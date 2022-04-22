Expander Generator Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Expander Generator market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Expander Generator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Expander Generator market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Expander Generator Market Segment by Type

Turbo-expander

Cryogenic Expander

Expander Generator Market Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Power

Other

The report on the Expander Generator market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Baker Hughes

Cryostar

Atlas Copco

GE oil & gas

Air Products

ACD

L.A. Turbine

Turbogaz

Samsung

RMG

Hangyang Group

SASPG

HNEC

Beifang Asp

Elliott-Turbo

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Expander Generatorconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Expander Generatormarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Expander Generatormanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Expander Generatorwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Expander Generatorsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Expander Generator companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Expander Generator Product Introduction

1.2 Global Expander Generator Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Expander Generator Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Expander Generator Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Expander Generator Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Expander Generator Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Expander Generator Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Expander Generator Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Expander Generator in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Expander Generator Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Expander Generator Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Expander Generator Industry Trends

1.5.2 Expander Generator Market Drivers

1.5.3 Expander Generator Market Challenges

1.5.4 Expander Generator Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Expander Generator Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Turbo-expander

2.1.2 Cryogenic Expander

2.2 Global Expander Generator Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Expander Generator Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Expander Generator Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Expander Generator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Expander Generator Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Expander Generator Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Expander Generator Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Expander Generator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Expander Generator Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Oil and Gas

3.1.2 Power

3.1.3 Other

3.2 Global Expander Generator Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Expander Generator Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Expander Generator Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Expander Generator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Expander Generator Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Expander Generator Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Expander Generator Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Expander Generator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Expander Generator Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Expander Generator Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Expander Generator Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Expander Generator Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Expander Generator Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Expander Generator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Expander Generator Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Expander Generator Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Expander Generator in 2021

4.2.3 Global Expander Generator Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Expander Generator Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Expander Generator Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Expander Generator Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Expander Generator Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Expander Generator Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Expander Generator Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Expander Generator Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Expander Generator Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Expander Generator Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Expander Generator Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Expander Generator Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Expander Generator Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Expander Generator Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Expander Generator Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Expander Generator Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Expander Generator Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Expander Generator Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Expander Generator Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Expander Generator Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Expander Generator Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Expander Generator Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Expander Generator Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Expander Generator Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Expander Generator Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Expander Generator Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Expander Generator Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Baker Hughes

7.1.1 Baker Hughes Corporation Information

7.1.2 Baker Hughes Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Baker Hughes Expander Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Baker Hughes Expander Generator Products Offered

7.1.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development

7.2 Cryostar

7.2.1 Cryostar Corporation Information

7.2.2 Cryostar Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Cryostar Expander Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Cryostar Expander Generator Products Offered

7.2.5 Cryostar Recent Development

7.3 Atlas Copco

7.3.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information

7.3.2 Atlas Copco Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Atlas Copco Expander Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Atlas Copco Expander Generator Products Offered

7.3.5 Atlas Copco Recent Development

7.4 GE oil & gas

7.4.1 GE oil & gas Corporation Information

7.4.2 GE oil & gas Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 GE oil & gas Expander Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 GE oil & gas Expander Generator Products Offered

7.4.5 GE oil & gas Recent Development

7.5 Air Products

7.5.1 Air Products Corporation Information

7.5.2 Air Products Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Air Products Expander Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Air Products Expander Generator Products Offered

7.5.5 Air Products Recent Development

7.6 ACD

7.6.1 ACD Corporation Information

7.6.2 ACD Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 ACD Expander Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 ACD Expander Generator Products Offered

7.6.5 ACD Recent Development

7.7 L.A. Turbine

7.7.1 L.A. Turbine Corporation Information

7.7.2 L.A. Turbine Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 L.A. Turbine Expander Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 L.A. Turbine Expander Generator Products Offered

7.7.5 L.A. Turbine Recent Development

7.8 Turbogaz

7.8.1 Turbogaz Corporation Information

7.8.2 Turbogaz Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Turbogaz Expander Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Turbogaz Expander Generator Products Offered

7.8.5 Turbogaz Recent Development

7.9 Samsung

7.9.1 Samsung Corporation Information

7.9.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Samsung Expander Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Samsung Expander Generator Products Offered

7.9.5 Samsung Recent Development

7.10 RMG

7.10.1 RMG Corporation Information

7.10.2 RMG Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 RMG Expander Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 RMG Expander Generator Products Offered

7.10.5 RMG Recent Development

7.11 Hangyang Group

7.11.1 Hangyang Group Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hangyang Group Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Hangyang Group Expander Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Hangyang Group Expander Generator Products Offered

7.11.5 Hangyang Group Recent Development

7.12 SASPG

7.12.1 SASPG Corporation Information

7.12.2 SASPG Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 SASPG Expander Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 SASPG Products Offered

7.12.5 SASPG Recent Development

7.13 HNEC

7.13.1 HNEC Corporation Information

7.13.2 HNEC Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 HNEC Expander Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 HNEC Products Offered

7.13.5 HNEC Recent Development

7.14 Beifang Asp

7.14.1 Beifang Asp Corporation Information

7.14.2 Beifang Asp Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Beifang Asp Expander Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Beifang Asp Products Offered

7.14.5 Beifang Asp Recent Development

7.15 Elliott-Turbo

7.15.1 Elliott-Turbo Corporation Information

7.15.2 Elliott-Turbo Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Elliott-Turbo Expander Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Elliott-Turbo Products Offered

7.15.5 Elliott-Turbo Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Expander Generator Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Expander Generator Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Expander Generator Distributors

8.3 Expander Generator Production Mode & Process

8.4 Expander Generator Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Expander Generator Sales Channels

8.4.2 Expander Generator Distributors

8.5 Expander Generator Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

