 China Nickel Foam Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 12

1.5.4 Japan Nickel Foam Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 13

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 14

2.1 Global Nickel Foam Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 14

2.2 Global Nickel Foam Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 17

2.3 Nickel Foam Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 18

2.4 Global Nickel Foam Average Price by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 19

2.5 Manufacturers Nickel Foam Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type 20

2.6 Nickel Foam Market Competitive Situation and Trends 21

2.6.1 Nickel Foam Market Concentration Rate 21

2.6.2 Global 3 and 5 Largest Nickel Foam Players Market Share by Revenue 22

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 22

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 23

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Nickel Foam Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 23

3.2 Global Nickel Foam Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 24

3.3 Global Nickel Foam Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 24

3.4 North America Nickel Foam Production 25

3.4.1 North America Nickel Foam Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 25

3.4.2 North America Nickel Foam Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 25

3.5 China Nickel Foam Production 26

3.5.1 China Nickel Foam Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 26

3.5.2 China Nickel Foam Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 26

3.6 Japan Nickel Foam Production (2016-2021) 27

3.6.1 Japan Nickel Foam Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 27

3.6.2 Japan Nickel Foam Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 27

4 NICKEL FOAM CONSUMPTION BY REGION 28

4.1 Global Nickel Foam Consumption by Region 28

4.1.1 Global Nickel Foam Consumption by Region 28

4.1.2 Global Nickel Foam Consumption Market Share by Region 28

4.2 North America 30

4.2.1 North America Nickel Foam Consumption by Country 30

4.2.2 United States 31

4.2.3 Canada 32

4.2.4 Mexico 32

4.3 Europe 33

4.3.1 Europe Nickel Foam Consumption by Country 33

4.3.2 Germany 34

4.3.3 France 35

4.3.4 U.K. 35

4.3.5 Italy 36

4.3.6 Russia 36

4.4 Asia Pacific 37

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Nickel Foam Consumption by Region 37

4.4.2 China 38

4.4.3 Japan 39

4.4.4 South Korea 39

4.4.5 India 40

4.4.6 Australia 40

4.4.7 Southeast Asia 41

4.5 South America 41

4.5.1 South America Nickel Foam Consumption by Country 42

4.5.2 Brazil 43

4.5.3 Argentina 43

4.6 Middle East and Africa 44

4.6.1 Middle East and Africa Nickel Foam Consumption by Country 44

4.6.2 Middle East 45

4.6.3 Africa 46

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 47

5.1 Global Nickel Foam Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 47

5.2 Global Nickel Foam Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 48

5.3 Global Nickel Foam Price by Type (2016-2021) 50

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 51

6.1 Global Nickel Foam Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 51

6.2 Global Nickel Foam Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 53

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 54

7.1 Hunan Corun 54

7.1.1 Hunan Corun Nickel Foam Corporation Information 54

7.1.2 Hunan Corun Nickel Foam Product Portfolio 54

7.1.3 Hunan Corun Nickel Foam Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 56

7.1.4 Hunan Corun Main Business and Markets Served 56

7.2 Alantum 57

7.2.1 Alantum Nickel Foam Corporation Information 57

7.2.2 Alantum Nickel Foam Product Portfolio 57

7.2.3 Alantum Nickel Foam Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 58

7.2.4 Alantum Main Business and Markets Served 58

7.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries 59

7.3.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Nickel Foam Corporation Information 59

7.3.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Nickel Foam Product Portfolio 59

7.3.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Nickel Foam Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 60

7.3.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries Main Business and Markets Served 60

7.4 Wuzhou Sanhe New Material 61

7.4.1 Wuzhou Sanhe New Material Nickel Foam Corporation Information 61

7.4.2 Wuzhou Sanhe New Material Nickel Foam Product Portfolio 61

7.4.3 Wuzhou Sanhe New Material Nickel Foam Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 63

7.4.4 Wuzhou Sanhe New Material Main Business and Markets Served 63

7.5 Heze Tianyu Technology 63

7.5.1 Heze Tianyu Technology Nickel Foam Corporation Information 63

7.5.2 Heze Tianyu Technology Nickel Foam Product Portfolio 64

7.5.3 Heze Tianyu Technology Nickel Foam Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 64

7.5.4 Heze Tianyu Technology Main Business and Markets Served 65

7.6 Novamet Specialty Products 65

7.6.1 Novamet Specialty Products Nickel Foam Corporation Information 65

7.6.2 Novamet Specialty Products Nickel Foam Product Portfolio 66

7.6.3 Novamet Specialty Products Nickel Foam Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 66

7.6.4 Novamet Specialty Products Main Business and Markets Served 67

7.7 JIA SHI DE 67

7.7.1 JIA SHI DE Nickel Foam Corporation Information 67

7.7.2 JIA SHI DE Nickel Foam Product Portfolio 68

7.7.3 JIA SHI DE Nickel Foam Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 68

7.7.4 JIA SHI DE Main Business and Markets Served 68

7.8 Kunshan Jiayisheng 69

7.8.1 Kunshan Jiayisheng Nickel Foam Corporation Information 69

7.8.2 Kunshan Jiayisheng Nickel Foam Product Portfolio 69

7.8.3 Kunshan Jiayisheng Nickel Foam Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 70

7.8.4 Kunshan Jiayisheng Main Business and Markets Served 70

8 NICKEL FOAM MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 71

8.1 Nickel Foam Key Raw Materials Analysis 71

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 71

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 72

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 72

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 73

8.3 Nickel Foam Industrial Chain Analysis 74

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 75

9.1 Marketing Channel 75

9.2 Nickel Foam Distributors List 77

9.3 Nickel Foam Customers 78

10 NICKEL FOAM MARKET DYNAMICS 79

10.1 Nickel Foam Industry Trends 79

10.2 Nickel Foam Market Drivers 79

10.3 Nickel Foam Market Challenges 80

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 81

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Nickel Foam by Region (2022-2027) 81

11.2 North America Nickel Foam Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 83

11.3 China Nickel Foam Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 84

11.4 Japan Nickel Foam Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 85

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 86

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Nickel Foam 86

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Nickel Foam by Country 86

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Nickel Foam by Country 87

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Nickel Foam by Region 87

12.5 South America Forecasted Consumption of Nickel Foam by Country 88

12.6 Middle East and Africa Forecasted Consumption of Nickel Foam by Country 88

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 89

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 89

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Nickel Foam by Type (2022-2027) 89

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Nickel Foam by Type (2022-2027) 89

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Nickel Foam by Type (2022-2027) 90

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Nickel Foam by Application (2022-2027) 91

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 92

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 93

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 93

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 93

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 94

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 95

15.2 Data Source 96

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 96

15.2.2 Primary Sources 97

15.3 Author List 98

15.4 Disclaimer 98

