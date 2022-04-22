Global Laser Welding Machines Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Laser Welding Machines market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laser Welding Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Laser Welding Machines market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Laser Welding Machines Market

The global Laser Welding Machines market was valued at USD 1426.25 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2616.43 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.27% between 2021 and 2027.

Global Laser Welding Machines Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348551/laser-welding-machines

By Company

Trumpf

Han’s Laser

Coherent

Emerson Electric Company

United Winners Laser

AMADA GROUP

LaserStar Technologies

HGTECH

IPG Photonics

Chutian Laser

Jenoptik

Segment by Type

Fiber Laser Welding Machine

Solid-State Laser Welding Machine

CO2 Laser Welding Machine

Segment by Application

Automobile

Medical

Electronics

Tool and Mold-making

Others

The report on the Laser Welding Machines market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Japan

China

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Laser Welding Machines consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Laser Welding Machines market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Laser Welding Machines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Laser Welding Machines with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Laser Welding Machines submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Laser Welding Machines companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 LASER WELDING MACHINES MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Laser Welding Machines 1

1.2 Laser Welding Machines Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Laser Welding Machines Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 2

1.2.2 Fiber Laser Welding Machine 2

1.2.3 Solid-State Laser Welding Machine 3

1.2.4 CO2 Laser Welding Machine 3

1.3 Laser Welding Machines Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Laser Welding Machines Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 4

1.3.2 Automobile 5

1.3.3 Medical 5

1.3.4 Electronics 6

1.3.5 Tool and Mold-making 6

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 6

1.4.1 Global Laser Welding Machines Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 6

1.4.2 Global Laser Welding Machines Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 8

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 8

1.5.1 Global Laser Welding Machines Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 9

1.5.2 North America Laser Welding Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 9

1.5.3 Europe Laser Welding Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 10

1.5.4 Japan Laser Welding Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 10

1.5.5 China Laser Welding Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 12

2.1 Global Laser Welding Machines Production by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 12

2.2 Global Laser Welding Machines Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 14

2.3 Laser Welding Machines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 15

2.4 Global Laser Welding Machines Average Price by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 16

2.5 Laser Welding Machines Manufacturers Headquarters and Established Date 17

2.6 Laser Welding Machines Market Competitive Situation and Trends 18

2.6.1 Laser Welding Machines Market Concentration Rate 18

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Laser Welding Machines Players Market Share by Revenue 19

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 20

3 PRODUCTION BY REGION 21

3.1 Global Production of Laser Welding Machines by Region (2016-2021) 21

3.2 Global Laser Welding Machines Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 21

3.3 Global Laser Welding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 22

3.4 North America Laser Welding Machines Production 23

3.4.1 North America Laser Welding Machines Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 23

3.4.2 North America Laser Welding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 23

3.5 Europe Laser Welding Machines Production 24

3.5.1 Europe Laser Welding Machines Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 24

3.5.2 Europe Laser Welding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 24

3.6 Japan Laser Welding Machines Production (2016-2021) 25

3.6.1 Japan Laser Welding Machines Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 25

3.6.2 Japan Laser Welding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 25

3.7 China Laser Welding Machines Production (2016-2021) 26

3.7.1 China Laser Welding Machines Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 26

3.7.2 China Laser Welding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 26

4 LASER WELDING MACHINES CONSUMPTION BY REGION 27

4.1 Global Laser Welding Machines Consumption by Region 27

4.1.1 Global Laser Welding Machines Consumption by Region 27

4.1.2 Global Laser Welding Machines Consumption Market Share by Region 27

4.2 North America 28

4.2.1 North America Laser Welding Machines Consumption by Country 28

4.2.2 U.S. 29

4.2.3 Canada 30

4.2.4 Mexico 30

4.3 Europe 31

4.3.1 Europe Laser Welding Machines Consumption by Country 31

4.3.2 Germany 32

4.3.3 France 33

4.3.4 U.K. 33

4.3.5 Italy 34

4.3.6 Russia 34

4.4 Asia Pacific 35

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Laser Welding Machines Consumption by Region 35

4.4.2 China 36

4.4.3 Japan 37

4.4.4 South Korea 37

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 38

4.4.6 India 38

4.5 South America 39

4.5.1 South America Laser Welding Machines Consumption by Country 39

4.5.2 Brazil 40

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 41

5.1 Global Laser Welding Machines Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 41

5.2 Global Laser Welding Machines Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 43

5.3 Global Laser Welding Machines Price by Type (2016-2021) 44

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 45

6.1 Global Laser Welding Machines Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 45

6.2 Global Laser Welding Machines Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 46

7 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN LASER WELDING MACHINES BUSINESS 48

7.1 Trumpf 48

7.1.1 Trumpf Basic Information 48

7.1.2 Trumpf Laser Welding Machines Product Introduction 49

7.1.3 Trumpf Laser Welding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 49

7.2 Han鈥檚 Laser 50

7.2.1 Han鈥檚 Laser Basic Information 50

7.2.2 Han鈥檚 Laser Laser Welding Machines Product Introduction 50

7.2.3 Han鈥檚 Laser Laser Welding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 52

7.3 Coherent 52

7.3.1 Coherent Basic Information 52

7.3.2 Coherent Laser Welding Machines Product Introduction 53

7.3.3 Coherent Laser Welding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 53

7.4 Emerson Electric Company 54

7.4.1 Emerson Electric Company Basic Information 54

7.4.2 Emerson Electric Company Laser Welding Machines Product Introduction 54

7.4.3 Emerson Electric Company Laser Welding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 55

7.5 United Winners Laser 55

7.5.1 United Winners Laser Basic Information 55

7.5.2 United Winners Laser Laser Welding Machines Product Introduction 56

7.5.3 United Winners Laser Laser Welding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 57

7.6 AMADA GROUP 57

7.6.1 AMADA GROUP Basic Information 57

7.6.2 AMADA GROUP Laser Welding Machines Product Introduction 58

7.6.3 AMADA GROUP Laser Welding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 59

7.7 LaserStar Technologies 59

7.7.1 LaserStar Technologies Basic Information 59

7.7.2 LaserStar Technologies Laser Welding Machines Product Introduction 60

7.7.3 LaserStar Technologies Laser Welding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 60

7.8 HGTECH 61

7.8.1 HGTECH Basic Information 61

7.8.2 HGTECH Laser Welding Machines Product Introduction 62

7.8.3 HGTECH Laser Welding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 62

7.9 IPG Photonics 63

7.9.1 IPG Photonics Basic Information 63

7.9.2 IPG Photonics Laser Welding Machines Product Introduction 63

7.9.3 IPG Photonics Laser Welding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 64

7.10 Chutian Laser 65

7.10.1 Chutian Laser Basic Information 65

7.10.2 Chutian Laser Laser Welding Machines Product Introduction 65

7.10.3 Chutian Laser Laser Welding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 66

7.11 Jenoptik 66

7.11.1 Jenoptik Basic Information 66

7.11.2 Jenoptik Laser Welding Machines Product Introduction 67

7.11.3 Jenoptik Laser Welding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 68

8 LASER WELDING MACHINES MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 69

8.1 Laser Welding Machines Key Raw Materials Analysis 69

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 69

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 70

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 70

8.3 Laser Welding Machines Industrial Chain Analysis 71

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 72

9.1 Marketing Channel 72

9.2 Laser Welding Machines Distributors List 73

9.3 Laser Welding Machines Customers 75

10 LASER WELDING MACHINES MARKET DYNAMICS 76

10.1 Laser Welding Machines Industry Trends 76

10.2 Laser Welding Machines Growth Drivers 76

10.3 Laser Welding Machines Market Challenges 77

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 78

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Laser Welding Machines by Region (2022-2027) 78

11.2 North America Laser Welding Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 80

11.3 Europe Laser Welding Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 81

11.4 Japan Laser Welding Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 82

11.5 China Laser Welding Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 83

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 84

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Laser Welding Machines 84

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Laser Welding Machines by Country 84

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Laser Welding Machines by Country 85

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Laser Welding Machines by Region 85

12.5 South America Forecasted Consumption of Laser Welding Machines by Country 86

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 87

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 87

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Laser Welding Machines by Type (2022-2027) 87

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Laser Welding Machines by Type (2022-2027) 88

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Laser Welding Machines by Type (2022-2027) 88

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Laser Welding Machines by Application (2022-2027) 89

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 90

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 91

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 91

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 91

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 92

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 93

15.2 Data Source 94

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 94

15.2.2 Primary Sources 95

15.3 Author List 96

15.4 Disclaimer 96

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348551/laser-welding-machines

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com