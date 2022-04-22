Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/351497/insect-based-protein-for-animal-feed

Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Segment by Type

Ants

Crickets

Silkworms

Cicadas

Mealworms

Grasshoppers

Others

Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Segment by Application

Aquatic Animals

Terrestrial Animals

The report on the Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

NextProtein

Ynsect

Beta Hatch

Protix Biosystems

Tebrio

Hexafly

AgriProtein

Enterra Feed

Entofood

Entomo Farms

InnovaFeed

Enviroflight

HiProMine

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feedconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Insect-based Protein for Animal Feedmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feedmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Insect-based Protein for Animal Feedwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Insect-based Protein for Animal Feedsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Product Introduction

1.2 Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Industry Trends

1.5.2 Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Drivers

1.5.3 Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Challenges

1.5.4 Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Ants

2.1.2 Crickets

2.1.3 Silkworms

2.1.4 Cicadas

2.1.5 Mealworms

2.1.6 Grasshoppers

2.1.7 Others

2.2 Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Aquatic Animals

3.1.2 Terrestrial Animals

3.2 Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed in 2021

4.2.3 Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 NextProtein

7.1.1 NextProtein Corporation Information

7.1.2 NextProtein Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 NextProtein Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 NextProtein Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Products Offered

7.1.5 NextProtein Recent Development

7.2 Ynsect

7.2.1 Ynsect Corporation Information

7.2.2 Ynsect Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Ynsect Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Ynsect Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Products Offered

7.2.5 Ynsect Recent Development

7.3 Beta Hatch

7.3.1 Beta Hatch Corporation Information

7.3.2 Beta Hatch Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Beta Hatch Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Beta Hatch Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Products Offered

7.3.5 Beta Hatch Recent Development

7.4 Protix Biosystems

7.4.1 Protix Biosystems Corporation Information

7.4.2 Protix Biosystems Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Protix Biosystems Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Protix Biosystems Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Products Offered

7.4.5 Protix Biosystems Recent Development

7.5 Tebrio

7.5.1 Tebrio Corporation Information

7.5.2 Tebrio Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Tebrio Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Tebrio Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Products Offered

7.5.5 Tebrio Recent Development

7.6 Hexafly

7.6.1 Hexafly Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hexafly Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Hexafly Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Hexafly Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Products Offered

7.6.5 Hexafly Recent Development

7.7 AgriProtein

7.7.1 AgriProtein Corporation Information

7.7.2 AgriProtein Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 AgriProtein Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 AgriProtein Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Products Offered

7.7.5 AgriProtein Recent Development

7.8 Enterra Feed

7.8.1 Enterra Feed Corporation Information

7.8.2 Enterra Feed Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Enterra Feed Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Enterra Feed Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Products Offered

7.8.5 Enterra Feed Recent Development

7.9 Entofood

7.9.1 Entofood Corporation Information

7.9.2 Entofood Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Entofood Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Entofood Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Products Offered

7.9.5 Entofood Recent Development

7.10 Entomo Farms

7.10.1 Entomo Farms Corporation Information

7.10.2 Entomo Farms Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Entomo Farms Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Entomo Farms Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Products Offered

7.10.5 Entomo Farms Recent Development

7.11 InnovaFeed

7.11.1 InnovaFeed Corporation Information

7.11.2 InnovaFeed Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 InnovaFeed Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 InnovaFeed Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Products Offered

7.11.5 InnovaFeed Recent Development

7.12 Enviroflight

7.12.1 Enviroflight Corporation Information

7.12.2 Enviroflight Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Enviroflight Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Enviroflight Products Offered

7.12.5 Enviroflight Recent Development

7.13 HiProMine

7.13.1 HiProMine Corporation Information

7.13.2 HiProMine Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 HiProMine Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 HiProMine Products Offered

7.13.5 HiProMine Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Distributors

8.3 Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Production Mode & Process

8.4 Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Sales Channels

8.4.2 Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Distributors

8.5 Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/351497/insect-based-protein-for-animal-feed

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com