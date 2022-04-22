Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Oxygen Concentrators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market

The Medical Oxygen Concentrators market was valued at US$ 2349.14 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3151.29 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.99% during the forecast period (21-27).

Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Scope and Segment

Medical Oxygen Concentrators market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Oxygen Concentrators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

Inogen

NGK Spark Plug

Yuyue Medical

Invacare

Teijin Pharma

Philips

Linde

DeVilbiss Healthcare

ResMed

O2 Concepts

Air Water Group

Omron

Beijing Shenlu

Nidek Medical

Shenyang Canta

GF Health Products

Precision Medical

Daikin

Longfei Group

SysMed

Segment by Type

Portable Medical Oxygen Concentrator

Ambulatory Non-POC

Stationary Medical Oxygen Concentrator

Segment by Application

Home Care

Hospital Care

Outdoor Care

Others

The report on the Medical Oxygen Concentrators market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

SEA

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

South Africa

Other Regions

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Medical Oxygen Concentrators consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Medical Oxygen Concentrators market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medical Oxygen Concentrators manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Oxygen Concentrators with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Medical Oxygen Concentrators submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Medical Oxygen Concentrators companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 STUDY COVERAGE 1

1.1 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size Growth Rate by Type 1

1.2.2 Portable Medical Oxygen Concentrator 2

1.2.3 Ambulatory Non-POC 3

1.2.4 Stationary Medical Oxygen Concentrator 3

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size Growth Rate by Application 4

1.3.2 Home Care 5

1.3.3 Hospital Care 6

1.3.4 Outdoor Care 6

1.4 Study Objectives 7

1.5 Years Considered 8

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 9

2.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 9

2.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 10

2.3 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 11

2.4 Global Top Medical Oxygen Concentrators Regions by Sales 12

2.4.1 Global Top Medical Oxygen Concentrators Regions by Sales (2016-2021) 12

2.4.2 Global Top Medical Oxygen Concentrators Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 13

2.5 Global Top Medical Oxygen Concentrators Regions by Revenue 14

2.5.1 Global Top Medical Oxygen Concentrators Regions by Revenue (2016-2021) 14

2.5.2 Global Top Medical Oxygen Concentrators Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 14

2.6 North America 15

2.7 Europe 16

2.8 Asia-Pacific 17

2.9 South America 19

2.10 Middle East & Africa 20

3 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 22

3.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Manufacturers 22

3.1.1 Global Top Medical Oxygen Concentrators Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021) 22

3.1.2 Global Top Medical Oxygen Concentrators Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021) 23

3.1.3 Global Majors Companies by Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales in 2020 24

3.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Manufacturers 25

3.2.1 Global Top Medical Oxygen Concentrators Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021) 25

3.2.2 Global Top Medical Oxygen Concentrators Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021) 26

3.2.3 Global Majors Companies by Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue in 2020 27

3.3 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales Price by Manufacturers 28

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 29

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio 29

3.4.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 29

3.4.3 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 30

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 32

4 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 33

4.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Type 33

4.1.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021) 33

4.1.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027) 33

4.1.3 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 33

4.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Type 34

4.2.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021) 34

4.2.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027) 35

4.2.3 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 35

4.3 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Price by Type 36

4.3.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Price by Type (2016-2021) 36

4.3.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 36

5 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 38

5.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Application 38

5.1.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021) 38

5.1.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027) 38

5.1.3 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 39

5.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Application 40

5.2.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021) 40

5.2.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027) 40

5.2.3 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 40

5.3 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Price by Application 41

5.3.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Price by Application (2016-2021) 41

5.3.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 42

6 NORTH AMERICA 43

6.1 North America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Type 43

6.1.1 North America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Type (2016-2027) 43

6.1.2 North America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 44

6.2 North America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Application 45

6.2.1 North America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Application (2016-2027) 45

6.2.2 North America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 46

6.3 North America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Country 48

6.3.1 North America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Country (2016-2027) 48

6.3.2 North America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 49

6.3.3 United States 51

6.3.4 Canada 52

6.3.5 Mexico 53

7 EUROPE 54

7.1 Europe Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Type 54

7.1.1 Europe Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Type (2016-2027) 54

7.1.2 Europe Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 55

7.2 Europe Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Application 56

7.2.1 Europe Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Application (2016-2027) 56

7.2.2 Europe Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 57

7.3 Europe Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Country 58

7.3.1 Europe Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Country (2016-2027) 58

7.3.2 Europe Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 59

7.3.3 Germany 61

7.3.4 U.K. 62

7.3.5 France 63

7.3.6 Italy 64

7.3.7 Spain 65

8 ASIA PACIFIC 66

8.1 Asia Pacific Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Type 66

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Type (2016-2027) 66

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 67

8.2 Asia Pacific Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Application 68

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Application (2016-2027) 68

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 69

8.3 Asia Pacific Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Region 70

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Region (2016-2027) 70

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Region (2016-2027) 72

8.3.3 China 73

8.3.4 Japan 74

8.3.5 South Korea 75

8.3.6 India 76

8.3.7 SEA 77

8.3.8 Australia 78

9 SOUTH AMERICA 79

9.1 South America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Type 79

9.1.1 South America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Type (2016-2027) 79

9.1.2 South America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 80

9.2 South America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Application 81

9.2.1 South America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Application (2016-2027) 81

9.2.2 South America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 82

9.3 South America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Country 84

9.3.1 South America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Country (2016-2027) 84

9.3.2 South America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 85

9.3.3 Brazil 87

9.3.4 Argentina 88

9.3.5 Columbia 89

10 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 90

10.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Type 90

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Type (2016-2027) 90

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 91

10.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Application 92

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Application (2016-2027) 92

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 93

10.3 Middle East and Africa Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Country 95

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Country (2016-2027) 95

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 96

10.3.3 GCC Countries 98

10.3.4 Turkey 99

10.3.5 South Africa 100

11 COMPANY PROFILES 101

11.1 Inogen 101

11.1.1 Inogen Corporation Information 101

11.1.2 Inogen Description and Business Overview 101

11.1.3 Inogen Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 102

11.1.4 Inogen Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 102

11.2 NGK Spark Plug 103

11.2.1 NGK Spark Plug Corporation Information 103

11.2.2 NGK Spark Plug Description and Business Overview 104

11.2.3 NGK Spark Plug Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 104

11.2.4 NGK Spark Plug Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 104

11.3 Yuyue Medical 105

11.3.1 Yuyue Medical Corporation Information 105

11.3.2 Yuyue Medical Description and Business Overview 106

11.3.3 Yuyue Medical Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 106

11.3.4 Yuyue Medical Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 107

11.4 Invacare 108

11.4.1 Invacare Corporation Information 108

11.4.2 Invacare Description and Business Overview 109

11.4.3 Invacare Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 109

11.4.4 Invacare Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 109

11.5 Teijin Pharma 111

11.5.1 Teijin Pharma Corporation Information 111

11.5.2 Teijin Pharma Description and Business Overview 111

11.5.3 Teijin Pharma Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 111

11.5.4 Teijin Pharma Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 112

11.6 Philips 112

11.6.1 Philips Corporation Information 112

11.6.2 Philips Description and Business Overview 113

11.6.3 Philips Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 113

11.6.4 Philips Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 113

11.7 Linde 115

11.7.1 Linde Corporation Information 115

11.7.2 Linde Description and Business Overview 116

11.7.3 Linde Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 116

11.7.4 Linde Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 116

11.8 DeVilbiss Healthcare 118

11.8.1 DeVilbiss Healthcare Corporation Information 118

11.8.2 DeVilbiss Healthcare Description and Business Overview 118

11.8.3 DeVilbiss Healthcare Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 119

11.8.4 DeVilbiss Healthcare Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 119

11.9 ResMed 121

11.9.1 ResMed Corporation Information 121

11.9.2 ResMed Description and Business Overview 122

11.9.3 ResMed Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 122

11.9.4 ResMed Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 122

11.10 O2 Concepts 123

11.10.1 O2 Concepts Corporation Information 123

11.10.2 O2 Concepts Description and Business Overview 124

11.10.3 O2 Concepts Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 124

11.10.4 O2 Concepts Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 124

11.11 Air Water Group 126

11.11.1 Air Water Group Corporation Information 126

11.11.2 Air Water Group Description and Business Overview 126

11.11.3 Air Water Group Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 126

11.11.4 Air Water Group Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 127

11.12 Omron 127

11.12.1 Omron Corporation Information 127

11.12.2 Omron Description and Business Overview 128

11.12.3 Omron Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 128

11.12.4 Omron Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 129

11.13 Beijing Shenlu 129

11.13.1 Beijing Shenlu Corporation Information 129

11.13.2 Beijing Shenlu Description and Business Overview 130

11.13.3 Beijing Shenlu Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 130

11.13.4 Beijing Shenlu Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 130

11.14 Nidek Medical 131

11.14.1 Nidek Medical Corporation Information 131

11.14.2 Nidek Medical Description and Business Overview 131

11.14.3 Nidek Medical Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 132

11.14.4 Nidek Medical Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 132

11.15 Shenyang Canta 134

11.15.1 Shenyang Canta Corporation Information 134

11.15.2 Shenyang Canta Description and Business Overview 134

11.15.3 Shenyang Canta Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 134

11.15.4 Shenyang Canta Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 135

11.16 GF Health Products 136

11.16.1 GF Health Products Corporation Information 136

11.16.2 GF Health Products Description and Business Overview 137

11.16.3 GF Health Products Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 137

11.16.4 GF Health Products Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 137

11.17 Precision Medical 139

11.17.1 Precision Medical Corporation Information 139

11.17.2 Precision Medical Description and Business Overview 139

11.17.3 Precision Medical Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 140

11.17.4 Precision Medical Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 140

11.18 Daikin 142

11.18.1 Daikin Corporation Information 142

11.18.2 Daikin Description and Business Overview 143

11.18.3 Daikin Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 143

11.18.4 Daikin Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 143

11.19 Longfei Group 145

11.19.1 Longfei Group Corporation Information 145

11.19.2 Longfei Group Description and Business Overview 145

11.19.3 Longfei Group Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 145

11.19.4 Longfei Group Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 146

11.20 SysMed 146

11.20.1 SysMed Corporation Information 146

11.20.2 SysMed Description and Business Overview 147

11.20.3 SysMed Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 147

11.20.4 SysMed Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered 147

12 VALUE CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 149

12.1 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Value Chain Analysis 149

12.2 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Key Raw Materials 149

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials 149

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 150

12.3 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales and Marketing 150

12.3.1 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales Channels 150

12.3.2 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Distributors 151

12.4 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Customers 152

13 MARKET DRIVERS, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES AND RISKS FACTORS ANALYSIS 155

13.1 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Industry Trends 155

13.2 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Drivers 156

13.3 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Challenges 158

13.4 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Restraints 159

14 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL MEDICAL OXYGEN CONCENTRATORS STUDY 160

15 APPENDIX 161

15.1 Research Methodology 161

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 161

15.1.2 Data Source 164

15.2 Author Details 166

15.3 Disclaimer 167

