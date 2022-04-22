Global Laser Cladding Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Laser Cladding market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laser Cladding market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Laser Cladding market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Laser Cladding Market

The research report studies the Laser Cladding market using different methodologies and analyses to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Laser Cladding Scope and Segment

The global Laser Cladding market is segmented by company, region (country), by Form, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laser Cladding market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Form, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348548/laser-cladding

By Company

Oerlikon Metco

Praxair S.T. Technology

Höganäs AB

Trumpf

Coherent

STORK

Flame Spray Technologies

IPG Photonics

Wall Colmonoy

Alabama Laser

Kennametal Stellite

Hayden Corp

Apollo Machine and Welding Ltd

DURUM Verschleißschutz GmbH

Sentes-BIR

Optomec

Hardchrome Engineering

American Cladding Technologies

Hornet Laser Cladding

AMC Powders

Segment by Form

Laser Cladding Material

Laser Cladding Equipment

Laser Cladding Service

Segment by Application

Aviation

Power Generation

Automotive and Transportation

Petrochemical processing

Mining

Others

The report on the Laser Cladding market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Laser Cladding consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Laser Cladding market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Laser Cladding manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Laser Cladding with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Laser Cladding submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Laser Cladding companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 MARKET OVERVIEW OF LASER CLADDING 1

1.1 Laser Cladding Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Laser Cladding Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Laser Cladding Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Global Laser Cladding Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3

1.3 Global Laser Cladding Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 4

1.4 Global Laser Cladding Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 4

1.5 Global Laser Cladding Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 4

1.6 Key Regions Laser Cladding Market Size (2016-2027) 6

1.6.1 North America Laser Cladding Market Size (2016-2027) 6

1.6.2 Europe Laser Cladding Market Size (2016-2027) 6

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Laser Cladding Market Size (2016-2027) 7

1.6.4 South America Laser Cladding Market Size (2016-2027) 7

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Laser Cladding Market Size (2016-2027) 8

2 LASER CLADDING MARKET OVERVIEW BY FORM 9

2.1 Global Laser Cladding Market Size by Form: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 9

2.2 Global Laser Cladding Historic Market Size by Form (2016-2021) 10

2.3 Global Laser Cladding Forecasted Market Size by Form (2022-2027) 10

2.4 Laser Cladding Material 11

2.5 Laser Cladding Equipment 11

2.6 Laser Cladding Service 12

3 LASER CLADDING MARKET OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION 14

3.1 Global Laser Cladding Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 14

3.2 Global Laser Cladding Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 15

3.3 Global Laser Cladding Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 16

3.4 Aviation 17

3.5 Power Generation 18

3.6 Automotive and Transportation 19

3.7 Petrochemical Processing 20

3.8 Mining 21

3.9 Others 22

4 LASER CLADDING COMPETITION ANALYSIS BY PLAYERS 23

4.1 Global Laser Cladding Market Size by Players (2016-2021) 23

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Laser Cladding as of 2020) 25

4.3 Global Top Players Laser Cladding Headquarters and Founded Time 26

4.4 Key Players Laser Cladding Product Solution and Service 27

4.5 Competitive Status 27

4.5.1 Laser Cladding Market Concentration Rate 27

4.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 29

5 COMPANY (TOP PLAYERS) PROFILES AND KEY DATA 30

5.1 Oerlikon Metco 30

5.1.1 Oerlikon Metco Profile 30

5.1.2 Oerlikon Metco Main Business 30

5.1.3 Oerlikon Metco Laser Cladding Products, Services and Solutions 31

5.1.4 Oerlikon Metco Laser Cladding Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 32

5.1.5 Oerlikon Metco Recent Developments 32

5.2 Praxair S.T. Technology 32

5.2.1 Praxair S.T. Technology Profile 32

5.2.2 Praxair S.T. Technology Main Business 33

5.2.3 Praxair S.T. Technology Laser Cladding Products, Services and Solutions 33

5.2.4 Praxair S.T. Technology Laser Cladding Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 34

5.2.5 Praxair S.T. Technology Recent Developments 34

5.3 Höganäs AB 34

5.3.1 Höganäs AB Profile 34

5.3.2 Höganäs AB Main Business 35

5.3.3 Höganäs AB Laser Cladding Products, Services and Solutions 35

5.3.4 Höganäs AB Laser Cladding Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 36

5.3.5 Höganäs AB Recent Developments 36

5.4 Trumpf 36

5.4.1 Trumpf Profile 36

5.4.2 Trumpf Main Business 37

5.4.3 Trumpf Laser Cladding Products, Services and Solutions 37

5.4.4 Trumpf Laser Cladding Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 38

5.4.5 Trumpf Recent Developments 38

5.5 Coherent 39

5.5.1 Coherent Profile 39

5.5.2 Coherent Main Business 39

5.5.3 Coherent Laser Cladding Products, Services and Solutions 40

5.5.4 Coherent Laser Cladding Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 40

5.5.5 Coherent Recent Developments 40

5.6 STORK 41

5.6.1 STORK Profile 41

5.6.2 STORK Main Business 41

5.6.3 STORK Laser Cladding Products, Services and Solutions 42

5.6.4 STORK Laser Cladding Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 42

5.6.5 STORK Recent Developments 42

5.7 Flame Spray Technologies 43

5.7.1 Flame Spray Technologies Profile 43

5.7.2 Flame Spray Technologies Main Business 43

5.7.3 Flame Spray Technologies Laser Cladding Products, Services and Solutions 43

5.7.4 Flame Spray Technologies Laser Cladding Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 44

5.8 IPG Photonics 45

5.8.1 IPG Photonics Profile 45

5.8.2 IPG Photonics Main Business 45

5.8.3 IPG Photonics Laser Cladding Products, Services and Solutions 45

5.8.4 IPG Photonics Laser Cladding Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 46

5.8.5 IPG Photonics Recent Developments 47

5.9 Wall Colmonoy 47

5.9.1 Wall Colmonoy Profile 47

5.9.2 Wall Colmonoy Main Business 47

5.9.3 Wall Colmonoy Laser Cladding Products, Services and Solutions 48

5.9.4 Wall Colmonoy Laser Cladding Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 49

5.9.5 Wall Colmonoy Recent Developments 49

5.10 Alabama Laser 49

5.10.1 Alabama Laser Profile 49

5.10.2 Alabama Laser Main Business 50

5.10.3 Alabama Laser Laser Cladding Products, Services and Solutions 50

5.10.4 Alabama Laser Laser Cladding Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 51

5.11 Kennametal Stellite 51

5.11.1 Kennametal Stellite Profile 51

5.11.2 Kennametal Stellite Main Business 51

5.11.3 Kennametal Stellite Laser Cladding Products, Services and Solutions 52

5.11.4 Kennametal Stellite Laser Cladding Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 53

5.11.5 Kennametal Stellite Recent Developments 53

5.12 Hayden Corp 53

5.12.1 Hayden Corp Profile 53

5.12.2 Hayden Corp Main Business 54

5.12.3 Hayden Corp Laser Cladding Products, Services and Solutions 54

5.12.4 Hayden Corp Laser Cladding Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 55

5.12.5 Hayden Corp Recent Developments 55

5.13 Apollo Machine & Welding Ltd 56

5.13.1 Apollo Machine & Welding Ltd Profile 56

5.13.2 Apollo Machine & Welding Ltd Main Business 56

5.13.3 Apollo Machine & Welding Ltd Laser Cladding Products, Services and Solutions 56

5.13.4 Apollo Machine & Welding Ltd Laser Cladding Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 57

5.13.5 Apollo Machine & Welding Ltd Recent Developments 57

5.14 DURUM Verschleißschutz GmbH 58

5.14.1 DURUM Verschleißschutz GmbH Profile 58

5.14.2 DURUM Verschleißschutz GmbH Main Business 58

5.14.3 DURUM Verschleißschutz GmbH Laser Cladding Products, Services and Solutions 59

5.14.4 DURUM Verschleißschutz GmbH Laser Cladding Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 60

5.15 Sentes-BIR 60

5.15.1 Sentes-BIR Profile 60

5.15.2 Sentes-BIR Main Business 60

5.15.3 Sentes-BIR Laser Cladding Products, Services and Solutions 61

5.15.4 Sentes-BIR Laser Cladding Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 61

5.15.5 Sentes-BIR Recent Developments 62

5.16 Optomec 62

5.16.1 Optomec Profile 62

5.16.2 Optomec Main Business 62

5.16.3 Optomec Laser Cladding Products, Services and Solutions 63

5.16.4 Optomec Laser Cladding Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 63

5.16.5 Optomec Recent Developments 64

5.17 Hardchrome Engineering 64

5.17.1 Hardchrome Engineering Profile 64

5.17.2 Hardchrome Engineering Main Business 64

5.17.3 Hardchrome Engineering Laser Cladding Products, Services and Solutions 65

5.17.4 Hardchrome Engineering Laser Cladding Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 66

5.18 American Cladding Technologies 66

5.18.1 American Cladding Technologies Profile 66

5.18.2 American Cladding Technologies Main Business 66

5.18.3 American Cladding Technologies Laser Cladding Products, Services and Solutions 67

5.18.4 American Cladding Technologies Laser Cladding Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 68

5.18.5 American Cladding Technologies Recent Developments 68

5.19 Hornet Laser Cladding 68

5.19.1 Hornet Laser Cladding Profile 68

5.19.2 Hornet Laser Cladding Main Business 69

5.19.3 Hornet Laser Cladding Laser Cladding Products, Services and Solutions 69

5.19.4 Hornet Laser Cladding Laser Cladding Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 70

5.19.5 Hornet Laser Cladding Recent Developments 70

5.20 AMC Powders 70

5.20.1 AMC Powders Profile 70

5.20.2 AMC Powders Main Business 71

5.20.3 AMC Powders Laser Cladding Products, Services and Solutions 71

5.20.4 AMC Powders Laser Cladding Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021) 72

5.20.5 AMC Powders Recent Developments 73

6 NORTH AMERICA 74

6.1 North America Laser Cladding Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 74

6.2 United States 74

6.3 Canada 75

6.4 Mexico 75

7 EUROPE 76

7.1 Europe Laser Cladding Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 76

7.2 Germany 77

7.3 France 78

7.4 U.K. 78

7.5 Italy 79

7.6 Russia 79

7.7 Rest of Europe 80

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 81

8.1 Asia-Pacific Laser Cladding Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 81

8.2 China 82

8.3 Japan 83

8.4 South Korea 83

8.5 Southeast Asia 84

8.6 India 84

8.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 85

9 SOUTH AMERICA 86

9.1 South America Laser Cladding Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 86

9.2 Brazil 87

9.3 Argentina 88

9.4 Rest of South America 88

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 89

10.1 Middle East & Africa Laser Cladding Market Size by Country 89

10.2 Saudi Arabia 90

10.3 UAE 91

10.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 91

11 LASER CLADDING MARKET DYNAMICS 92

11.1 Laser Cladding Industry Trends 92

11.2 Laser Cladding Market Drivers 92

11.3 Laser Cladding Market Challenges and Restraints 93

11.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 93

12 RESEARCH FINDING/CONCLUSION 95

13 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 97

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach 97

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design 97

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation 97

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 99

13.2 Data Source 100

13.2.1 Secondary Sources 100

13.2.2 Primary Sources 101

13.3 Disclaimer 102

13.4 Author List 103

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348548/laser-cladding

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com