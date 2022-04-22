Global Micro-Lens Arrays Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Micro-Lens Arrays market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Micro-Lens Arrays market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Micro-Lens Arrays market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Micro-Lens Arrays Market

In 2020, the global Micro-Lens Arrays market size was US$ 170.66 million and it is expected to reach US$ 314.78 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 9.07% between 2021 and 2027.

Global Micro-Lens Arrays Scope and Market Size

The global Micro-Lens Arrays market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Micro-Lens Arrays market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd (AGC)

Jenoptik

LIMO GmbH (Focuslight Technologies Inc.)

Nalux Co., Ltd.

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

NIL Technology

Ingeneric GmbH

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd (NEG)

Sumita Optical Glass, Inc

Axetris AG

Power Photonic

Isuzu Glass Ltd.

Segment by Type

Aspherical Micro-Lens Array

Spherical Micro-Lens Array

Segment by Application

Telecommunications and IT

Automotive Industry

Medical Industry

Others

The report on the Micro-Lens Arrays market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Micro-Lens Arrays consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Micro-Lens Arrays market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Micro-Lens Arrays manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Micro-Lens Arrays with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Micro-Lens Arrays submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Micro-Lens Arrays companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET OVERVIEW 14

1.1 Micro-Lens Arrays Product Overview 14

1.2 Micro-Lens Arrays Market Segment by Type 17

1.2.1 Aspherical Micro-Lens Array 17

1.2.2 Spherical Micro-Lens Array 17

1.3 Global Micro-Lens Arrays Market Size by Type 18

1.3.1 Global Micro-Lens Arrays Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 19

1.3.2 Global Micro-Lens Arrays Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 20

1.3.3 Global Micro-Lens Arrays Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 21

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 23

1.4.1 North America Micro-Lens Arrays Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 23

1.4.2 Europe Micro-Lens Arrays Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 24

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Micro-Lens Arrays Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 25

1.4.4 Latin America Micro-Lens Arrays Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 26

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Micro-Lens Arrays Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 27

2 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 29

2.1 Global Top Players by Micro-Lens Arrays Sales (2018-2021) 29

2.2 Global Top Players by Micro-Lens Arrays Revenue (2018-2021) 31

2.3 Global Top Players by Micro-Lens Arrays Price (2018-2021) 32

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Micro-Lens Arrays Sales Area 33

2.5 Micro-Lens Arrays Market Competitive Situation and Trends 34

2.5.1 Micro-Lens Arrays Market Concentration Rate (2018-2021) 34

2.5.2 Global 3 and 5 Largest Manufacturers by Micro-Lens Arrays Sales and Revenue in 2020 35

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Micro-Lens Arrays as of 2020) 36

3 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY CONSUMPTION REGION 38

3.1 Global Micro-Lens Arrays Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 38

3.2 Global Micro-Lens Arrays Historic Market Size by Region 38

3.2.1 Global Micro-Lens Arrays Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 38

3.2.2 Global Micro-Lens Arrays Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 39

3.2.3 Global Micro-Lens Arrays Price by Region (2016-2021) 40

3.3 Global Micro-Lens Arrays Forecasted Market Size by Region 40

3.3.1 Global Micro-Lens Arrays Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 40

3.3.2 Global Micro-Lens Arrays Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 41

3.3.3 Global Micro-Lens Arrays Price (USD/Unit) by Region (2022-2027) 42

4 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY PRODUCTION REGION 43

4.1 Global Micro-Lens Arrays Market Size and CAGR by Production Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 43

4.2 Global Micro-Lens Arrays Historic Market Size by Production Region 43

4.2.1 Global Micro-Lens Arrays Production in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 43

4.2.2 Global Micro-Lens Arrays Production in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 44

5 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS BY APPLICATION 46

5.1 Micro-Lens Arrays Market Segment by Application 46

5.1.1 Telecommunications and IT 46

5.1.2 Automotive Industry 47

5.1.3 Medical Industry 48

5.1.4 Others 49

5.2 Global Micro-Lens Arrays Market Size by Application 49

5.2.1 Global Micro-Lens Arrays Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 50

5.2.2 Global Micro-Lens Arrays Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 51

5.2.3 Global Micro-Lens Arrays Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 53

6 NORTH AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS BY COUNTRY 56

6.1 North America Micro-Lens Arrays Historic Market Size by Country 56

6.1.1 North America Micro-Lens Arrays Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 56

6.1.2 North America Micro-Lens Arrays Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 57

6.2 North America Micro-Lens Arrays Forecasted Market Size by Country 57

6.2.1 North America Micro-Lens Arrays Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 57

6.2.2 North America Micro-Lens Arrays Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 58

7 EUROPE MICRO-LENS ARRAYS BY COUNTRY 60

7.1 Europe Micro-Lens Arrays Historic Market Size by Country 60

7.1.1 Europe Micro-Lens Arrays Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 60

7.1.2 Europe Micro-Lens Arrays Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 61

7.2 Europe Micro-Lens Arrays Forecasted Market Size by Country 62

7.2.1 Europe Micro-Lens Arrays Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 62

7.2.2 Europe Micro-Lens Arrays Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 63

8 ASIA-PACIFIC MICRO-LENS ARRAYS BY COUNTRY 64

8.1 Asia-Pacific Micro-Lens Arrays Historic Market Size by Country 64

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Micro-Lens Arrays Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 64

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Micro-Lens Arrays Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 65

8.2 Asia-Pacific Micro-Lens Arrays Forecasted Market Size by Country 66

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Micro-Lens Arrays Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 66

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Micro-Lens Arrays Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 67

9 LATIN AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS BY COUNTRY 68

9.1 Latin America Micro-Lens Arrays Historic Market Size by Country 68

9.1.1 Latin America Micro-Lens Arrays Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 68

9.1.2 Latin America Micro-Lens Arrays Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 69

9.2 Latin America Micro-Lens Arrays Forecasted Market Size by Country 69

9.2.1 Latin America Micro-Lens Arrays Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 69

9.2.2 Latin America Micro-Lens Arrays Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 70

10 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS BY COUNTRY 72

10.1 Middle East and Africa Micro-Lens Arrays Historic Market Size by Country 72

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Micro-Lens Arrays Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 72

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Micro-Lens Arrays Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 73

10.2 Middle East and Africa Micro-Lens Arrays Forecasted Market Size by Country 73

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Micro-Lens Arrays Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 73

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Micro-Lens Arrays Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 74

11 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN MICRO-LENS ARRAYS BUSINESS 76

11.1 Asahi Glass Co., Ltd (AGC) 76

11.1.1 Asahi Glass Co., Ltd (AGC) Corporation Information 76

11.1.2 Asahi Glass Co., Ltd (AGC) Introduction and Business Overview 76

11.1.3 Asahi Glass Co., Ltd (AGC) Micro-Lens Arrays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 77

11.1.4 Asahi Glass Co., Ltd (AGC) Micro-Lens Arrays Products Offered 78

11.2 Jenoptik 79

11.2.1 Jenoptik Corporation Information 79

11.2.2 Jenoptik Introduction and Business Overview 79

11.2.3 Jenoptik Micro-Lens Arrays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 80

11.2.4 Jenoptik Micro-Lens Arrays Products Offered 81

11.3 LIMO GmbH (Focuslight Technologies Inc.) 82

11.3.1 LIMO GmbH (Focuslight Technologies Inc.) Corporation Information 82

11.3.2 LIMO GmbH (Focuslight Technologies Inc.) Introduction and Business Overview 83

11.3.3 LIMO GmbH (Focuslight Technologies Inc.) Micro-Lens Arrays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 83

11.3.4 LIMO GmbH (Focuslight Technologies Inc.) Micro-Lens Arrays Products Offered 84

11.4 Nalux Co., Ltd. 85

11.4.1 Nalux Co., Ltd. Corporation Information 85

11.4.2 Nalux Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview 85

11.4.3 Nalux Co., Ltd. Micro-Lens Arrays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 86

11.4.4 Nalux Co., Ltd. Micro-Lens Arrays Products Offered 87

11.5 VIAVI Solutions Inc. 87

11.5.1 VIAVI Solutions Inc. Corporation Information 87

11.5.2 VIAVI Solutions Inc. Introduction and Business Overview 88

11.5.3 VIAVI Solutions Inc. Micro-Lens Arrays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 88

11.5.4 VIAVI Solutions Inc. Micro-Lens Arrays Products Offered 89

11.6 NIL Technology 90

11.6.1 NIL Technology Corporation Information 90

11.6.2 NIL Technology Introduction and Business Overview 91

11.6.3 NIL Technology Micro-Lens Arrays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 91

11.6.4 NIL Technology Micro-Lens Arrays Products Offered 92

11.7 Ingeneric GmbH 93

11.7.1 Ingeneric GmbH Corporation Information 93

11.7.2 Ingeneric GmbH Introduction and Business Overview 93

11.7.3 Ingeneric GmbH Micro-Lens Arrays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 94

11.7.4 Ingeneric GmbH Micro-Lens Arrays Products Offered 95

11.8 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd (NEG) 95

11.8.1 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd (NEG) Corporation Information 95

11.8.2 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd (NEG) Introduction and Business Overview 96

11.8.3 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd (NEG) Micro-Lens Arrays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 96

11.8.4 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd (NEG) Micro-Lens Arrays Products Offered 97

11.9 Sumita Optical Glass, Inc 98

11.9.1 Sumita Optical Glass, Inc Corporation Information 98

11.9.2 Sumita Optical Glass, Inc Introduction and Business Overview 98

11.9.3 Sumita Optical Glass, Inc Micro-Lens Arrays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 99

11.9.4 Sumita Optical Glass, Inc Micro-Lens Arrays Products Offered 100

11.10 Axetris AG 100

11.10.1 Axetris AG Corporation Information 100

11.10.2 Axetris AG Introduction and Business Overview 101

11.10.3 Axetris AG Micro-Lens Arrays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 102

11.10.4 Axetris AG Micro-Lens Arrays Products Offered 103

11.11 Power Photonic 103

11.11.1 Power Photonic Corporation Information 103

11.11.2 Power Photonic Introduction and Business Overview 104

11.11.3 Power Photonic Micro-Lens Arrays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 104

11.11.4 Power Photonic Micro-Lens Arrays Products Offered 105

11.12 Isuzu Glass Ltd. 106

11.12.1 Isuzu Glass Ltd. Corporation Information 106

11.12.2 Isuzu Glass Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview 106

11.12.3 Isuzu Glass Ltd. Micro-Lens Arrays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2021) 107

11.12.4 Isuzu Glass Ltd. Micro-Lens Arrays Products Offered 108

12 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 109

12.1 Micro-Lens Arrays Key Raw Materials 109

12.2 Cost Structure 110

12.2.1 Raw Materials 110

12.2.2 Labor Cost 110

12.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 110

12.3 Micro-Lens Arrays Market Dynamics 111

12.3.1 Industry Trends 111

12.3.2 Market Drivers 111

12.3.3 Market Challenges 112

13 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 113

13.1 Sales Channel 113

13.2 Micro-Lens Arrays Distributors 115

13.3 Micro-Lens Arrays Downstream Customers 115

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 116

15 APPENDIX 118

15.1 Research Methodology 118

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 118

15.1.2 Data Source 121

15.2 Author Details 124

15.3 Disclaimer 125

