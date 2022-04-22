Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Handheld Thermometer Gun market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Handheld Thermometer Gun market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Handheld Thermometer Gun market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Segment by Type

Non-contact Type

Contact Type

Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Individual

Others

The report on the Handheld Thermometer Gun market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Braun

Microlife

Radiant

Jinxinbao

Easywell Bio

Dongdixin

AViTA

GEON Corp

Rossmax

Omron

Briggs Healthcare

Tecnimed srl

Exergen Corp

SAMICO

American Diagnostic Corp

Innovo

Vive Health

Oricom

Hill-Rom

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Handheld Thermometer Gunconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Handheld Thermometer Gunmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Handheld Thermometer Gunmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Handheld Thermometer Gunwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Handheld Thermometer Gunsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Handheld Thermometer Gun companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Handheld Thermometer Gun Product Introduction

1.2 Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Handheld Thermometer Gun Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Handheld Thermometer Gun in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Handheld Thermometer Gun Industry Trends

1.5.2 Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Drivers

1.5.3 Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Challenges

1.5.4 Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Non-contact Type

2.1.2 Contact Type

2.2 Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Handheld Thermometer Gun Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospital

3.1.2 Clinic

3.1.3 Individual

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Handheld Thermometer Gun Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Handheld Thermometer Gun in 2021

4.2.3 Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Handheld Thermometer Gun Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Handheld Thermometer Gun Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Handheld Thermometer Gun Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Handheld Thermometer Gun Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Thermometer Gun Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Braun

7.1.1 Braun Corporation Information

7.1.2 Braun Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Braun Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Braun Handheld Thermometer Gun Products Offered

7.1.5 Braun Recent Development

7.2 Microlife

7.2.1 Microlife Corporation Information

7.2.2 Microlife Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Microlife Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Microlife Handheld Thermometer Gun Products Offered

7.2.5 Microlife Recent Development

7.3 Radiant

7.3.1 Radiant Corporation Information

7.3.2 Radiant Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Radiant Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Radiant Handheld Thermometer Gun Products Offered

7.3.5 Radiant Recent Development

7.4 Jinxinbao

7.4.1 Jinxinbao Corporation Information

7.4.2 Jinxinbao Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Jinxinbao Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Jinxinbao Handheld Thermometer Gun Products Offered

7.4.5 Jinxinbao Recent Development

7.5 Easywell Bio

7.5.1 Easywell Bio Corporation Information

7.5.2 Easywell Bio Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Easywell Bio Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Easywell Bio Handheld Thermometer Gun Products Offered

7.5.5 Easywell Bio Recent Development

7.6 Dongdixin

7.6.1 Dongdixin Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dongdixin Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Dongdixin Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Dongdixin Handheld Thermometer Gun Products Offered

7.6.5 Dongdixin Recent Development

7.7 AViTA

7.7.1 AViTA Corporation Information

7.7.2 AViTA Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 AViTA Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 AViTA Handheld Thermometer Gun Products Offered

7.7.5 AViTA Recent Development

7.8 GEON Corp

7.8.1 GEON Corp Corporation Information

7.8.2 GEON Corp Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 GEON Corp Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 GEON Corp Handheld Thermometer Gun Products Offered

7.8.5 GEON Corp Recent Development

7.9 Rossmax

7.9.1 Rossmax Corporation Information

7.9.2 Rossmax Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Rossmax Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Rossmax Handheld Thermometer Gun Products Offered

7.9.5 Rossmax Recent Development

7.10 Omron

7.10.1 Omron Corporation Information

7.10.2 Omron Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Omron Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Omron Handheld Thermometer Gun Products Offered

7.10.5 Omron Recent Development

7.11 Briggs Healthcare

7.11.1 Briggs Healthcare Corporation Information

7.11.2 Briggs Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Briggs Healthcare Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Briggs Healthcare Handheld Thermometer Gun Products Offered

7.11.5 Briggs Healthcare Recent Development

7.12 Tecnimed srl

7.12.1 Tecnimed srl Corporation Information

7.12.2 Tecnimed srl Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Tecnimed srl Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Tecnimed srl Products Offered

7.12.5 Tecnimed srl Recent Development

7.13 Exergen Corp

7.13.1 Exergen Corp Corporation Information

7.13.2 Exergen Corp Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Exergen Corp Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Exergen Corp Products Offered

7.13.5 Exergen Corp Recent Development

7.14 SAMICO

7.14.1 SAMICO Corporation Information

7.14.2 SAMICO Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 SAMICO Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 SAMICO Products Offered

7.14.5 SAMICO Recent Development

7.15 American Diagnostic Corp

7.15.1 American Diagnostic Corp Corporation Information

7.15.2 American Diagnostic Corp Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 American Diagnostic Corp Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 American Diagnostic Corp Products Offered

7.15.5 American Diagnostic Corp Recent Development

7.16 Innovo

7.16.1 Innovo Corporation Information

7.16.2 Innovo Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Innovo Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Innovo Products Offered

7.16.5 Innovo Recent Development

7.17 Vive Health

7.17.1 Vive Health Corporation Information

7.17.2 Vive Health Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Vive Health Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Vive Health Products Offered

7.17.5 Vive Health Recent Development

7.18 Oricom

7.18.1 Oricom Corporation Information

7.18.2 Oricom Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Oricom Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Oricom Products Offered

7.18.5 Oricom Recent Development

7.19 Hill-Rom

7.19.1 Hill-Rom Corporation Information

7.19.2 Hill-Rom Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Hill-Rom Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Hill-Rom Products Offered

7.19.5 Hill-Rom Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Handheld Thermometer Gun Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Handheld Thermometer Gun Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Handheld Thermometer Gun Distributors

8.3 Handheld Thermometer Gun Production Mode & Process

8.4 Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Handheld Thermometer Gun Sales Channels

8.4.2 Handheld Thermometer Gun Distributors

8.5 Handheld Thermometer Gun Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

