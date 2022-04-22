Global Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Market

The global Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) market was valued at USD 966.13 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1764.50 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.03% between 2021 and 2027.

Global Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Corbion

NatureWorks

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology

Galactic

BBCA Group

Jungbunzlauer

Shandong Parkson Biotechnology

Musashino Chemical

Henan Xinghan Biotechnology

Wuhan Sanjiang Space Good Biotech

Shandong Shouguang Juneng Golden

Shanxi Leda Biochemical

Shangdong Fullsail

Segment by Type

DL-Lactic Acid

D-Lactic Acid

L-Lactic Acid

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Polylactic Acid

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Others

The report on the Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

China

North America

SEA

Europe

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Other Regions

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 LACTIC ACID (CAS 50-21-5) MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) 1

1.2 Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 2

1.2.2 L-Lactic Acid 2

1.2.3 D-Lactic Acid 3

1.2.4 DL-Lactic Acid 3

1.3 Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 4

1.3.2 Food & Beverage 5

1.3.3 Polylactic Acid 6

1.3.4 Industrial 7

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical 7

1.3.6 Personal Care 8

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 9

1.4.1 Global Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 9

1.4.2 Global Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 10

1.4.3 Global Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 11

1.5.1 Global Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 12

1.5.2 North America Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 12

1.5.3 Europe Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 13

1.5.4 Southeast Asia Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 13

1.5.5 China Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 14

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 16

2.1 Global Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 16

2.2 Global Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 19

2.3 Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 21

2.4 Global Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 21

2.5 Manufacturers Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production Sites, Product Type 22

2.6 Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Market Competitive Situation and Trends 23

2.6.1 Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Market Concentration Rate 23

2.6.2 Global 5 Largest Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Players Market Share by Revenue 24

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 24

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 27

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 27

3.2 Global Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 28

3.3 Global Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 28

3.4 North America Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production 29

3.4.1 North America Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 29

3.4.2 North America Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 29

3.5 Europe Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production 30

3.5.1 Europe Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 30

3.5.2 Europe Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 30

3.6 Southeast Asia Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production (2016-2021) 31

3.6.1 Southeast Asia Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 31

3.6.2 Southeast Asia Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 32

3.7 China Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production (2016-2021) 32

3.7.1 China Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 32

3.7.2 China Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 33

4 LACTIC ACID (CAS 50-21-5) CONSUMPTION BY REGION 34

4.1 Global Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Consumption by Region 34

4.1.1 Global Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Consumption by Region 34

4.1.2 Global Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Consumption Market Share by Region 34

4.2 North America 35

4.2.1 North America Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Consumption by Country 36

4.2.2 U.S. 37

4.2.3 Canada 38

4.2.4 Mexico 39

4.3 Europe 40

4.3.1 Europe Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Consumption by Country 40

4.3.2 Germany 41

4.3.3 France 42

4.3.4 U.K. 43

4.3.5 Italy 44

4.3.6 Russia 45

4.4 Asia Pacific 46

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Consumption by Region 46

4.4.2 China 47

4.4.3 Japan 48

4.4.4 South Korea 49

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 50

4.4.6 India 51

4.4.7 Australia 52

4.5 South America 53

4.5.1 South America Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Consumption by Country 53

4.5.2 Brazil 54

4.5.3 Argentina 55

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 56

5.1 Global Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 56

5.2 Global Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 58

5.3 Global Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Price by Type (2016-2021) 59

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 60

6.1 Global Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 60

6.2 Global Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 62

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 63

7.1 Corbion 63

7.1.1 Corbion Corporation Information 63

7.1.2 Corbion Introduction and Business Overview 63

7.1.3 Corbion Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 64

7.1.4 Corbion Lactic Acid Products Offered 64

7.2 NatureWorks 65

7.2.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information 65

7.2.2 NatureWorks Introduction and Business Overview 66

7.2.3 NatureWorks Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 66

7.2.4 NatureWorks Lactic Acid Products Offered 66

7.3 Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology 67

7.3.1 Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Corporation Information 67

7.3.2 Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Introduction and Business Overview 67

7.3.3 Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 67

7.3.4 Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Lactic Acid Products Offered 68

7.4 Galactic 69

7.4.1 Galactic Corporation Information 69

7.4.2 Galactic Introduction and Business Overview 69

7.4.3 Galactic Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 70

7.4.4 Galactic Lactic Acid Products Offered 70

7.5 BBCA Group 70

7.5.1 BBCA Group Corporation Information 70

7.5.2 BBCA Group Introduction and Business Overview 71

7.5.3 BBCA Group Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 71

7.5.4 BBCA Group Lactic Acid Products Offered 72

7.6 Jungbunzlauer 72

7.6.1 Jungbunzlauer Corporation Information 72

7.6.2 Jungbunzlauer Introduction and Business Overview 72

7.6.3 Jungbunzlauer Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 73

7.6.4 Jungbunzlauer Lactic Acid Products Offered 73

7.7 Shandong Parkson Biotechnology 75

7.7.1 Shandong Parkson Biotechnology Corporation Information 75

7.7.2 Shandong Parkson Biotechnology Introduction and Business Overview 75

7.7.3 Shandong Parkson Biotechnology Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

7.7.4 Shandong Parkson Biotechnology Lactic Acid Products Offered 76

7.8 Musashino Chemical 77

7.8.1 Musashino Chemical Corporation Information 77

7.8.2 Musashino Chemical Introduction and Business Overview 77

7.8.3 Musashino Chemical Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 78

7.8.4 Musashino Chemical Lactic Acid Products Offered 78

7.9 Henan Xinghan Biotechnology 79

7.9.1 Henan Xinghan Biotechnology Corporation Information 79

7.9.2 Henan Xinghan Biotechnology Introduction and Business Overview 79

7.9.3 Henan Xinghan Biotechnology Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 80

7.9.4 Henan Xinghan Biotechnology Lactic Acid Products Offered 80

7.10 Wuhan Sanjiang Space Good Biotech 81

7.10.1 Wuhan Sanjiang Space Good Biotech Corporation Information 81

7.10.2 Wuhan Sanjiang Space Good Biotech Introduction and Business Overview 81

7.10.3 Wuhan Sanjiang Space Good Biotech Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 82

7.10.4 Wuhan Sanjiang Space Good Biotech Lactic Acid Products Offered 82

7.11 Shandong Shouguang Juneng Golden 83

7.11.1 Shandong Shouguang Juneng Golden Corporation Information 83

7.11.2 Shandong Shouguang Juneng Golden Introduction and Business Overview 84

7.11.3 Shandong Shouguang Juneng Golden Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 84

7.11.4 Shandong Shouguang Juneng Golden Lactic Acid Products Offered 84

7.12 Shanxi Leda Biochemical 85

7.12.1 Shanxi Leda Biochemical Corporation Information 85

7.12.2 Shanxi Leda Biochemical Introduction and Business Overview 85

7.12.3 Shanxi Leda Biochemical Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 86

7.12.4 Shanxi Leda Biochemical Lactic Acid Products Offered 86

7.13 Shangdong Fullsail 87

7.13.1 Shangdong Fullsail Corporation Information 87

7.13.2 Shangdong Fullsail Introduction and Business Overview 87

7.13.3 Shangdong Fullsail Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 87

7.13.4 Shangdong Fullsail Lactic Acid Products Offered 88

8 LACTIC ACID (CAS 50-21-5) MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 89

8.1 Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Key Raw Materials Analysis 89

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials Price 90

8.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 90

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 91

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) 91

8.4 Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Industrial Chain Analysis 92

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 93

9.1 Marketing Channel 93

9.2 Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Distributors List 94

9.3 Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Customers 95

10 LACTIC ACID (CAS 50-21-5) MARKET DYNAMICS 97

10.1 Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Industry Trends 97

10.2 Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Growth Drivers 98

10.3 Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Market Challenges 100

10.4 Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Market Restraints 102

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 106

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) by Region (2022-2027) 106

11.2 North America Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 107

11.3 Europe Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 109

11.4 Southeast Asia Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 111

11.5 China Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 113

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 115

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) by Regions 115

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) by Country 115

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) by Country 115

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) by Region 116

12.5 South America Forecasted Consumption of Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) by Country 116

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 117

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 117

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) by Type (2022-2027) 117

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) by Type (2022-2027) 117

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) by Type (2022-2027) 118

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Lactic Acid (CAS 50-21-5) by Application (2022-2027) 118

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 120

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 121

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 121

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 121

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 122

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 123

15.2 Data Source 124

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 124

15.2.2 Primary Sources 125

15.3 Author List 126

15.4 Disclaimer 126

