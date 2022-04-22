Global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (NdYVO4) Crystal Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (NdYVO4) Crystal market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (NdYVO4) Crystal market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (NdYVO4) Crystal market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Market

The global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal market was valued at USD 53.57 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 88.15 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.09% during 2021-2027.

Global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

II-VI

CASTECH

Northrop Grumman Synoptics

Casix

CASTON

Union Optic

Foctek

ALPHALAS GmbH

Altechna

Chengdu Dongjun Laser

Beijing Jiepu Trend

Cryslaser

HG Optronics

Segment by Type

Nd (0.5%):YVO4

Nd (1%):YVO4

Nd (2%):YVO4

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial Lasers

Medical Lasers

Instruments and Military

Others

The report on the Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (NdYVO4) Crystal market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Other Regions

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Other Regions

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (NdYVO4) Crystal consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (NdYVO4) Crystal market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (NdYVO4) Crystal manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (NdYVO4) Crystal with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (NdYVO4) Crystal submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (NdYVO4) Crystal companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 NEODYMIUM-DOPED YTTRIUM VANADATE (ND:YVO4) CRYSTAL MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal 1

1.2 Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Segment by Type 2

1.3 Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Segment by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3

1.3.2 Industrial Lasers 4

1.3.3 Medical Lasers 5

1.3.4 Instruments and Military 6

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 7

1.4.1 Global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 7

1.4.2 Global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 8

1.4.3 Global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 9

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 9

1.5.1 Global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 10

1.5.2 North America Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 10

1.5.3 Europe Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

1.5.4 China Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 13

2.1 Global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 13

2.2 Global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 15

2.3 Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 17

2.4 Global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 18

2.5 Manufacturers Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type 20

2.6 Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Market Competitive Situation and Trends 21

2.6.1 Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Market Concentration Rate 21

2.6.2 Global 3 and 5 Largest Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Players Market Share by Revenue 22

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 23

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 23

3.2 Global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 24

3.3 Global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 24

3.4 North America Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production 25

3.4.1 North America Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 25

3.4.2 North America Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 25

3.5 Europe Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production 26

3.5.1 Europe Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 26

3.5.2 Europe Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 26

3.6 China Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production (2016-2021) 27

3.6.1 China Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 27

3.6.2 China Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 27

4 NEODYMIUM-DOPED YTTRIUM VANADATE (ND:YVO4) CRYSTAL CONSUMPTION BY REGION 29

4.1 Global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Consumption by Region 29

4.1.1 Global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Consumption by Region 29

4.1.2 Global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Consumption Market Share by Region 29

4.2 North America 30

4.2.1 North America Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Consumption by Country 31

4.2.2 U.S. 32

4.2.3 Canada 32

4.3 Europe 33

4.3.1 Europe Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Consumption by Country 33

4.3.2 Germany 34

4.3.3 France 35

4.3.4 U.K. 35

4.3.5 Italy 36

4.3.6 Russia 37

4.4 Asia Pacific 38

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Consumption by Region 38

4.4.2 China 39

4.4.3 Japan 40

4.4.4 South Korea 40

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 41

4.4.6 India 42

4.4.7 Australia 42

4.5 Latin America 43

4.5.1 Latin America Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Consumption by Country 43

4.5.2 Mexico 44

4.5.3 Brazil 45

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 46

5.1 Global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 46

5.2 Global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 48

5.3 Global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Price by Type (2016-2021) 50

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 51

6.1 Global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 51

6.2 Global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 53

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 54

7.1 II-VI 54

7.1.1 II-VI Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Corporation Information 54

7.1.2 II-VI Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Product Portfolio 54

7.1.3 II-VI Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 56

7.1.4 II-VI Main Business and Markets Served 56

7.1.5 II-VI Recent Developments/Updates 57

7.2 CASTECH 58

7.2.1 CASTECH Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Corporation Information 58

7.2.2 CASTECH Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Product Portfolio 58

7.2.3 CASTECH Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 60

7.2.4 CASTECH Main Business and Markets Served 60

7.3 Northrop Grumman Synoptics 60

7.3.1 Northrop Grumman Synoptics Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Corporation Information 60

7.3.2 Northrop Grumman Synoptics Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Product Portfolio 61

7.3.3 Northrop Grumman Synoptics Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 63

7.3.4 Northrop Grumman Synoptics Main Business and Markets Served 63

7.4 Casix 64

7.4.1 Casix Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Corporation Information 64

7.4.2 Casix Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Product Portfolio 64

7.4.3 Casix Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 65

7.4.4 Casix Main Business and Markets Served 65

7.5 CASTON 66

7.5.1 CASTON Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Corporation Information 66

7.5.2 CASTON Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Product Portfolio 67

7.5.3 CASTON Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 68

7.5.4 CASTON Main Business and Markets Served 68

7.6 Union Optic 69

7.6.1 Union Optic Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Corporation Information 69

7.6.2 Union Optic Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Product Portfolio 69

7.6.3 Union Optic Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 70

7.6.4 Union Optic Main Business and Markets Served 71

7.7 Foctek 71

7.7.1 Foctek Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Corporation Information 71

7.7.2 Foctek Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Product Portfolio 72

7.7.3 Foctek Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 73

7.7.4 Foctek Main Business and Markets Served 74

7.8 ALPHALAS GmbH 74

7.8.1 ALPHALAS GmbH Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Corporation Information 75

7.8.2 ALPHALAS GmbH Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Product Portfolio 75

7.8.3 ALPHALAS GmbH Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

7.8.4 ALPHALAS GmbH Main Business and Markets Served 76

7.9 Altechna 77

7.9.1 Altechna Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Corporation Information 77

7.9.2 Altechna Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Product Portfolio 78

7.9.3 Altechna Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 78

7.9.4 Altechna Main Business and Markets Served 79

7.10 Chengdu Dongjun Laser 79

7.10.1 Chengdu Dongjun Laser Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Corporation Information 79

7.10.2 Chengdu Dongjun Laser Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Product Portfolio 80

7.10.3 Chengdu Dongjun Laser Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81

7.10.4 Chengdu Dongjun Laser Main Business and Markets Served 81

7.11 Beijing Jiepu Trend 82

7.11.1 Beijing Jiepu Trend Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Corporation Information 82

7.11.2 Beijing Jiepu Trend Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Product Portfolio 83

7.11.3 Beijing Jiepu Trend Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 85

7.11.4 Beijing Jiepu Trend Main Business and Markets Served 85

7.12 Cryslaser 85

7.12.1 Cryslaser Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Corporation Information 86

7.12.2 Cryslaser Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Product Portfolio 86

7.12.3 Cryslaser Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 89

7.12.4 Cryslaser Main Business and Markets Served 89

7.13 HG Optronics 89

7.13.1 HG Optronics Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Corporation Information 89

7.13.2 HG Optronics Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Product Portfolio 90

7.13.3 HG Optronics Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 91

7.13.4 HG Optronics Main Business and Markets Served 92

8 NEODYMIUM-DOPED YTTRIUM VANADATE (ND:YVO4) CRYSTAL MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 93

8.1 Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Key Raw Materials Analysis 93

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 93

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 93

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 94

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal 94

8.4 Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Industrial Chain Analysis 96

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 97

9.1 Marketing Channel 97

9.2 Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Distributors List 98

9.3 Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Customers 99

10 NEODYMIUM-DOPED YTTRIUM VANADATE (ND:YVO4) CRYSTAL MARKET DYNAMICS 101

10.1 Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Industry Trends 101

10.2 Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Growth Drivers 101

10.3 Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Market Challenges 102

10.4 Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Market Restraints 103

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 104

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal by Region (2022-2027) 104

11.2 North America Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production Forecast (2022-2027) 105

11.3 Europe Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production Forecast (2022-2027) 106

11.4 China Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Production Forecast (2022-2027) 107

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 108

12.1 Global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Consumption by Region 108

12.1.1 Global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Consumption Forecast by Region 108

12.1.2 Global Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal Consumption Forecast Market Share by Region 108

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal by Country 109

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal by Country 109

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal by Region 110

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal by Country 110

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 112

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 112

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal by Type (2022-2027) 112

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal by Type (2022-2027) 113

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal by Type (2022-2027) 114

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Vanadate (Nd:YVO4) Crystal by Application (2022-2027) 114

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 116

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 117

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 117

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 117

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 118

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 119

15.2 Data Source 120

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 120

15.2.2 Primary Sources 121

15.3 Author List 122

15.4 Disclaimer 122

