Global Luxury High End Furniture Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Luxury High End Furniture market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Luxury High End Furniture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Luxury High End Furniture market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Luxury High End Furniture Market

The research report studies the Luxury High End Furniture market using different methodologies and analyses to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Luxury High End Furniture Scope and Segment

The global Luxury High End Furniture market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Luxury High End Furniture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348555/luxury-high-end-furniture

By Company

Restoration Hardware

Knoll

Brown Jordan

Gold Phoenix

Vitra

Roche Bobois

Hermes Home

Kimball International

Poliform

B&B Italia

Fookyik Furniture

Minotti

Ligne Roset

Cassina

Luxury Living Group (Fendi Casa)

Fritz Hansen

Haastens

Flexform

Baxter

Visionnaire

Moroso

Turri

Christian Liaigre

Edra

Manutti

Capellini

Segment by Type

Sofas

Armchairs

Dining Tables

Beds

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

The report on the Luxury High End Furniture market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Luxury High End Furniture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Luxury High End Furniture market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Luxury High End Furniture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Luxury High End Furniture with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Luxury High End Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Luxury High End Furniture companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 MARKET OVERVIEW OF LUXURY HIGH END FURNITURE 1

1.1 Luxury High End Furniture Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Luxury High End Furniture Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Luxury High End Furniture Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Global Luxury High End Furniture Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3

1.3 Global Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 4

1.4 Global Luxury High End Furniture Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 4

1.5 Global Luxury High End Furniture Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 4

1.6 Key Regions Luxury High End Furniture Market Size (2016-2027) 6

1.6.1 North America Luxury High End Furniture Market Size (2016-2027) 6

1.6.2 Europe Luxury High End Furniture Market Size (2016-2027) 6

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Luxury High End Furniture Market Size (2016-2027) 7

1.6.4 Latin America Luxury High End Furniture Market Size (2016-2027) 7

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Luxury High End Furniture Market Size (2016-2027) 8

2 LUXURY HIGH END FURNITURE MARKET OVERVIEW BY TYPE 9

2.1 Global Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 9

2.2 Global Luxury High End Furniture Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 10

2.3 Global Luxury High End Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 10

2.4 Global Luxury High End Furniture Price Range by Type 11

2.5 Sofas 11

2.6 Armchairs 12

2.7 Dining Tables 12

2.8 Beds 13

2.9 Others 13

3 LUXURY HIGH END FURNITURE MARKET OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION 14

3.1 Global Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 14

3.2 Global Luxury High End Furniture Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 15

3.3 Global Luxury High End Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 15

3.4 Residential 16

3.5 Commercial 16

4 GLOBAL LUXURY HIGH END FURNITURE COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE BY PLAYERS 17

4.1 Global Top Luxury High End Furniture Players by Revenue 17

4.1.1 Global Top Luxury High End Furniture Players by Revenue (2019-2021) 17

4.1.2 Global Luxury High End Furniture Revenue Market Share by Players (2019-2021) 18

4.2 Global Luxury High End Furniture Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 19

4.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Luxury High End Furniture Revenue 20

4.4 Global Luxury High End Furniture Market Concentration Ratio 21

4.4.1 Global Luxury High End Furniture Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 21

4.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Luxury High End Furniture Revenue in 2020 22

4.5 Luxury High End Furniture Key Players Head office and Area Served 23

4.6 Date of Enter into Luxury High End Furniture Market 23

5 COMPANY (TOP PLAYERS) PROFILES AND KEY DATA 25

5.1 Restoration Hardware 25

5.1.1 Restoration Hardware Company Details 25

5.1.2 Restoration Hardware Business Overview 25

5.1.3 Restoration Hardware Luxury High End Furniture Introduction 26

5.1.4 Restoration Hardware Revenue in Luxury High End Furniture Business (2016-2021) 26

5.2 Knoll 26

5.2.1 Knoll Company Details 26

5.2.2 Knoll Business Overview 27

5.2.3 Knoll Luxury High End Furniture Introduction 27

5.2.4 Knoll Revenue in Luxury High End Furniture Business (2016-2021) 27

5.3 Brown Jordan 28

5.3.1 Brown Jordan Company Details 28

5.3.2 Brown Jordan Business Overview 28

5.3.3 Brown Jordan Luxury High End Furniture Introduction 29

5.3.4 Brown Jordan Revenue in Luxury High End Furniture Business (2016-2021) 29

5.4 Gold Phoenix 29

5.4.1 Gold Phoenix Company Details 29

5.4.2 Gold Phoenix Business Overview 30

5.4.3 Gold Phoenix Luxury High End Furniture Introduction 30

5.4.4 Gold Phoenix Revenue in Luxury High End Furniture Business (2016-2021) 31

5.5 Vitra 31

5.5.1 Vitra Company Details 31

5.5.2 Vitra Business Overview 31

5.5.3 Vitra Luxury High End Furniture Introduction 32

5.5.4 Vitra Revenue in Luxury High End Furniture Business (2016-2021) 32

5.6 Roche Bobois 32

5.6.1 Roche Bobois Company Details 32

5.6.2 Roche Bobois Business Overview 33

5.6.3 Roche Bobois Luxury High End Furniture Introduction 33

5.6.4 Roche Bobois Revenue in Luxury High End Furniture Business (2016-2021) 34

5.7 Hermes Home 34

5.7.1 Hermes Home Company Details 34

5.7.2 Hermes Home Business Overview 34

5.7.3 Hermes Home Luxury High End Furniture Introduction 35

5.7.4 Hermes Home Revenue in Luxury High End Furniture Business (2016-2021) 35

5.8 Kimball International 35

5.8.1 Kimball International Company Details 35

5.8.2 Kimball International Business Overview 36

5.8.3 Kimball International Luxury High End Furniture Introduction 37

5.8.4 Kimball International Revenue in Luxury High End Furniture Business (2016-2021) 37

5.9 Poliform 37

5.9.1 Poliform Company Details 37

5.9.2 Poliform Business Overview 38

5.9.3 Poliform Luxury High End Furniture Introduction 38

5.9.4 Poliform Revenue in Luxury High End Furniture Business (2016-2021) 39

5.10 B&B Italia 39

5.10.1 B&B Italia Company Details 39

5.10.2 B&B Italia Business Overview 39

5.10.3 B&B Italia Luxury High End Furniture Introduction 40

5.10.4 B&B Italia Revenue in Luxury High End Furniture Business (2016-2021) 40

5.11 Fookyik Furniture 41

5.11.1 Fookyik Furniture Company Details 41

5.11.2 Fookyik Furniture Business Overview 41

5.11.3 Fookyik Furniture Luxury High End Furniture Introduction 42

5.11.4 Fookyik Furniture Revenue in Luxury High End Furniture Business (2016-2021) 42

5.12 Minotti 42

5.12.1 Minotti Company Details 42

5.12.2 Minotti Business Overview 43

5.12.3 Minotti Luxury High End Furniture Introduction 44

5.12.4 Minotti Revenue in Luxury High End Furniture Business (2016-2021) 44

5.13 Ligne Roset 44

5.13.1 Ligne Roset Company Details 44

5.13.2 Ligne Roset Business Overview 45

5.13.3 Ligne Roset Luxury High End Furniture Introduction 45

5.13.4 Ligne Roset Revenue in Luxury High End Furniture Business (2016-2021) 46

5.14 Cassina 46

5.14.1 Cassina Company Details 46

5.14.2 Cassina Business Overview 46

5.14.3 Cassina Luxury High End Furniture Introduction 47

5.14.4 Cassina Revenue in Luxury High End Furniture Business (2016-2021) 47

5.15 Luxury Living Group (Fendi Casa) 47

5.15.1 Luxury Living Group (Fendi Casa) Company Details 47

5.15.2 Luxury Living Group (Fendi Casa) Business Overview 48

5.15.3 Luxury Living Group (Fendi Casa) Luxury High End Furniture Introduction 49

5.15.4 Luxury Living Group (Fendi Casa) Revenue in Luxury High End Furniture Business (2016-2021) 49

5.16 Fritz Hansen 49

5.16.1 Fritz Hansen Company Details 49

5.16.2 Fritz Hansen Business Overview 50

5.16.3 Fritz Hansen Luxury High End Furniture Introduction 50

5.16.4 Fritz Hansen Revenue in Luxury High End Furniture Business (2016-2021) 51

5.17 Haastens 51

5.17.1 Haastens Company Details 51

5.17.2 Haastens Business Overview 51

5.17.3 Haastens Luxury High End Furniture Introduction 52

5.17.4 Haastens Revenue in Luxury High End Furniture Business (2016-2021) 52

5.18 Flexform 52

5.18.1 Flexform Company Details 52

5.18.2 Flexform Business Overview 53

5.18.3 Flexform Luxury High End Furniture Introduction 54

5.18.4 Flexform Revenue in Luxury High End Furniture Business (2016-2021) 54

5.19 Baxter 54

5.19.1 Baxter Company Details 54

5.19.2 Baxter Business Overview 55

5.19.3 Baxter Luxury High End Furniture Introduction 55

5.19.4 Baxter Revenue in Luxury High End Furniture Business (2016-2021) 55

5.20 Visionnaire 56

5.20.1 Visionnaire Company Details 56

5.20.2 Visionnaire Business Overview 56

5.20.3 Visionnaire Luxury High End Furniture Introduction 57

5.20.4 Visionnaire Revenue in Luxury High End Furniture Business (2016-2021) 57

5.21 Moroso 57

5.21.1 Moroso Company Details 58

5.21.2 Moroso Business Overview 58

5.21.3 Moroso Luxury High End Furniture Introduction 59

5.21.4 Moroso Revenue in Luxury High End Furniture Business (2016-2021) 59

5.22 Turri 59

5.22.1 Turri Company Details 59

5.22.2 Turri Business Overview 60

5.22.3 Turri Luxury High End Furniture Introduction 60

5.22.4 Turri Revenue in Luxury High End Furniture Business (2016-2021) 60

5.23 Christian Liaigre 61

5.23.1 Christian Liaigre Company Details 61

5.23.2 Christian Liaigre Business Overview 61

5.23.3 Christian Liaigre Luxury High End Furniture Introduction 62

5.23.4 Christian Liaigre Revenue in Luxury High End Furniture Business (2016-2021) 62

5.24 Edra 62

5.24.1 Edra Company Details 62

5.24.2 Edra Business Overview 63

5.24.3 Edra Luxury High End Furniture Introduction 63

5.24.4 Edra Revenue in Luxury High End Furniture Business (2016-2021) 64

5.25 Manutti 64

5.25.1 Manutti Company Details 64

5.25.2 Manutti Business Overview 64

5.25.3 Manutti Luxury High End Furniture Introduction 65

5.25.4 Manutti Revenue in Luxury High End Furniture Business (2016-2021) 65

5.26 Capellini 65

5.26.1 Capellini Company Details 65

5.26.2 Capellini Business Overview 66

5.26.3 Capellini Luxury High End Furniture Introduction 67

5.26.4 Capellini Revenue in Luxury High End Furniture Business (2016-2021) 67

6 NORTH AMERICA 68

6.1 North America Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Country 68

6.1.1 North America Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 68

6.1.2 North America Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 68

6.1.3 United States 69

6.1.4 Canada 69

6.2 North America Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Type 70

6.2.1 North America Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 70

6.2.2 North America Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 70

6.2.3 North America Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 71

6.3 North America Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Application 71

6.3.1 North America Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 71

6.3.2 North America Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 71

6.3.3 North America Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 72

7 EUROPE 73

7.1 Europe Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Type 73

7.1.1 Europe Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 73

7.1.2 Europe Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 73

7.1.3 Europe Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 74

7.2 Europe Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Application 74

7.2.1 Europe Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 74

7.2.2 Europe Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 74

7.2.3 Europe Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 75

7.3 Europe Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Country 75

7.3.1 Europe Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 75

7.3.2 Europe Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 75

7.3.3 Germany 76

7.3.4 France 77

7.3.5 U.K. 77

7.3.6 Italy 78

7.3.7 Russia 78

8 ASIA PACIFIC 79

8.1 Asia Pacific Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Type 79

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 79

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 79

8.1.3 Asia Pacific Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 80

8.2 Asia Pacific Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Application 80

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 80

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 80

8.2.3 Asia Pacific Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 81

8.3 Asia Pacific Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Region 81

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 81

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Region (2022-2027) 81

8.3.3 China 82

8.3.4 Japan 83

8.3.5 South Korea 83

8.3.6 Southeast Asia 84

8.3.7 India 84

8.3.8 Australia 85

9 LATIN AMERICA IMPACT OF COVID-19 86

9.1 Latin America Luxury High End Furniture Market Size (2016-2027) 86

9.2 Latin America Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Type 86

9.2.1 Latin America Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 86

9.2.2 Latin America Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 86

9.2.3 Latin America Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 87

9.3 Latin America Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Application 87

9.3.1 Latin America Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 87

9.3.2 Latin America Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 87

9.3.3 Latin America Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 88

9.4 Latin America Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Country 88

9.4.1 Latin America Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 88

9.4.2 Latin America Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 89

9.4.3 Mexico 90

9.4.4 Brazil 90

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 91

10.1 Middle East & Africa Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Type 91

10.1.1 Middle East & Africa Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 91

10.1.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 91

10.1.3 Middle East & Africa Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 92

10.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Application 92

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 92

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 93

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 93

10.3 Middle East & Africa Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Country 94

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 94

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury High End Furniture Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 94

10.3.3 Turkey 95

10.3.4 GCC Countries 96

10.3.5 Egypt 96

10.3.6 South Africa 97

11 LUXURY HIGH END FURNITURE MARKET DYNAMICS 98

11.1 Luxury High End Furniture Industry Trends 98

11.2 Luxury High End Furniture Market Drivers 98

11.3 Luxury High End Furniture Market Challenges 99

11.4 Luxury High End Furniture Market Restraints 99

12 RESEARCH FINDING/CONCLUSION 100

13 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 101

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach 101

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design 101

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation 101

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 103

13.2 Data Source 104

13.2.1 Secondary Sources 104

13.2.2 Primary Sources 105

13.3 Disclaimer 106

13.4 Author List 106

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348555/luxury-high-end-furniture

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com