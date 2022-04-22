Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Industrial Heat Pumps market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Heat Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Industrial Heat Pumps market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market

The Industrial Heat Pumps market was valued at US$ 558.58 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 891.15 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period. In this study, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2027 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Heat Pumps.

The global Industrial Heat Pumps market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Output Temperatures segment of the global Industrial Heat Pumps market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period.

By Company

KOBELCO

Oilon

GEA Refrigeration

Emerson Electric

Johnson Controls

Mayekawa

Star Refrigeration

OCHSNER

ENGIE Refrigeration

Friotherm

Combitherm

Frigopol

PHNIX Technology

NKXTA

Moon Environment Technology

Zhengxu New Energy Equipment Technology

Lingye Energy Saving Technology

Keling Energy Saving

Segment by Output Temperatures

< 70°C

70°C – 90°C

90°C – 120°C

> 120°C

Segment by Application

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Paper & Plup

Oil Refining Industry

Metal Industry

Machinery Manufacturing

Electronics

Others

The report on the Industrial Heat Pumps market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Sales by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Spain

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

South Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Industrial Heat Pumps consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Industrial Heat Pumps market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial Heat Pumps manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Heat Pumps with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Industrial Heat Pumps submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Industrial Heat Pumps companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

