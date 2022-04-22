Global L- Cysteine Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global L- Cysteine market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global L- Cysteine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global L- Cysteine market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global L- Cysteine Market

In 2020, the global L- Cysteine market size was US$ 392 million and it is expected to reach US$ 681 million by the end of 2028, with a CAGR of 6.44% between 2021 and 2028.

Global L- Cysteine Scope and Market Size

The global L- Cysteine market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2028.

By Company

Wacker

Nippon Rika

Ajinomoto

Shine Star (Hubei) Biological Engineering

Donboo Amino Acid

Wuhan Grand Hoyo

CJ Group (Haide Biochem )

Wuxi Bikang

Huaheng Biologgical Technology

Segment by Type

L-Cysteine Hydrochloride

L-Cysteine

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Others

The report on the L- Cysteine market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global L- Cysteine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of L- Cysteine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global L- Cysteine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the L- Cysteine with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of L- Cysteine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> L- Cysteine companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 L- CYSTEINE MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 L- Cysteine Product Overview 1

1.2 L- Cysteine Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 L-Cysteine Hydrochloride 3

1.2.2 L-Cysteine 4

1.3 Global L- Cysteine Market Size by Type 5

1.3.1 Global L- Cysteine Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2028) 6

1.3.2 Global L- Cysteine Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 6

1.3.3 Global L- Cysteine Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2028) 8

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 11

1.4.1 North America L- Cysteine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 11

1.4.2 Europe L- Cysteine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 12

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific L- Cysteine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 14

1.4.4 South America L- Cysteine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 16

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa L- Cysteine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 18

2 L- CYSTEINE MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 20

2.1 Global Top Players by L- Cysteine Sales (2016-2021) 20

2.2 Global Top Players by L- Cysteine Revenue (2016-2021) 21

2.3 Global Top Players by L- Cysteine Price (2016-2021) 22

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers L- Cysteine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 23

2.5 L- Cysteine Market Competitive Situation and Trends 23

2.5.1 L- Cysteine Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021) 23

2.5.2 Global 5 Largest Manufacturers by L- Cysteine Sales and Revenue in 2020 24

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in L- Cysteine as of 2020) 25

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into L- Cysteine Market 25

2.8 Key Manufacturers L- Cysteine Product Offered 26

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 27

3 L- CYSTEINE STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 28

3.1 Global L- Cysteine Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 28

3.2 Global L- Cysteine Historic Market Size by Region 28

3.2.1 Global L- Cysteine Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 28

3.2.2 Global L- Cysteine Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 29

3.2.3 Global L- Cysteine Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 30

3.3 Global L- Cysteine Forecasted Market Size by Region 30

3.3.1 Global L- Cysteine Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2028) 30

3.3.2 Global L- Cysteine Sales in Value by Region (2022-2028) 31

3.3.3 Global L- Cysteine Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2028) 31

4 L- CYSTEINE BY APPLICATION 33

4.1 L- Cysteine Market Segment by Application 33

4.1.1 Food Industry 33

4.1.2 Pharmaceutical Industry 33

4.1.3 Cosmetics Industry 34

4.2 Global L- Cysteine Market Size by Application 35

4.2.1 Global L- Cysteine Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2028) 35

4.2.2 Global L- Cysteine Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 36

4.2.3 Global L- Cysteine Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2028) 38

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 41

4.3.1 North America L- Cysteine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 41

4.3.2 Europe L- Cysteine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 43

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific L- Cysteine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 45

4.3.4 South America L- Cysteine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 47

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa L- Cysteine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 49

5 NORTH AMERICA L- CYSTEINE BY COUNTRY 51

5.1 North America L- Cysteine Historic Market Size by Country 51

5.1.1 North America L- Cysteine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 51

5.1.2 North America L- Cysteine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 51

5.2 North America L- Cysteine Forecasted Market Size by Country 52

5.2.1 North America L- Cysteine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2028) 52

5.2.2 North America L- Cysteine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2028) 52

6 EUROPE L- CYSTEINE BY COUNTRY 54

6.1 Europe L- Cysteine Historic Market Size by Country 54

6.1.1 Europe L- Cysteine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 54

6.1.2 Europe L- Cysteine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 54

6.2 Europe L- Cysteine Forecasted Market Size by Country 55

6.2.1 Europe L- Cysteine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2028) 55

6.2.2 Europe L- Cysteine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2028) 56

7 ASIA-PACIFIC L- CYSTEINE BY REGION 58

7.1 Asia-Pacific L- Cysteine Historic Market Size by Region 58

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific L- Cysteine Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 58

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific L- Cysteine Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 59

7.2 Asia-Pacific L- Cysteine Forecasted Market Size by Region 60

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific L- Cysteine Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2028) 60

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific L- Cysteine Sales in Value by Region (2022-2028) 61

8 SOUTH AMERICA L- CYSTEINE BY COUNTRY 63

8.1 South America L- Cysteine Historic Market Size by Country 63

8.1.1 South America L- Cysteine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 63

8.1.2 South America L- Cysteine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 63

8.2 South America L- Cysteine Forecasted Market Size by Country 64

8.2.1 South America L- Cysteine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2028) 64

8.2.2 South America L- Cysteine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2028) 64

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA L- CYSTEINE BY COUNTRY 66

9.1 Middle East and Africa L- Cysteine Historic Market Size by Country 66

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa L- Cysteine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 66

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa L- Cysteine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 66

9.2 Middle East and Africa L- Cysteine Forecasted Market Size by Country 67

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa L- Cysteine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2028) 67

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa L- Cysteine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2028) 68

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN L- CYSTEINE BUSINESS 69

10.1 Wacker 69

10.1.1 Wacker Corporation Information 69

10.1.2 Wacker Overview 69

10.1.3 Wacker L- Cysteine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 70

10.1.4 Wacker L- Cysteine Product Description 70

10.1.5 Wacker Recent Developments 71

10.2 Nippon Rika 71

10.2.1 Nippon Rika Corporation Information 71

10.2.2 Nippon Rika Overview 72

10.2.3 Nippon Rika L- Cysteine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 72

10.2.4 Nippon Rika L- Cysteine Product Description 73

10.2.5 Nippon Rika Recent Developments 73

10.3 Ajinomoto 73

10.3.1 Ajinomoto Corporation Information 73

10.3.2 Ajinomoto Overview 74

10.3.3 Ajinomoto L- Cysteine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74

10.3.4 Ajinomoto L- Cysteine Product Description 75

10.3.5 Ajinomoto Recent Developments 75

10.4 Shine Star (Hubei) Biological Engineering 75

10.4.1 Shine Star (Hubei) Biological Engineering Corporation Information 75

10.4.2 Shine Star (Hubei) Biological Engineering Overview 76

10.4.3 Shine Star (Hubei) Biological Engineering L- Cysteine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

10.4.4 Shine Star (Hubei) Biological Engineering L- Cysteine Product Description 77

10.5 Donboo Amino Acid 77

10.5.1 Donboo Amino Acid Corporation Information 77

10.5.2 Donboo Amino Acid Overview 78

10.5.3 Donboo Amino Acid L- Cysteine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 78

10.5.4 Donboo Amino Acid L- Cysteine Product Description 79

10.5.5 Donboo Amino Acid Recent Developments 79

10.6 Wuhan Grand Hoyo 80

10.6.1 Wuhan Grand Hoyo Corporation Information 80

10.6.2 Wuhan Grand Hoyo Overview 80

10.6.3 Wuhan Grand Hoyo L- Cysteine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81

10.6.4 Wuhan Grand Hoyo L- Cysteine Product Description 81

10.7 CJ Group (Haide Biochem ) 82

10.7.1 CJ Group (Haide Biochem ) Corporation Information 82

10.7.2 CJ Group (Haide Biochem ) Overview 82

10.7.3 CJ Group (Haide Biochem ) L- Cysteine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 83

10.7.4 CJ Group (Haide Biochem ) L- Cysteine Product Description 83

10.8 Wuxi Bikang 84

10.8.1 Wuxi Bikang Corporation Information 84

10.8.2 Wuxi Bikang Overview 85

10.8.3 Wuxi Bikang L- Cysteine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 85

10.8.4 Wuxi Bikang L- Cysteine Product Description 86

10.8.5 Wuxi Bikang Recent Developments 87

10.9 Huaheng Biologgical Technology 87

10.9.1 Huaheng Biologgical Technology Corporation Information 87

10.9.2 Huaheng Biologgical Technology Overview 87

10.9.3 Huaheng Biologgical Technology L- Cysteine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 88

10.9.4 Huaheng Biologgical Technology L- Cysteine Product Description 88

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 90

11.1 L- Cysteine Key Raw Materials 90

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 90

11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 90

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 90

11.2.1 Raw Materials 91

11.2.2 Labor Cost 91

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 91

11.3 L- Cysteine Industrial Chain Analysis 92

11.4 L- Cysteine Market Dynamics 92

11.4.1 L- Cysteine Industry Trends 92

11.4.2 L- Cysteine Market Drivers 93

11.4.3 L- Cysteine Market Challenges 93

11.4.4 L- Cysteine Market Restraints 94

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 95

12.1 Sales Channel 95

12.2 L- Cysteine Distributors 96

12.3 L- Cysteine Downstream Customers 98

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 100

14 APPENDIX 101

14.1 Research Methodology 101

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 101

14.1.2 Data Source 104

14.2 Author Details 107

14.3 Disclaimer 107

