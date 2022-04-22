Edible Insect Protein Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Edible Insect Protein market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Edible Insect Protein market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Edible Insect Protein market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Edible Insect Protein Market Segment by Type

Protein Bar

Protein Powder

Others

Edible Insect Protein Market Segment by Application

Online Sales

Offline Sales

The report on the Edible Insect Protein market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Thailand Unique

Kreca Ento-Food

EXO

Entomo Farms

Ynsect

Deli Bugs

Eat Grub

Mightycricket

Crik Nutrition

Flying SpArk

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Edible Insect Proteinconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Edible Insect Proteinmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Edible Insect Proteinmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Edible Insect Proteinwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Edible Insect Proteinsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Edible Insect Protein companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Edible Insect Protein Product Introduction

1.2 Global Edible Insect Protein Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Edible Insect Protein Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Edible Insect Protein Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Edible Insect Protein Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Edible Insect Protein Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Edible Insect Protein Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Edible Insect Protein Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Edible Insect Protein in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Edible Insect Protein Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Edible Insect Protein Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Edible Insect Protein Industry Trends

1.5.2 Edible Insect Protein Market Drivers

1.5.3 Edible Insect Protein Market Challenges

1.5.4 Edible Insect Protein Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Edible Insect Protein Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Protein Bar

2.1.2 Protein Powder

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Edible Insect Protein Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Edible Insect Protein Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Edible Insect Protein Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Edible Insect Protein Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Edible Insect Protein Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Edible Insect Protein Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Edible Insect Protein Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Edible Insect Protein Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Edible Insect Protein Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Online Sales

3.1.2 Offline Sales

3.2 Global Edible Insect Protein Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Edible Insect Protein Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Edible Insect Protein Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Edible Insect Protein Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Edible Insect Protein Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Edible Insect Protein Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Edible Insect Protein Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Edible Insect Protein Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Edible Insect Protein Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Edible Insect Protein Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Edible Insect Protein Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Edible Insect Protein Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Edible Insect Protein Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Edible Insect Protein Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Edible Insect Protein Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Edible Insect Protein Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Edible Insect Protein in 2021

4.2.3 Global Edible Insect Protein Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Edible Insect Protein Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Edible Insect Protein Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Edible Insect Protein Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Edible Insect Protein Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Edible Insect Protein Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Edible Insect Protein Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Edible Insect Protein Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Edible Insect Protein Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Edible Insect Protein Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Edible Insect Protein Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Edible Insect Protein Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Edible Insect Protein Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Edible Insect Protein Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Edible Insect Protein Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Edible Insect Protein Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Edible Insect Protein Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Edible Insect Protein Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Edible Insect Protein Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Edible Insect Protein Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Edible Insect Protein Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Edible Insect Protein Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Edible Insect Protein Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Edible Insect Protein Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Edible Insect Protein Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Edible Insect Protein Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Edible Insect Protein Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Thailand Unique

7.1.1 Thailand Unique Corporation Information

7.1.2 Thailand Unique Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Thailand Unique Edible Insect Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Thailand Unique Edible Insect Protein Products Offered

7.1.5 Thailand Unique Recent Development

7.2 Kreca Ento-Food

7.2.1 Kreca Ento-Food Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kreca Ento-Food Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kreca Ento-Food Edible Insect Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kreca Ento-Food Edible Insect Protein Products Offered

7.2.5 Kreca Ento-Food Recent Development

7.3 EXO

7.3.1 EXO Corporation Information

7.3.2 EXO Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 EXO Edible Insect Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 EXO Edible Insect Protein Products Offered

7.3.5 EXO Recent Development

7.4 Entomo Farms

7.4.1 Entomo Farms Corporation Information

7.4.2 Entomo Farms Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Entomo Farms Edible Insect Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Entomo Farms Edible Insect Protein Products Offered

7.4.5 Entomo Farms Recent Development

7.5 Ynsect

7.5.1 Ynsect Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ynsect Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Ynsect Edible Insect Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Ynsect Edible Insect Protein Products Offered

7.5.5 Ynsect Recent Development

7.6 Deli Bugs

7.6.1 Deli Bugs Corporation Information

7.6.2 Deli Bugs Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Deli Bugs Edible Insect Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Deli Bugs Edible Insect Protein Products Offered

7.6.5 Deli Bugs Recent Development

7.7 Eat Grub

7.7.1 Eat Grub Corporation Information

7.7.2 Eat Grub Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Eat Grub Edible Insect Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Eat Grub Edible Insect Protein Products Offered

7.7.5 Eat Grub Recent Development

7.8 Mightycricket

7.8.1 Mightycricket Corporation Information

7.8.2 Mightycricket Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Mightycricket Edible Insect Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Mightycricket Edible Insect Protein Products Offered

7.8.5 Mightycricket Recent Development

7.9 Crik Nutrition

7.9.1 Crik Nutrition Corporation Information

7.9.2 Crik Nutrition Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Crik Nutrition Edible Insect Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Crik Nutrition Edible Insect Protein Products Offered

7.9.5 Crik Nutrition Recent Development

7.10 Flying SpArk

7.10.1 Flying SpArk Corporation Information

7.10.2 Flying SpArk Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Flying SpArk Edible Insect Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Flying SpArk Edible Insect Protein Products Offered

7.10.5 Flying SpArk Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Edible Insect Protein Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Edible Insect Protein Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Edible Insect Protein Distributors

8.3 Edible Insect Protein Production Mode & Process

8.4 Edible Insect Protein Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Edible Insect Protein Sales Channels

8.4.2 Edible Insect Protein Distributors

8.5 Edible Insect Protein Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

