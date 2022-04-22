Contactless Thermometer Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Contactless Thermometer market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Contactless Thermometer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Contactless Thermometer market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Contactless Thermometer Market Segment by Type

Contactless Infrared Thermometers

Tympanic Thermometers

Thermal Scanners

Others

Contactless Thermometer Market Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Individual

Others

The report on the Contactless Thermometer market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Braun

Microlife

Radiant

Jinxinbao

Easywell Bio

Dongdixin

AViTA

GEON Corp

Rossmax

Omron

Briggs Healthcare

Tecnimed srl

Exergen Corp

SAMICO

American Diagnostic Corp

Innovo

Vive Health

Oricom

Hill-Rom

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Contactless Thermometerconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Contactless Thermometermarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Contactless Thermometermanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Contactless Thermometerwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Contactless Thermometersubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Contactless Thermometer companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Contactless Thermometer Product Introduction

1.2 Global Contactless Thermometer Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Contactless Thermometer Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Contactless Thermometer Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Contactless Thermometer Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Contactless Thermometer Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Contactless Thermometer Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Contactless Thermometer Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Contactless Thermometer in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Contactless Thermometer Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Contactless Thermometer Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Contactless Thermometer Industry Trends

1.5.2 Contactless Thermometer Market Drivers

1.5.3 Contactless Thermometer Market Challenges

1.5.4 Contactless Thermometer Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Contactless Thermometer Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Contactless Infrared Thermometers

2.1.2 Tympanic Thermometers

2.1.3 Thermal Scanners

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Contactless Thermometer Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Contactless Thermometer Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Contactless Thermometer Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Contactless Thermometer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Contactless Thermometer Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Contactless Thermometer Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Contactless Thermometer Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Contactless Thermometer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Contactless Thermometer Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospital

3.1.2 Clinic

3.1.3 Individual

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Contactless Thermometer Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Contactless Thermometer Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Contactless Thermometer Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Contactless Thermometer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Contactless Thermometer Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Contactless Thermometer Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Contactless Thermometer Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Contactless Thermometer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Contactless Thermometer Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Contactless Thermometer Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Contactless Thermometer Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Contactless Thermometer Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Contactless Thermometer Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Contactless Thermometer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Contactless Thermometer Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Contactless Thermometer Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Contactless Thermometer in 2021

4.2.3 Global Contactless Thermometer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Contactless Thermometer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Contactless Thermometer Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Contactless Thermometer Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Contactless Thermometer Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Contactless Thermometer Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Contactless Thermometer Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Contactless Thermometer Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Contactless Thermometer Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Contactless Thermometer Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Contactless Thermometer Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Contactless Thermometer Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Contactless Thermometer Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Contactless Thermometer Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Contactless Thermometer Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Contactless Thermometer Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Contactless Thermometer Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Contactless Thermometer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Contactless Thermometer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Contactless Thermometer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Contactless Thermometer Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Contactless Thermometer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Contactless Thermometer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Contactless Thermometer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Contactless Thermometer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Contactless Thermometer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Contactless Thermometer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Braun

7.1.1 Braun Corporation Information

7.1.2 Braun Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Braun Contactless Thermometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Braun Contactless Thermometer Products Offered

7.1.5 Braun Recent Development

7.2 Microlife

7.2.1 Microlife Corporation Information

7.2.2 Microlife Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Microlife Contactless Thermometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Microlife Contactless Thermometer Products Offered

7.2.5 Microlife Recent Development

7.3 Radiant

7.3.1 Radiant Corporation Information

7.3.2 Radiant Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Radiant Contactless Thermometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Radiant Contactless Thermometer Products Offered

7.3.5 Radiant Recent Development

7.4 Jinxinbao

7.4.1 Jinxinbao Corporation Information

7.4.2 Jinxinbao Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Jinxinbao Contactless Thermometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Jinxinbao Contactless Thermometer Products Offered

7.4.5 Jinxinbao Recent Development

7.5 Easywell Bio

7.5.1 Easywell Bio Corporation Information

7.5.2 Easywell Bio Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Easywell Bio Contactless Thermometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Easywell Bio Contactless Thermometer Products Offered

7.5.5 Easywell Bio Recent Development

7.6 Dongdixin

7.6.1 Dongdixin Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dongdixin Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Dongdixin Contactless Thermometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Dongdixin Contactless Thermometer Products Offered

7.6.5 Dongdixin Recent Development

7.7 AViTA

7.7.1 AViTA Corporation Information

7.7.2 AViTA Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 AViTA Contactless Thermometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 AViTA Contactless Thermometer Products Offered

7.7.5 AViTA Recent Development

7.8 GEON Corp

7.8.1 GEON Corp Corporation Information

7.8.2 GEON Corp Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 GEON Corp Contactless Thermometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 GEON Corp Contactless Thermometer Products Offered

7.8.5 GEON Corp Recent Development

7.9 Rossmax

7.9.1 Rossmax Corporation Information

7.9.2 Rossmax Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Rossmax Contactless Thermometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Rossmax Contactless Thermometer Products Offered

7.9.5 Rossmax Recent Development

7.10 Omron

7.10.1 Omron Corporation Information

7.10.2 Omron Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Omron Contactless Thermometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Omron Contactless Thermometer Products Offered

7.10.5 Omron Recent Development

7.11 Briggs Healthcare

7.11.1 Briggs Healthcare Corporation Information

7.11.2 Briggs Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Briggs Healthcare Contactless Thermometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Briggs Healthcare Contactless Thermometer Products Offered

7.11.5 Briggs Healthcare Recent Development

7.12 Tecnimed srl

7.12.1 Tecnimed srl Corporation Information

7.12.2 Tecnimed srl Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Tecnimed srl Contactless Thermometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Tecnimed srl Products Offered

7.12.5 Tecnimed srl Recent Development

7.13 Exergen Corp

7.13.1 Exergen Corp Corporation Information

7.13.2 Exergen Corp Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Exergen Corp Contactless Thermometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Exergen Corp Products Offered

7.13.5 Exergen Corp Recent Development

7.14 SAMICO

7.14.1 SAMICO Corporation Information

7.14.2 SAMICO Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 SAMICO Contactless Thermometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 SAMICO Products Offered

7.14.5 SAMICO Recent Development

7.15 American Diagnostic Corp

7.15.1 American Diagnostic Corp Corporation Information

7.15.2 American Diagnostic Corp Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 American Diagnostic Corp Contactless Thermometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 American Diagnostic Corp Products Offered

7.15.5 American Diagnostic Corp Recent Development

7.16 Innovo

7.16.1 Innovo Corporation Information

7.16.2 Innovo Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Innovo Contactless Thermometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Innovo Products Offered

7.16.5 Innovo Recent Development

7.17 Vive Health

7.17.1 Vive Health Corporation Information

7.17.2 Vive Health Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Vive Health Contactless Thermometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Vive Health Products Offered

7.17.5 Vive Health Recent Development

7.18 Oricom

7.18.1 Oricom Corporation Information

7.18.2 Oricom Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Oricom Contactless Thermometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Oricom Products Offered

7.18.5 Oricom Recent Development

7.19 Hill-Rom

7.19.1 Hill-Rom Corporation Information

7.19.2 Hill-Rom Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Hill-Rom Contactless Thermometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Hill-Rom Products Offered

7.19.5 Hill-Rom Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Contactless Thermometer Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Contactless Thermometer Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Contactless Thermometer Distributors

8.3 Contactless Thermometer Production Mode & Process

8.4 Contactless Thermometer Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Contactless Thermometer Sales Channels

8.4.2 Contactless Thermometer Distributors

8.5 Contactless Thermometer Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

