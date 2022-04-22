Global N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Market

In 2020, the global N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan market size was US$ 70.26 million and it is expected to reach US$ 113.62 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.77% between 2021 and 2027.

Global N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Scope and Market Size

The global N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

Ajinomoto

Evonik

Nippon Rika

Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical

Yoneyama Yakuhin Kogyo

Haihang Industry

Hebei Huayang Group

Zhangjiagang Huachang Pharmaceutical

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry

Maanshan DH Biotech

Chengdu Baishixing

Segment by Type

Purity鈮99%

99%锛濸urity鈮98%

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical Industry

Pesticide

Chemical Industry

Other

The report on the N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 N-ACETYL-DL-TRYPTOPHAN MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Product Overview 1

1.2 N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 Purity鈮99% 3

1.2.2 99%锛濸urity鈮98% 5

1.3 Global N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Market Size by Type 6

1.3.1 Global N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 6

1.3.2 Global N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 7

1.3.3 Global N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 9

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 11

1.4.1 North America N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 11

1.4.2 Europe N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 12

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 14

1.4.4 Latin America N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 15

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 16

2 N-ACETYL-DL-TRYPTOPHAN MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 18

2.1 Global Top Players by N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales (2016-2021) 18

2.2 Global Top Players by N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Revenue (2016-2021) 19

2.3 Global Top Players by N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Price (2016-2021) 20

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarter 21

2.5 N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Market Competitive Situation and Trends 21

2.5.1 N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021) 21

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales and Revenue in 2020 22

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan as of 2020) 24

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Market 25

2.8 Key Manufacturers N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Product Offered 26

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 26

3 N-ACETYL-DL-TRYPTOPHAN STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 28

3.1 Global N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 28

3.2 Global N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Historic Market Size by Region 28

3.2.1 Global N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 28

3.2.2 Global N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 29

3.2.3 Global N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 30

3.3 Global N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Forecasted Market Size by Region 30

3.3.1 Global N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 30

3.3.2 Global N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 31

3.3.3 Global N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 31

4 N-ACETYL-DL-TRYPTOPHAN BY APPLICATION 32

4.1 N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Market Segment by Application 32

4.1.1 Pharmaceutical Industry 32

4.1.2 Pesticide 33

4.1.3 Chemical Industry 34

4.1.4 Other 35

4.2 Global N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Market Size by Application 36

4.2.1 Global N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 36

4.2.2 Global N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 37

4.2.3 Global N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 39

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 42

4.3.1 North America N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 42

4.3.2 Europe N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 43

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 45

4.3.4 Latin America N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 46

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 48

5 NORTH AMERICA N-ACETYL-DL-TRYPTOPHAN BY COUNTRY 51

5.1 North America N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Historic Market Size by Country 51

5.1.1 North America N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 51

5.1.2 North America N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 51

5.2 North America N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Forecasted Market Size by Country 52

5.2.1 North America N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 52

5.2.2 North America N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 52

6 EUROPE N-ACETYL-DL-TRYPTOPHAN BY COUNTRY 54

6.1 Europe N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Historic Market Size by Country 54

6.1.1 Europe N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 54

6.1.2 Europe N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 54

6.2 Europe N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Forecasted Market Size by Country 55

6.2.1 Europe N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 55

6.2.2 Europe N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 56

7 ASIA-PACIFIC N-ACETYL-DL-TRYPTOPHAN BY REGION 57

7.1 Asia-Pacific N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Historic Market Size by Region 57

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 57

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 58

7.2 Asia-Pacific N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Forecasted Market Size by Region 59

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 59

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 60

8 LATIN AMERICA N-ACETYL-DL-TRYPTOPHAN BY COUNTRY 61

8.1 Latin America N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Historic Market Size by Country 61

8.1.1 Latin America N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 61

8.1.2 Latin America N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 61

8.2 Latin America N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Forecasted Market Size by Country 62

8.2.1 Latin America N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 62

8.2.2 Latin America N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 63

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA N-ACETYL-DL-TRYPTOPHAN BY COUNTRY 64

9.1 Middle East and Africa N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Historic Market Size by Country 64

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 64

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 65

9.2 Middle East and Africa N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Forecasted Market Size by Country 65

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 65

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 66

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN N-ACETYL-DL-TRYPTOPHAN BUSINESS 67

10.1 Ajinomoto 67

10.1.1 Ajinomoto Corporation Information 67

10.1.2 Ajinomoto Introduction and Business Overview 67

10.1.3 Ajinomoto N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 68

10.1.4 Ajinomoto N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Products Offered 68

10.2 Evonik 69

10.2.1 Evonik Corporation Information 69

10.2.2 Evonik Introduction and Business Overview 70

10.2.3 Evonik N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 70

10.2.4 Evonik N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Products Offered 71

10.3 Nippon Rika 71

10.3.1 Nippon Rika Corporation Information 71

10.3.2 Nippon Rika Introduction and Business Overview 71

10.3.3 Nippon Rika N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 72

10.3.4 Nippon Rika N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Products Offered 72

10.4 Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical 72

10.4.1 Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical Corporation Information 72

10.4.2 Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical Introduction and Business Overview 73

10.4.3 Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 73

10.4.4 Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Products Offered 73

10.5 Yoneyama Yakuhin Kogyo 74

10.5.1 Yoneyama Yakuhin Kogyo Corporation Information 74

10.5.2 Yoneyama Yakuhin Kogyo Introduction and Business Overview 74

10.5.3 Yoneyama Yakuhin Kogyo N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 75

10.5.4 Yoneyama Yakuhin Kogyo N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Products Offered 75

10.6 Haihang Industry 75

10.6.1 Haihang Industry Corporation Information 75

10.6.2 Haihang Industry Introduction and Business Overview 76

10.6.3 Haihang Industry N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

10.6.4 Haihang Industry N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Products Offered 77

10.7 Hebei Huayang Group 78

10.7.1 Hebei Huayang Group Corporation Information 78

10.7.2 Hebei Huayang Group Introduction and Business Overview 78

10.7.3 Hebei Huayang Group N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 79

10.7.4 Hebei Huayang Group N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Products Offered 79

10.8 Zhangjiagang Huachang Pharmaceutical 80

10.8.1 Zhangjiagang Huachang Pharmaceutical Corporation Information 80

10.8.2 Zhangjiagang Huachang Pharmaceutical Introduction and Business Overview 80

10.8.3 Zhangjiagang Huachang Pharmaceutical N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81

10.8.4 Zhangjiagang Huachang Pharmaceutical N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Products Offered 81

10.9 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry 82

10.9.1 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Corporation Information 82

10.9.2 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Introduction and Business Overview 82

10.9.3 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 83

10.9.4 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Products Offered 83

10.10 Maanshan DH Biotech 84

10.10.1 Maanshan DH Biotech Corporation Information 84

10.10.2 Maanshan DH Biotech Introduction and Business Overview 85

10.10.3 Maanshan DH Biotech N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 85

10.10.4 Maanshan DH Biotech N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Products Offered 85

10.11 Chengdu Baishixing 86

10.11.1 Chengdu Baishixing Corporation Information 86

10.11.2 Chengdu Baishixing Introduction and Business Overview 86

10.11.3 Chengdu Baishixing N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 87

10.11.4 Chengdu Baishixing N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Products Offered 87

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 88

11.1 N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Key Raw Materials 88

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 88

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price 88

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 88

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 89

11.2.1 Raw Materials 89

11.2.2 Labor Cost 89

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 89

11.3 N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Industrial Chain Analysis 90

11.4 N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Market Dynamics 90

11.4.1 Industry Trends 90

11.4.2 Market Drivers 91

11.4.3 Market Challenges 92

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 93

12.1 Sales Channel 93

12.2 N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Distributors 94

12.3 N-Acetyl-DL-Tryptophan Downstream Customers 96

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 97

14 APPENDIX 98

14.1 Research Methodology 98

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 98

14.1.2 Data Source 101

14.2 Author Details 104

14.3 Disclaimer 104

