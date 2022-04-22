Global Multi-Storey Car Parks Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Global Multi-Storey Car Parks Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions10 min read
QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Multi-Storey Car Parks market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Multi-Storey Car Parks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Multi-Storey Car Parks market.
Summary
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Multi-Storey Car Parks Market
In 2020, the global Multi-Storey Car Parks market size was US$ 3616.30 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5354.9 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.80% between 2021 and 2027.
Global Multi-Storey Car Parks Scope and Market Size
The global Multi-Storey Car Parks market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Multi-Storey Car Parks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348576/multi-storey-car-parks
By Company
ShinMaywa
IHI Parking System
MHI Parking
XIZI Parking System
Wuyang Parking
Goldbeck
Tongbao Parking Equipment
Huaxing intelligent parking
HUBER
Yeefung Industry Equipment
CIMC Tianda
Wohr
AJ Dongyang Menics
Dayang Parking
Klaus Multiparking
Nissei Build Kogyo
Maoyuan Parking Equipment
Lödige Industries
PARI
RR Parkon
Tada
Astron Buildings
Groupe Briand
Bourne Group
Segment by Type
Multi Parking
Optima Parking
Speedy Parking
Rotary Carousel
Others
Segment by Application
Commercial
Residential
Public
The report on the Multi-Storey Car Parks market covers the following region (country) analysis:
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Other Regions
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Other Regions
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Other
The Goal of the Report
To study and analyze the global Multi-Storey Car Parks consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Multi-Storey Car Parks market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Multi-Storey Car Parks manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Multi-Storey Car Parks with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Multi-Storey Car Parks submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Multi-Storey Car Parks companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 MULTI-STOREY CAR PARKS MARKET OVERVIEW 1
1.1 Multi-Storey Car Parks Product Overview 1
1.2 Multi-Storey Car Parks Market Segment by Type 3
1.2.1 Multi Parking 3
1.2.2 Optima Parking 4
1.2.3 Speedy Parking 5
1.2.4 Rotary Carousel 6
1.3 Global Multi-Storey Car Parks Market Size by Type 7
1.3.1 Global Multi-Storey Car Parks Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 7
1.3.2 Global Multi-Storey Car Parks Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 8
1.3.3 Global Multi-Storey Car Parks Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 10
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 12
1.4.1 North America Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 12
1.4.2 Europe Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13
1.4.3 Asia Pacific Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13
1.4.4 Latin America Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 14
2 MULTI-STOREY CAR PARKS MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 15
2.1 Global Top Players by Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales (2018-2020) 15
2.2 Global Top Players by Multi-Storey Car Parks Revenue (2018-2020) 17
2.3 Global Top Players by Multi-Storey Car Parks Price (2018-2020) 18
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Headquarter and Area Served 19
2.5 Key Manufacturers Commercial Date 20
2.6 Multi-Storey Car Parks Market Competitive Situation and Trends 21
2.6.1 Multi-Storey Car Parks Market Concentration Rate (2018-2020) 21
2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Multi-Storey Car Parks Revenue in 2020 22
2.7 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Multi-Storey Car Parks as of 2020) 23
3 MULTI-STOREY CAR PARKS STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 24
3.1 Global Multi-Storey Car Parks Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 24
3.2 Global Multi-Storey Car Parks Historic Market Size by Region 24
3.2.1 Global Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales by Region (2016-2021) 24
3.2.2 Global Multi-Storey Car Parks Revenue by Region (2016-2021) 25
3.2.3 Global Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 25
3.3 Global Multi-Storey Car Parks Forecasted Market Size by Region 26
3.3.1 Global Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales by Region (2022-2027) 26
3.3.2 Global Multi-Storey Car Parks Revenue by Region (2022-2027) 26
3.3.3 Global Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 27
4 MULTI-STOREY CAR PARKS BY APPLICATION 28
4.1 Multi-Storey Car Parks Market Segment by Application 28
4.1.1 Commercial 28
4.1.2 Residential 28
4.1.3 Public 29
4.2 Global Multi-Storey Car Parks Market Size by Application 29
4.2.1 Global Multi-Storey Car Parks Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 29
4.2.2 Global Multi-Storey Car Parks Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 30
4.2.3 Global Multi-Storey Car Parks Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 31
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 32
4.3.1 North America Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 32
4.3.2 Europe Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 32
4.3.3 Asia Pacific Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 32
4.3.4 Latin America Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 33
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 33
5 NORTH AMERICA MULTI-STOREY CAR PARKS BY COUNTRY 34
5.1 North America Multi-Storey Car Parks Historic Market Size by Country 34
5.1.1 North America Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales by Country (2016-2021) 34
5.1.2 North America Multi-Storey Car Parks Revenue by Country (2016-2021) 34
5.2 North America Multi-Storey Car Parks Forecasted Market Size by Country 35
5.2.1 North America Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales by Country (2022-2027) 35
5.2.2 North America Multi-Storey Car Parks Revenue by Country (2022-2027) 35
6 EUROPE MULTI-STOREY CAR PARKS BY COUNTRY 36
6.1 Europe Multi-Storey Car Parks Historic Market Size by Country 36
6.1.1 Europe Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales by Country (2016-2021) 36
6.1.2 Europe Multi-Storey Car Parks Revenue by Country (2016-2021) 36
6.2 Europe Multi-Storey Car Parks Forecasted Market Size by Country 37
6.2.1 Europe Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales by Country (2022-2027) 37
6.2.2 Europe Multi-Storey Car Parks Revenue by Country (2022-2027) 38
7 ASIA PACIFIC MULTI-STOREY CAR PARKS BY REGION 39
7.1 Asia Pacific Multi-Storey Car Parks Historic Market Size by Region 39
7.1.1 Asia Pacific Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales by Region (2016-2021) 39
7.1.2 Asia Pacific Multi-Storey Car Parks Revenue by Region (2016-2021) 39
7.2 Asia Pacific Multi-Storey Car Parks Forecasted Market Size by Region 40
7.2.1 Asia Pacific Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales by Region (2022-2027) 40
7.2.2 Asia Pacific Multi-Storey Car Parks Revenue by Region (2022-2027) 41
8 LATIN AMERICA MULTI-STOREY CAR PARKS BY COUNTRY 42
8.1 Latin America Multi-Storey Car Parks Historic Market Size by Country 42
8.1.1 Latin America Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales by Country (2016-2021) 42
8.1.2 Latin America Multi-Storey Car Parks Revenue by Country (2016-2021) 42
8.2 Latin America Multi-Storey Car Parks Forecasted Market Size by Country 43
8.2.1 Latin America Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales by Country (2022-2027) 43
8.2.2 Latin America Multi-Storey Car Parks Revenue by Country (2022-2027) 43
9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MULTI-STOREY CAR PARKS BY COUNTRY 45
9.1 Middle East and Africa Multi-Storey Car Parks Historic Market Size by Country 45
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales by Country (2016-2021) 45
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Multi-Storey Car Parks Revenue by Country (2016-2021) 45
9.2 Middle East and Africa Multi-Storey Car Parks Forecasted Market Size by Country 46
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales by Country (2022-2027) 46
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Multi-Storey Car Parks Revenue by Country (2022-2027) 47
10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN MULTI-STOREY CAR PARKS BUSINESS 48
10.1 ShinMaywa 48
10.1.1 ShinMaywa Company Detail 48
10.1.2 ShinMaywa Major Business 48
10.1.3 ShinMaywa Multi-Storey Car Parks Product and Services 49
10.1.4 ShinMaywa Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020) 49
10.2 IHI Parking System 50
10.2.1 IHI Parking System Company Detail 50
10.2.2 IHI Parking System Major Business 50
10.2.3 IHI Parking System Multi-Storey Car Parks Product and Services 51
10.2.4 IHI Parking System Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020) 51
10.3 MHI Parking 51
10.3.1 MHI Parking Company Detail 51
10.3.2 MHI Parking Major Business 52
10.3.3 MHI Parking Multi-Storey Car Parks Product and Services 53
10.3.4 MHI Parking Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020) 53
10.4 XIZI Parking System 53
10.4.1 XIZI Parking System Company Detail 53
10.4.2 XIZI Parking System Major Business 54
10.4.3 XIZI Parking System Multi-Storey Car Parks Product and Services 55
10.4.4 XIZI Parking System Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020) 55
10.5 Wuyang Parking 56
10.5.1 Wuyang Parking Company Detail 56
10.5.2 Wuyang Parking Major Business 56
10.5.3 Wuyang Parking Multi-Storey Car Parks Product and Services 57
10.5.4 Wuyang Parking Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020) 57
10.6 Goldbeck 57
10.6.1 Goldbeck Company Detail 57
10.6.2 Goldbeck Major Business 58
10.6.3 Goldbeck Multi-Storey Car Parks Product and Services 59
10.6.4 Goldbeck Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020) 59
10.7 Tongbao Parking Equipment 59
10.7.1 Tongbao Parking Equipment Company Detail 59
10.7.2 Tongbao Parking Equipment Major Business 60
10.7.3 Tongbao Parking Equipment Multi-Storey Car Parks Product and Services 60
10.7.4 Tongbao Parking Equipment Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020) 61
10.8 Huaxing intelligent parking equipment 61
10.8.1 Huaxing intelligent parking equipment Company Detail 61
10.8.2 Huaxing intelligent parking equipment Major Business 61
10.8.3 Huaxing intelligent parking equipment Multi-Storey Car Parks Product and Services 62
10.8.4 Huaxing intelligent parking equipment Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020) 63
10.9 HUBER 63
10.9.1 HUBER Company Detail 63
10.9.2 HUBER Major Business 63
10.9.3 HUBER Multi-Storey Car Parks Product and Services 64
10.9.4 HUBER Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020) 64
10.10 Yeefung Industry Equipment 65
10.10.1 Yeefung Industry Equipment Company Detail 65
10.10.2 Yeefung Industry Equipment Major Business 65
10.10.3 Yeefung Industry Equipment Multi-Storey Car Parks Product and Services 66
10.10.4 Yeefung Industry Equipment Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020) 66
10.11 CIMC Tianda 66
10.11.1 CIMC Tianda Company Detail 66
10.11.2 CIMC Tianda Major Business 67
10.11.3 CIMC Tianda Multi-Storey Car Parks Product and Services 68
10.11.4 CIMC Tianda Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020) 68
10.12 Wohr 68
10.12.1 Wohr Company Detail 68
10.12.2 Wohr Major Business 69
10.12.3 Wohr Multi-Storey Car Parks Product and Services 70
10.12.4 Wohr Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020) 70
10.13 AJ Dongyang Menics 70
10.13.1 AJ Dongyang Menics Company Detail 70
10.13.2 AJ Dongyang Menics Major Business 71
10.13.3 AJ Dongyang Menics Multi-Storey Car Parks Product and Services 71
10.13.4 AJ Dongyang Menics Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020) 72
10.14 Dayang Parking 73
10.14.1 Dayang Parking Company Detail 73
10.14.2 Dayang Parking Major Business 73
10.14.3 Dayang Parking Multi-Storey Car Parks Product and Services 74
10.14.4 Dayang Parking Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020) 74
10.15 Klaus Multiparking 74
10.15.1 Klaus Multiparking Company Detail 74
10.15.2 Klaus Multiparking Major Business 75
10.15.3 Klaus Multiparking Multi-Storey Car Parks Product and Services 75
10.15.4 Klaus Multiparking Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020) 76
10.16 Nissei Build Kogyo 77
10.16.1 Nissei Build Kogyo Company Detail 77
10.16.2 Nissei Build Kogyo Major Business 77
10.16.3 Nissei Build Kogyo Multi-Storey Car Parks Product and Services 78
10.16.4 Nissei Build Kogyo Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020) 78
10.17 Maoyuan Parking Equipment 78
10.17.1 Maoyuan Parking Equipment Company Detail 78
10.17.2 Maoyuan Parking Equipment Major Business 79
10.17.3 Maoyuan Parking Equipment Multi-Storey Car Parks Product and Services 80
10.17.4 Maoyuan Parking Equipment Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020) 80
10.18 Lödige Industries 80
10.18.1 Lödige Industries Company Detail 80
10.18.2 Lödige Industries Major Business 81
10.18.3 Lödige Industries Multi-Storey Car Parks Product and Services 81
10.18.4 Lödige Industries Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020) 83
10.19 PARI 83
10.19.1 PARI Company Detail 83
10.19.2 PARI Major Business 83
10.19.3 PARI Multi-Storey Car Parks Product and Services 84
10.19.4 PARI Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020) 84
10.20 RR Parkon 85
10.20.1 RR Parkon Company Detail 85
10.20.2 RR Parkon Major Business 85
10.20.3 RR Parkon Multi-Storey Car Parks Product and Services 86
10.20.4 RR Parkon Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020) 86
10.21 Tada 86
10.21.1 Tada Company Detail 86
10.21.2 Tada Major Business 87
10.21.3 Tada Multi-Storey Car Parks Product and Services 88
10.21.4 Tada Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020) 88
10.22 Astron Buildings 88
10.22.1 Astron Buildings Company Detail 88
10.22.2 Astron Buildings Major Business 89
10.22.3 Astron Buildings Multi-Storey Car Parks Product and Services 89
10.22.4 Astron Buildings Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020) 90
10.23 Groupe Briand 90
10.23.1 Groupe Briand Company Detail 90
10.23.2 Groupe Briand Major Business 90
10.23.3 Groupe Briand Multi-Storey Car Parks Product and Services 91
10.23.4 Groupe Briand Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020) 92
10.24 Bourne Group 92
10.24.1 Bourne Group Company Detail 92
10.24.2 Bourne Group Major Business 92
10.24.3 Bourne Group Multi-Storey Car Parks Product and Services 93
10.24.4 Bourne Group Multi-Storey Car Parks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020) 93
11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 94
11.1 Multi-Storey Car Parks Key Raw Materials 94
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 94
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price 94
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 95
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 96
11.2.1 Raw Materials 96
11.2.2 Labor Cost 96
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 96
11.3 Multi-Storey Car Parks Industrial Chain Analysis 97
11.4 Multi-Storey Car Parks Market Dynamics 97
11.4.1 Industry Trends 97
11.4.2 Market Drivers 98
11.4.3 Market Challenges 98
12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 99
12.1 Sales Channel 99
12.2 Multi-Storey Car Parks Distributors 101
12.3 Multi-Storey Car Parks Downstream Customers 101
13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 102
14 APPENDIX 103
14.1 Research Methodology 103
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 103
14.1.2 Data Source 106
14.2 Author Details 109
Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348576/multi-storey-car-parks
Any doubts and questions will be welcome.
Customization of the Report:
This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.
About Us:
QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.
Contact Us
QY Research
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)
Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States
Website: https://us.qyresearch.com