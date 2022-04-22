Global Microalgae Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Microalgae market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microalgae market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Microalgae market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Microalgae Market

In 2020, the Global Microalgae market size was valued at 279.51 Million US$, increased from 223.23 Million US$ in 2016, and the market is forecasted to reach 423.67 Million US$ by 2027, growing at CAGR of 5.67% between 2021 and 2027.

Global Microalgae Scope and Market Size

The global Microalgae market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microalgae market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and By Application for the period 2016-2027.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348569/microalgae

By Company

DIC Corporation

Cyanotech Corporation

Algaetech Group

TAAU Australia

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina

Shengbada Biology

Green A Biological

Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-Engineering

Alltech

Parry Nutraceuticals

BlueBioTech

Roquette

Allmicroalgae

Global EcoPower

Archimede Ricerche

AlgaEnergy

Phycom

Necton

Chenghai Bao ER

Dongying Haifu Biological

Segment by Type

Spirulina

Dunaliella Salina

Chlorella

Aphanocapsa

Other

Segment by Application

Food

Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Biofuels

Others

The report on the Microalgae market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Microalgae consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Microalgae market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Microalgae manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Microalgae with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Microalgae submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Microalgae companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 MICROALGAE MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Microalgae Product Scope 1

1.2 Microalgae Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Microalgae Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027) 2

1.2.2 Spirulina 3

1.2.3 Dunaliella Salina 3

1.2.4 Chlorella 4

1.2.5 Aphanocapsa 4

1.2.6 Other 5

1.3 Microalgae Segment by Application 6

1.3.1 Global Microalgae Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027) 7

1.3.2 Health 8

1.3.3 Feed 8

1.3.4 Food 9

1.3.5 Biofuel 10

1.4 Global Microalgae Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 10

1.4.1 Global Microalgae Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027) 10

1.4.2 Global Microalgae Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027) 11

1.4.3 Global Microalgae Price Trends (2016-2027) 12

2 MICROALGAE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS BY REGION 13

2.1 Global Microalgae Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 13

2.2 Global Microalgae Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021) 14

2.2.1 Global Microalgae Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 14

2.2.2 Global Microalgae Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 14

2.3 Global Microalgae Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027) 15

2.3.1 Global Microalgae Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027) 15

2.3.2 Global Microalgae Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 16

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures 17

2.4.1 North America Microalgae Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 17

2.4.2 Europe Microalgae Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 18

2.4.3 China Microalgae Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 19

2.4.4 Japan Microalgae Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 20

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Microalgae Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 21

2.4.6 India Microalgae Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 22

3 MICROALGAE COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY PLAYERS 23

3.1 Global Top Microalgae Players by Sales (2016-2021) 23

3.2 Global Top Microalgae Players by Revenue (2016-2021) 24

3.3 Global Microalgae Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Microalgae as of 2020) 26

3.4 Global Microalgae Average Price by Company (2016-2021) 27

3.5 Manufacturers Microalgae Headquarters, Area Served and Product Type 28

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 29

4 MICROALGAE MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 31

4.1 Global Microalgae Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021) 31

4.1.1 Global Microalgae Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 31

4.1.2 Global Microalgae Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 31

4.1.3 Global Microalgae Price by Type (2016-2021) 32

4.2 Global Microalgae Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027) 32

4.2.1 Global Microalgae Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 32

4.2.2 Global Microalgae Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 33

4.2.3 Global Microalgae Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 33

5 GLOBAL MICROALGAE MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 35

5.1 Global Microalgae Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021) 35

5.1.1 Global Microalgae Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 35

5.1.2 Global Microalgae Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 35

5.1.3 Global Microalgae Price by Application (2016-2021) 36

5.2 Global Microalgae Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027) 36

5.2.1 Global Microalgae Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 36

5.2.2 Global Microalgae Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 37

5.2.3 Global Microalgae Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 37

6 NORTH AMERICA MICROALGAE MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 39

6.1 North America Microalgae Sales by Company 39

6.1.1 North America Microalgae Sales by Company (2016-2021) 39

6.1.2 North America Microalgae Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 40

6.2 North America Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Type 41

6.2.1 North America Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 41

6.2.2 North America Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 42

6.3 North America Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Application 43

6.3.1 North America Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 43

6.3.2 North America Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 44

7 EUROPE MICROALGAE MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 45

7.1 Europe Microalgae Sales by Company 45

7.1.1 Europe Microalgae Sales by Company (2016-2021) 45

7.1.2 Europe Microalgae Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 46

7.2 Europe Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Type 47

7.2.1 Europe Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 47

7.2.2 Europe Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 48

7.3 Europe Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Application 49

7.3.1 Europe Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 49

7.3.2 Europe Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 50

8 CHINA MICROALGAE MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 51

8.1 China Microalgae Sales by Company 51

8.1.1 China Microalgae Sales by Company (2016-2021) 51

8.1.2 China Microalgae Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 52

8.2 China Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Type 53

8.2.1 China Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 53

8.2.2 China Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 54

8.3 China Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Application 55

8.3.1 China Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 55

8.3.2 China Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 56

9 JAPAN MICROALGAE MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 57

9.1 Japan Microalgae Sales by Company 57

9.1.1 Japan Microalgae Sales by Company (2016-2021) 57

9.1.2 Japan Microalgae Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 58

9.2 Japan Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Type 59

9.2.1 Japan Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 59

9.2.2 Japan Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 60

9.3 Japan Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Application 61

9.3.1 Japan Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 61

9.3.2 Japan Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 62

10 SOUTHEAST ASIA MICROALGAE MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 63

10.1 Southeast Asia Microalgae Sales by Company 63

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Microalgae Sales by Company (2016-2021) 63

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Microalgae Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 64

10.2 Southeast Asia Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Type 65

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 65

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 66

10.3 Southeast Asia Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Application 67

10.3.1 Southeast Asia Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 67

10.3.2 Southeast Asia Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 68

11 INDIA MICROALGAE MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 69

11.1 India Microalgae Sales by Company 69

11.1.1 India Microalgae Sales by Company (2016-2021) 69

11.1.2 India Microalgae Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 70

11.2 India Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Type 71

11.2.1 India Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 71

11.2.2 India Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 72

11.3 India Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Application 73

11.3.1 India Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 73

11.3.2 India Microalgae Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 74

12 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN MICROALGAE BUSINESS 75

12.1 DIC Corporation 75

12.1.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information 75

12.1.2 DIC Corporation Business Overview 75

12.1.3 DIC Corporation Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

12.1.4 DIC Corporation Microalgae Products Offered 76

12.2 Cyanotech Corporation 78

12.2.1 Cyanotech Corporation Corporation Information 78

12.2.2 Cyanotech Corporation Business Overview 78

12.2.3 Cyanotech Corporation Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 79

12.2.4 Cyanotech Corporation Microalgae Products Offered 79

12.3 Algaetech Group 81

12.3.1 Algaetech Group Corporation Information 81

12.3.2 Algaetech Group Business Overview 81

12.3.3 Algaetech Group Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 82

12.3.4 Algaetech Group Microalgae Products Offered 82

12.4 TAAU Australia 83

12.4.1 TAAU Australia Corporation Information 83

12.4.2 TAAU Australia Business Overview 84

12.4.3 TAAU Australia Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 84

12.4.4 TAAU Australia Microalgae Products Offered 84

12.5 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina 85

12.5.1 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Corporation Information 85

12.5.2 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Business Overview 86

12.5.3 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 86

12.5.4 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Microalgae Products Offered 86

12.6 Shengbada Biology 88

12.6.1 Shengbada Biology Corporation Information 88

12.6.2 Shengbada Biology Business Overview 88

12.6.3 Shengbada Biology Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 89

12.6.4 Shengbada Biology Microalgae Products Offered 90

12.7 Green A Biological 90

12.7.1 Green A Biological Corporation Information 90

12.7.2 Green A Biological Business Overview 91

12.7.3 Green A Biological Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 91

12.7.4 Green A Biological Microalgae Products Offered 92

12.8 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-Engineering 93

12.8.1 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-Engineering Corporation Information 93

12.8.2 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-Engineering Business Overview 94

12.8.3 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-Engineering Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 94

12.8.4 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-Engineering Microalgae Products Offered 94

12.9 Alltech 96

12.9.1 Alltech Corporation Information 96

12.9.2 Alltech Business Overview 96

12.9.3 Alltech Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 97

12.9.4 Alltech Microalgae Products Offered 97

12.10 Parry Nutraceuticals 97

12.10.1 Parry Nutraceuticals Corporation Information 97

12.10.2 Parry Nutraceuticals Business Overview 98

12.10.3 Parry Nutraceuticals Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 98

12.10.4 Parry Nutraceuticals Microalgae Products Offered 99

12.11 BlueBioTech 100

12.11.1 BlueBioTech Corporation Information 100

12.11.2 BlueBioTech Business Overview 101

12.11.3 BlueBioTech Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 101

12.11.4 BlueBioTech Microalgae Products Offered 102

12.12 Roquette 102

12.12.1 Roquette Corporation Information 102

12.12.2 Roquette Business Overview 103

12.12.3 Roquette Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 103

12.12.4 Roquette Microalgae Products Offered 103

12.13 Allmicroalgae 104

12.13.1 Allmicroalgae Corporation Information 104

12.13.2 Allmicroalgae Business Overview 105

12.13.3 Allmicroalgae Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 105

12.13.4 Allmicroalgae Microalgae Products Offered 105

12.13.5 Allmicroalgae Recent Development 108

12.14 Global EcoPower (Cyane) 108

12.14.1 Global EcoPower Corporation Information 109

12.14.2 Global EcoPower Business Overview 109

12.14.3 Global EcoPower Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 110

12.14.4 Global EcoPower Microalgae Products Offered 110

12.14.5 Global EcoPower Recent Development 111

12.15 Archimede Ricerche 111

12.15.1 Archimede Ricerche Corporation Information 111

12.15.2 Archimede Ricerche Business Overview 112

12.15.3 Archimede Ricerche Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 112

12.15.4 Archimede Ricerche Microalgae Products Offered 113

12.16 AlgaEnergy 113

12.16.1 AlgaEnergy Corporation Information 114

12.16.2 AlgaEnergy Business Overview 114

12.16.3 AlgaEnergy Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 115

12.16.4 AlgaEnergy Microalgae Products Offered 115

12.17 Phycom 116

12.17.1 Phycom Corporation Information 117

12.17.2 Phycom Business Overview 117

12.17.3 Phycom Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 117

12.17.4 Phycom Microalgae Products Offered 118

12.18 Necton 118

12.18.1 Necton Corporation Information 118

12.18.2 Necton Business Overview 119

12.18.3 Necton Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 120

12.18.4 Necton Microalgae Products Offered 120

12.19 Chenghai Bao ER 122

12.19.1 Chenghai Bao ER Corporation Information 122

12.19.2 Chenghai Bao ER Business Overview 122

12.19.3 Chenghai Bao ER Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 123

12.19.4 Chenghai Bao ER Microalgae Products Offered 123

12.20 Dongying Haifu Biological 124

12.20.1 Dongying Haifu Biological Corporation Information 124

12.20.2 Dongying Haifu Biological Business Overview 124

12.20.3 Dongying Haifu Biological Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 125

12.20.4 Dongying Haifu Biological Microalgae Products Offered 125

13 MICROALGAE MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 126

13.1 Microalgae Key Raw Materials Analysis 126

13.1.1 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 129

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 130

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Microalgae 131

13.4 Microalgae Industrial Chain Analysis 132

14 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 133

14.1 Marketing Channel 133

14.2 Microalgae Distributors List 134

14.3 Microalgae Customers 137

15 MICROALGAE MARKET DYNAMICS 138

15.1 Microalgae Industry Trends 138

15.2 Microalgae Market Drivers 138

15.3 Microalgae Market Challenges 139

15.4 Microalgae Market Restraints 139

16 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 140

17 APPENDIX 141

17.1 Research Methodology 141

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 141

17.1.2 Data Source 144

17.2 Author Details 147

17.3 Disclaimer 147

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348569/microalgae

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com