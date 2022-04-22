Global Helium Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Helium market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Helium market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Helium market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Helium Market

In 2020, the Global Helium market size was valued at 1572.41 Million USD, increased from 1219.61 Million USD in 2016, and the market is forecasted to reach 3244.29 Million USD by 2027, growing at CAGR of 10.63% between 2021 and 2027.

Global Helium Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Qatargas (Qa)

Exxon (Us)

Linde (Us, Au)

Air Product (Us)

Air Liquide (Dz)

Gazprom (Ru)

PGNiG (Pl)

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Messer

Segment by Type

Liquid Helium

Gaseous Helium

Segment by Application

Cryogenics

Aerostatics

Semiconductor & Fiber Optics

Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography

Welding

Others

The report on the Helium market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Rest of World

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Other Regions

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Helium consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Helium market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Helium manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Helium with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Helium submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Helium companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 HELIUM MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Helium 1

1.2 Helium Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Helium Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 2

1.2.2 Liquid Helium 3

1.2.3 Gaseous Helium 3

1.3 Helium Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Helium Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2020 VS 2027 4

1.3.2 Others Uses of Gaseous versus Liquid Helium 5

1.3.3 Cryogenics 5

1.3.4 Aerostatics 6

1.3.5 Semiconductor & Fiber Optics 7

1.3.6 Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography 8

1.3.7 Welding 9

1.4 Global Helium Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 10

1.4.1 Global Helium Revenue 2016-2027 10

1.4.2 Global Helium Sales 2016-2027 11

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 12

1.5.1 Global Helium Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 12

1.5.2 North America Helium Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 13

1.5.3 Europe Helium Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 14

1.5.4 Asia-Pacific Helium Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 14

1.5.5 Latin America Helium Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 15

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 16

2.1 Global Helium Sales by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 16

2.2 Global Helium Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 17

2.3 Helium Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 19

2.4 Global Helium Average Price by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 19

2.5 Helium Manufacturers Production Sites and Area Served 20

2.6 Helium Market Competitive Situation and Trends 21

2.6.1 Helium Market Concentration Rate 21

2.6.2 Global Top Helium Players Market Share by Revenue 22

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 23

3 PRODUCTION BY REGION 28

3.1 Global Production of Helium by Region (2016-2021) 28

3.2 North America Helium Production 29

3.3 Europe Helium Production 29

3.4 China Helium Production (2016-2021) 30

4 HELIUM CONSUMPTION BY REGION 31

4.1 Global Helium Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021 31

4.2 Global Helium Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021 32

4.3 North America Helium Market Facts & Figures by Country 33

4.3.1 North America Helium Sales by Country 33

4.3.2 North America Helium Revenue by Country 34

4.3.3 United States 34

4.3.4 Canada 35

4.4 Europe Helium Market Facts & Figures by Country 35

4.4.1 Europe Helium Sales by Country 35

4.4.2 Europe Helium Revenue by Country 36

4.4.3 Germany 37

4.4.4 U.K. 37

4.4.5 France 38

4.4.6 Italy 38

4.4.7 Russia 39

4.5 Asia Pacific Helium Market Facts & Figures by Region 39

4.5.1 Asia Pacific Helium Sales by Region 39

4.5.2 Asia Pacific Helium Revenue by Region 40

4.5.3 China 41

4.5.4 Japan 41

4.5.5 South Korea 42

4.5.6 India 42

4.5.7 Southeast Asia 43

4.5.8 Australia 43

4.6 Latin America Helium Market Facts & Figures by Country 44

4.6.1 Latin America Helium Sales by Country 44

4.6.2 Latin America Helium Revenue by Country 44

4.6.3 Mexico 45

4.6.4 Brazil 45

4.7 Middle East and Africa Helium Market Facts & Figures by Country 46

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Helium Sales by Country 46

4.7.2 Middle East and Africa Helium Revenue by Country 46

4.7.3 Turkey 47

4.7.4 GCC Countries 48

4.7.5 South Africa 48

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 49

5.1 Global Helium Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 49

5.2 Global Helium Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 50

5.3 Global Helium Price by Type (2016-2021) 51

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 52

6.1 Global Helium Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 52

6.2 Global Helium Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 53

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 55

7.1 Qatargas (Qa) 55

7.1.1 Qatargas (Qa) Corporation Information 55

7.1.2 Qatargas (Qa) Helium Product Portfolio 55

7.1.3 Qatargas (Qa) Helium Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 56

7.1.4 Qatargas (Qa) Main Business and Markets Served 56

7.1.5 Qatargas (Qa) Recent Developments/Updates 57

7.2 Exxon (Us) 57

7.2.1 Exxon (Us) Corporation Information 57

7.2.2 Exxon (Us) Helium Product Portfolio 58

7.2.3 Exxon (Us) Helium Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 58

7.2.4 Exxon (Us) Main Business and Markets Served 58

7.2.5 Exxon (Us) Recent Developments/Updates 59

7.3 Linde (Us, Au) 59

7.3.1 Linde (Us, Au) Corporation Information 59

7.3.2 Linde (Us, Au) Helium Product Portfolio 60

7.3.3 Linde (Us, Au) Helium Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 60

7.3.4 Linde (Us, Au) Main Business and Markets Served 61

7.3.5 Linde (Us, Au) Recent Developments/Updates 61

7.4 Air Product (Us) 62

7.4.1 Air Product (Us) Corporation Information 62

7.4.2 Air Product (Us) Helium Product Portfolio 63

7.4.3 Air Product (Us) Helium Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 64

7.4.4 Air Product (Us) Main Business and Markets Served 64

7.4.5 Air Product (Us) Recent Developments/Updates 65

7.5 Air Liquide (Dz) 65

7.5.1 Air Liquide (Dz) Corporation Information 65

7.5.2 Air Liquide (Dz) Helium Product Portfolio 66

7.5.3 Air Liquide (Dz) Helium Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 66

7.5.4 Air Liquide (Dz) Main Business and Markets Served 67

7.5.5 Air Liquide (Dz) Recent Developments/Updates 67

7.6 Gazprom (Ru) 69

7.6.1 Gazprom (Ru) Corporation Information 69

7.6.2 Gazprom (Ru) Helium Product Portfolio 69

7.6.3 Gazprom (Ru) Helium Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 70

7.6.4 Gazprom (Ru) Main Business and Markets Served 70

7.6.5 Gazprom (Ru) Recent Developments/Updates 71

7.7 PGNiG (Pl) 71

7.7.1 PGNiG (Pl) Corporation Information 71

7.7.2 PGNiG (Pl) Helium Product Portfolio 72

7.7.3 PGNiG (Pl) Helium Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 73

7.7.4 PGNiG (Pl) Main Business and Markets Served 73

7.8 Taiyo Nippon Sanso 74

7.8.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Information 74

7.8.2 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Helium Product Portfolio 74

7.8.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Helium Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 76

7.8.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Main Business and Markets Served 76

7.8.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Recent Developments/Updates 76

7.9 Messer 77

7.9.1 Messer Corporation Information 77

7.9.2 Messer Helium Product Portfolio 77

7.9.3 Messer Helium Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 78

7.9.4 Messer Main Business and Markets Served 78

8 HELIUM MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 80

8.1 Helium Key Upstream Analysis 80

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 82

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Helium 83

8.4 Helium Industrial Chain Analysis 87

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 89

9.1 Marketing Channel 89

9.2 Helium Distributors List 90

9.3 Helium Customers 92

10 HELIUM MARKET DYNAMICS 93

10.1 Helium Industry Trends 93

10.2 Helium Growth Drivers 93

10.3 Helium Market Challenges 95

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 97

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Helium by Region (2022-2027) 97

11.2 North America Helium Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 98

11.3 Europe Helium Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 98

11.4 China Helium Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 99

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 100

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Helium 100

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Helium by Country 100

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Helium by Country 100

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Helium by Region 101

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Helium by Country 101

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 102

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 102

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Helium by Type (2022-2027) 102

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Helium by Type (2022-2027) 103

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Helium by Type (2022-2027) 104

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Helium by Application (2022-2027) 104

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 106

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 107

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 107

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 107

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 108

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 109

15.2 Data Source 110

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 110

15.2.2 Primary Sources 111

15.3 Author List 112

15.4 Disclaimer 112

