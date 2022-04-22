Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions10 min read
QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market.
Summary
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market
In 2020, the Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market was valued 1863.31 million USD in 2020 and is estimated to be worth 1377.98 million USD by 2027, with the average annual growth rate of 0.79% from 2021 to 2027.
Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Scope and Market Size
The global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and By Application for the period 2016-2027.
For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348564/meltblown-nonwoven-fabric
By Company
Berry Global
Mogul
Kimberly-Clark
Monadnock Non-Woven
Toray
Fiberweb
Freudenberg
Don & Low
PFNonwovens
Irema
Ahlstrom-Munksjö
Hollingsworth & Vose
Sinopec
CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven
JOFO
TEDA Filter
Yanjiang Group
Zisun Technology
Ruiguang Group
Xinlong Group
Mitsui Chemicals
Segment by Type
Net Weight Below 25 (g/m2)
Net Weight 25-50 (g/m2)
Net Weight Above 50 (g/m2)
Segment by Application
Hygiene
Industrial
Home Textile
Cloths
Automotive
Protective Mask
Other
The report on the Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market covers the following region (country) analysis:
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Other Regions
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
South America
Brazil
Other Regions
Middle East & Africa
Middle East
Africa
The Goal of the Report
To study and analyze the global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 MELTBLOWN NONWOVEN FABRIC MARKET OVERVIEW 1
1.1 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Product Overview 1
1.2 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Segment by Type 3
1.2.1 Net Weight Below 25 (g/m2) 4
1.2.2 Net Weight 25-50 (g/m2) 4
1.2.3 Net Weight Above 50 (g/m2) 5
1.3 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Type 5
1.3.1 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 6
1.3.2 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 7
1.3.3 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 9
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 11
1.4.1 North America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 11
1.4.2 Europe Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 12
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 12
1.4.4 South America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13
1.5 Meltblown Product Specifications for Application 14
1.5.1 Technical Information for Meltblown Product 14
1.5.2 Applications for Medical Protective 15
1.5.3 Materials for Air Filtration 15
1.5.4 Liquid Filtration Materials 15
1.5.5 Insulation Material 15
1.6 Main Applications for Narrow Fabric (Small Lines Up to Width 1.6m) 16
1.6.1 Main Applications for Narrow Fabric 16
1.6.2 Technical Information for Small Lines 16
1.7 Main Applications Combine MB with Needle Punch (NP) 17
2 MELTBLOWN NONWOVEN FABRIC MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 18
2.1 Global Top Players by Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales (2016-2021) 18
2.2 Global Top Players by Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Revenue (2016-2021) 20
2.3 Global Top Players by Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Price (2016-2021) 21
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 22
2.5 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Competitive Situation and Trends 23
2.5.1 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021) 23
2.5.2 Global 3 and 5 Largest Manufacturers by Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Revenue in 2020 24
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric as of 2020) 24
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Established 25
2.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 26
3 MELTBLOWN NONWOVEN FABRIC STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 28
3.1 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 28
3.2 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size by Region 28
3.2.1 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 28
3.2.2 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 29
3.2.3 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 30
3.3 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Region 30
3.3.1 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 30
3.3.2 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 31
3.3.3 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 32
4 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND OF SMALL LINES AND LARGE LINES 33
5 MELTBLOWN NONWOVEN FABRIC BY APPLICATION 34
5.1 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Segment by Application 34
5.1.1 Hygiene 34
5.1.2 Industrial 35
5.1.3 Home Textile 36
5.1.4 Cloths 37
5.1.5 Automotive 38
5.1.6 Protective Mask 39
5.1.7 Other 40
5.2 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Application 40
5.2.1 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 41
5.2.2 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 42
5.2.3 Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 45
5.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 48
5.3.1 North America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 48
5.3.2 Europe Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 49
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 49
5.3.4 South America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 50
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 51
6 NORTH AMERICA MELTBLOWN NONWOVEN FABRIC BY COUNTRY 52
6.1 North America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size by Country 52
6.1.1 North America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 52
6.1.2 North America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 52
6.2 North America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Country 53
6.2.1 North America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 53
6.2.2 North America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 54
7 EUROPE MELTBLOWN NONWOVEN FABRIC BY COUNTRY 55
7.1 Europe Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size by Country 55
7.1.1 Europe Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 55
7.1.2 Europe Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 55
7.2 Europe Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Country 56
7.2.1 Europe Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 56
7.2.2 Europe Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 57
8 ASIA-PACIFIC MELTBLOWN NONWOVEN FABRIC BY REGION 58
8.1 Asia-Pacific Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size by Region 58
8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 58
8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 59
8.2 Asia-Pacific Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Region 59
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 59
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 60
9 SOUTH AMERICA MELTBLOWN NONWOVEN FABRIC BY COUNTRY 62
9.1 South America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size by Country 62
9.1.1 South America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 62
9.1.2 South America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 62
9.2 South America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Country 63
9.2.1 South America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 63
9.2.2 South America Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 63
10 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MELTBLOWN NONWOVEN FABRIC BY COUNTRY 65
10.1 Middle East and Africa Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size by Country 65
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 65
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 65
10.2 Middle East and Africa Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Country 66
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 66
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 67
11 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN MELTBLOWN NONWOVEN FABRIC BUSINESS 68
11.1 Berry Global 68
11.1.1 Berry Global Corporation Information 68
11.1.2 Berry Global Introduction and Business Overview 68
11.1.3 Berry Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69
11.1.4 Berry Global Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 69
11.1.5 Berry Global Recent Development 69
11.2 Mogul 70
11.2.1 Mogul Corporation Information 70
11.2.2 Mogul Introduction and Business Overview 70
11.2.3 Mogul Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 71
11.2.4 Mogul Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 71
11.2.5 Mogul Recent Development 72
11.3 Kimberly-Clark 72
11.3.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information 72
11.3.2 Kimberly-Clark Introduction and Business Overview 73
11.3.3 Kimberly-Clark Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 73
11.3.4 Kimberly-Clark Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 73
11.3.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Development 74
11.4 Monadnock Non-Woven 75
11.4.1 Monadnock Non-Woven Corporation Information 75
11.4.2 Monadnock Non-Woven Introduction and Business Overview 75
11.4.3 Monadnock Non-Woven Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76
11.4.4 Monadnock Non-Woven Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 76
11.5 Toray 76
11.5.1 Toray Corporation Information 76
11.5.2 Toray Introduction and Business Overview 77
11.5.3 Toray Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 77
11.5.4 Toray Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 77
11.5.5 Toray Recent Development 78
11.6 Fiberweb 79
11.6.1 Fiberweb Corporation Information 79
11.6.2 Fiberweb Introduction and Business Overview 79
11.6.3 Fiberweb Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 80
11.6.4 Fiberweb Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 80
11.7 Freudenberg 80
11.7.1 Freudenberg Corporation Information 80
11.7.2 Freudenberg Introduction and Business Overview 81
11.7.3 Freudenberg Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81
11.7.4 Freudenberg Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 82
11.7.5 Freudenberg Recent Development 82
11.8 Don & Low 83
11.8.1 Don & Low Corporation Information 83
11.8.2 Don & Low Introduction and Business Overview 83
11.8.3 Don & Low Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 84
11.8.4 Don & Low Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 84
11.8.5 Don & Low Recent Development 85
11.9 PFNonwovens 85
11.9.1 PFNonwovens Corporation Information 85
11.9.2 PFNonwovens Introduction and Business Overview 86
11.9.3 PFNonwovens Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 86
11.9.4 PFNonwovens Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 86
11.9.5 PFNonwovens Recent Development 87
11.10 Irema 87
11.10.1 Irema Corporation Information 87
11.10.2 Irema Introduction and Business Overview 88
11.10.3 Irema Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 88
11.10.4 Irema Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 88
11.11 Ahlstrom-Munksjö 89
11.11.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Corporation Information 89
11.11.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Introduction and Business Overview 89
11.11.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 90
11.11.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 90
11.11.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Recent Development 90
11.12 Hollingsworth & Vose 91
11.12.1 Hollingsworth & Vose Corporation Information 91
11.12.2 Hollingsworth & Vose Introduction and Business Overview 92
11.12.3 Hollingsworth & Vose Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 92
11.12.4 Hollingsworth & Vose Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 92
11.12.5 Hollingsworth & Vose Recent Development 93
11.13 Sinopec 93
11.13.1 Sinopec Corporation Information 93
11.13.2 Sinopec Introduction and Business Overview 94
11.13.3 Sinopec Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 95
11.13.4 Sinopec Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 95
11.14 CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven 95
11.14.1 CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Corporation Information 95
11.14.2 CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Introduction and Business Overview 96
11.14.3 CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 97
11.14.4 CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 97
11.15 JOFO 98
11.15.1 JOFO Corporation Information 98
11.15.2 JOFO Introduction and Business Overview 98
11.15.3 JOFO Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 99
11.15.4 JOFO Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 99
11.16 TEDA Filter 99
11.16.1 TEDA Filter Corporation Information 99
11.16.2 TEDA Filter Introduction and Business Overview 100
11.16.3 TEDA Filter Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 100
11.16.4 TEDA Filter Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 101
11.17 Yanjiang Group 101
11.17.1 Yanjiang Group Corporation Information 101
11.17.2 Yanjiang Group Introduction and Business Overview 101
11.17.3 Yanjiang Group Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 102
11.17.4 Yanjiang Group Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 103
11.18 Zisun Technology 103
11.18.1 Zisun Technology Corporation Information 103
11.18.2 Zisun Technology Introduction and Business Overview 104
11.18.3 Zisun Technology Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 104
11.18.4 Zisun Technology Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 105
11.19 Ruiguang Group 105
11.19.1 Ruiguang Group Corporation Information 105
11.19.2 Ruiguang Group Introduction and Business Overview 106
11.19.3 Ruiguang Group Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 106
11.19.4 Ruiguang Group Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 106
11.20 Xinlong Group 107
11.20.1 Xinlong Group Corporation Information 107
11.20.2 Xinlong Group Introduction and Business Overview 108
11.20.3 Xinlong Group Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 108
11.20.4 Xinlong Group Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 108
11.21 Mitsui Chemicals 109
11.21.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information 109
11.21.2 Mitsui Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview 109
11.21.3 Mitsui Chemicals Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 110
11.21.4 Mitsui Chemicals Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered 110
11.21.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development 111
12 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 112
12.1 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Key Raw Materials 112
12.1.1 Key Raw Materials 112
12.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price 112
12.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 112
12.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 113
12.2.1 Raw Materials 113
12.2.2 Labor Cost 113
12.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 114
12.3 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Industrial Chain Analysis 114
12.4 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Dynamics 115
12.4.1 Market Drivers 115
12.4.2 Market Challenges 115
12.4.3 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Risks 115
12.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 116
13 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 117
13.1 Sales Channel 117
13.2 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Distributors 118
13.3 Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Downstream Customers 120
14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 121
15 APPENDIX 122
15.1 Research Methodology 122
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 122
15.1.2 Data Source 125
15.2 Author Details 128
Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348564/meltblown-nonwoven-fabric
Any doubts and questions will be welcome.
Customization of the Report:
This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.
About Us:
QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.
Contact Us
QY Research
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)
Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States
Website: https://us.qyresearch.com