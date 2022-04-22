Global Intrauterine Devices Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Intrauterine Devices market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Intrauterine Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Intrauterine Devices market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Intrauterine Devices Market

In 2020, the global Intrauterine Devices market size was US$ 1921.72 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2359.79 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.25 between 2021 and 2027.

Global Intrauterine Devices Scope and Market Size

The global Intrauterine Devices market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by End User. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Intrauterine Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by End User for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

Bayer

Merck

Cooper Companies

AbbVie Allergan

Yantai JiShengYaoXie

Tianyi Medical Equipment

H & J Medical

HRA Pharma

Eurogine

SMB Corporation of India

Segment by Type

Hormonal IUD

Copper IUD

Segment by End User

Age 25-34

Age 20-24

Age 35-44

Others

The report on the Intrauterine Devices market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

India

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Intrauterine Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Intrauterine Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Intrauterine Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Intrauterine Devices with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Intrauterine Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Intrauterine Devices companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 INTRAUTERINE DEVICES MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Intrauterine Devices Product Overview 1

1.2 Intrauterine Devices Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 Hormonal IUD 3

1.2.2 Copper IUD 4

1.3 Global Intrauterine Devices Market Size by Type 6

1.3.1 Global Intrauterine Devices Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 6

1.3.2 Global Intrauterine Devices Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 6

1.3.3 Global Intrauterine Devices Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 8

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 10

1.4.1 North America Intrauterine Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 10

1.4.2 Europe Intrauterine Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 11

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Intrauterine Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 12

1.4.4 Latin America Intrauterine Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 12

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Intrauterine Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13

2 INTRAUTERINE DEVICES MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 14

2.1 Global Top Players by Intrauterine Devices Sales (2018-2020) 14

2.2 Global Top Players by Intrauterine Devices Revenue (2018-2020) 15

2.3 Global Top Players by Intrauterine Devices Price (2018-2020) 16

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Intrauterine Devices Headquarters and Area Served 16

2.5 Intrauterine Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends 17

2.5.1 Intrauterine Devices Market Concentration Rate (2018-2020) 17

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Intrauterine Devices Revenue in 2020 18

2.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Intrauterine Devices Market 19

2.7 Key Manufacturers Intrauterine Devices Product Offered 19

2.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 20

3 INTRAUTERINE DEVICES STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 21

3.1 Global Intrauterine Devices Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 21

3.2 Global Intrauterine Devices Historic Market Size by Region 21

3.2.1 Global Intrauterine Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 21

3.2.2 Global Intrauterine Devices Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 22

3.2.3 Global Intrauterine Devices Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 22

3.3 Global Intrauterine Devices Forecasted Market Size by Region 23

3.3.1 Global Intrauterine Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 23

3.3.2 Global Intrauterine Devices Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 23

3.3.3 Global Intrauterine Devices Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 24

4 INTRAUTERINE DEVICES BY END USER 25

4.1 Intrauterine Devices Market Segment by End User 25

4.1.1 Age 20-24 25

4.1.2 Age 25-34 25

4.1.3 Age 35-44 26

4.1.4 Others 26

4.2 Global Intrauterine Devices Market Size by End User 26

4.2.1 Global Intrauterine Devices Market Size Overview by End User (2016-2027) 27

4.2.2 Global Intrauterine Devices Historic Market Size Review by End User (2016-2021) 27

4.2.3 Global Intrauterine Devices Forecasted Market Size by End User (2022-2027) 28

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by End User 29

4.3.1 North America Intrauterine Devices Sales Breakdown by End User (2016-2021) 29

4.3.2 Europe Intrauterine Devices Sales Breakdown by End User (2016-2021) 30

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Intrauterine Devices Sales Breakdown by End User (2016-2021) 31

4.3.4 Latin America Intrauterine Devices Sales Breakdown by End User (2016-2021) 31

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Intrauterine Devices Sales Breakdown by End User (2016-2021) 32

5 NORTH AMERICA INTRAUTERINE DEVICES BY COUNTRY 34

5.1 North America Intrauterine Devices Historic Market Size by Country 34

5.1.1 North America Intrauterine Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 34

5.1.2 North America Intrauterine Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 34

5.2 North America Intrauterine Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country 35

5.2.1 North America Intrauterine Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 35

5.2.2 North America Intrauterine Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 35

6 EUROPE INTRAUTERINE DEVICES BY COUNTRY 36

6.1 Europe Intrauterine Devices Historic Market Size by Country 36

6.1.1 Europe Intrauterine Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 36

6.1.2 Europe Intrauterine Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 36

6.2 Europe Intrauterine Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country 37

6.2.1 Europe Intrauterine Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 37

6.2.2 Europe Intrauterine Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 38

7 ASIA-PACIFIC INTRAUTERINE DEVICES BY REGION 39

7.1 Asia-Pacific Intrauterine Devices Historic Market Size by Region 39

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Intrauterine Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 39

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Intrauterine Devices Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 39

7.2 Asia-Pacific Intrauterine Devices Forecasted Market Size by Region 40

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Intrauterine Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 40

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Intrauterine Devices Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 41

8 LATIN AMERICA INTRAUTERINE DEVICES BY COUNTRY 42

8.1 Latin America Intrauterine Devices Historic Market Size by Country 42

8.1.1 Latin America Intrauterine Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 42

8.1.2 Latin America Intrauterine Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 42

8.2 Latin America Intrauterine Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country 43

8.2.1 Latin America Intrauterine Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 43

8.2.2 Latin America Intrauterine Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 43

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA INTRAUTERINE DEVICES BY COUNTRY 45

9.1 Middle East and Africa Intrauterine Devices Historic Market Size by Country 45

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Intrauterine Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 45

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Intrauterine Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 45

9.2 Middle East and Africa Intrauterine Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country 46

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Intrauterine Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 46

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Intrauterine Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 47

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN INTRAUTERINE DEVICES BUSINESS 48

10.1 Bayer 48

10.1.1 Bayer Corporation Information 48

10.1.2 Bayer Introduction and Business Overview 48

10.1.3 Bayer Intrauterine Devices Products Offered 49

10.1.4 Bayer Intrauterine Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 49

10.2 Merck 49

10.2.1 Merck Corporation Information 50

10.2.2 Merck Introduction and Business Overview 50

10.2.3 Merck Intrauterine Devices Products Offered 50

10.2.4 Merck Intrauterine Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 51

10.3 Cooper Companies 51

10.3.1 Cooper Companies Corporation Information 51

10.3.2 Cooper Companies Introduction and Business Overview 51

10.3.3 Cooper Companies Intrauterine Devices Products Offered 52

10.3.4 Cooper Companies Intrauterine Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 52

10.4 AbbVie Allergan 52

10.4.1 AbbVie Allergan Corporation Information 53

10.4.2 AbbVie Allergan Introduction and Business Overview 53

10.4.3 AbbVie Allergan Intrauterine Devices Products Offered 53

10.4.4 AbbVie Allergan Intrauterine Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 54

10.5 Yantai JiShengYaoXie 54

10.5.1 Yantai JiShengYaoXie Corporation Information 54

10.5.2 Yantai JiShengYaoXie Introduction and Business Overview 54

10.5.3 Yantai JiShengYaoXie Intrauterine Devices Products Offered 55

10.5.4 Yantai JiShengYaoXie Intrauterine Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 56

10.6 Tianyi Medical Equipment 56

10.6.1 Tianyi Medical Equipment Corporation Information 56

10.6.2 Tianyi Medical Equipment Introduction and Business Overview 57

10.6.3 Tianyi Medical Equipment Intrauterine Devices Products Offered 57

10.6.4 Tianyi Medical Equipment Intrauterine Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 58

10.7 H & J Medical 58

10.7.1 H & J Medical Corporation Information 58

10.7.2 H & J Medical Introduction and Business Overview 59

10.7.3 H & J Medical Intrauterine Devices Products Offered 59

10.7.4 H & J Medical Intrauterine Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 60

10.8 HRA Pharma 60

10.8.1 HRA Pharma Corporation Information 60

10.8.2 HRA Pharma Introduction and Business Overview 60

10.8.3 HRA Pharma Intrauterine Devices Products Offered 61

10.8.4 HRA Pharma Intrauterine Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 61

10.9 Eurogine 61

10.9.1 Eurogine Corporation Information 61

10.9.2 Eurogine Introduction and Business Overview 62

10.9.3 Eurogine Intrauterine Devices Products Offered 62

10.9.4 Eurogine Intrauterine Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 63

10.10 SMB Corporation of India 63

10.10.1 SMB Corporation of India Corporation Information 63

10.10.2 SMB Corporation of India Introduction and Business Overview 64

10.10.3 SMB Corporation of India Intrauterine Devices Products Offered 64

10.10.4 SMB Corporation of India Intrauterine Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 65

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 66

11.1 Intrauterine Devices Key Raw Materials 66

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 66

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price 67

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 67

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 68

11.2.1 Raw Materials 68

11.2.2 Labor Cost 68

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 68

11.3 Intrauterine Devices Industrial Chain Analysis 69

11.4 Intrauterine Devices Market Dynamics 69

11.4.1 Industry Trends 69

11.4.2 Market Drivers 70

11.4.3 Market Challenges 70

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 71

12.1 Sales Channel 71

12.2 Intrauterine Devices Distributors 72

12.3 Intrauterine Devices Downstream Customers 74

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 75

14 APPENDIX 76

14.1 Research Methodology 76

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 76

14.1.2 Data Source 79

14.2 Author Details 82

14.3 Disclaimer 82

