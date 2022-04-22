Global Magnetron Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Magnetron market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Magnetron market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Magnetron market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Magnetron Market

The global Magnetron market was valued at USD 1843 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2016 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 1.09% between 2021 and 2028.

Global Magnetron Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Midea

Galanz

Samsung

Dongbu Daewoo

LG

E2V

Hitachi

Toshiba Hokuto Electronics

NJR (New JRC)

Panasonic

L3 Harris

CPI (Beverly)

Kunshan Guoli

Guogang Electric

Segment by Type

Continuous Magnetrons

Pulse Magnetrons

Segment by Application

Home Microwave Oven

Medical Equipment

Industrial

Other

The report on the Magnetron market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Magnetron consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Magnetron market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Magnetron manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Magnetron with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Magnetron submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Magnetron companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 MAGNETRON MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Magnetron 1

1.2 Magnetron Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Magnetron Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Continuous Magnetrons 2

1.2.3 Pulse Magnetrons 3

1.3 Magnetron Segment by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Magnetron Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2028 4

1.3.2 Home Microwave Oven 4

1.3.3 Medical equipment 5

1.3.4 Industrial 6

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 7

1.4.1 Global Magnetron Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2028) 7

1.4.2 Global Magnetron Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2028) 8

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 9

1.5.1 Global Magnetron Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2028 9

1.5.2 North America Magnetron Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2028) 9

1.5.3 Europe Magnetron Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2028) 10

1.5.4 China Magnetron Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2028) 11

1.5.5 Japan Magnetron Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2028) 11

1.5.6 South Korea Magnetron Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2028) 12

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 13

2.1 Global Magnetron Production by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 13

2.2 Global Magnetron Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 14

2.3 Magnetron Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 16

2.4 Global Magnetron Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 17

2.5 Manufacturers Magnetron Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type 18

2.6 Magnetron Market Competitive Situation and Trends 19

2.6.1 Magnetron Market Concentration Rate 19

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Magnetron Players Market Share by Revenue 20

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 20

3 PRODUCTION BY REGION 22

3.1 Global Production of Magnetron by Region (2016-2021) 22

3.2 Global Magnetron Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 22

3.3 Global Magnetron Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 23

3.4 North America Magnetron Production 24

3.4.1 North America Magnetron Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 24

3.4.2 North America Magnetron Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 24

3.5 Europe Magnetron Production 25

3.5.1 Europe Magnetron Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 25

3.5.2 Europe Magnetron Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 25

3.6 China Magnetron Production (2016-2021) 26

3.6.1 China Magnetron Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 26

3.6.2 China Magnetron Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 26

3.7 Japan Magnetron Production (2016-2021) 27

3.7.1 Japan Magnetron Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 27

3.7.2 Japan Magnetron Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 27

3.8 South Korea Magnetron Production (2016-2021) 28

3.8.1 South Korea Magnetron Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 28

3.8.2 South Korea Magnetron Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 28

4 MAGNETRON CONSUMPTION BY REGION 29

4.1 Global Magnetron Consumption by Region 29

4.1.1 Global Magnetron Consumption by Region 29

4.1.2 Global Magnetron Consumption Market Share by Region 29

4.2 North America 30

4.2.1 North America Magnetron Consumption by Country 31

4.2.2 U.S. 32

4.2.3 Canada 32

4.3 Europe 33

4.3.1 Europe Magnetron Consumption by Country 33

4.3.2 Germany 34

4.3.3 France 35

4.3.4 U.K. 35

4.3.5 Italy 36

4.3.6 Russia 36

4.4 Asia Pacific 37

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Magnetron Consumption by Region 37

4.4.2 China 38

4.4.3 Japan 39

4.4.4 South Korea 39

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 40

4.4.6 India 40

4.5 South America 41

4.5.1 South America Magnetron Consumption by Country 41

4.5.2 Brazil 42

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 43

5.1 Global Magnetron Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 43

5.2 Global Magnetron Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 43

5.3 Global Magnetron Price by Type (2016-2021) 44

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 45

6.1 Global Magnetron Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 45

6.2 Global Magnetron Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2020) 45

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 46

7.1 Midea 46

7.1.1 Midea Corporation Information 46

7.1.2 Midea Introduction and Business Overview 46

7.1.3 Midea Magnetron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 47

7.1.4 Midea Magnetron Products Offered 47

7.2 Galanz 48

7.2.1 Galanz Corporation Information 48

7.2.2 Galanz Introduction and Business Overview 48

7.2.3 Galanz Magnetron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 48

7.2.4 Galanz Magnetron Products Offered 49

7.3 Samsung 49

7.3.1 Samsung Corporation Information 49

7.3.2 Samsung Introduction and Business Overview 50

7.3.3 Samsung Magnetron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 50

7.3.4 Samsung Magnetron Products Offered 50

7.4 Dongbu Daewoo 51

7.4.1 Dongbu Daewoo Corporation Information 51

7.4.2 Dongbu Daewoo Introduction and Business Overview 52

7.4.3 Dongbu Daewoo Magnetron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 52

7.4.4 Dongbu Daewoo Magnetron Products Offered 52

7.5 LG 53

7.5.1 LG Corporation Information 53

7.5.2 LG Introduction and Business Overview 53

7.5.3 LG Magnetron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 54

7.5.4 LG Magnetron Products Offered 54

7.6 E2V 55

7.6.1 E2V Corporation Information 55

7.6.2 E2V Introduction and Business Overview 55

7.6.3 E2V Magnetron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 56

7.6.4 E2V Magnetron Products Offered 56

7.6.5 E2V Recent Development 56

7.7 Hitachi 57

7.7.1 Hitachi Corporation Information 57

7.7.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview 57

7.7.3 Hitachi Magnetron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 58

7.7.4 Hitachi Magnetron Products Offered 58

7.8 Toshiba Hokuto Electronics 60

7.8.1 Toshiba Hokuto Electronics Corporation Information 60

7.8.2 Toshiba Hokuto Electronics Introduction and Business Overview 60

7.8.3 Toshiba Hokuto Electronics Magnetron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 61

7.8.4 Toshiba Hokuto Electronics Magnetron Products Offered 61

7.9 NJR (New JRC) 61

7.9.1 NJR (New JRC) Corporation Information 61

7.9.2 NJR (New JRC) Introduction and Business Overview 62

7.9.3 NJR (New JRC) Magnetron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 62

7.9.4 NJR (New JRC) Magnetron Products Offered 62

7.10 Panasonic 63

7.10.1 Panasonic Corporation Information 63

7.10.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview 64

7.10.3 Panasonic Magnetron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 64

7.10.4 Panasonic Magnetron Products Offered 64

7.11 L3 Harris 65

7.11.1 L3 Harris Corporation Information 65

7.11.2 L3 Harris Introduction and Business Overview 66

7.11.3 L3 Harris Magnetron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 66

7.11.4 L3 Harris Magnetron Products Offered 66

7.11.5 L3 Harris Recent Development 67

7.12 CPI (Beverly) 67

7.12.1 CPI (Beverly) Corporation Information 67

7.12.2 CPI (Beverly) Introduction and Business Overview 68

7.12.3 CPI (Beverly) Magnetron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 68

7.12.4 CPI (Beverly) Magnetron Products Offered 68

7.13 Kunshan Guoli 69

7.13.1 Kunshan Guoli Corporation Information 69

7.13.2 Kunshan Guoli Introduction and Business Overview 69

7.13.3 Kunshan Guoli Magnetron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 70

7.13.4 Kunshan Guoli Magnetron Products Offered 70

7.14 Guogang Electric 71

7.14.1 Guogang Electric Corporation Information 71

7.14.2 Guogang Electric Introduction and Business Overview 72

7.14.3 Guogang Electric Magnetron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 72

7.14.4 Guogang Electric Magnetron Products Offered 73

8 MAGNETRON MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 74

8.1 Magnetron Key Raw Materials Analysis 74

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 74

8.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 74

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 75

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Magnetron 76

8.4 Magnetron Industrial Chain Analysis 76

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 77

9.1 Marketing Channel 77

9.2 Magnetron Distributors List 78

9.3 Magnetron Customers 80

10 MAGNETRON MARKET DYNAMICS 81

10.1 Industry Trends 81

10.2 Market Drivers 81

10.3 Market Challenges 82

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 83

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Magnetron by Region (2022-2028) 83

11.2 North America Magnetron Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2028) 83

11.3 Europe Magnetron Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2028) 84

11.4 China Magnetron Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2028) 84

11.5 Japan Magnetron Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2028) 85

11.6 South Korea Magnetron Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2028) 85

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 86

12.1 North America Forecasted Consumption of Magnetron by Country 86

12.2 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Magnetron by Country 86

12.3 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Magnetron by Region 86

12.4 South America Forecasted Consumption of Magnetron by Country 87

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2028) 88

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2028) 88

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Magnetron by Type (2022-2028) 88

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Magnetron by Type (2022-2028) 88

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Magnetron by Type (2022-2028) 89

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Magnetron by Application (2022-2028) 89

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 91

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 92

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 92

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 92

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 93

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 94

15.2 Data Source 95

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 95

15.2.2 Primary Sources 96

15.3 Author List 97

15.4 Disclaimer 97

