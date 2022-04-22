Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions10 min read
QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Oxygen Concentrators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators market.
Summary
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market
The Medical Oxygen Concentrators market was valued at US$ 2349.14 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3151.29 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.99% during the forecast period (21-27).
Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Scope and Segment
Medical Oxygen Concentrators market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Oxygen Concentrators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
By Company
Inogen
NGK Spark Plug
Yuyue Medical
Invacare
Teijin Pharma
Philips
Linde
DeVilbiss Healthcare
ResMed
O2 Concepts
Air Water Group
Omron
Beijing Shenlu
Nidek Medical
Shenyang Canta
GF Health Products
Precision Medical
Daikin
Longfei Group
SysMed
Segment by Type
Portable Medical Oxygen Concentrator
Ambulatory Non-POC
Stationary Medical Oxygen Concentrator
Segment by Application
Home Care
Hospital Care
Outdoor Care
Others
The report on the Medical Oxygen Concentrators market covers the following region (country) analysis:
Segment by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
SEA
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
South Africa
Other Regions
The Goal of the Report
To study and analyze the global Medical Oxygen Concentrators consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Medical Oxygen Concentrators market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Medical Oxygen Concentrators manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Medical Oxygen Concentrators with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Medical Oxygen Concentrators submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Medical Oxygen Concentrators companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 STUDY COVERAGE 1
1.1 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size Growth Rate by Type 1
1.2.2 Portable Medical Oxygen Concentrator 2
1.2.3 Ambulatory Non-POC 3
1.2.4 Stationary Medical Oxygen Concentrator 3
1.3 Market by Application 4
1.3.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size Growth Rate by Application 4
1.3.2 Home Care 5
1.3.3 Hospital Care 6
1.3.4 Outdoor Care 6
1.4 Study Objectives 7
1.5 Years Considered 8
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 9
2.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 9
2.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 10
2.3 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 11
2.4 Global Top Medical Oxygen Concentrators Regions by Sales 12
2.4.1 Global Top Medical Oxygen Concentrators Regions by Sales (2016-2021) 12
2.4.2 Global Top Medical Oxygen Concentrators Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 13
2.5 Global Top Medical Oxygen Concentrators Regions by Revenue 14
2.5.1 Global Top Medical Oxygen Concentrators Regions by Revenue (2016-2021) 14
2.5.2 Global Top Medical Oxygen Concentrators Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 14
2.6 North America 15
2.7 Europe 16
2.8 Asia-Pacific 17
2.9 South America 19
2.10 Middle East & Africa 20
3 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 22
3.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Manufacturers 22
3.1.1 Global Top Medical Oxygen Concentrators Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021) 22
3.1.2 Global Top Medical Oxygen Concentrators Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021) 23
3.1.3 Global Majors Companies by Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales in 2020 24
3.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Manufacturers 25
3.2.1 Global Top Medical Oxygen Concentrators Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021) 25
3.2.2 Global Top Medical Oxygen Concentrators Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021) 26
3.2.3 Global Majors Companies by Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue in 2020 27
3.3 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales Price by Manufacturers 28
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 29
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio 29
3.4.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 29
3.4.3 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 30
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 32
4 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 33
4.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Type 33
4.1.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021) 33
4.1.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027) 33
4.1.3 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 33
4.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Type 34
4.2.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021) 34
4.2.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027) 35
4.2.3 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 35
4.3 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Price by Type 36
4.3.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Price by Type (2016-2021) 36
4.3.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 36
5 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 38
5.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Application 38
5.1.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021) 38
5.1.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027) 38
5.1.3 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 39
5.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Application 40
5.2.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021) 40
5.2.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027) 40
5.2.3 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 40
5.3 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Price by Application 41
5.3.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Price by Application (2016-2021) 41
5.3.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 42
6 NORTH AMERICA 43
6.1 North America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Type 43
6.1.1 North America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Type (2016-2027) 43
6.1.2 North America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 44
6.2 North America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Application 45
6.2.1 North America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Application (2016-2027) 45
6.2.2 North America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 46
6.3 North America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Country 48
6.3.1 North America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Country (2016-2027) 48
6.3.2 North America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 49
6.3.3 United States 51
6.3.4 Canada 52
6.3.5 Mexico 53
7 EUROPE 54
7.1 Europe Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Type 54
7.1.1 Europe Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Type (2016-2027) 54
7.1.2 Europe Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 55
7.2 Europe Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Application 56
7.2.1 Europe Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Application (2016-2027) 56
7.2.2 Europe Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 57
7.3 Europe Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Country 58
7.3.1 Europe Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Country (2016-2027) 58
7.3.2 Europe Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 59
7.3.3 Germany 61
7.3.4 U.K. 62
7.3.5 France 63
7.3.6 Italy 64
7.3.7 Spain 65
8 ASIA PACIFIC 66
8.1 Asia Pacific Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Type 66
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Type (2016-2027) 66
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 67
8.2 Asia Pacific Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Application 68
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Application (2016-2027) 68
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 69
8.3 Asia Pacific Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Region 70
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Region (2016-2027) 70
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Region (2016-2027) 72
8.3.3 China 73
8.3.4 Japan 74
8.3.5 South Korea 75
8.3.6 India 76
8.3.7 SEA 77
8.3.8 Australia 78
9 SOUTH AMERICA 79
9.1 South America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Type 79
9.1.1 South America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Type (2016-2027) 79
9.1.2 South America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 80
9.2 South America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Application 81
9.2.1 South America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Application (2016-2027) 81
9.2.2 South America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 82
9.3 South America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Country 84
9.3.1 South America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Country (2016-2027) 84
9.3.2 South America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 85
9.3.3 Brazil 87
9.3.4 Argentina 88
9.3.5 Columbia 89
10 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 90
10.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Type 90
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Type (2016-2027) 90
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 91
10.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Application 92
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Application (2016-2027) 92
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 93
10.3 Middle East and Africa Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Country 95
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Country (2016-2027) 95
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 96
10.3.3 GCC Countries 98
10.3.4 Turkey 99
10.3.5 South Africa 100
11 COMPANY PROFILES 101
11.1 Inogen 101
11.1.1 Inogen Corporation Information 101
11.1.2 Inogen Description and Business Overview 101
11.1.3 Inogen Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 102
11.1.4 Inogen Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 102
11.2 NGK Spark Plug 103
11.2.1 NGK Spark Plug Corporation Information 103
11.2.2 NGK Spark Plug Description and Business Overview 104
11.2.3 NGK Spark Plug Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 104
11.2.4 NGK Spark Plug Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 104
11.3 Yuyue Medical 105
11.3.1 Yuyue Medical Corporation Information 105
11.3.2 Yuyue Medical Description and Business Overview 106
11.3.3 Yuyue Medical Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 106
11.3.4 Yuyue Medical Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 107
11.4 Invacare 108
11.4.1 Invacare Corporation Information 108
11.4.2 Invacare Description and Business Overview 109
11.4.3 Invacare Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 109
11.4.4 Invacare Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 109
11.5 Teijin Pharma 111
11.5.1 Teijin Pharma Corporation Information 111
11.5.2 Teijin Pharma Description and Business Overview 111
11.5.3 Teijin Pharma Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 111
11.5.4 Teijin Pharma Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 112
11.6 Philips 112
11.6.1 Philips Corporation Information 112
11.6.2 Philips Description and Business Overview 113
11.6.3 Philips Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 113
11.6.4 Philips Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 113
11.7 Linde 115
11.7.1 Linde Corporation Information 115
11.7.2 Linde Description and Business Overview 116
11.7.3 Linde Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 116
11.7.4 Linde Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 116
11.8 DeVilbiss Healthcare 118
11.8.1 DeVilbiss Healthcare Corporation Information 118
11.8.2 DeVilbiss Healthcare Description and Business Overview 118
11.8.3 DeVilbiss Healthcare Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 119
11.8.4 DeVilbiss Healthcare Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 119
11.9 ResMed 121
11.9.1 ResMed Corporation Information 121
11.9.2 ResMed Description and Business Overview 122
11.9.3 ResMed Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 122
11.9.4 ResMed Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 122
11.10 O2 Concepts 123
11.10.1 O2 Concepts Corporation Information 123
11.10.2 O2 Concepts Description and Business Overview 124
11.10.3 O2 Concepts Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 124
11.10.4 O2 Concepts Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 124
11.11 Air Water Group 126
11.11.1 Air Water Group Corporation Information 126
11.11.2 Air Water Group Description and Business Overview 126
11.11.3 Air Water Group Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 126
11.11.4 Air Water Group Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 127
11.12 Omron 127
11.12.1 Omron Corporation Information 127
11.12.2 Omron Description and Business Overview 128
11.12.3 Omron Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 128
11.12.4 Omron Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 129
11.13 Beijing Shenlu 129
11.13.1 Beijing Shenlu Corporation Information 129
11.13.2 Beijing Shenlu Description and Business Overview 130
11.13.3 Beijing Shenlu Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 130
11.13.4 Beijing Shenlu Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 130
11.14 Nidek Medical 131
11.14.1 Nidek Medical Corporation Information 131
11.14.2 Nidek Medical Description and Business Overview 131
11.14.3 Nidek Medical Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 132
11.14.4 Nidek Medical Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 132
11.15 Shenyang Canta 134
11.15.1 Shenyang Canta Corporation Information 134
11.15.2 Shenyang Canta Description and Business Overview 134
11.15.3 Shenyang Canta Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 134
11.15.4 Shenyang Canta Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 135
11.16 GF Health Products 136
11.16.1 GF Health Products Corporation Information 136
11.16.2 GF Health Products Description and Business Overview 137
11.16.3 GF Health Products Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 137
11.16.4 GF Health Products Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 137
11.17 Precision Medical 139
11.17.1 Precision Medical Corporation Information 139
11.17.2 Precision Medical Description and Business Overview 139
11.17.3 Precision Medical Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 140
11.17.4 Precision Medical Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 140
11.18 Daikin 142
11.18.1 Daikin Corporation Information 142
11.18.2 Daikin Description and Business Overview 143
11.18.3 Daikin Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 143
11.18.4 Daikin Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 143
11.19 Longfei Group 145
11.19.1 Longfei Group Corporation Information 145
11.19.2 Longfei Group Description and Business Overview 145
11.19.3 Longfei Group Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 145
11.19.4 Longfei Group Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 146
11.20 SysMed 146
11.20.1 SysMed Corporation Information 146
11.20.2 SysMed Description and Business Overview 147
11.20.3 SysMed Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 147
11.20.4 SysMed Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 147
12 VALUE CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 149
12.1 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Value Chain Analysis 149
12.2 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Key Raw Materials 149
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials 149
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 150
12.3 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales and Marketing 150
12.3.1 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales Channels 150
12.3.2 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Distributors 151
12.4 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Customers 152
13 MARKET DRIVERS, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES AND RISKS FACTORS ANALYSIS 155
13.1 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Industry Trends 155
13.2 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Drivers 156
13.3 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Challenges 158
13.4 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Restraints 159
14 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL MEDICAL OXYGEN CONCENTRATORS STUDY 160
15 APPENDIX 161
15.1 Research Methodology 161
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 161
15.1.2 Data Source 164
15.2 Author Details 166
15.3 Disclaimer 167
