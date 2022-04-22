Global Metal Plating and Finishing Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Metal Plating and Finishing market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Plating and Finishing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Metal Plating and Finishing market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Metal Plating and Finishing Market

The global Metal Plating and Finishing market size is projected to reach US$ 20.36 billion by 2027, from US$ 15.41 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.92% during 2021-2027.

Global Metal Plating and Finishing Scope and Market Size

Metal Plating and Finishing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type, and By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Plating and Finishing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and By Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348566/metal-plating-finishing

By Company

Lincoln Industries

Valence Surface Technologies

Pioneer Metal Finishing s

Anoplate

Allied Finishing

Able Electropolishing

Incertec

American Metal Coatings

Arlington Plating

Morrell’s Electro Plaating

Sharretts Plating Company (SPC)

Durable Industrial Finishing (Difco)

Micron Metal Finishing

H&W Global Industries

American Plating

Segment by Type

Plating

Coatings

Polishing

Others

Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Medical

Automotive

Electronics

Power Generation

Others

The report on the Metal Plating and Finishing market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Metal Plating and Finishing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Metal Plating and Finishing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Metal Plating and Finishing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Metal Plating and Finishing with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Metal Plating and Finishing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Metal Plating and Finishing companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 2

1.2.1 Global Metal Plating and Finishing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2

1.2.2 Plating 3

1.2.3 Coatings 4

1.2.4 Polishing 5

1.2.5 Others 6

1.3 Market by Application 7

1.3.1 Global Metal Plating and Finishing Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 7

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense 8

1.3.3 Oil & Gas 9

1.3.4 Medical 10

1.3.5 Automotive 11

1.3.6 Electronics 11

1.3.7 Power Generation 12

1.4 Study Objectives 13

1.5 Years Considered 14

2 GLOBAL GROWTH TRENDS 15

2.1 Global Metal Plating and Finishing Market Perspective (2016-2027) 15

2.2 Metal Plating and Finishing Growth Trends by Regions 16

2.2.1 Metal Plating and Finishing Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 16

2.2.2 Metal Plating and Finishing Historic Market Size by Regions (2016-2021) 17

2.2.3 Metal Plating and Finishing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 18

2.3 Metal Plating and Finishing Industry Dynamic 19

2.3.1 Metal Plating and Finishing Market Trends 19

2.3.2 Metal Plating and Finishing Market Drivers 21

2.3.3 Metal Plating and Finishing Market Challenges and Restraints 21

3 COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY KEY PLAYERS 22

3.1 Global Top Metal Plating and Finishing Players by Revenue 22

3.1.1 Global Top Metal Plating and Finishing Players by Revenue (2016-2021) 22

3.1.2 Global Metal Plating and Finishing Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 23

3.2 Global Metal Plating and Finishing Market Concentration Ratio 24

3.2.1 Global Metal Plating and Finishing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 24

3.2.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Plating and Finishing Revenue in 2020 25

3.3 Metal Plating and Finishing Key Players Head office and Area Served 26

3.4 Date of Enter into Metal Plating and Finishing Market 27

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 27

4 METAL PLATING AND FINISHING BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE 29

4.1 Global Metal Plating and Finishing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 29

4.2 Global Metal Plating and Finishing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 30

5 METAL PLATING AND FINISHING BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION 32

5.1 Global Metal Plating and Finishing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 32

5.2 Global Metal Plating and Finishing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 33

6 NORTH AMERICA 34

6.1 North America Metal Plating and Finishing Market Size (2016-2027) 34

6.2 North America Metal Plating and Finishing Market Size by Country 34

6.2.1 North America Metal Plating and Finishing Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 34

6.2.2 North America Metal Plating and Finishing Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 35

6.2.3 United States 36

6.2.4 Canada 37

7 EUROPE 38

7.1 Europe Metal Plating and Finishing Market Size (2016-2027) 38

7.2 Europe Metal Plating and Finishing Market Size by Country 38

7.2.1 Europe Metal Plating and Finishing Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 38

7.2.2 Europe Metal Plating and Finishing Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 39

7.2.3 Germany 40

7.2.4 France 41

7.2.5 U.K. 42

7.2.6 Italy 43

7.2.7 Russia 44

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 45

8.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Plating and Finishing Market Size (2016-2027) 45

8.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Plating and Finishing Market Size by Region 45

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Plating and Finishing Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 45

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Plating and Finishing Market Size by Region (2022-2027) 46

8.2.3 China 48

8.2.4 Japan 49

8.2.5 South Korea 50

8.2.6 Southeast Asia 51

8.2.7 India 52

8.2.8 Australia 53

9 LATIN AMERICA 54

9.1 Latin America Metal Plating and Finishing Market Size (2016-2027) 54

9.2 Latin America Metal Plating and Finishing Market Size by Country 54

9.2.1 Latin America Metal Plating and Finishing Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 54

9.2.2 Latin America Metal Plating and Finishing Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 55

9.2.3 Mexico 56

9.2.4 Brazil 57

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 58

10.1 Middle East & Africa Metal Plating and Finishing Market Size (2016-2027) 58

10.2 Middle East & Africa Metal Plating and Finishing Market Size by Country 59

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Metal Plating and Finishing Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 59

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Metal Plating and Finishing Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 59

10.2.3 Turkey 61

10.2.4 Saudi Arabia 62

10.2.5 UAE 63

11 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 64

11.1 Lincoln Industries 64

11.1.1 Lincoln Industries Company Details 64

11.1.2 Lincoln Industries Business Overview 64

11.1.3 Lincoln Industries Metal Plating and Finishing Introduction 65

11.1.4 Lincoln Industries Revenue in Metal Plating and Finishing Business (2016-2021) 66

11.2 Valence Surface Technologies 67

11.2.1 Valence Surface Technologies Company Details 67

11.2.2 Valence Surface Technologies Business Overview 67

11.2.3 Valence Surface Technologies Metal Plating and Finishing Introduction 68

11.2.4 Valence Surface Technologies Revenue in Metal Plating and Finishing Business (2016-2021) 69

11.3 Pioneer Metal Finishing 69

11.3.1 Pioneer Metal Finishing Company Details 69

11.3.2 Pioneer Metal Finishing Business Overview 70

11.3.3 Pioneer Metal Finishing Metal Plating and Finishing Introduction 71

11.3.4 Pioneer Metal Finishing Revenue in Metal Plating and Finishing Business (2016-2021) 72

11.4 Anoplate 72

11.4.1 Anoplate Company Details 72

11.4.2 Anoplate Business Overview 73

11.4.3 Anoplate Metal Plating and Finishing Introduction 74

11.4.4 Anoplate Revenue in Metal Plating and Finishing Business (2016-2021) 75

11.5 Allied Finishing 75

11.5.1 Allied Finishing Company Details 75

11.5.2 Allied Finishing Business Overview 76

11.5.3 Allied Finishing Metal Plating and Finishing Introduction 76

11.5.4 Allied Finishing Revenue in Metal Plating and Finishing Business (2016-2021) 78

11.6 Able Electropolishing 78

11.6.1 Able Electropolishing Company Details 78

11.6.2 Able Electropolishing Business Overview 78

11.6.3 Able Electropolishing Metal Plating and Finishing Introduction 79

11.6.4 Able Electropolishing Revenue in Metal Plating and Finishing Business (2016-2021) 80

11.7 Incertec 80

11.7.1 Incertec Company Details 80

11.7.2 Incertec Business Overview 81

11.7.3 Incertec Metal Plating and Finishing Introduction 82

11.7.4 Incertec Revenue in Metal Plating and Finishing Business (2016-2021) 84

11.8 American Metal Coatings 84

11.8.1 American Metal Coatings Company Details 84

11.8.2 American Metal Coatings Business Overview 85

11.8.3 American Metal Coatings Metal Plating and Finishing Introduction 85

11.8.4 American Metal Coatings Revenue in Metal Plating and Finishing Business (2016-2021) 86

11.9 Arlington Plating 86

11.9.1 Arlington Plating Company Details 86

11.9.2 Arlington Plating Business Overview 87

11.9.3 Arlington Plating Metal Plating and Finishing Introduction 87

11.9.4 Arlington Plating Revenue in Metal Plating and Finishing Business (2016-2021) 88

11.10 Morrell鈥檚 Electro Plaating 88

11.10.1 Morrell鈥檚 Electro Plaating Company Details 88

11.10.2 Morrell鈥檚 Electro Plaating Business Overview 89

11.10.3 Morrell鈥檚 Electro Plaating Metal Plating and Finishing Introduction 89

11.10.4 Morrell鈥檚 Electro Plaating Revenue in Metal Plating and Finishing Business (2016-2021) 90

11.11 Sharretts Plating Company (SPC) 90

11.11.1 Sharretts Plating Company (SPC) Company Details 90

11.11.2 Sharretts Plating Company (SPC) Business Overview 91

11.11.3 Sharretts Plating Company (SPC) Metal Plating and Finishing Introduction 91

11.11.4 Sharretts Plating Company (SPC) Revenue in Metal Plating and Finishing Business (2016-2021) 93

11.12 Durable Industrial Finishing (Difco) 93

11.12.1 Durable Industrial Finishing (Difco) Company Details 93

11.12.2 Durable Industrial Finishing (Difco) Business Overview 94

11.12.3 Durable Industrial Finishing (Difco) Metal Plating and Finishing Introduction 94

11.12.4 Durable Industrial Finishing (Difco) Revenue in Metal Plating and Finishing Business (2016-2021) 96

11.13 Micron Metal Finishing 96

11.13.1 Micron Metal Finishing Company Details 96

11.13.2 Micron Metal Finishing Business Overview 97

11.13.3 Micron Metal Finishing Metal Plating and Finishing Introduction 97

11.13.4 Micron Metal Finishing Revenue in Metal Plating and Finishing Business (2016-2021) 99

11.14 H&W Global Industries 100

11.14.1 H&W Global Industries Company Details 100

11.14.2 H&W Global Industries Business Overview 100

11.14.3 H&W Global Industries Metal Plating and Finishing Introduction 101

11.14.4 H&W Global Industries Revenue in Metal Plating and Finishing Business (2016-2021) 102

11.15 American Plating 103

11.15.1 American Plating Company Details 103

11.15.2 American Plating Business Overview 103

11.15.3 American Plating Metal Plating and Finishing Introduction 104

11.15.4 American Plating Revenue in Metal Plating and Finishing Business (2016-2021) 105

12 ANALYST’S VIEWPOINTS/CONCLUSIONS 106

13 APPENDIX 107

13.1 Research Methodology 107

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 107

13.1.2 Data Source 110

13.2 Disclaimer 113

13.3 Author Details 113

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348566/metal-plating-finishing

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com