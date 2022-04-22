Global Microfluidic Pumps Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Microfluidic Pumps market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microfluidic Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Microfluidic Pumps market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Microfluidic Pumps Market

In 2020, the global Microfluidic Pumps market size was US$ 172.08 million and it is expected to reach US$ 288.97 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.66% between 2021 and 2027.

Global Microfluidic Pumps Scope and Market Size

The global Microfluidic Pumps market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microfluidic Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and By Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

Chemyx

New Era Instruments

Antylia Scientific

Longer Precision Pump

Dolomite

Fluigent

Harvard Apparatus

Burkert

WPI

Cellix Ltd

Elveflow (Elvesys)

Segment by Type

Syringe Pump

Peristaltic Pump

Pressure Pump

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Laboratories

Others

The report on the Microfluidic Pumps market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Other Regions

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Other Regions

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Microfluidic Pumps consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Microfluidic Pumps market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Microfluidic Pumps manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Microfluidic Pumps with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Microfluidic Pumps submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Microfluidic Pumps companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 MICROFLUIDIC PUMPS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Microfluidic Pumps Product Overview 1

1.2 Microfluidic Pumps Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 Syringe Pump 3

1.2.2 Peristaltic Pump 4

1.2.3 Pressure Pump 5

1.3 Global Microfluidic Pumps Market Size by Type 6

1.3.1 Global Microfluidic Pumps Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 7

1.3.2 Global Microfluidic Pumps Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 7

1.3.3 Global Microfluidic Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 9

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 11

1.4.1 North America Microfluidic Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 11

1.4.2 Europe Microfluidic Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 12

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Microfluidic Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13

1.4.4 Latin America Microfluidic Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 14

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Microfluidic Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 15

2 MICROFLUIDIC PUMPS MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 17

2.1 Global Top Players by Microfluidic Pumps Sales (2019-2021) 17

2.2 Global Top Players by Microfluidic Pumps Revenue (2019-2021) 18

2.3 Global Top Players by Microfluidic Pumps Price (2019-2021) 19

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Microfluidic Pumps Headquarters and Sales Area 20

2.5 Microfluidic Pumps Market Competitive Situation and Trends 20

2.5.1 Microfluidic Pumps Market Concentration Rate (2019-2021) 20

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Microfluidic Pumps Revenue in 2020 21

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Microfluidic Pumps as of 2020) 22

2.7 Key Manufacturers Microfluidic Pumps Product Offered 23

3 MICROFLUIDIC PUMPS STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 24

3.1 Global Microfluidic Pumps Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 24

3.2 Global Microfluidic Pumps Historic Market Size by Region 24

3.2.1 Global Microfluidic Pumps Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 24

3.2.2 Global Microfluidic Pumps Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 25

3.2.3 Global Microfluidic Pumps Sales (Volume & Value) and Price (2016-2021) 25

3.3 Global Microfluidic Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Region 26

3.3.1 Global Microfluidic Pumps Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 26

3.3.2 Global Microfluidic Pumps Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 26

3.3.3 Global Microfluidic Pumps Sales (Volume & Value) and Price (2022-2027) 27

4 MICROFLUIDIC PUMPS BY APPLICATION 28

4.1 Microfluidic Pumps Market Segment by Application 28

4.1.1 Healthcare 28

4.1.2 Laboratories 28

4.1.3 Others 28

4.2 Global Microfluidic Pumps Market Size by Application 28

4.2.1 Global Microfluidic Pumps Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 29

4.2.2 Global Microfluidic Pumps Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 29

4.2.3 Global Microfluidic Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 32

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 34

4.3.1 North America Microfluidic Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 34

4.3.2 Europe Microfluidic Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 35

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Microfluidic Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 35

4.3.4 Latin America Microfluidic Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 36

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Microfluidic Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 37

5 NORTH AMERICA MICROFLUIDIC PUMPS BY COUNTRY 39

5.1 North America Microfluidic Pumps Historic Market Size by Country 39

5.1.1 North America Microfluidic Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 39

5.1.2 North America Microfluidic Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 39

5.2 North America Microfluidic Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Country 40

5.2.1 North America Microfluidic Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 40

5.2.2 North America Microfluidic Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 40

6 EUROPE MICROFLUIDIC PUMPS BY COUNTRY 41

6.1 Europe Microfluidic Pumps Historic Market Size by Country 41

6.1.1 Europe Microfluidic Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 41

6.1.2 Europe Microfluidic Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 41

6.2 Europe Microfluidic Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Country 42

6.2.1 Europe Microfluidic Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 42

6.2.2 Europe Microfluidic Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 43

7 ASIA-PACIFIC MICROFLUIDIC PUMPS BY REGION 44

7.1 Asia-Pacific Microfluidic Pumps Historic Market Size by Region 44

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Microfluidic Pumps Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 44

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Microfluidic Pumps Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 44

7.2 Asia-Pacific Microfluidic Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Region 45

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Microfluidic Pumps Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 45

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Microfluidic Pumps Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 46

8 LATIN AMERICA MICROFLUIDIC PUMPS BY COUNTRY 47

8.1 Latin America Microfluidic Pumps Historic Market Size by Country 47

8.1.1 Latin America Microfluidic Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 47

8.1.2 Latin America Microfluidic Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 47

8.2 Latin America Microfluidic Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Country 48

8.2.1 Latin America Microfluidic Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 48

8.2.2 Latin America Microfluidic Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 48

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MICROFLUIDIC PUMPS BY COUNTRY 49

9.1 Middle East and Africa Microfluidic Pumps Historic Market Size by Country 49

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Microfluidic Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 49

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Microfluidic Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 49

9.2 Middle East and Africa Microfluidic Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Country 50

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Microfluidic Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 50

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Microfluidic Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 50

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN MICROFLUIDIC PUMPS BUSINESS 51

10.1 Chemyx 51

10.1.1 Chemyx Corporation Information 51

10.1.2 Chemyx Introduction and Business Overview 51

10.1.3 Chemyx Microfluidic Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 52

10.1.4 Chemyx Microfluidic Pumps Products Offered 52

10.2 New Era Instruments 53

10.2.1 New Era Instruments Corporation Information 53

10.2.2 New Era Instruments Introduction and Business Overview 54

10.2.3 New Era Instruments Microfluidic Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 54

10.2.4 New Era Instruments Microfluidic Pumps Products Offered 54

10.3 Antylia Scientific 55

10.3.1 Antylia Scientific Corporation Information 55

10.3.2 Antylia Scientific Introduction and Business Overview 55

10.3.3 Antylia Scientific Microfluidic Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 55

10.3.4 Antylia Scientific Microfluidic Pumps Products Offered 56

10.4 Longer Precision Pump 57

10.4.1 Longer Precision Pump Corporation Information 57

10.4.2 Longer Precision Pump Introduction and Business Overview 57

10.4.3 Longer Precision Pump Microfluidic Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 58

10.4.4 Longer Precision Pump Microfluidic Pumps Products Offered 58

10.5 Dolomite 59

10.5.1 Dolomite Corporation Information 59

10.5.2 Dolomite Introduction and Business Overview 59

10.5.3 Dolomite Microfluidic Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 59

10.5.4 Dolomite Microfluidic Pumps Products Offered 60

10.6 Fluigent 61

10.6.1 Fluigent Corporation Information 61

10.6.2 Fluigent Introduction and Business Overview 61

10.6.3 Fluigent Microfluidic Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 61

10.6.4 Fluigent Microfluidic Pumps Products Offered 62

10.7 Harvard Apparatus 62

10.7.1 Harvard Apparatus Corporation Information 62

10.7.2 Harvard Apparatus Introduction and Business Overview 63

10.7.3 Harvard Apparatus Microfluidic Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 63

10.7.4 Harvard Apparatus Microfluidic Pumps Products Offered 63

10.8 Burkert 65

10.8.1 Burkert Corporation Information 65

10.8.2 Burkert Introduction and Business Overview 65

10.8.3 Burkert Microfluidic Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 65

10.8.4 Burkert Microfluidic Pumps Products Offered 66

10.9 WPI 67

10.9.1 WPI Corporation Information 67

10.9.2 WPI Introduction and Business Overview 67

10.9.3 WPI Microfluidic Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 68

10.9.4 WPI Microfluidic Pumps Products Offered 68

10.10 Cellix Ltd 68

10.10.1 Cellix Ltd Corporation Information 68

10.10.2 Cellix Ltd Introduction and Business Overview 69

10.10.3 Cellix Ltd Microfluidic Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 69

10.10.4 Cellix Ltd Microfluidic Pumps Products Offered 69

10.11 Elveflow (Elvesys) 70

10.11.1 Elveflow (Elvesys) Corporation Information 70

10.11.2 Elveflow (Elvesys) Introduction and Business Overview 71

10.11.3 Elveflow (Elvesys) Microfluidic Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 71

10.11.4 Elveflow (Elvesys) Microfluidic Pumps Products Offered 71

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 72

11.1 Microfluidic Pumps Key Raw Materials 72

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 72

11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 72

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 73

11.2.1 Raw Materials 73

11.2.2 Labor Cost 73

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 73

11.3 Microfluidic Pumps Industrial Chain Analysis 74

11.4 Microfluidic Pumps Market Dynamics 74

11.4.1 Industry Trends 74

11.4.2 Market Drivers 75

11.4.3 Market Challenges 75

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 76

12.1 Sales Channel 76

12.2 Microfluidic Pumps Distributors 77

12.3 Microfluidic Pumps Downstream Customers 79

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 80

14 APPENDIX 83

14.1 Research Methodology 83

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 83

14.1.2 Data Source 86

14.2 Author Details 89

14.3 Disclaimer 89

