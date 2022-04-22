Global Home Textile Products Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Home Textile Products market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Home Textile Products market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Home Textile Products market.

Summary

The global Home Textile Products market was valued at US$ 134.69 billion in 2020 and will reach US$ 169.36 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.17% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Home Textile Products volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Home Textile Products market size by analysing historical data and future prospect.

By Company

Shaw Industries

Mohawk

Welspun India Ltd

Sunvim

Luolai Home Textile

Loftex

Shuixing Home Textile

Shandong Weiqiao

Fuanna

Mendale Home Textile

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Springs Global

Evezary

WestPoint Home

American Textile

Yunus

Beyond Home Textile

GHCL

Dohia

Violet Home Textile

Sheridan

Zucchi

Lucky Textile

Franco Manufacturing

Veken Elite

Tevel

Segment by Type

Bedding

Curtain & Blind

Towel

Blanket

Carpet

Kitchen Linen

Others

Segment by Sales Channel

Online Sales

Offline Sales

The report on the Home Textile Products market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Home Textile Products consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Home Textile Products market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Home Textile Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Home Textile Products with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Home Textile Products submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Home Textile Products companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 INDUSTRY OVERVIEW OF HOME TEXTILE PRODUCTS 1

1.1 Definition of Home Textile Products 1

1.2 Home Textile Products Segment by Type 2

1.2.1 Global Home Textile Products Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027) 3

1.2.2 Bedding 5

1.2.3 Curtain & Blind 6

1.2.4 Towel 7

1.2.5 Blanket 8

1.2.6 Carpet 9

1.2.7 Kitchen Linen 10

1.3 Home Textile Products Segment by Sales Channel 11

1.3.1 Global Home Textile Products Sales Comparison by Sales Channel (2021-2027) 11

1.3.2 Online Sales 11

1.3.3 Offline Sales 11

1.4 Home Textile Products Overall Market: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 12

1.4.1 Global Home Textile Products Revenue (2016-2027) 13

1.4.2 Global Home Textile Products Sales (2016-2027) 15

2 MANUFACTURING COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS 16

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers 16

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Home Textile Products 17

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Home Textile Products 17

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Home Textile Products 18

3 DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS OF HOME TEXTILE PRODUCTS 19

3.1 Top Manufacturers Headquarters, Rank by Home Textile Products Sales 19

3.2 Global Home Textile Products Manufacturing Plants Distribution and Major Sales Region 20

3.3 Major Manufacturers Home Textile Products Commercial Production Date 21

4 KEY FIGURES OF MAJOR MANUFACTURERS 24

4.1 Global Top Manufacturers Home Textile Products Sales Analysis 25

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers Home Textile Products Revenue Analysis 28

4.3 Global Home Textile Products Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 31

4.4 Global Top Manufacturers Home Textile Products Price Analysis 32

4.5 Market Concentration Degree 34

5 HOME TEXTILE PRODUCTS REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS 35

5.1 Home Textile Products Sales by Regions (2016-2021) 35

5.1.1 Global Home Textile Products Sales by Regions (2016-2021) 35

5.1.2 Global Home Textile Products Revenue by Regions 36

5.2 Home Textile Products Sales by Regions (2022-2027) 38

5.2.1 Global Home Textile Products Sales by Regions (2022-2027) 38

5.2.2 Global Home Textile Products Revenue by Regions 39

5.3 North America Home Textile Products Market Analysis 40

5.4 Europe Home Textile Products Market Analysis 40

5.5 China Home Textile Products Market Analysis 41

5.6 Japan Home Textile Products Market Analysis 41

5.7 India Home Textile Products Market Analysis 42

5.8 Southeast Asia Home Textile Products Market Analysis 43

6 HOME TEXTILE PRODUCTS SEGMENT MARKET ANALYSIS (BY TYPE) 44

6.1 Global Home Textile Products Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 44

6.1.1 Global Home Textile Products Sales by Type (2016-2021) 44

6.1.2 Global Home Textile Products Revenue by Type (2016-2021) 45

6.2 Global Home Textile Products Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 46

6.2.1 Global Home Textile Products Sales by Type (2022-2027) 46

6.2.2 Global Home Textile Products Revenue by Type (2022-2027) 47

6.3 Home Textile Products Price by Type 48

7 HOME TEXTILE PRODUCTS SEGMENT MARKET ANALYSIS (BY SALES CHANNEL) 50

7.1 Global Home Textile Products Sales Market Revenue by Sales Channel (2016-2021) 50

7.2 Global Home Textile Products Revenue Market Share by Sales Channel (2022-2027) 50

8 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 52

8.1 Shaw Industries 52

8.1.1 Shaw Industries Corporation Information 52

8.1.2 Shaw Industries Description and Business Overview 52

8.1.3 Shaw Industries Home Textile Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 53

8.1.4 Shaw Industries Home Textile Products Product Portfolio 53

8.2 Mohawk 55

8.2.1 Mohawk Corporation Information 55

8.2.2 Mohawk Description and Business Overview 55

8.2.3 Mohawk Home Textile Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 56

8.2.4 Mohawk Home Textile Products Product Portfolio 56

8.3 Welspun India Ltd 57

8.3.1 Welspun India Ltd Corporation Information 57

8.3.2 Welspun India Ltd Description and Business Overview 58

8.3.3 Welspun India Ltd Home Textile Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 58

8.3.4 Welspun India Ltd Home Textile Products Product Portfolio 59

8.4 Sunvim 59

8.4.1 Sunvim Corporation Information 59

8.4.2 Sunvim Description and Business Overview 60

8.4.3 Sunvim Home Textile Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 60

8.4.4 Sunvim Home Textile Products Product Portfolio 60

8.5 Luolai Home Textile 61

8.5.1 Luolai Home Textile Corporation Information 61

8.5.2 Luolai Home Textile Description and Business Overview 62

8.5.3 Luolai Home Textile Home Textile Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 62

8.5.4 Luolai Home Textile Home Textile Products Product Portfolio 62

8.6 Loftex 63

8.6.1 Loftex Corporation Information 63

8.6.2 Loftex Description and Business Overview 64

8.6.3 Loftex Home Textile Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 64

8.6.4 Loftex Home Textile Products Product Portfolio 65

8.7 Shuixing Home Textile 65

8.7.1 Shuixing Home Textile Corporation Information 65

8.7.2 Shuixing Home Textile Description and Business Overview 66

8.7.3 Shuixing Home Textile Home Textile Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 66

8.7.4 Shuixing Home Textile Home Textile Products Product Portfolio 67

8.8 Shandong Weiqiao 67

8.8.1 Shandong Weiqiao Corporation Information 67

8.8.2 Shandong Weiqiao Description and Business Overview 68

8.8.3 Shandong Weiqiao Home Textile Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 68

8.8.4 Shandong Weiqiao Home Textile Products Product Portfolio 69

8.9 Fuanna 70

8.9.1 Fuanna Corporation Information 70

8.9.2 Fuanna Description and Business Overview 70

8.9.3 Fuanna Home Textile Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 71

8.9.4 Fuanna Home Textile Products Product Portfolio 71

8.10 Mendale Home Textile 73

8.10.1 Mendale Home Textile Corporation Information 73

8.10.2 Mendale Home Textile Description and Business Overview 73

8.10.3 Mendale Home Textile Home Textile Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74

8.10.4 Mendale Home Textile Home Textile Products Product Portfolio 74

8.11 Ralph Lauren Corporation 75

8.11.1 Ralph Lauren Corporation Corporation Information 75

8.11.2 Ralph Lauren Corporation Description and Business Overview 75

8.11.3 Ralph Lauren Corporation Home Textile Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

8.11.4 Ralph Lauren Corporation Home Textile Products Product Portfolio 76

8.12 Springs Global 77

8.12.1 Springs Global Corporation Information 77

8.12.2 Springs Global Description and Business Overview 78

8.12.3 Springs Global Home Textile Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 79

8.12.4 Springs Global Home Textile Products Product Portfolio 79

8.13 Evezary 80

8.13.1 Evezary Corporation Information 80

8.13.2 Evezary Description and Business Overview 80

8.13.3 Evezary Home Textile Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81

8.13.4 Evezary Home Textile Products Product Portfolio 81

8.14 WestPoint Home 82

8.14.1 WestPoint Home Corporation Information 82

8.14.2 WestPoint Home Description and Business Overview 82

8.14.3 WestPoint Home Home Textile Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 83

8.14.4 WestPoint Home Home Textile Products Product Portfolio 83

8.15 American Textile 84

8.15.1 American Textile Corporation Information 84

8.15.2 American Textile Description and Business Overview 84

8.15.3 American Textile Home Textile Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 85

8.15.4 American Textile Home Textile Products Product Portfolio 85

8.16 Yunus 86

8.16.1 Yunus Corporation Information 86

8.16.2 Yunus Description and Business Overview 86

8.16.3 Yunus Home Textile Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 87

8.16.4 Yunus Home Textile Products Product Portfolio 87

8.17 Beyond Home Textile 88

8.17.1 Beyond Home Textile Corporation Information 88

8.17.2 Beyond Home Textile Description and Business Overview 89

8.17.3 Beyond Home Textile Home Textile Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 89

8.17.4 Beyond Home Textile Home Textile Products Product Portfolio 89

8.18 GHCL 90

8.18.1 GHCL Corporation Information 90

8.18.2 GHCL Description and Business Overview 91

8.18.3 GHCL Home Textile Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 91

8.18.4 GHCL Home Textile Products Product Portfolio 92

8.19 Dohia 92

8.19.1 Dohia Corporation Information 92

8.19.2 Dohia Description and Business Overview 93

8.19.3 Dohia Home Textile Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 93

8.19.4 Dohia Home Textile Products Product Portfolio 94

8.20 Violet Home Textile 94

8.20.1 Violet Home Textile Corporation Information 94

8.20.2 Violet Home Textile Description and Business Overview 95

8.20.3 Violet Home Textile Home Textile Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 95

8.20.4 Violet Home Textile Home Textile Products Product Portfolio 96

8.21 Sheridan 97

8.21.1 Sheridan Corporation Information 97

8.21.2 Sheridan Description and Business Overview 97

8.21.3 Sheridan Home Textile Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 98

8.21.4 Sheridan Home Textile Products Product Portfolio 98

8.22 Zucchi 99

8.22.1 Zucchi Corporation Information 99

8.22.2 Zucchi Description and Business Overview 99

8.22.3 Zucchi Home Textile Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 100

8.22.4 Zucchi Home Textile Products Product Portfolio 100

8.23 Lucky Textile 101

8.23.1 Lucky Textile Corporation Information 101

8.23.2 Lucky Textile Description and Business Overview 101

8.23.3 Lucky Textile Home Textile Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 102

8.23.4 Lucky Textile Home Textile Products Product Portfolio 102

8.24 Franco Manufacturing 103

8.24.1 Franco Manufacturing Corporation Information 103

8.24.2 Franco Manufacturing Description and Business Overview 103

8.24.3 Franco Manufacturing Home Textile Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 104

8.24.4 Franco Manufacturing Home Textile Products Product Portfolio 104

8.25 Veken Elite 105

8.25.1 Veken Elite Corporation Information 105

8.25.2 Veken Elite Description and Business Overview 105

8.25.3 Veken Elite Home Textile Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 106

8.25.4 Veken Elite Home Textile Products Product Portfolio 106

8.26 Tevel 107

8.26.1 Tevel Corporation Information 107

8.26.2 Tevel Description and Business Overview 108

8.26.3 Tevel Home Textile Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 108

8.26.4 Tevel Home Textile Products Product Portfolio 109

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 110

9.1 Home Textile Products Marketing Channel 110

9.1.1 Direct Channels 110

9.1.2 Indirect Channels 110

9.2 Home Textile Products Distributors List 111

9.3 Home Textile Products Customers 113

10 HOME TEXTILE PRODUCTS MARKET DYNAMICS 115

10.1 Home Textile Products Industry Trends 115

10.2 Home Textile Products Growth Drivers 115

10.3 Home Textile Products Market Challenges 116

10.4 Home Textile Products Market Restraints 116

11 CONCLUSION 117

12 APPENDIX 118

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 118

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 118

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 120

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 121

12.2 Data Source 122

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 122

12.2.2 Primary Sources 123

12.3 Author List 125

12.4 Disclaimer 126

