Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Epoxy Structural Adhesive market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Epoxy Structural Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Epoxy Structural Adhesive market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Segment by Type

One-component

Multi-component

Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Segment by Application

Automotive

Construction

Industrial Equipment

Electrical and Electronics

Energy and Power

Others

The report on the Epoxy Structural Adhesive market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Henkel

Hexion

Sika

DuPont

Shanghai Kangda New Materials

H.B. Fuller

Bostik

3M

Lord Corporation

Huntsman

Mapei

Ashland

MasterBond

ITW Performance Polymers

Adhesives Technology Corp

Jowat Adhesives

Permabond

Grainger

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Epoxy Structural Adhesiveconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Epoxy Structural Adhesivemarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Epoxy Structural Adhesivemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Epoxy Structural Adhesivewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Epoxy Structural Adhesivesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Epoxy Structural Adhesive companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Epoxy Structural Adhesive Product Introduction

1.2 Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Epoxy Structural Adhesive Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Epoxy Structural Adhesive in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Epoxy Structural Adhesive Industry Trends

1.5.2 Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Drivers

1.5.3 Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Challenges

1.5.4 Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 One-component

2.1.2 Multi-component

2.2 Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Epoxy Structural Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Automotive

3.1.2 Construction

3.1.3 Industrial Equipment

3.1.4 Electrical and Electronics

3.1.5 Energy and Power

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Epoxy Structural Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Epoxy Structural Adhesive in 2021

4.2.3 Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Epoxy Structural Adhesive Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Epoxy Structural Adhesive Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Epoxy Structural Adhesive Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Structural Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Henkel

7.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

7.1.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Henkel Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Henkel Epoxy Structural Adhesive Products Offered

7.1.5 Henkel Recent Development

7.2 Hexion

7.2.1 Hexion Corporation Information

7.2.2 Hexion Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Hexion Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Hexion Epoxy Structural Adhesive Products Offered

7.2.5 Hexion Recent Development

7.3 Sika

7.3.1 Sika Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sika Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sika Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sika Epoxy Structural Adhesive Products Offered

7.3.5 Sika Recent Development

7.4 DuPont

7.4.1 DuPont Corporation Information

7.4.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 DuPont Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 DuPont Epoxy Structural Adhesive Products Offered

7.4.5 DuPont Recent Development

7.5 Shanghai Kangda New Materials

7.5.1 Shanghai Kangda New Materials Corporation Information

7.5.2 Shanghai Kangda New Materials Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Shanghai Kangda New Materials Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Shanghai Kangda New Materials Epoxy Structural Adhesive Products Offered

7.5.5 Shanghai Kangda New Materials Recent Development

7.6 H.B. Fuller

7.6.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

7.6.2 H.B. Fuller Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 H.B. Fuller Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 H.B. Fuller Epoxy Structural Adhesive Products Offered

7.6.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

7.7 Bostik

7.7.1 Bostik Corporation Information

7.7.2 Bostik Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Bostik Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Bostik Epoxy Structural Adhesive Products Offered

7.7.5 Bostik Recent Development

7.8 3M

7.8.1 3M Corporation Information

7.8.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 3M Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 3M Epoxy Structural Adhesive Products Offered

7.8.5 3M Recent Development

7.9 Lord Corporation

7.9.1 Lord Corporation Corporation Information

7.9.2 Lord Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Lord Corporation Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Lord Corporation Epoxy Structural Adhesive Products Offered

7.9.5 Lord Corporation Recent Development

7.10 Huntsman

7.10.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

7.10.2 Huntsman Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Huntsman Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Huntsman Epoxy Structural Adhesive Products Offered

7.10.5 Huntsman Recent Development

7.11 Mapei

7.11.1 Mapei Corporation Information

7.11.2 Mapei Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Mapei Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Mapei Epoxy Structural Adhesive Products Offered

7.11.5 Mapei Recent Development

7.12 Ashland

7.12.1 Ashland Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Ashland Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Ashland Products Offered

7.12.5 Ashland Recent Development

7.13 MasterBond

7.13.1 MasterBond Corporation Information

7.13.2 MasterBond Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 MasterBond Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 MasterBond Products Offered

7.13.5 MasterBond Recent Development

7.14 ITW Performance Polymers

7.14.1 ITW Performance Polymers Corporation Information

7.14.2 ITW Performance Polymers Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 ITW Performance Polymers Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 ITW Performance Polymers Products Offered

7.14.5 ITW Performance Polymers Recent Development

7.15 Adhesives Technology Corp

7.15.1 Adhesives Technology Corp Corporation Information

7.15.2 Adhesives Technology Corp Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Adhesives Technology Corp Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Adhesives Technology Corp Products Offered

7.15.5 Adhesives Technology Corp Recent Development

7.16 Jowat Adhesives

7.16.1 Jowat Adhesives Corporation Information

7.16.2 Jowat Adhesives Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Jowat Adhesives Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Jowat Adhesives Products Offered

7.16.5 Jowat Adhesives Recent Development

7.17 Permabond

7.17.1 Permabond Corporation Information

7.17.2 Permabond Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Permabond Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Permabond Products Offered

7.17.5 Permabond Recent Development

7.18 Grainger

7.18.1 Grainger Corporation Information

7.18.2 Grainger Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Grainger Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Grainger Products Offered

7.18.5 Grainger Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Epoxy Structural Adhesive Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Epoxy Structural Adhesive Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Epoxy Structural Adhesive Distributors

8.3 Epoxy Structural Adhesive Production Mode & Process

8.4 Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Epoxy Structural Adhesive Sales Channels

8.4.2 Epoxy Structural Adhesive Distributors

8.5 Epoxy Structural Adhesive Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

