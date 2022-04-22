Global Laser Cutting Machines Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Laser Cutting Machines market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laser Cutting Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Laser Cutting Machines market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Laser Cutting Machines Market

Laser cutting is a technology that uses a laser to cut materials. Laser cutting works by directing the output of a high-power laser most commonly through optics. The laser optics and CNC (computer numerical control) are used to direct the material or the laser beam generated. The laser cutting machines initially casts laser beam on the surface of work piece, melts it and finally evaporates the particular area of work piece using the energy released by laser.

Global Laser Cutting Machines Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. By Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348549/laser-cutting-machines

By Company

Trumpf

Bystronic

Mazak

Amada

Prima Power

Mitsubishi Electric

Trotec

Coherent

LVD

EO Technics

Tanaka

IPG Photonics

Cincinnati

Koike

GF

Spartanics

Han’S Laser

Jinan Bodor

HG Laser

Chutian Laser

Tianqi Laser

Lead Laser

Boye Laser

Kaitian Laser

Golden Laser

HE Laser

Segment by Type

CO2 Laser Cutting Machine

Fiber Laser Cutting Machine

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Machine Industry

Consumer Electronics

Others

The report on the Laser Cutting Machines market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Laser Cutting Machines consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Laser Cutting Machines market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Laser Cutting Machines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Laser Cutting Machines with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Laser Cutting Machines submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Laser Cutting Machines companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 LASER CUTTING MACHINES MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Laser Cutting Machines 1

1.2 Laser Cutting Machines Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Laser Cutting Machines Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2

1.2.2 CO2 Laser Cutting Machine 2

1.2.3 Fiber Laser Cutting Machine 3

1.2.4 Others 4

1.3 Laser Cutting Machines Segment by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Laser Cutting Machines Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 5

1.3.2 Automotive 6

1.3.3 Aerospace and Defense 7

1.3.4 Machine Industry 8

1.3.5 Consumer Electronics 8

1.3.6 Others 9

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 10

1.4.1 Global Laser Cutting Machines Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 10

1.4.2 Global Laser Cutting Machines Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 12

1.5.1 Global Laser Cutting Machines Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 12

1.5.2 North America Laser Cutting Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 13

1.5.3 Europe Laser Cutting Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 13

1.5.4 China Laser Cutting Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 14

1.5.5 Japan Laser Cutting Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 15

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 16

2.1 Global Laser Cutting Machines Production by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 16

2.2 Global Laser Cutting Machines Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 18

2.3 Laser Cutting Machines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 21

2.4 Global Laser Cutting Machines Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 24

2.5 Manufacturers Laser Cutting Machines Founded Time and Headquarters 25

2.6 Laser Cutting Machines Market Competitive Situation and Trends 26

2.6.1 Laser Cutting Machines Market Concentration Rate 26

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Laser Cutting Machines Players Market Share by Revenue 27

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 28

3 PRODUCTION BY REGION 29

3.1 Global Production of Laser Cutting Machines by Region (2016-2021) 29

3.2 Global Laser Cutting Machines Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 29

3.3 Global Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 30

3.4 North America Laser Cutting Machines Production 31

3.4.1 North America Laser Cutting Machines Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 31

3.4.2 North America Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 31

3.5 Europe Laser Cutting Machines Production 32

3.5.1 Europe Laser Cutting Machines Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 32

3.5.2 Europe Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 32

3.6 China Laser Cutting Machines Production (2016-2021) 33

3.6.1 China Laser Cutting Machines Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 33

3.6.2 China Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 33

3.7 Japan Laser Cutting Machines Production (2016-2021) 34

3.7.1 Japan Laser Cutting Machines Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 34

3.7.2 Japan Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 34

4 LASER CUTTING MACHINES CONSUMPTION BY REGION 35

4.1 Global Laser Cutting Machines Consumption by Region 35

4.1.1 Global Laser Cutting Machines Consumption by Region 35

4.1.2 Global Laser Cutting Machines Consumption Market Share by Region 35

4.2 North America 36

4.2.1 North America Laser Cutting Machines Consumption by Country 37

4.2.2 U.S. 38

4.2.3 Canada 39

4.2.4 Mexico 40

4.3 Europe 41

4.3.1 Europe Laser Cutting Machines Consumption by Country 41

4.3.2 Germany 42

4.3.3 France 43

4.3.4 U.K. 44

4.3.5 Italy 45

4.3.6 Russia 46

4.4 Asia Pacific 46

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Laser Cutting Machines Consumption by Region 47

4.4.2 China 48

4.4.3 Japan 49

4.4.4 South Korea 50

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 51

4.4.6 India 52

4.4.7 Australia 53

4.5 South America 53

4.5.1 South America Laser Cutting Machines Consumption by Country 54

4.5.2 Brazil 55

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 56

5.1 Global Laser Cutting Machines Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 56

5.2 Global Laser Cutting Machines Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 58

5.3 Global Laser Cutting Machines Price by Type (2016-2021) 59

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 60

6.1 Global Laser Cutting Machines Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 60

6.2 Global Laser Cutting Machines Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2017-2021) 62

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 63

7.1 Trumpf 63

7.1.1 Trumpf Laser Cutting Machines Corporation Information 63

7.1.2 Trumpf Laser Cutting Machines Product Portfolio 63

7.1.3 Trumpf Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 64

7.1.4 Trumpf Main Business and Markets Served 65

7.1.5 Trumpf Recent Developments/Updates 65

7.2 Bystronic 65

7.2.1 Bystronic Laser Cutting Machines Corporation Information 65

7.2.2 Bystronic Laser Cutting Machines Product Portfolio 66

7.2.3 Bystronic Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 67

7.2.4 Bystronic Main Business and Markets Served 67

7.2.5 Bystronic Recent Developments/Updates 67

7.3 Mazak 68

7.3.1 Mazak Laser Cutting Machines Corporation Information 68

7.3.2 Mazak Laser Cutting Machines Product Portfolio 68

7.3.3 Mazak Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69

7.3.4 Mazak Main Business and Markets Served 69

7.3.5 Mazak Recent Developments/Updates 69

7.4 Amada 70

7.4.1 Amada Laser Cutting Machines Corporation Information 70

7.4.2 Amada Laser Cutting Machines Product Portfolio 71

7.4.3 Amada Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 71

7.4.4 Amada Main Business and Markets Served 71

7.4.5 Amada Recent Developments/Updates 72

7.5 Prima Power 72

7.5.1 Prima Power Laser Cutting Machines Corporation Information 72

7.5.2 Prima Power Laser Cutting Machines Product Portfolio 73

7.5.3 Prima Power Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74

7.5.4 Prima Power Main Business and Markets Served 74

7.5.5 Prima Power Recent Developments/Updates 74

7.6 Mitsubishi Electric 75

7.6.1 Mitsubishi Electric Laser Cutting Machines Corporation Information 75

7.6.2 Mitsubishi Electric Laser Cutting Machines Product Portfolio 76

7.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

7.6.4 Mitsubishi Electric Main Business and Markets Served 77

7.6.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Developments/Updates 77

7.7 Trotec 77

7.7.1 Trotec Laser Cutting Machines Corporation Information 77

7.7.2 Trotec Laser Cutting Machines Product Portfolio 78

7.7.3 Trotec Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 80

7.7.4 Trotec Main Business and Markets Served 80

7.7.5 Trotec Recent Developments/Updates 81

7.8 Coherent 81

7.8.1 Coherent Laser Cutting Machines Corporation Information 81

7.8.2 Coherent Laser Cutting Machines Product Portfolio 82

7.8.3 Coherent Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 82

7.8.4 Coherent Main Business and Markets Served 83

7.8.5 Coherent Recent Developments/Updates 83

7.9 LVD 84

7.9.1 LVD Laser Cutting Machines Corporation Information 84

7.9.2 LVD Laser Cutting Machines Product Portfolio 84

7.9.3 LVD Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 85

7.9.4 LVD Main Business and Markets Served 86

7.9.5 LVD Recent Developments/Updates 86

7.10 EO Technics 87

7.10.1 EO Technics Laser Cutting Machines Corporation Information 87

7.10.2 EO Technics Laser Cutting Machines Product Portfolio 88

7.10.3 EO Technics Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 88

7.10.4 EO Technics Main Business and Markets Served 88

7.10.5 EO Technics Recent Developments/Updates 89

7.11 Tanaka 89

7.11.1 Tanaka Laser Cutting Machines Corporation Information 89

7.11.2 Tanaka Laser Cutting Machines Product Portfolio 90

7.11.3 Tanaka Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 91

7.11.4 Tanaka Main Business and Markets Served 91

7.12 IPG Photonics 91

7.12.1 IPG Photonics Laser Cutting Machines Corporation Information 91

7.12.2 IPG Photonics Laser Cutting Machines Product Portfolio 92

7.12.3 IPG Photonics Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 93

7.12.4 IPG Photonics Main Business and Markets Served 93

7.13 Cincinnati 93

7.13.1 Cincinnati Laser Cutting Machines Corporation Information 93

7.13.2 Cincinnati Laser Cutting Machines Product Portfolio 94

7.13.3 Cincinnati Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 96

7.13.4 Cincinnati Main Business and Markets Served 96

7.13.5 Cincinnati Recent Developments/Updates 96

7.14 Koike 97

7.14.1 Koike Laser Cutting Machines Corporation Information 97

7.14.2 Koike Laser Cutting Machines Product Portfolio 97

7.14.3 Koike Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 98

7.14.4 Koike Main Business and Markets Served 98

7.15 GF Machining Solutions Management SA 99

7.15.1 GF Machining Solutions Management SA Laser Cutting Machines Corporation Information 99

7.15.2 GF Machining Solutions Management SA Laser Cutting Machines Product Portfolio 99

7.15.3 GF Machining Solutions Management SA Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 100

7.15.4 GF Machining Solutions Management SA Main Business and Markets Served 101

7.16 Spartanics 101

7.16.1 Spartanics Laser Cutting Machines Corporation Information 101

7.16.2 Spartanics Laser Cutting Machines Product Portfolio 102

7.16.3 Spartanics Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 103

7.16.4 Spartanics Main Business and Markets Served 104

7.17 Han’S Laser 104

7.17.1 Han’S Laser Laser Cutting Machines Corporation Information 104

7.17.2 Han’S Laser Laser Cutting Machines Product Portfolio 104

7.17.3 Han’S Laser Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 105

7.17.4 Han’S Laser Main Business and Markets Served 106

7.18 Jinan Bodor 106

7.18.1 Jinan Bodor Laser Cutting Machines Corporation Information 106

7.18.2 Jinan Bodor Laser Cutting Machines Product Portfolio 107

7.18.3 Jinan Bodor Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 109

7.18.4 Jinan Bodor Main Business and Markets Served 109

7.19 HG Laser 109

7.19.1 HG Laser Laser Cutting Machines Corporation Information 109

7.19.2 HG Laser Laser Cutting Machines Product Portfolio 110

7.19.3 HG Laser Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 111

7.19.4 HG Laser Main Business and Markets Served 112

7.20 Chutian Laser 112

7.20.1 Chutian Laser Laser Cutting Machines Corporation Information 112

7.20.2 Chutian Laser Laser Cutting Machines Product Portfolio 113

7.20.3 Chutian Laser Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 114

7.20.4 Chutian Laser Main Business and Markets Served 114

7.21 Tianqi Laser 115

7.21.1 Tianqi Laser Laser Cutting Machines Corporation Information 115

7.21.2 Tianqi Laser Laser Cutting Machines Product Portfolio 115

7.21.3 Tianqi Laser Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 116

7.21.4 Tianqi Laser Main Business and Markets Served 117

7.22 Lead Laser 117

7.22.1 Lead Laser Laser Cutting Machines Corporation Information 117

7.22.2 Lead Laser Laser Cutting Machines Product Portfolio 118

7.22.3 Lead Laser Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 119

7.22.4 Lead Laser Main Business and Markets Served 119

7.23 Boye Laser 120

7.23.1 Boye Laser Laser Cutting Machines Corporation Information 120

7.23.2 Boye Laser Laser Cutting Machines Product Portfolio 120

7.23.3 Boye Laser Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 121

7.23.4 Boye Laser Main Business and Markets Served 122

7.24 Kaitian Laser 122

7.24.1 Kaitian Laser Laser Cutting Machines Corporation Information 122

7.24.2 Kaitian Laser Laser Cutting Machines Product Portfolio 123

7.24.3 Kaitian Laser Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 124

7.24.4 Kaitian Laser Main Business and Markets Served 124

7.25 Golden Laser 124

7.25.1 Golden Laser Laser Cutting Machines Corporation Information 124

7.25.2 Golden Laser Laser Cutting Machines Product Portfolio 125

7.25.3 Golden Laser Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 127

7.25.4 Golden Laser Main Business and Markets Served 127

7.26 HE Laser 128

7.26.1 HE Laser Laser Cutting Machines Corporation Information 128

7.26.2 HE Laser Laser Cutting Machines Product Portfolio 128

7.26.3 HE Laser Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 130

7.26.4 HE Laser Main Business and Markets Served 130

8 LASER CUTTING MACHINES MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 131

8.1 Laser Cutting Machines Key Raw Materials Analysis 131

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 131

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 131

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 132

8.3 Laser Cutting Machines Industrial Chain Analysis 133

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 134

9.1 Marketing Channel 134

9.2 Laser Cutting Machines Distributors List 135

9.3 Laser Cutting Machines Customers 137

10 LASER CUTTING MACHINES MARKET DYNAMICS 139

10.1 Laser Cutting Machines Industry Trends 139

10.2 Laser Cutting Machines Growth Drivers 140

10.3 Laser Cutting Machines Market Challenges 141

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 142

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Laser Cutting Machines by Region (2022-2027) 142

11.2 North America Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 143

11.3 Europe Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 144

11.4 China Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 145

11.5 Japan Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 146

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 147

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Laser Cutting Machines 147

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Laser Cutting Machines by Country 147

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Laser Cutting Machines by Country 148

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Laser Cutting Machines by Region 148

12.5 South America Forecasted Consumption of Laser Cutting Machines by Country 149

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 150

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 150

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Laser Cutting Machines by Type (2022-2027) 150

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Laser Cutting Machines by Type (2022-2027) 151

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Laser Cutting Machines by Type (2022-2027) 151

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Laser Cutting Machines by Application (2022-2027) 152

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 153

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 155

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 155

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 155

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 156

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 157

15.2 Data Source 158

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 158

15.2.2 Primary Sources 159

15.3 Author List 160

15.4 Disclaimer 160

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348549/laser-cutting-machines

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com