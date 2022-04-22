Global Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol market.

Summary

The global Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol market was valued at US$ 2643.14 million in 2020 and will reach US$ 3262.19 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of -0.03% during 2021-2027.

For the manufacturers covered, this report analyzes the Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each company.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348580/neopentyl-polyhydric-alcohol

By Company

Perstorp Group

Hubei Yihua Group

Liyang Ruiyang Chemical

Lanxess

Oxea

BASF

LCY

Puyang Pengxin

Ercros SA

Metafrax

Chemanol

MKS Marmara Entegre Kimya

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Segment by Type

Pentaerythritol

Trimethylopropane

Trimethylolethane

Dimethylopropionic Acid

Neopenthyl Glycol

The report on the Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

Europe

Japan

China

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 INDUSTRY OVERVIEW OF NEOPENTYL POLYHYDRIC ALCOHOL 1

1.1 Definition of Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol 1

1.2 Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027) 1

1.2.2 Pentaerythritol 2

1.2.3 Trimethylopropane 3

1.2.4 Trimethylolethane 4

1.2.5 Dimethylopropionic Acid 5

1.2.6 Neopentyl Glycol 5

1.3 Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Segment by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Consumption Comparison by Application (2021-2027) 6

1.3.2 Coating 6

1.3.3 Lubricants 7

1.3.4 Plastic Additives 7

1.3.5 Other 7

1.4 Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Overall Market: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 8

1.4.1 Global Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Revenue (2016-2027) 9

1.4.2 Global Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production (2016-2027) 10

1.4.3 North America Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 11

1.4.4 Europe Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 12

1.4.5 Japan Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 12

1.4.6 China Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 13

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 13

1.4.8 India Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 14

2 MANUFACTURING COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS 15

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers 15

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol 16

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol 17

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol 19

3 DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS OF NEOPENTYL POLYHYDRIC ALCOHOL 20

3.1 Top Manufacturers Headquarters, Rank by Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production 20

3.2 Global Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Manufacturing Plants Distribution and Commercial Production Date 20

3.3 Major Manufacturers Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Product Offered 21

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans 22

4 KEY FIGURES OF MAJOR MANUFACTURERS 24

4.1 Global Top Manufacturers Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production Analysis 25

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Revenue Analysis 27

4.3 Global Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 29

4.4 Global Top Manufacturers Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Price Analysis 30

4.5 Market Concentration Degree 31

5 NEOPENTYL POLYHYDRIC ALCOHOL REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS 32

5.1 Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Market Size by Regions (2016-2021) 32

5.1.1 Global Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production by Regions (2016-2021) 32

5.1.2 Global Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Revenue by Regions (2016-2021) 33

5.2 Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 34

5.2.1 Global Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production by Regions (2022-2027) 34

5.2.2 Global Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Revenue by Regions (2022-2027) 34

5.3 Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Consumption by Regions 35

5.3.1 Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Consumption by Regions (2016-2021) 35

5.3.2 Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Consumption by Regions (2022-2027) 36

5.4 North America Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Market Analysis 37

5.4.1 Key Manufacturers in North America 37

5.4.2 North America Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Import and Export 37

5.5 Europe Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Market Analysis 37

5.5.1 Key Manufacturers in Europe 37

5.5.2 Europe Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Import & Export 38

5.6 Japan Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Market Analysis 38

5.6.1 Key Manufacturers in Japan 38

5.6.2 Japan Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Import & Export 38

5.7 China Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Market Analysis 39

5.7.1 Key Manufacturers in China 39

5.7.2 China Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Import & Export 39

5.8 Southeast Asia Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Market Analysis 39

5.8.1 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia 39

5.8.2 Southeast Asia Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Import & Export 40

5.9 India Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Market Analysis 40

5.9.1 Key Manufacturers in India 40

5.9.2 India Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Import & Export 40

6 NEOPENTYL POLYHYDRIC ALCOHOL SEGMENT MARKET ANALYSIS (BY TYPE) 41

6.1 Global Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 41

6.1.1 Global Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production by Type (2016-2021) 41

6.1.2 Global Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Revenue by Type (2016-2021) 42

6.2 Global Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 43

6.2.1 Global Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production by Type (2022-2027) 43

6.2.2 Global Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Revenue by Type (2022-2027) 44

6.3 Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Price by Type 44

7 NEOPENTYL POLYHYDRIC ALCOHOL SEGMENT MARKET ANALYSIS (BY APPLICATION) 46

7.1 Overview 46

7.2 Global Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 47

7.3 Global Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Consumption Market Share by Application (2022-2027) 48

8 NEOPENTYL POLYHYDRIC ALCOHOL MAJOR MANUFACTURERS ANALYSIS 50

8.1 Perstorp Group 50

8.1.1 Perstorp Group Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production Sites and Area Served 50

8.1.2 Perstorp Group Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Product Introduction, Application and Specification 51

8.1.3 Perstorp Group Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 53

8.1.4 Perstorp Group Main Business and Markets Served 53

8.2 Hubei Yihua Group 54

8.2.1 Hubei Yihua Group Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production Sites and Area Served 54

8.2.2 Hubei Yihua Group Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Product Introduction, Application and Specification 55

8.2.3 Hubei Yihua Group Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 55

8.2.4 Hubei Yihua Group Main Business and Markets Served 56

8.3 Liyang Ruiyang Chemical 56

8.3.1 Liyang Ruiyang Chemical Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production Sites and Area Served 56

8.3.2 Liyang Ruiyang Chemical Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Product Introduction, Application and Specification 57

8.3.3 Liyang Ruiyang Chemical Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 57

8.3.4 Liyang Ruiyang Chemical Main Business and Markets Served 57

8.4 Lanxess 58

8.4.1 Lanxess Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production Sites and Area Served 58

8.4.2 Lanxess Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Product Introduction, Application and Specification 59

8.4.3 Lanxess Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 59

8.4.4 Lanxess Main Business and Markets Served 60

8.5 Oxea 60

8.5.1 Oxea Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production Sites and Area Served 60

8.5.2 Oxea Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Product Introduction, Application and Specification 61

8.5.3 Oxea Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 61

8.5.4 Oxea Main Business and Markets Served 62

8.6 BASF 62

8.6.1 BASF Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production Sites and Area Served 62

8.6.2 BASF Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Product Introduction, Application and Specification 63

8.6.3 BASF Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 64

8.6.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served 64

8.7 LCY 64

8.7.1 LCY Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production Sites and Area Served 64

8.7.2 LCY Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Product Introduction, Application and Specification 65

8.7.3 LCY Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 66

8.7.4 LCY Main Business and Markets Served 66

8.8 Puyang Pengxin 66

8.8.1 Puyang Pengxin Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production Sites and Area Served 66

8.8.2 Puyang Pengxin Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Product Introduction, Application and Specification 67

8.8.3 Puyang Pengxin Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 68

8.8.4 Puyang Pengxin Main Business and Markets Served 68

8.9 Ercros SA 69

8.9.1 Ercros SA Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production Sites and Area Served 69

8.9.2 Ercros SA Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Product Introduction, Application and Specification 70

8.9.3 Ercros SA Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 71

8.9.4 Ercros SA Main Business and Markets Served 71

8.10 Metafrax 71

8.10.1 Metafrax Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production Sites and Area Served 71

8.10.2 Metafrax Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Product Introduction, Application and Specification 72

8.10.3 Metafrax Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 73

8.10.4 Metafrax Main Business and Markets Served 73

8.11 Chemanol 73

8.11.1 Chemanol Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production Sites and Area Served 73

8.11.2 Chemanol Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Product Introduction, Application and Specification 74

8.11.3 Chemanol Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74

8.11.4 Chemanol Main Business and Markets Served 75

8.12 MKS Marmara Entegre Kimya 75

8.12.1 MKS Marmara Entegre Kimya Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production Sites and Area Served 75

8.12.2 MKS Marmara Entegre Kimya Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Product Introduction, Application and Specification 76

8.12.3 MKS Marmara Entegre Kimya Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

8.12.4 MKS Marmara Entegre Kimya Main Business and Markets Served 77

8.13 GEO Specialty Chemicals 77

8.13.1 GEO Specialty Chemicals Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production Sites and Area Served 77

8.13.2 GEO Specialty Chemicals Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Product Introduction, Application and Specification 78

8.13.3 GEO Specialty Chemicals Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 78

8.13.4 GEO Specialty Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served 78

8.14 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical 79

8.14.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production Sites and Area Served 79

8.14.2 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Product Introduction, Application and Specification 79

8.14.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81

8.14.4 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Main Business and Markets Served 82

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 83

9.1 Marketing Channel 83

9.1.1 Direct Channels 83

9.1.2 Indirect Channels 83

9.2 Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Distributors List 84

9.3 Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Customers 86

10 NEOPENTYL POLYHYDRIC ALCOHOL MARKET DYNAMICS 87

10.1 Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Industry Trends 87

10.2 Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Market Drivers 87

10.3 Neopentyl Polyhydric Alcohol Market Challenges 87

10.4 Covid-19 Impact Analysis 88

11 CONCLUSION 93

12 APPENDIX 94

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 94

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 94

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 95

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 96

12.2 Data Source 97

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 97

12.2.2 Primary Sources 98

12.3 Author List 101

12.4 Disclaimer 101

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348580/neopentyl-polyhydric-alcohol

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com