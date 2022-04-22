Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market

In 2020, the Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market was valued 1863.31 million USD in 2020 and is estimated to be worth 1377.98 million USD by 2027, with the average annual growth rate of 0.79% from 2021 to 2027.

Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Scope and Market Size

The global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and By Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

Berry Global

Mogul

Kimberly-Clark

Monadnock Non-Woven

Toray

Fiberweb

Freudenberg

Don & Low

PFNonwovens

Irema

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Hollingsworth & Vose

Sinopec

CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven

JOFO

TEDA Filter

Yanjiang Group

Zisun Technology

Ruiguang Group

Xinlong Group

Mitsui Chemicals

Segment by Type

Net Weight Below 25 (g/m2)

Net Weight 25-50 (g/m2)

Net Weight Above 50 (g/m2)

Segment by Application

Hygiene

Industrial

Home Textile

Cloths

Automotive

Protective Mask

Other

The report on the Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Other Regions

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Other Regions

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 MELTBLOWN NONWOVEN FABRIC MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Product Overview 1

1.2 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 Net Weight Below 25 (g/m2) 4

1.2.2 Net Weight 25-50 (g/m2) 4

1.2.3 Net Weight Above 50 (g/m2) 5

1.3 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Type 5

1.3.1 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 6

1.3.2 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 7

1.3.3 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 9

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 11

1.4.1 North America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 11

1.4.2 Europe Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 12

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 12

1.4.4 South America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13

1.5 Meltblown Product Specifications for Application 14

1.5.1 Technical Information for Meltblown Product 14

1.5.2 Applications for Medical Protective 15

1.5.3 Materials for Air Filtration 15

1.5.4 Liquid Filtration Materials 15

1.5.5 Insulation Material 15

1.6 Main Applications for Narrow Fabric (Small Lines Up to Width 1.6m) 16

1.6.1 Main Applications for Narrow Fabric 16

1.6.2 Technical Information for Small Lines 16

1.7 Main Applications Combine MB with Needle Punch (NP) 17

2 MELTBLOWN NONWOVEN FABRIC MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 18

2.1 Global Top Players by Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales (2016-2021) 18

2.2 Global Top Players by Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue (2016-2021) 20

2.3 Global Top Players by Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Price (2016-2021) 21

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 22

2.5 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Competitive Situation and Trends 23

2.5.1 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021) 23

2.5.2 Global 3 and 5 Largest Manufacturers by Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Revenue in 2020 24

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric as of 2020) 24

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Established 25

2.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 26

3 MELTBLOWN NONWOVEN FABRIC STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 28

3.1 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 28

3.2 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size by Region 28

3.2.1 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 28

3.2.2 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 29

3.2.3 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 30

3.3 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Region 30

3.3.1 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 30

3.3.2 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 31

3.3.3 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 32

4 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND OF SMALL LINES AND LARGE LINES 33

5 MELTBLOWN NONWOVEN FABRIC BY APPLICATION 34

5.1 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Segment by Application 34

5.1.1 Hygiene 34

5.1.2 Industrial 35

5.1.3 Home Textile 36

5.1.4 Cloths 37

5.1.5 Automotive 38

5.1.6 Protective Mask 39

5.1.7 Other 40

5.2 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Application 40

5.2.1 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 41

5.2.2 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 42

5.2.3 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 45

5.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 48

5.3.1 North America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 48

5.3.2 Europe Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 49

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 49

5.3.4 South America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 50

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 51

6 NORTH AMERICA MELTBLOWN NONWOVEN FABRIC BY COUNTRY 52

6.1 North America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size by Country 52

6.1.1 North America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 52

6.1.2 North America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 52

6.2 North America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Country 53

6.2.1 North America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 53

6.2.2 North America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 54

7 EUROPE MELTBLOWN NONWOVEN FABRIC BY COUNTRY 55

7.1 Europe Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size by Country 55

7.1.1 Europe Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 55

7.1.2 Europe Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 55

7.2 Europe Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Country 56

7.2.1 Europe Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 56

7.2.2 Europe Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 57

8 ASIA-PACIFIC MELTBLOWN NONWOVEN FABRIC BY REGION 58

8.1 Asia-Pacific Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size by Region 58

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 58

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 59

8.2 Asia-Pacific Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Region 59

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 59

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 60

9 SOUTH AMERICA MELTBLOWN NONWOVEN FABRIC BY COUNTRY 62

9.1 South America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size by Country 62

9.1.1 South America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 62

9.1.2 South America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 62

9.2 South America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Country 63

9.2.1 South America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 63

9.2.2 South America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 63

10 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MELTBLOWN NONWOVEN FABRIC BY COUNTRY 65

10.1 Middle East and Africa Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size by Country 65

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 65

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 65

10.2 Middle East and Africa Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Country 66

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 66

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 67

11 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN MELTBLOWN NONWOVEN FABRIC BUSINESS 68

11.1 Berry Global 68

11.1.1 Berry Global Corporation Information 68

11.1.2 Berry Global Introduction and Business Overview 68

11.1.3 Berry Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69

11.1.4 Berry Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 69

11.1.5 Berry Global Recent Development 69

11.2 Mogul 70

11.2.1 Mogul Corporation Information 70

11.2.2 Mogul Introduction and Business Overview 70

11.2.3 Mogul Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 71

11.2.4 Mogul Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 71

11.2.5 Mogul Recent Development 72

11.3 Kimberly-Clark 72

11.3.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information 72

11.3.2 Kimberly-Clark Introduction and Business Overview 73

11.3.3 Kimberly-Clark Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 73

11.3.4 Kimberly-Clark Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 73

11.3.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Development 74

11.4 Monadnock Non-Woven 75

11.4.1 Monadnock Non-Woven Corporation Information 75

11.4.2 Monadnock Non-Woven Introduction and Business Overview 75

11.4.3 Monadnock Non-Woven Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

11.4.4 Monadnock Non-Woven Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 76

11.5 Toray 76

11.5.1 Toray Corporation Information 76

11.5.2 Toray Introduction and Business Overview 77

11.5.3 Toray Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 77

11.5.4 Toray Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 77

11.5.5 Toray Recent Development 78

11.6 Fiberweb 79

11.6.1 Fiberweb Corporation Information 79

11.6.2 Fiberweb Introduction and Business Overview 79

11.6.3 Fiberweb Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 80

11.6.4 Fiberweb Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 80

11.7 Freudenberg 80

11.7.1 Freudenberg Corporation Information 80

11.7.2 Freudenberg Introduction and Business Overview 81

11.7.3 Freudenberg Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81

11.7.4 Freudenberg Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 82

11.7.5 Freudenberg Recent Development 82

11.8 Don & Low 83

11.8.1 Don & Low Corporation Information 83

11.8.2 Don & Low Introduction and Business Overview 83

11.8.3 Don & Low Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 84

11.8.4 Don & Low Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 84

11.8.5 Don & Low Recent Development 85

11.9 PFNonwovens 85

11.9.1 PFNonwovens Corporation Information 85

11.9.2 PFNonwovens Introduction and Business Overview 86

11.9.3 PFNonwovens Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 86

11.9.4 PFNonwovens Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 86

11.9.5 PFNonwovens Recent Development 87

11.10 Irema 87

11.10.1 Irema Corporation Information 87

11.10.2 Irema Introduction and Business Overview 88

11.10.3 Irema Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 88

11.10.4 Irema Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 88

11.11 Ahlstrom-Munksjö 89

11.11.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Corporation Information 89

11.11.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Introduction and Business Overview 89

11.11.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 90

11.11.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 90

11.11.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Recent Development 90

11.12 Hollingsworth & Vose 91

11.12.1 Hollingsworth & Vose Corporation Information 91

11.12.2 Hollingsworth & Vose Introduction and Business Overview 92

11.12.3 Hollingsworth & Vose Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 92

11.12.4 Hollingsworth & Vose Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 92

11.12.5 Hollingsworth & Vose Recent Development 93

11.13 Sinopec 93

11.13.1 Sinopec Corporation Information 93

11.13.2 Sinopec Introduction and Business Overview 94

11.13.3 Sinopec Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 95

11.13.4 Sinopec Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 95

11.14 CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven 95

11.14.1 CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Corporation Information 95

11.14.2 CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Introduction and Business Overview 96

11.14.3 CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 97

11.14.4 CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 97

11.15 JOFO 98

11.15.1 JOFO Corporation Information 98

11.15.2 JOFO Introduction and Business Overview 98

11.15.3 JOFO Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 99

11.15.4 JOFO Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 99

11.16 TEDA Filter 99

11.16.1 TEDA Filter Corporation Information 99

11.16.2 TEDA Filter Introduction and Business Overview 100

11.16.3 TEDA Filter Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 100

11.16.4 TEDA Filter Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 101

11.17 Yanjiang Group 101

11.17.1 Yanjiang Group Corporation Information 101

11.17.2 Yanjiang Group Introduction and Business Overview 101

11.17.3 Yanjiang Group Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 102

11.17.4 Yanjiang Group Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 103

11.18 Zisun Technology 103

11.18.1 Zisun Technology Corporation Information 103

11.18.2 Zisun Technology Introduction and Business Overview 104

11.18.3 Zisun Technology Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 104

11.18.4 Zisun Technology Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 105

11.19 Ruiguang Group 105

11.19.1 Ruiguang Group Corporation Information 105

11.19.2 Ruiguang Group Introduction and Business Overview 106

11.19.3 Ruiguang Group Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 106

11.19.4 Ruiguang Group Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 106

11.20 Xinlong Group 107

11.20.1 Xinlong Group Corporation Information 107

11.20.2 Xinlong Group Introduction and Business Overview 108

11.20.3 Xinlong Group Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 108

11.20.4 Xinlong Group Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 108

11.21 Mitsui Chemicals 109

11.21.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information 109

11.21.2 Mitsui Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview 109

11.21.3 Mitsui Chemicals Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 110

11.21.4 Mitsui Chemicals Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 110

11.21.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development 111

12 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 112

12.1 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Key Raw Materials 112

12.1.1 Key Raw Materials 112

12.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price 112

12.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 112

12.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 113

12.2.1 Raw Materials 113

12.2.2 Labor Cost 113

12.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 114

12.3 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Industrial Chain Analysis 114

12.4 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Dynamics 115

12.4.1 Market Drivers 115

12.4.2 Market Challenges 115

12.4.3 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Risks 115

12.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 116

13 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 117

13.1 Sales Channel 117

13.2 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Distributors 118

13.3 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Downstream Customers 120

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 121

15 APPENDIX 122

15.1 Research Methodology 122

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 122

15.1.2 Data Source 125

15.2 Author Details 128

