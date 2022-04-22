Global Marine VHF Radio Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Marine VHF Radio market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Marine VHF Radio market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Marine VHF Radio market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Marine VHF Radio Market

The global Marine VHF Radio market was valued at US$ 109.55 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 145.64 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.91% during 2021-2027.

Global Marine VHF Radio Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by End User. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. By End User segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Icom Inc.

Uniden

Furuno

Standard Horizon (Yaesu)

Cobra

Raymarine (FLIR Systems)

SAILOR (Satcom Global)

Entel Group

Navico

Jotron

Fujian Feitong Communication Technology

Recent

Segment by Type

Fixed-mount

Handheld

Segment by End User

Fishery

Transport

Leisure and Recreation

Others

The report on the Marine VHF Radio market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

Rest of World

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

China Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of APAC

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Marine VHF Radio consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Marine VHF Radio market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Marine VHF Radio manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Marine VHF Radio with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Marine VHF Radio submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Marine VHF Radio companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 MARINE VHF RADIO MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Marine VHF Radio 1

1.2 Marine VHF Radio Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 1

1.2.2 Fixed-mount 2

1.2.3 Handheld 3

1.3 Marine VHF Radio Segment by End User 3

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 5

1.4.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 5

1.4.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 6

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 7

1.5.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 7

1.5.2 United States Marine VHF Radio Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 8

1.5.3 Europe Marine VHF Radio Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 8

1.5.4 China Marine VHF Radio Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 9

1.5.5 Japan Marine VHF Radio Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 9

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Marine VHF Radio Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 10

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 11

2.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Production by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 11

2.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 13

2.3 Marine VHF Radio Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 14

2.4 Global Marine VHF Radio Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 15

2.5 Manufacturers Marine VHF Radio Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type 16

2.6 Marine VHF Radio Market Competitive Situation and Trends 17

2.6.1 Marine VHF Radio Market Concentration Rate 17

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Marine VHF Radio Players Market Share by Revenue 19

3 PRODUCTION BY REGION 20

3.1 Global Production of Marine VHF Radio by Region (2016-2021) 20

3.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 21

3.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Production, Revenue and Price (2016-2021) 21

3.4 United States Marine VHF Radio Production 22

3.4.1 United States Marine VHF Radio Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 22

3.4.2 United States Marine VHF Radio Production, Revenue and Price (2016-2021) 22

3.5 Europe Marine VHF Radio Production 23

3.5.1 Europe Marine VHF Radio Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 23

3.5.2 Europe Marine VHF Radio Production, Revenue and Price (2016-2021) 23

3.6 China Marine VHF Radio Production (2016-2021) 24

3.6.1 China Marine VHF Radio Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 24

3.6.2 China Marine VHF Radio Production, Revenue and Price (2016-2021) 24

3.7 Japan Marine VHF Radio Production (2016-2021) 25

3.7.1 Japan Marine VHF Radio Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 25

3.7.2 Japan Marine VHF Radio Production, Revenue and Price (2016-2021) 25

3.8 Southeast Asia Marine VHF Radio Production (2016-2021) 26

3.8.1 Southeast Asia Marine VHF Radio Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 26

3.8.2 Southeast Asia Marine VHF Radio Production, Revenue and Price (2016-2021) 26

4 MARINE VHF RADIO CONSUMPTION BY REGION 27

4.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Consumption by Region 27

4.1.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Consumption by Region 27

4.1.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Consumption Market Share by Region 27

4.2 North America 28

4.2.1 North America Marine VHF Radio Consumption by Country 29

4.2.2 U.S. 30

4.2.3 Canada 30

4.3 Europe 31

4.3.1 Europe Marine VHF Radio Consumption by Country 31

4.3.2 Germany 32

4.3.3 France 33

4.3.4 U.K. 33

4.3.5 Italy 34

4.3.6 Russia 35

4.4 Asia Pacific 36

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Marine VHF Radio Consumption by Region 36

4.4.2 China 37

4.4.3 Japan 38

4.4.4 South Korea 39

4.4.5 China Taiwan 40

4.4.6 Southeast Asia 41

4.4.7 India 42

4.4.8 Australia 42

4.5 Latin America 43

4.5.1 Latin America Marine VHF Radio Consumption by Country 43

4.5.2 Mexico 44

4.5.3 Brazil 45

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 46

5.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 46

5.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 47

5.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Price by Type (2016-2021) 49

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY END USER 50

6.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Consumption Market Share by End User (2016-2021) 50

6.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Consumption Growth Rate by End User (2016-2021) 52

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 53

7.1 Icom Inc. 53

7.1.1 Icom Inc. Marine VHF Radio Corporation Information 53

7.1.2 Icom Inc. Description and Business Overview 53

7.1.3 Icom Inc. Marine VHF Radio Product Portfolio 53

7.1.4 Icom Inc. Marine VHF Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 55

7.2 Uniden 55

7.2.1 Uniden Marine VHF Radio Corporation Information 55

7.2.2 Uniden Description and Business Overview 56

7.2.3 Uniden Marine VHF Radio Product Portfolio 56

7.2.4 Uniden Marine VHF Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 57

7.3 Furuno 58

7.3.1 Furuno Marine VHF Radio Corporation Information 58

7.3.2 Furuno Description and Business Overview 59

7.3.3 Furuno Marine VHF Radio Product Portfolio 59

7.3.4 Furuno Marine VHF Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 61

7.4 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) 62

7.4.1 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) Marine VHF Radio Corporation Information 62

7.4.2 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) Description and Business Overview 63

7.4.3 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) Marine VHF Radio Product Portfolio 63

7.4.4 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) Marine VHF Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 64

7.5 Cobra 65

7.5.1 Cobra Marine VHF Radio Corporation Information 65

7.5.2 Cobra Description and Business Overview 66

7.5.3 Cobra Marine VHF Radio Product Portfolio 66

7.5.4 Cobra Marine VHF Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 67

7.6 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) 67

7.6.1 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Marine VHF Radio Corporation Information 67

7.6.2 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Description and Business Overview 68

7.6.3 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Marine VHF Radio Product Portfolio 68

7.6.4 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Marine VHF Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69

7.7 SAILOR (Satcom Global) 70

7.7.1 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Marine VHF Radio Corporation Information 70

7.7.2 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Description and Business Overview 70

7.7.3 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Marine VHF Radio Product Portfolio 70

7.7.4 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Marine VHF Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 72

7.8 Entel Group 73

7.8.1 Entel Group Marine VHF Radio Corporation Information 73

7.8.2 Entel Group Description and Business Overview 74

7.8.3 Entel Group Marine VHF Radio Product Portfolio 74

7.8.4 Entel Group Marine VHF Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

7.9 Navico 76

7.9.1 Navico Marine VHF Radio Corporation Information 76

7.9.2 Navico Description and Business Overview 77

7.9.3 Navico Marine VHF Radio Product Portfolio 77

7.9.4 Navico Marine VHF Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 79

7.10 Jotron 80

7.10.1 Jotron Marine VHF Radio Corporation Information 80

7.10.2 Jotron Description and Business Overview 81

7.10.3 Jotron Marine VHF Radio Product Portfolio 81

7.10.4 Jotron Marine VHF Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 82

7.11 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology 83

7.11.1 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology Marine VHF Radio Corporation Information 83

7.11.2 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology Description and Business Overview 83

7.11.3 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology Marine VHF Radio Product Portfolio 83

7.11.4 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology Marine VHF Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 84

7.12 Recent 85

7.12.1 Recent Marine VHF Radio Corporation Information 85

7.12.2 Recent Description and Business Overview 86

7.12.3 Recent Marine VHF Radio Product Portfolio 86

7.12.4 Recent Marine VHF Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 87

8 MARINE VHF RADIO MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 89

8.1 Marine VHF Radio Key Raw Materials Analysis 89

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 89

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 89

8.2 Proportion of Cost Structure 90

8.3 Marine VHF Radio Industrial Chain Analysis 91

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 92

9.1 Marketing Channel 92

9.2 Marine VHF Radio Distributors List 92

9.3 Marine VHF Radio Customers 93

10 MARINE VHF RADIO MARKET DYNAMICS 95

10.1 Marine VHF Radio Industry Trends 95

10.2 Marine VHF Radio Growth Drivers 96

10.3 Marine VHF Radio Market Challenges 96

10.4 Marine VHF Radio Market Restraints 97

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 98

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Marine VHF Radio by Region (2022-2027) 98

11.2 United States Marine VHF Radio Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 99

11.3 Europe Marine VHF Radio Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 100

11.4 China Marine VHF Radio Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 101

11.5 Japan Marine VHF Radio Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 102

11.6 Southeast Asia Marine VHF Radio Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 103

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 104

12.1 North America Forecasted Consumption of Marine VHF Radio by Country 104

12.2 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Marine VHF Radio by Country 104

12.3 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Marine VHF Radio by Region 105

12.4 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Marine VHF Radio by Country 105

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY END USER (2022-2027) 106

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 106

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Marine VHF Radio by Type (2022-2027) 106

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Marine VHF Radio by Type (2022-2027) 107

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Marine VHF Radio by Type (2022-2027) 107

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Marine VHF Radio by End User (2022-2027) 108

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 109

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 110

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 110

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 110

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 110

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 112

15.2 Data Source 113

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 113

15.2.2 Primary Sources 114

15.3 Author List 115

15.4 Disclaimer 115

