Global Iron Ore Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Iron Ore market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Iron Ore market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Iron Ore market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Iron Ore Market

The global Iron Ore market was valued at USD 171,471.39 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 155,854.01 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of -2.5% between 2021 and 2027.

The global Iron Ore market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Iron Ore market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period.

By Company

Rio Tinto

Vale

BHP

FMG

HPPL

Anglo American

ArcelorMittal

Ansteel Mining

NMDC

Metinvest

LKAB

Metalloinvest

CSN

NLMK

MRL

CAP

Severstal

EVRAZ

Cleveland-Cliffs

Ferrexpo

SSGPO

HBIS Resources

Huaxia Jianlong

Hainan Mining

Dazhong Mining

IRC

Jinling

Hanking

Segment by Type

Sinter feed

Pellet feed

Lump

Pellets

Segment by Application

Hot-rolled Sheet

Cold-rolled Sheet

Rod and Wires

Ingots and Semi-finished Steel

Pipes

Other

The report on the Iron Ore market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Sales by Region

NAFTZ

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

China Taiwan

Europe

Germany

Turkey

France

Netherlands

U.K.

Austria

Sweden

Italy

Middle East

CIS

Central and South America

Africa

Oceania

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Iron Ore consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Iron Ore market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Iron Ore manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Iron Ore with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Iron Ore submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Iron Ore companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 IRON ORE MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Iron Ore 1

1.2 Iron Ore Segment by Type 3

1.3 Iron Ore Segment by Application 4

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 5

1.4.1 Global Iron Ore Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 5

1.4.2 Global Iron Ore Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 6

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 6

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 8

2.1 Global Iron Ore Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 8

2.2 Global Iron Ore Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 10

2.3 Global Iron Ore Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 12

2.4 Global Iron Ore Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 13

2.5 Global Iron Ore Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 14

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 17

3.1 Global Production of Iron Ore Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 17

3.2 Global Iron Ore Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 17

3.3 Global Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 18

3.4 North America Iron Ore Production 19

3.4.1 North America Iron Ore Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 19

3.4.2 North America Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 19

3.5 Europe Iron Ore Production 20

3.5.1 Europe Iron Ore Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 20

3.5.2 Europe Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 20

3.6 Asia-Pacific Iron Ore Production (2016-2021) 21

3.6.1 Asia-Pacific Iron Ore Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 21

3.6.2 Asia-Pacific Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 21

3.7 South America Iron Ore Production (2016-2021) 22

3.7.1 South America Iron Ore Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 22

3.7.2 South America Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 22

3.8 Middle East & Africa Iron Ore Production (2016-2021) 23

3.8.1 Middle East & Africa Iron Ore Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 23

3.8.2 Middle East & Africa Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 23

4 IRON ORE CONSUMPTION BY REGION 24

4.1 Global Iron Ore Consumption by Region 24

4.1.1 Global Iron Ore Consumption by Region 24

4.1.2 Global Iron Ore Consumption Market Share by Region 24

4.2 Asia 25

4.2.1 Asia Iron Ore Consumption by Region 25

4.2.2 China 26

4.2.3 India 27

4.2.4 Japan 27

4.2.5 South Korea 28

4.2.6 China Taiwan 28

4.3 Europe 29

4.3.1 Europe Iron Ore Consumption by Country 29

4.3.2 Germany 30

4.3.3 Turkey 31

4.3.4 France 31

4.3.5 Netherlands 32

4.3.6 U.K. 32

4.3.7 Austria 33

4.3.8 Sweden 33

4.3.9 Italy 34

4.4 NAFTZ 34

4.4.1 North America Iron Ore Consumption by Country 34

4.4.2 U.S. 35

4.4.3 Canada 36

4.4.4 Mexico 36

4.5 Middle East 37

4.6 CIS 37

4.7 Central and South America 38

4.8 Africa 38

4.9 Oceania 39

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 40

5.1 Global Iron Ore Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 40

5.2 Global Iron Ore Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 41

5.3 Global Iron Ore Price by Type (2016-2021) 41

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 43

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 44

7.1 Rio Tinto 44

7.1.1 Rio Tinto Corporation Information 44

7.1.2 Rio Tinto Iron Ore Product Portfolio 46

7.1.3 Rio Tinto Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 46

7.1.4 Rio Tinto Main Business and Markets Served 46

7.1.5 Rio Tinto Recent Developments and Updates 47

7.2 Vale 49

7.2.1 Vale Corporation Information 49

7.2.2 Vale Iron Ore Product Portfolio 51

7.2.3 Vale Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 51

7.2.4 Vale Main Business and Markets Served 52

7.2.5 Vale Recent Developments and Updates 53

7.3 BHP 54

7.3.1 BHP Corporation Information 54

7.3.2 BHP Iron Ore Product Portfolio 55

7.3.3 BHP Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 57

7.3.4 BHP Main Business and Markets Served 57

7.3.5 BHP Recent Developments and Updates 59

7.4 FMG 60

7.4.1 FMG Corporation Information 60

7.4.2 FMG Iron Ore Product Portfolio 61

7.4.3 FMG Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 62

7.4.4 FMG Main Business and Markets Served 62

7.4.5 FMG Recent Developments and Updates 63

7.5 HPPL 64

7.5.1 HPPL Corporation Information 64

7.5.2 HPPL Iron Ore Product Portfolio 65

7.5.3 HPPL Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 65

7.5.4 HPPL Main Business and Markets Served 66

7.6 Anglo American 67

7.6.1 Anglo American Corporation Information 67

7.6.2 Anglo American Iron Ore Product Portfolio 67

7.6.3 Anglo American Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 68

7.6.4 Anglo American Main Business and Markets Served 68

7.6.5 Anglo American Recent Developments and Updates 69

7.7 ArcelorMittal 71

7.7.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information 71

7.7.2 ArcelorMittal Iron Ore Product Portfolio 71

7.7.3 ArcelorMittal Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 72

7.7.4 ArcelorMittal Main Business and Markets Served 72

7.7.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Developments and Updates 73

7.8 Ansteel Mining 75

7.8.1 Ansteel Mining Corporation Information 75

7.8.2 Ansteel Mining Iron Ore Product Portfolio 75

7.8.3 Ansteel Mining Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

7.8.4 Ansteel Mining Main Business and Markets Served 76

7.8.5 Ansteel Mining Recent Developments and Updates 77

7.9 NMDC 79

7.9.1 NMDC Corporation Information 79

7.9.2 NMDC Iron Ore Product Portfolio 79

7.9.3 NMDC Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 80

7.9.4 NMDC Main Business and Markets Served 81

7.9.5 NMDC Recent Developments and Updates 81

7.10 Metinvest 83

7.10.1 Metinvest Corporation Information 83

7.10.2 Metinvest Iron Ore Product Portfolio 83

7.10.3 Metinvest Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 84

7.10.4 Metinvest Main Business and Markets Served 85

7.10.5 Metinvest Recent Developments and Updates 85

7.11 LKAB 87

7.11.1 LKAB Corporation Information 87

7.11.2 LKAB Iron Ore Product Portfolio 87

7.11.3 LKAB Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 88

7.11.4 LKAB Main Business and Markets Served 89

7.11.5 LKAB Recent Developments and Updates 89

7.12 Metalloinvest 91

7.12.1 Metalloinvest Corporation Information 91

7.12.2 Metalloinvest Iron Ore Product Portfolio 91

7.12.3 Metalloinvest Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 92

7.12.4 Metalloinvest Main Business and Markets Served 93

7.12.5 Metalloinvest Recent Developments and Updates 93

7.13 CSN 94

7.13.1 CSN Corporation Information 94

7.13.2 CSN Iron Ore Product Portfolio 94

7.13.3 CSN Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 95

7.13.4 CSN Main Business and Markets Served 95

7.13.5 CSN Recent Developments and Updates 96

7.14 NLMK 97

7.14.1 NLMK Corporation Information 97

7.14.2 NLMK Iron Ore Product Portfolio 97

7.14.3 NLMK Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 98

7.14.4 NLMK Main Business and Markets Served 99

7.14.5 NLMK Recent Developments and Updates 99

7.15 MRL 101

7.15.1 MRL Corporation Information 101

7.15.2 MRL Iron Ore Product Portfolio 101

7.15.3 MRL Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 102

7.15.4 MRL Main Business and Markets Served 103

7.15.5 MRL Recent Developments and Updates 103

7.16 CAP 104

7.16.1 CAP Corporation Information 104

7.16.2 CAP Iron Ore Product Portfolio 104

7.16.3 CAP Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 106

7.16.4 CAP Main Business and Markets Served 106

7.16.5 CAP Recent Developments and Updates 107

7.17 Severstal 109

7.17.1 Severstal Corporation Information 109

7.17.2 Severstal Iron Ore Product Portfolio 110

7.17.3 Severstal Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 110

7.17.4 Severstal Main Business and Markets Served 110

7.17.5 Severstal Recent Developments and Updates 111

7.18 EVRAZ 112

7.18.1 EVRAZ Corporation Information 112

7.18.2 EVRAZ Iron Ore Product Portfolio 112

7.18.3 EVRAZ Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 113

7.18.4 EVRAZ Main Business and Markets Served 113

7.19 Cleveland-Cliffs 115

7.19.1 Cleveland-Cliffs Corporation Information 115

7.19.2 Cleveland-Cliffs Iron Ore Product Portfolio 115

7.19.3 Cleveland-Cliffs Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 116

7.19.4 Cleveland-Cliffs Main Business and Markets Served 116

7.19.5 Cleveland-Cliffs Recent Developments and Updates 117

7.20 Ferrexpo 119

7.20.1 Ferrexpo Corporation Information 119

7.20.2 Ferrexpo Iron Ore Product Portfolio 120

7.20.3 Ferrexpo Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 120

7.20.4 Ferrexpo Main Business and Markets Served 120

7.20.5 Ferrexpo Recent Developments and Updates 121

7.21 SSGPO 122

7.21.1 SSGPO Corporation Information 122

7.21.2 SSGPO Iron Ore Product Portfolio 122

7.21.3 SSGPO Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 123

7.21.4 SSGPO Main Business and Markets Served 123

7.21.5 SSGPO Recent Developments and Updates 124

7.22 HBIS Resources 125

7.22.1 HBIS Resources Corporation Information 125

7.22.2 HBIS Resources Iron Ore Product Portfolio 125

7.22.3 HBIS Resources Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 126

7.22.4 HBIS Resources Main Business and Markets Served 126

7.22.5 HBIS Resources Recent Developments and Updates 127

7.23 Huaxia Jianlong 128

7.23.1 Huaxia Jianlong Corporation Information 128

7.23.2 Huaxia Jianlong Iron Ore Product Portfolio 128

7.23.3 Huaxia Jianlong Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 129

7.23.4 Huaxia Jianlong Main Business and Markets Served 129

7.23.5 Huaxia Jianlong Recent Developments and Updates 129

7.24 Hainan Mining 130

7.24.1 Hainan Mining Corporation Information 130

7.24.2 Hainan Mining Iron Ore Product Portfolio 130

7.24.3 Hainan Mining Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 131

7.24.4 Hainan Mining Main Business and Markets Served 131

7.24.5 Hainan Mining Recent Developments and Updates 132

7.25 Dazhong Mining 133

7.25.1 Dazhong Mining Corporation Information 133

7.25.2 Dazhong Mining Iron Ore Product Portfolio 133

7.25.3 Dazhong Mining Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 134

7.25.4 Dazhong Mining Main Business and Markets Served 134

7.25.5 Dazhong Mining Recent Developments and Updates 135

7.26 IRC 136

7.26.1 IRC Corporation Information 136

7.26.2 IRC Iron Ore Product Portfolio 136

7.26.3 IRC Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 138

7.26.4 IRC Main Business and Markets Served 139

7.26.5 IRC Recent Developments and Updates 139

7.27 Jinling 140

7.27.1 Jinling Corporation Information 140

7.27.2 Jinling Iron Ore Product Portfolio 140

7.27.3 Jinling Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 141

7.27.4 Jinling Main Business and Markets Served 141

7.28 Hanking 142

7.28.1 Hanking Corporation Information 142

7.28.2 Hanking Iron Ore Product Portfolio 142

7.28.3 Hanking Iron Ore Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 144

7.28.4 Hanking Main Business and Markets Served 144

8 IRON ORE MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 145

8.1 Iron Ore Key Raw Materials Analysis 145

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 147

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Iron Ore 147

8.4 Iron Ore Industrial Chain Analysis 148

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 149

9.1 Marketing Channel 149

9.2 Iron Ore Distributors 149

9.3 Iron Ore Customers 150

10 IRON ORE MARKET DYNAMICS 153

10.1 Iron Ore Industry Trends 153

10.2 Iron Ore Growth Drivers 154

10.3 Iron Ore Market Challenges 154

10.4 Iron Ore Market Restraints 155

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 156

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Iron Ore by Region (2022-2027) 156

11.2 North America Iron Ore Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 156

11.3 Europe Iron Ore Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 156

11.4 Asia-Pacific Iron Ore Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 156

11.5 South America Iron Ore Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 157

11.6 Middle East & Africa Iron Ore Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 157

12 CONSUMPTION FORECAST 158

12.1 Global Forecasted Consumption Analysis of Iron Ore 158

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Iron Ore by Country 158

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Iron Ore by Country 158

12.4 Asia Market Forecasted Consumption of Iron Ore by Region 159

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 160

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 160

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Iron Ore by Type (2022-2027) 160

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Iron Ore by Type (2022-2027) 160

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Iron Ore by Type (2022-2027) 160

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Iron Ore by Application (2022-2027) 161

14 KEY FINDINGS 162

15 APPENDIX 164

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 164

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 164

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 164

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 166

15.2 Data Source 167

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 167

15.2.2 Primary Sources 168

15.3 Disclaimer 169

15.4 Author List 169

