E-coupon Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States E-coupon market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global E-coupon market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the E-coupon market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

E-coupon Market Segment by Type

Retailer Generated Coupons

Manufacturer Generated Coupons

E-coupon Market Segment by Application

Health and Beauty

Apparels

Pharma and Insurance

Consumer Electronics

Pets and Kids

Others

The report on the E-coupon market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Slickdeals

Groupon

The Kroger

ShopAtHome

Savings.com, Inc.

Hip Happenings, LLC

JustSave Foods

Payless

Ulta Beauty

Coupon Dunia

Amazon

Flipkart Private Limited

Quotient Technology

RetailMeNot

Coupons

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global E-couponconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of E-couponmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global E-couponmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the E-couponwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of E-couponsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> E-coupon companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 E-coupon Revenue in E-coupon Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global E-coupon Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global E-coupon Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global E-coupon Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 E-coupon Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States E-coupon in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of E-coupon Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 E-coupon Market Dynamics

1.4.1 E-coupon Industry Trends

1.4.2 E-coupon Market Drivers

1.4.3 E-coupon Market Challenges

1.4.4 E-coupon Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 E-coupon by Type

2.1 E-coupon Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Retailer Generated Coupons

2.1.2 Manufacturer Generated Coupons

2.2 Global E-coupon Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global E-coupon Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States E-coupon Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States E-coupon Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 E-coupon by Application

3.1 E-coupon Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Health and Beauty

3.1.2 Apparels

3.1.3 Pharma and Insurance

3.1.4 Consumer Electronics

3.1.5 Pets and Kids

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global E-coupon Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global E-coupon Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States E-coupon Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States E-coupon Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global E-coupon Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global E-coupon Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global E-coupon Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global E-coupon Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global E-coupon Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 E-coupon Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of E-coupon in 2021

4.2.3 Global E-coupon Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global E-coupon Headquarters, Revenue in E-coupon Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global E-coupon Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global E-coupon Companies Revenue in E-coupon Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into E-coupon Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States E-coupon Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top E-coupon Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States E-coupon Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global E-coupon Market Size by Region

5.1 Global E-coupon Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global E-coupon Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global E-coupon Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global E-coupon Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America E-coupon Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America E-coupon Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific E-coupon Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific E-coupon Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe E-coupon Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe E-coupon Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America E-coupon Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America E-coupon Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa E-coupon Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa E-coupon Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Slickdeals

7.1.1 Slickdeals Company Details

7.1.2 Slickdeals Business Overview

7.1.3 Slickdeals E-coupon Introduction

7.1.4 Slickdeals Revenue in E-coupon Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Slickdeals Recent Development

7.2 Groupon

7.2.1 Groupon Company Details

7.2.2 Groupon Business Overview

7.2.3 Groupon E-coupon Introduction

7.2.4 Groupon Revenue in E-coupon Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Groupon Recent Development

7.3 The Kroger

7.3.1 The Kroger Company Details

7.3.2 The Kroger Business Overview

7.3.3 The Kroger E-coupon Introduction

7.3.4 The Kroger Revenue in E-coupon Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 The Kroger Recent Development

7.4 ShopAtHome

7.4.1 ShopAtHome Company Details

7.4.2 ShopAtHome Business Overview

7.4.3 ShopAtHome E-coupon Introduction

7.4.4 ShopAtHome Revenue in E-coupon Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 ShopAtHome Recent Development

7.5 Savings.com, Inc.

7.5.1 Savings.com, Inc. Company Details

7.5.2 Savings.com, Inc. Business Overview

7.5.3 Savings.com, Inc. E-coupon Introduction

7.5.4 Savings.com, Inc. Revenue in E-coupon Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Savings.com, Inc. Recent Development

7.6 Hip Happenings, LLC

7.6.1 Hip Happenings, LLC Company Details

7.6.2 Hip Happenings, LLC Business Overview

7.6.3 Hip Happenings, LLC E-coupon Introduction

7.6.4 Hip Happenings, LLC Revenue in E-coupon Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Hip Happenings, LLC Recent Development

7.7 JustSave Foods

7.7.1 JustSave Foods Company Details

7.7.2 JustSave Foods Business Overview

7.7.3 JustSave Foods E-coupon Introduction

7.7.4 JustSave Foods Revenue in E-coupon Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 JustSave Foods Recent Development

7.8 Payless

7.8.1 Payless Company Details

7.8.2 Payless Business Overview

7.8.3 Payless E-coupon Introduction

7.8.4 Payless Revenue in E-coupon Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Payless Recent Development

7.9 Ulta Beauty

7.9.1 Ulta Beauty Company Details

7.9.2 Ulta Beauty Business Overview

7.9.3 Ulta Beauty E-coupon Introduction

7.9.4 Ulta Beauty Revenue in E-coupon Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Ulta Beauty Recent Development

7.10 Coupon Dunia

7.10.1 Coupon Dunia Company Details

7.10.2 Coupon Dunia Business Overview

7.10.3 Coupon Dunia E-coupon Introduction

7.10.4 Coupon Dunia Revenue in E-coupon Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Coupon Dunia Recent Development

7.11 Amazon

7.11.1 Amazon Company Details

7.11.2 Amazon Business Overview

7.11.3 Amazon E-coupon Introduction

7.11.4 Amazon Revenue in E-coupon Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Amazon Recent Development

7.12 Flipkart Private Limited

7.12.1 Flipkart Private Limited Company Details

7.12.2 Flipkart Private Limited Business Overview

7.12.3 Flipkart Private Limited E-coupon Introduction

7.12.4 Flipkart Private Limited Revenue in E-coupon Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Flipkart Private Limited Recent Development

7.13 Quotient Technology

7.13.1 Quotient Technology Company Details

7.13.2 Quotient Technology Business Overview

7.13.3 Quotient Technology E-coupon Introduction

7.13.4 Quotient Technology Revenue in E-coupon Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Quotient Technology Recent Development

7.14 RetailMeNot

7.14.1 RetailMeNot Company Details

7.14.2 RetailMeNot Business Overview

7.14.3 RetailMeNot E-coupon Introduction

7.14.4 RetailMeNot Revenue in E-coupon Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 RetailMeNot Recent Development

7.15 Coupons

7.15.1 Coupons Company Details

7.15.2 Coupons Business Overview

7.15.3 Coupons E-coupon Introduction

7.15.4 Coupons Revenue in E-coupon Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Coupons Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

