Global Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Market

In 2020, the global Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) installed capacity was 526.8 MW and it is expected to reach 551.1 MW by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 0.68% between 2021 and 2027.

Global Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Scope and Market Size

The global Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on Installed Capacity, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

Simec Atlantis Energy

Ocean Renewable Power Company

Orbital Marine Power

Nova Innovations

Ocean Power Technologies

Verdant Power

Carnegie Wave Energy

AWS Ocean Energy

Tocardo

Oceanlinx

Eco Wave Power

CorPower Ocean

Oscilla Power

Wave Swell Energy

Wello Oy

AW-Energy

Segment by Type

Wave Power

Tidal Power

Segment by Application

Industrial Applications

Commercial Applications

Residential

The report on the Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Europe

Netheralnds

France

UK

Norway

Italy

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 MARINE POWER (WAVE AND TIDAL) MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Product Overview 1

1.2 Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 Wave Power 3

1.2.2 Tidal Power 5

1.3 Global Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity (MW) by Type 7

1.3.1 Global Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity Overview by Type (2016-2027) 8

1.3.2 Global Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 9

1.3.3 Global Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Forecasted Installed Capacity by Type (2022-2027) 10

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 11

1.4.1 North America Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 11

1.4.2 Europe Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 15

1.4.4 Latin America Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 16

2 MARINE POWER (WAVE AND TIDAL) MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 18

2.1 Global Top Players by Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity (2016-2021) 18

2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Installed Capacity Area, Product Type 19

2.3 Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Market Competitive Situation and Trends 20

2.3.1 Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021) 20

2.3.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity and Revenue in 2020 21

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Installed Capacity in Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) as of 2020) 21

2.5 Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Manufacturer Established Date 23

3 MARINE POWER (WAVE AND TIDAL) STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 24

3.1 Global Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 24

3.2 Global Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Historic Market Size by Region 24

3.2.1 Global Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 24

3.2.2 Global Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Price by Region (2016-2021) 25

3.2.3 Global Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 25

3.3 Global Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Forecasted Market Size by Region 26

3.3.1 Global Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 26

3.3.2 Global Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Price by Region (2022-2027) 26

4 MARINE POWER (WAVE AND TIDAL) BY APPLICATION 28

4.1 Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Market Segment by Application 28

4.1.1 Industrial Applications 28

4.1.2 Commercial Applications 29

4.1.3 Residential 29

4.2 Global Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Market Size by Application 30

4.2.1 Global Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 31

4.2.2 Global Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 32

4.2.3 Global Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 34

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 35

4.3.1 North America Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 35

4.3.2 Europe Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 37

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 38

4.3.4 Latin America Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 39

5 NORTH AMERICA MARINE POWER (WAVE AND TIDAL) BY COUNTRY 41

5.1 North America Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Historic Market Size by Country 41

5.1.1 North America Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 41

5.1.2 North America Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Price by Country (2016-2021) 41

5.2 North America Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Forecasted Market Size by Country 42

5.2.1 North America Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 42

5.2.2 North America Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Price by Country (2022-2027) 42

6 EUROPE MARINE POWER (WAVE AND TIDAL) BY COUNTRY 43

6.1 Europe Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Historic Market Size by Country 43

6.1.1 Europe Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 43

6.1.2 Europe Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity in Value by Country (2016-2021) 44

6.2 Europe Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Forecasted Market Size by Country 44

6.2.1 Europe Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 44

6.2.2 Europe Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Price by Country (2022-2027) 45

7 ASIA-PACIFIC MARINE POWER (WAVE AND TIDAL) BY REGION 46

7.1 Asia-Pacific Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Historic Market Size by Region 46

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 46

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Price by Region (2016-2021) 47

7.2 Asia-Pacific Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Forecasted Market Size by Region 47

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 47

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Price in Value by Region (2022-2027) 48

8 LATIN AMERICA MARINE POWER (WAVE AND TIDAL) BY COUNTRY 49

8.1 Latin America Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Historic Market Size by Country 49

8.1.1 Latin America Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 49

8.1.2 Latin America Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Price in Value by Country (2016-2021) 49

8.2 Latin America Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Forecasted Market Size by Country 50

8.2.1 Latin America Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 50

8.2.2 Latin America Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Price in Value by Country (2022-2027) 50

9 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN MARINE POWER (WAVE AND TIDAL) BUSINESS 52

9.1 SIMEC Atlantis Energy 52

9.1.1 SIMEC Atlantis Energy Corporation Information 52

9.1.2 SIMEC Atlantis Energy Introduction and Business Overview 52

9.1.3 SIMEC Atlantis Energy Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity and Growth (2016-2021) 53

9.1.4 SIMEC Atlantis Energy Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Products Offered 53

9.1.5 SIMEC Atlantis Energy Recent Development 55

9.2 ORPC 55

9.2.1 ORPC Corporation Information 55

9.2.2 ORPC Introduction and Business Overview 56

9.2.3 ORPC Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity and Growth (2016-2021) 56

9.2.4 ORPC Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Products Offered 56

9.3 Orbital Marine Power 57

9.3.1 Orbital Marine Power Corporation Information 57

9.3.2 Orbital Marine Power Introduction and Business Overview 57

9.3.3 Orbital Marine Power Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity and Growth (2016-2021) 58

9.3.4 Orbital Marine Power Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Products Offered 58

9.4 Nova Innovations 59

9.4.1 Nova Innovations Corporation Information 59

9.4.2 Nova Innovations Introduction and Business Overview 59

9.4.3 Nova Innovations Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity and Growth (2016-2021) 60

9.4.4 Nova Innovations Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Products Offered 60

9.4.5 Nova Innovations Recent Development 61

9.5 Ocean Power Technologies 61

9.5.1 Ocean Power Technologies Corporation Information 62

9.5.2 Ocean Power Technologies Introduction and Business Overview 62

9.5.3 Ocean Power Technologies Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity and Growth (2016-2021) 63

9.5.4 Ocean Power Technologies Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Products Offered 63

9.5.5 Ocean Power Technologies Recent Development 66

9.6 Verdant Power 66

9.6.1 Verdant Power Corporation Information 66

9.6.2 Verdant Power Introduction and Business Overview 66

9.6.3 Verdant Power Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity and Growth (2016-2021) 67

9.6.4 Verdant Power Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Products Offered 67

9.6.5 Verdant Power Recent Development 68

9.7 Carnegie Wave Energy 68

9.7.1 Carnegie Wave Energy Corporation Information 68

9.7.2 Carnegie Wave Energy Introduction and Business Overview 69

9.7.3 Carnegie Wave Energy Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity and Growth (2016-2021) 69

9.7.4 Carnegie Wave Energy Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Products Offered 69

9.7.5 Carnegie Wave Energy Recent Development 70

9.8 AWS Ocean Energy 71

9.8.1 AWS Ocean Energy Corporation Information 71

9.8.2 AWS Ocean Energy Introduction and Business Overview 71

9.8.3 AWS Ocean Energy Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity and Growth (2016-2021) 72

9.8.4 AWS Ocean Energy Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Products Offered 72

9.8.5 AWS Ocean Energy Recent Development 72

9.9 Tocardo 72

9.9.1 Tocardo Corporation Information 73

9.9.2 Tocardo Introduction and Business Overview 73

9.9.3 Tocardo Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity and Growth (2016-2021) 73

9.9.4 Tocardo Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Products Offered 74

9.10 Oceanlinx (Wave Power Renewables Limited,Hong Kong) 75

9.10.1 Oceanlinx (Wave Power Renewables Limited,Hong Kong) Corporation Information 76

9.10.2 Oceanlinx (Wave Power Renewables Limited,Hong Kong) Introduction and Business Overview 76

9.10.3 Oceanlinx (Wave Power Renewables Limited,Hong Kong) Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity and Growth (2016-2021) 77

9.10.4 Oceanlinx (Wave Power Renewables Limited,Hong Kong) Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Products Offered 77

9.11 Eco Wave Power 77

9.11.1 Eco Wave Power Corporation Information 77

9.11.2 Eco Wave Power Introduction and Business Overview 78

9.11.3 Eco Wave Power Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity and Growth (2016-2021) 78

9.11.4 Eco Wave Power Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Products Offered 78

9.11.5 Eco Wave Power Recent Development 79

9.12 CorPower Ocean 80

9.12.1 CorPower Ocean Corporation Information 80

9.12.2 CorPower Ocean Introduction and Business Overview 80

9.12.3 CorPower Ocean Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity and Growth (2016-2021) 81

9.12.4 CorPower Ocean Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Products Offered 81

9.12.5 CorPower Ocean Recent Development 82

9.13 Oscilla Power 83

9.13.1 Oscilla Power Corporation Information 83

9.13.2 Oscilla Power Introduction and Business Overview 84

9.13.3 Oscilla Power Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity and Growth (2016-2021) 84

9.13.4 Oscilla Power Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Products Offered 85

9.13.5 Oscilla Power Recent Development 86

9.14 Wave Swell Energy 86

9.14.1 Wave Swell Energy Corporation Information 86

9.14.2 Wave Swell Energy Introduction and Business Overview 87

9.14.3 Wave Swell Energy Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity and Growth (2016-2021) 87

9.14.4 Wave Swell Energy Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Products Offered 87

9.14.5 Wave Swell Energy Recent Development 88

9.15 WELLO OY 88

9.15.1 WELLO OY Corporation Information 88

9.15.2 WELLO OY Introduction and Business Overview 89

9.15.3 WELLO OY Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity and Growth (2016-2021) 89

9.15.4 WELLO OY Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Products Offered 89

9.16 AW-Energy 90

9.16.1 AW-Energy Corporation Information 90

9.16.2 AW-Energy Introduction and Business Overview 90

9.16.3 AW-Energy Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Installed Capacity and Growth (2016-2021) 91

9.16.4 AW-Energy Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Products Offered 91

9.16.5 AW-Energy Recent Development 92

10 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 93

10.1 Manufacturing Cost Structure 93

10.2 Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Industrial Chain Analysis 94

10.3 Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Market Dynamics 95

10.3.1 Industry Trends 95

10.3.2 Market Challenges 95

11 GLOBAL MARINE POWER (WAVE AND TIDAL) STATION STATISTICS 97

11.1 Global Marine Power Station Statistics 97

11.2 OPEN SEA TEST SITES 99

11.2.1 Canada 99

11.2.2 NETHERLANDS 99

11.2.3 UK 99

11.2.4 USA 99

11.2.5 SPAIN 100

11.2.6 CHINA 100

11.2.7 KOREA 100

12 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 101

13 APPENDIX 103

13.1 Research Methodology 103

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 103

13.1.2 Data Source 106

13.2 Author Details 109

13.3 Disclaimer 109

