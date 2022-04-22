Global Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Model Based Manufacturing Software market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Model Based Manufacturing Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Model Based Manufacturing Software market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Model Based Manufacturing Software Market

The global Model Based Manufacturing Software market size is projected to reach US$ 3995.52 million by 2027, from US$ 2304.73 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.97% during 2021-2027.

Global Model Based Manufacturing Software Scope and Market Size

Model Based Manufacturing Software market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type, and By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Model Based Manufacturing Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and By Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

Siemens

PTC

Dassault Systèmes

Autodesk

SAP

Altair

Ansys

NXP

Capvidia

Anark

Segment by Type

On-premises

Cloud Based

Segment by Application

Automotive

Electronics and Semiconductor

Aerospace and Defence

Medical

Industrial

Others

The report on the Model Based Manufacturing Software market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Model Based Manufacturing Software consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Model Based Manufacturing Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Model Based Manufacturing Software manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Model Based Manufacturing Software with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Model Based Manufacturing Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Model Based Manufacturing Software companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 4

1.2.1 Global Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 4

1.2.2 On-premises 5

1.2.3 Cloud Based 6

1.3 Market by Application 7

1.3.1 Global Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 7

1.3.2 Automotive 9

1.3.3 Electronics and Semiconductor 10

1.3.4 Aerospace and Defence 10

1.3.5 Medical 11

1.3.6 Industrial 11

1.3.7 Others 12

1.4 Study Objectives 12

1.5 Years Considered 13

2 GLOBAL GROWTH TRENDS 14

2.1 Global Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Perspective (2016-2027) 14

2.2 Model Based Manufacturing Software Growth Trends by Regions 15

2.2.1 Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 15

2.2.2 Model Based Manufacturing Software Historic Market Size by Regions (2016-2021) 16

2.2.3 Model Based Manufacturing Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 18

2.3 Model Based Manufacturing Software Industry Dynamic 19

2.3.1 Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Trends 19

2.3.2 Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Drivers 20

2.3.3 Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Challenges 21

2.3.4 Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Restraints 21

3 COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY KEY PLAYERS 22

3.1 Global Top Model Based Manufacturing Software Players by Revenue 22

3.1.1 Global Top Model Based Manufacturing Software Players by Revenue (2016-2021) 22

3.1.2 Global Model Based Manufacturing Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 23

3.2 Global Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 24

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Model Based Manufacturing Software Revenue 24

3.4 Global Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Concentration Ratio 25

3.4.1 Global Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 25

3.4.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Companies by Model Based Manufacturing Software Revenue in 2020 26

3.5 Model Based Manufacturing Software Key Players Head office and Area Served 27

3.6 Establish Date of the Major Model Based Manufacturing Software Players 28

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 28

4 MODEL BASED MANUFACTURING SOFTWARE BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE 32

4.1 Global Model Based Manufacturing Software Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 32

4.2 Global Model Based Manufacturing Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 33

5 MODEL BASED MANUFACTURING SOFTWARE BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION 35

5.1 Global Model Based Manufacturing Software Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 35

5.2 Global Model Based Manufacturing Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 36

6 NORTH AMERICA 37

6.1 North America Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size (2016-2027) 37

6.2 North America Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Type 37

6.2.1 North America Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 37

6.2.2 North America Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 38

6.2.3 North America Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 38

6.3 North America Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Application 39

6.3.1 North America Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 39

6.3.2 North America Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 39

6.3.3 North America Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 40

6.4 North America Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Country 40

6.4.1 North America Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 40

6.4.2 North America Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 41

6.4.3 United States 42

6.4.4 Canada 43

7 EUROPE 44

7.1 Europe Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size (2016-2027) 44

7.2 Europe Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Type 44

7.2.1 Europe Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 44

7.2.2 Europe Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 45

7.2.3 Europe Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 45

7.3 Europe Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Application 46

7.3.1 Europe Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 46

7.3.2 Europe Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 46

7.3.3 Europe Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 47

7.4 Europe Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Country 47

7.4.1 Europe Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 47

7.4.2 Europe Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 48

7.4.3 Germany 49

7.4.4 France 49

7.4.5 U.K. 50

7.4.6 Italy 51

7.4.7 Russia 51

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 52

8.1 Asia-Pacific Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size (2016-2027) 52

8.2 Asia-Pacific Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Type 52

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 52

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 53

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 53

8.3 Asia-Pacific Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Application 54

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 54

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 54

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 55

8.4 Asia-Pacific Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Region 55

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 55

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Region (2022-2027) 56

8.4.3 China 57

8.4.4 Japan 57

8.4.5 South Korea 58

8.4.6 Southeast Asia 59

8.4.7 India 60

8.4.8 Australia 60

9 LATIN AMERICA 62

9.1 Latin America Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size (2016-2027) 62

9.2 Latin America Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Type 62

9.2.1 Latin America Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 62

9.2.2 Latin America Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 63

9.2.3 Latin America Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 63

9.3 Latin America Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Application 64

9.3.1 Latin America Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 64

9.3.2 Latin America Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 64

9.3.3 Latin America Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 65

9.4 Latin America Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Country 65

9.4.1 Latin America Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 65

9.4.2 Latin America Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 66

9.4.3 Mexico 67

9.4.4 Argentina 67

9.4.5 Colombia 68

9.4.6 Brazil 69

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 70

10.1 Middle East & Africa Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size (2016-2027) 70

10.2 Middle East & Africa Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Type 70

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 70

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 71

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 71

10.3 Middle East & Africa Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Application 72

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 72

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 72

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 73

10.4 Middle East & Africa Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Country 73

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 73

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Model Based Manufacturing Software Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 74

10.4.3 Turkey 75

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia 75

10.4.5 UAE 76

11 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 77

11.1 Siemens 77

11.1.1 Siemens Company Details 77

11.1.2 Siemens Business Overview 77

11.1.3 Siemens Model Based Manufacturing Software Introduction 78

11.1.4 Siemens Revenue in Model Based Manufacturing Software Business (2016-2021) 81

11.1.5 Siemens Recent Development 82

11.2 PTC 84

11.2.1 PTC Company Details 84

11.2.2 PTC Business Overview 84

11.2.3 PTC Model Based Manufacturing Software Introduction 85

11.2.4 PTC Revenue in Model Based Manufacturing Software Business (2016-2021) 86

11.2.5 PTC Recent Development 87

11.3 Dassault Syst猫mes 88

11.3.1 Dassault Syst猫mes Company Details 88

11.3.2 Dassault Syst猫mes Business Overview 88

11.3.3 Dassault Syst猫mes Model Based Manufacturing Software Introduction 89

11.3.4 Dassault Syst猫mes Revenue in Model Based Manufacturing Software Business (2016-2021) 91

11.3.5 Dassault Syst猫mes Recent Development 91

11.4 Autodesk 92

11.4.1 Autodesk Company Details 93

11.4.2 Autodesk Business Overview 93

11.4.3 Autodesk Model Based Manufacturing Software Introduction 93

11.4.4 Autodesk Revenue in Model Based Manufacturing Software Business (2016-2021) 95

11.4.5 Autodesk Recent Development 96

11.5 SAP 96

11.5.1 SAP Company Details 96

11.5.2 SAP Business Overview 97

11.5.3 SAP Model Based Manufacturing Software Introduction 97

11.5.4 SAP Revenue in Model Based Manufacturing Software Business (2016-2021) 98

11.5.5 SAP Recent Development 99

11.6 Altair 100

11.6.1 Altair Company Details 100

11.6.2 Altair Business Overview 101

11.6.3 Altair Model Based Manufacturing Software Introduction 101

11.6.4 Altair Revenue in Model Based Manufacturing Software Business (2016-2021) 102

11.7 Ansys 103

11.7.1 Ansys Company Details 103

11.7.2 Ansys Business Overview 104

11.7.3 Ansys Model Based Manufacturing Software Introduction 104

11.7.4 Ansys Revenue in Model Based Manufacturing Software Business (2016-2021) 106

11.7.5 Ansys Recent Development 106

11.8 NXP 107

11.8.1 NXP Company Details 107

11.8.2 NXP Business Overview 107

11.8.3 NXP Model Based Manufacturing Software Introduction 108

11.8.4 NXP Revenue in Model Based Manufacturing Software Business (2016-2021) 109

11.9 Capvidia 110

11.9.1 Capvidia Company Details 110

11.9.2 Capvidia Business Overview 111

11.9.3 Capvidia Model Based Manufacturing Software Introduction 111

11.9.4 Capvidia Revenue in Model Based Manufacturing Software Business (2016-2021) 113

11.10 Anark 114

11.10.1 Anark Company Details 114

11.10.2 Anark Business Overview 115

11.10.3 Anark Model Based Manufacturing Software Introduction 116

11.10.4 Anark Revenue in Model Based Manufacturing Software Business (2016-2021) 116

12 ANALYST’S VIEWPOINTS/CONCLUSIONS 118

13 APPENDIX 119

13.1 Research Methodology 119

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 119

13.1.2 Data Source 122

13.2 Disclaimer 125

13.3 Author Details 125

