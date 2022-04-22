Global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Market

The global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters market was valued at US$ 73.48 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 97.65 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.86% during 2021-2027.

Global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348554/low-resistance-micro-ohmmeters

By Company

Megger

Seaward (GMC-Instruments)

Chauvin Arnoux

SONEL S.A.

DV Power (IBEKO Power)

Metrel

Doble (ESCO Technologies)

MEGABRAS

Keysight Technologies

Extech Instruments (FLIR Systems)

Eaton

Chroma

TEGAM (Advanced Energy)

ndb Technologies

Phenix Technologies (Doble)

KoCoS

Palmer Wahl

Valhalla Scientific

AOIP

Burster

IET LABS

Amptec Research

Aim-Tti

Mostec

Applent

UNI-T

Segment by Type

Portable Micro Ohmmeters

Benchtop Micro Ohmmeters

Segment by Application

Industrial Use

Laboratories Use

Utilities Use

The report on the Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Rest of World

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Other Regions

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 LOW RESISTANCE MICRO OHMMETERS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters 1

1.2 Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 2

1.2.2 Portable Micro Ohmmeters 3

1.2.3 Benchtop Micro Ohmmeters 3

1.3 Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 4

1.3.2 Industrial Use 5

1.3.3 Laboratories Use 6

1.3.4 Utilities Use 7

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 7

1.4.1 Global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 7

1.4.2 Global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 9

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 9

1.5.1 Global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 10

1.5.2 North America Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 10

1.5.3 Europe Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

1.5.4 China Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 13

2.1 Global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 13

2.2 Global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 16

2.3 Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 18

2.4 Global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 20

2.5 Manufacturers Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type 21

2.6 Establish Date and Headquarters of the Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Manufacturers 23

2.7 Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Market Competitive Situation and Trends 24

2.7.1 Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Market Concentration Rate 24

2.7.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Players Market Share by Revenue 25

2.7.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 25

3 PRODUCTION BY REGION 28

3.1 Global Production of Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters by Region (2016-2021) 28

3.2 Global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 28

3.3 Global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 29

3.4 North America Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production 30

3.4.1 North America Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 30

3.4.2 North America Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 30

3.5 Europe Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production 31

3.5.1 Europe Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 31

3.5.2 Europe Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 31

3.6 China Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production (2016-2021) 32

3.6.1 China Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 32

3.6.2 China Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 32

4 LOW RESISTANCE MICRO OHMMETERS CONSUMPTION BY REGION 33

4.1 Global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Consumption by Region 33

4.1.1 Global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Consumption by Region 33

4.1.2 Global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Consumption Market Share by Region 33

4.2 North America 34

4.2.1 North America Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Consumption by Country 35

4.2.2 U.S. 36

4.2.3 Canada 36

4.3 Europe 37

4.3.1 Europe Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Consumption by Country 37

4.3.2 Germany 38

4.3.3 France 39

4.3.4 U.K. 39

4.3.5 Italy 40

4.3.6 Russia 40

4.4 Asia Pacific 41

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Consumption by Region 41

4.4.2 China 42

4.4.3 Japan 43

4.4.4 South Korea 43

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 44

4.4.6 India 44

4.4.7 Australia 45

4.5 Latin America 45

4.5.1 Latin America Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Consumption by Country 46

4.5.2 Mexico 47

4.5.3 Brazil 47

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 48

5.1 Global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 48

5.2 Global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 49

5.3 Global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Price by Type (2016-2021) 50

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 52

6.1 Global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 52

6.2 Global Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 54

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 55

7.1 Megger 55

7.1.1 Megger Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Corporation Information 55

7.1.2 Megger Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Product Portfolio 56

7.1.3 Megger Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 58

7.1.4 Megger Main Business and Markets Served 58

7.2 Seaward (GMC-Instruments) 59

7.2.1 Seaward (GMC-Instruments) Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Corporation Information 59

7.2.2 Seaward (GMC-Instruments) Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Product Portfolio 60

7.2.3 Seaward (GMC-Instruments) Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 63

7.2.4 Seaward (GMC-Instruments) Main Business and Markets Served 63

7.3 Chauvin Arnoux 64

7.3.1 Chauvin Arnoux Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Corporation Information 64

7.3.2 Chauvin Arnoux Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Product Portfolio 64

7.3.3 Chauvin Arnoux Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 67

7.3.4 Chauvin Arnoux Main Business and Markets Served 68

7.4 SONEL S.A. 68

7.4.1 SONEL S.A. Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Corporation Information 68

7.4.2 SONEL S.A. Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Product Portfolio 69

7.4.3 SONEL S.A. Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 73

7.4.4 SONEL S.A. Main Business and Markets Served 73

7.5 DV Power (IBEKO Power) 73

7.5.1 DV Power (IBEKO Power) Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Corporation Information 73

7.5.2 DV Power (IBEKO Power) Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Product Portfolio 74

7.5.3 DV Power (IBEKO Power) Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 78

7.5.4 DV Power (IBEKO Power) Main Business and Markets Served 79

7.6 Metrel 79

7.6.1 Metrel Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Corporation Information 79

7.6.2 Metrel Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Product Portfolio 80

7.6.3 Metrel Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 83

7.6.4 Metrel Main Business and Markets Served 83

7.7 Doble (ESCO Technologies) 83

7.7.1 Doble (ESCO Technologies) Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Corporation Information 84

7.7.2 Doble (ESCO Technologies) Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Product Portfolio 84

7.7.3 Doble (ESCO Technologies) Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 86

7.7.4 Doble (ESCO Technologies) Main Business and Markets Served 86

7.8 MEGABRAS 88

7.8.1 MEGABRAS Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Corporation Information 88

7.8.2 MEGABRAS Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Product Portfolio 88

7.8.3 MEGABRAS Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 92

7.8.4 MEGABRAS Main Business and Markets Served 93

7.9 Keysight Technologies 93

7.9.1 Keysight Technologies Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Corporation Information 93

7.9.2 Keysight Technologies Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Product Portfolio 94

7.9.3 Keysight Technologies Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 95

7.9.4 Keysight Technologies Main Business and Markets Served 96

7.10 Extech Instruments (FLIR Systems) 96

7.10.1 Extech Instruments (FLIR Systems) Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Corporation Information 96

7.10.2 Extech Instruments (FLIR Systems) Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Product Portfolio 97

7.10.3 Extech Instruments (FLIR Systems) Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 98

7.10.4 Extech Instruments (FLIR Systems) Main Business and Markets Served 98

7.11 Eaton 99

7.11.1 Eaton Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Corporation Information 99

7.11.2 Eaton Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Product Portfolio 99

7.11.3 Eaton Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 102

7.11.4 Eaton Main Business and Markets Served 102

7.12 Chroma 102

7.12.1 Chroma Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Corporation Information 103

7.12.2 Chroma Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Product Portfolio 103

7.12.3 Chroma Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 104

7.12.4 Chroma Main Business and Markets Served 105

7.13 TEGAM (Advanced Energy) 105

7.13.1 TEGAM (Advanced Energy) Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Corporation Information 105

7.13.2 TEGAM (Advanced Energy) Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Product Portfolio 106

7.13.3 TEGAM (Advanced Energy) Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 108

7.13.4 TEGAM (Advanced Energy) Main Business and Markets Served 108

7.14 ndb Technologies 108

7.14.1 ndb Technologies Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Corporation Information 109

7.14.2 ndb Technologies Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Product Portfolio 109

7.14.3 ndb Technologies Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 111

7.14.4 ndb Technologies Main Business and Markets Served 112

7.15 Phenix Technologies (Doble) 112

7.15.1 Phenix Technologies (Doble) Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Corporation Information 112

7.15.2 Phenix Technologies (Doble) Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Product Portfolio 113

7.15.3 Phenix Technologies (Doble) Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 115

7.15.4 Phenix Technologies (Doble) Main Business and Markets Served 115

7.16 KoCoS 116

7.16.1 KoCoS Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Corporation Information 116

7.16.2 KoCoS Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Product Portfolio 116

7.16.3 KoCoS Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 120

7.16.4 KoCoS Main Business and Markets Served 120

7.17 Palmer Wahl 121

7.17.1 Palmer Wahl Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Corporation Information 122

7.17.2 Palmer Wahl Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Product Portfolio 122

7.17.3 Palmer Wahl Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 123

7.17.4 Palmer Wahl Main Business and Markets Served 123

7.18 Valhalla Scientific 124

7.18.1 Valhalla Scientific Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Corporation Information 124

7.18.2 Valhalla Scientific Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Product Portfolio 124

7.18.3 Valhalla Scientific Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 128

7.18.4 Valhalla Scientific Main Business and Markets Served 128

7.19 AOIP 129

7.19.1 AOIP Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Corporation Information 129

7.19.2 AOIP Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Product Portfolio 129

7.19.3 AOIP Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 133

7.19.4 AOIP Main Business and Markets Served 133

7.20 Burster 134

7.20.1 Burster Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Corporation Information 134

7.20.2 Burster Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Product Portfolio 135

7.20.3 Burster Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 136

7.20.4 Burster Main Business and Markets Served 136

7.21 IET LABS 137

7.21.1 IET LABS Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Corporation Information 137

7.21.2 IET LABS Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Product Portfolio 137

7.21.3 IET LABS Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 139

7.21.4 IET LABS Main Business and Markets Served 139

7.22 Amptec Research 139

7.22.1 Amptec Research Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Corporation Information 140

7.22.2 Amptec Research Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Product Portfolio 140

7.22.3 Amptec Research Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 141

7.22.4 Amptec Research Main Business and Markets Served 141

7.23 Aim-Tti 142

7.23.1 Aim-Tti Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Corporation Information 142

7.23.2 Aim-Tti Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Product Portfolio 142

7.23.3 Aim-Tti Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 143

7.23.4 Aim-Tti Main Business and Markets Served 143

7.24 Mostec 144

7.24.1 Mostec Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Corporation Information 144

7.24.2 Mostec Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Product Portfolio 144

7.24.3 Mostec Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 148

7.24.4 Mostec Main Business and Markets Served 148

7.25 Applent 148

7.25.1 Applent Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Corporation Information 148

7.25.2 Applent Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Product Portfolio 149

7.25.3 Applent Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 152

7.25.4 Applent Main Business and Markets Served 152

7.26 UNI-T 153

7.26.1 UNI-T Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Corporation Information 153

7.26.2 UNI-T Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Product Portfolio 153

7.26.3 UNI-T Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 156

7.26.4 UNI-T Main Business and Markets Served 156

8 LOW RESISTANCE MICRO OHMMETERS MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 158

8.1 Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Key Raw Materials Analysis 158

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 158

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 158

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 159

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 161

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters 162

8.4 Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Industrial Chain Analysis 163

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 164

9.1 Marketing Channel 164

9.2 Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Distributors List 165

9.3 Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Customers 167

10 LOW RESISTANCE MICRO OHMMETERS MARKET DYNAMICS 169

10.1 Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Industry Trends 169

10.2 Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Growth Drivers 169

10.3 Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Market Challenges 170

10.4 Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Market Restraints 170

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 171

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters by Region (2022-2027) 171

11.2 North America Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 172

11.3 Europe Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 173

11.4 China Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 174

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 175

12.1 Global Consumption Analysis of Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters 175

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters by Country 175

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters by Country 176

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters by Region 176

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters by Country 177

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 178

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 178

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters by Type (2022-2027) 178

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters by Type (2022-2027) 179

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters by Type (2022-2027) 179

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Low Resistance Micro Ohmmeters by Application (2022-2027) 180

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 181

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 182

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 182

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 182

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 183

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 184

15.2 Data Source 185

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 185

15.2.2 Primary Sources 186

15.3 Author List 187

15.4 Disclaimer 187

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348554/low-resistance-micro-ohmmeters

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com