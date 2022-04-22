Global Hardware in the Loop Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Hardware in the Loop market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hardware in the Loop market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Hardware in the Loop market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hardware in the Loop Market

The global Hardware in the Loop market size is projected to reach US$ 985.09 million by 2027, from US$ 654.28 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.03% during 2021-2027.

Global Hardware in the Loop Scope and Market Size

Hardware in the Loop market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hardware in the Loop market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348527/hardware-in-the-loop

By Company

dSpace GmbH

National Instruments

Vector Informatik

ETAS

Ipg Automotive GmbH

MicroNova AG

AEgis Technologies (BlueHalo)

HiRain Technologies

Opal-RT Technologies

Eontronix

Typhoon HIL

LHP Engineering Solutions

Speedgoat GmbH

Wineman Technology (Genuen)

Modeling Tech

Segment by Type

Closed Loop HIL

Open Loop HIL

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Power Electronics

Research & Education

Oil & Gas

Industrial Equipment

Industrial Components

Other

The report on the Hardware in the Loop market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Hardware in the Loop consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Hardware in the Loop market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hardware in the Loop manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hardware in the Loop with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Hardware in the Loop submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Hardware in the Loop companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Hardware in the Loop Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 1

1.2.2 Global Hardware in the Loop Market Share by Type 2

1.3 Market by Application 2

1.3.1 Global Hardware in the Loop Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2

1.3.2 Automotive 3

1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense 4

1.3.4 Power Electronics 4

1.3.5 Research & Education 5

1.3.6 Oil & Gas 5

1.3.7 Industrial Equipment 6

1.3.8 Industrial Components 6

1.4 Study Objectives 7

1.5 Years Considered 8

2 GLOBAL GROWTH TRENDS 9

2.1 Global Hardware in the Loop Market Perspective (2016-2027) 9

2.2 Hardware in the Loop Growth Trends by Regions 10

2.2.1 Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 10

2.2.2 Hardware in the Loop Historic Market Size by Regions (2016-2021) 10

2.2.3 Hardware in the Loop Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 11

2.3 Hardware in the Loop Industry Dynamic 12

2.3.1 Hardware in the Loop Market Trends 12

2.3.2 Hardware in the Loop Market Drivers 13

2.3.3 Hardware in the Loop Market Challenges 13

3 COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY KEY PLAYERS 14

3.1 Global Top Hardware in the Loop Players by Revenue 14

3.1.1 Global Top Hardware in the Loop Players by Revenue (2019-2021) 14

3.1.2 Global Hardware in the Loop Revenue Market Share by Players (2019-2021) 15

3.2 Global Hardware in the Loop Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 16

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Hardware in the Loop Revenue 17

3.4 Global Hardware in the Loop Market Concentration Ratio 18

3.4.1 Global Hardware in the Loop Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 18

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hardware in the Loop Revenue in 2020 19

3.5 Hardware in the Loop Key Players Head office and Area Served 20

3.6 Hardware-in-the-loop Distributors/Dealers 20

3.7 Establishment Date of Hardware-in-the-loop Players 21

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 21

4 HARDWARE IN THE LOOP BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE 23

4.1 Global Hardware in the Loop Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 23

4.2 Global Hardware in the Loop Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 24

5 HARDWARE IN THE LOOP BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION 26

5.1 Global Hardware in the Loop Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 26

5.2 Global Hardware in the Loop Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 27

6 NORTH AMERICA 28

6.1 North America Hardware in the Loop Market Size (2016-2027) 28

6.2 North America Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Type 28

6.2.1 North America Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 28

6.2.2 North America Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 28

6.2.3 North America Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 29

6.3 North America Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Application 29

6.3.1 North America Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 29

6.3.2 North America Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 30

6.3.3 North America Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 30

6.4 North America Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Country 31

6.4.1 North America Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 31

6.4.2 North America Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 31

6.4.3 United States 32

6.4.4 Canada 32

7 EUROPE 33

7.1 Europe Hardware in the Loop Market Size (2016-2027) 33

7.2 Europe Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Type 33

7.2.1 Europe Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 33

7.2.2 Europe Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 33

7.2.3 Europe Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 34

7.3 Europe Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Application 34

7.3.1 Europe Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 34

7.3.2 Europe Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 35

7.3.3 Europe Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 35

7.4 Europe Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Country 35

7.4.1 Europe Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 35

7.4.2 Europe Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 36

7.4.3 Germany 37

7.4.4 France 37

7.4.5 U.K. 38

7.4.6 Italy 38

7.4.7 Russia 39

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 40

8.1 Asia-Pacific Hardware in the Loop Market Size (2016-2027) 40

8.2 Asia-Pacific Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Type 40

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 40

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 40

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 41

8.3 Asia-Pacific Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Application 41

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 41

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 42

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 42

8.4 Asia-Pacific Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Region 42

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 42

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Region (2022-2027) 43

8.4.3 China 44

8.4.4 Japan 44

8.4.5 South Korea 45

8.4.6 Southeast Asia 45

8.4.7 India 46

9 LATIN AMERICA 47

9.1 Latin America Hardware in the Loop Market Size (2016-2027) 47

9.2 Latin America Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Type 47

9.2.1 Latin America Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 47

9.2.2 Latin America Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 47

9.2.3 Latin America Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 48

9.3 Latin America Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Application 48

9.3.1 Latin America Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 48

9.3.2 Latin America Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 49

9.3.3 Latin America Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 49

9.4 Latin America Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Country 50

9.4.1 Latin America Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 50

9.4.2 Latin America Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 50

9.4.3 Mexico 51

9.4.4 Brazil 51

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 52

10.1 Middle East & Africa Hardware in the Loop Market Size (2016-2027) 52

10.2 Middle East & Africa Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Type 52

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 52

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 53

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 53

10.3 Middle East & Africa Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Application 53

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 53

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 54

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 55

10.4 Middle East & Africa Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Country 55

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 55

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Hardware in the Loop Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 56

10.4.3 Turkey 57

10.4.4 South Africa 57

11 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 58

11.1 dSpace GmbH 58

11.1.1 dSpace GmbH Company Details 58

11.1.2 dSpace GmbH Business Overview 58

11.1.3 dSpace GmbH Hardware in the Loop Introduction 59

11.1.4 dSpace GmbH Revenue in Hardware in the Loop Business (2019-2021) 60

11.2 National Instruments 60

11.2.1 National Instruments Company Details 60

11.2.2 National Instruments Business Overview 60

11.2.3 National Instruments Hardware in the Loop Introduction 61

11.2.4 National Instruments Revenue in Hardware in the Loop Business (2019-2021) 61

11.3 Vector Informatik 62

11.3.1 Vector Informatik Company Details 62

11.3.2 Vector Informatik Business Overview 62

11.3.3 Vector Informatik Hardware in the Loop Introduction 63

11.3.4 Vector Informatik Revenue in Hardware in the Loop Business (2019-2021) 63

11.4 ETAS 64

11.4.1 ETAS Company Details 64

11.4.2 ETAS Business Overview 64

11.4.3 ETAS Hardware in the Loop Introduction 65

11.4.4 ETAS Revenue in Hardware in the Loop Business (2019-2021) 66

11.5 Ipg Automotive GmbH 66

11.5.1 Ipg Automotive GmbH Company Details 66

11.5.2 Ipg Automotive GmbH Business Overview 66

11.5.3 Ipg Automotive GmbH Hardware in the Loop Introduction 67

11.5.4 Ipg Automotive GmbH Revenue in Hardware in the Loop Business (2019-2021) 67

11.6 MicroNova AG 68

11.6.1 MicroNova AG Company Details 68

11.6.2 MicroNova AG Business Overview 68

11.6.3 MicroNova AG Hardware in the Loop Introduction 69

11.6.4 MicroNova AG Revenue in Hardware in the Loop Business (2019-2021) 70

11.7 AEgis Technologies (BlueHalo) 70

11.7.1 AEgis Technologies (BlueHalo) Company Details 70

11.7.2 AEgis Technologies (BlueHalo) Business Overview 71

11.7.3 AEgis Technologies (BlueHalo) Hardware in the Loop Introduction 71

11.7.4 AEgis Technologies (BlueHalo) Revenue in Hardware in the Loop Business (2019-2021) 72

11.8 HiRain Technologies 73

11.8.1 HiRain Technologies Company Details 73

11.8.2 HiRain Technologies Business Overview 73

11.8.3 HiRain Technologies Hardware in the Loop Introduction 74

11.8.4 HiRain Technologies Revenue in Hardware in the Loop Business (2019-2021) 75

11.9 Opal-RT Technologies 75

11.9.1 Opal-RT Technologies Company Details 75

11.9.2 Opal-RT Technologies Business Overview 75

11.9.3 Opal-RT Technologies Hardware in the Loop Introduction 76

11.9.4 Opal-RT Technologies Revenue in Hardware in the Loop Business (2019-2021) 77

11.10 Eontronix 77

11.10.1 Eontronix Company Details 77

11.10.2 Eontronix Business Overview 77

11.10.3 Eontronix Hardware in the Loop Introduction 78

11.10.4 Eontronix Revenue in Hardware in the Loop Business (2019-2021) 78

11.11 Typhoon HIL 79

11.11.1 Typhoon HIL Company Details 79

11.11.2 Typhoon HIL Business Overview 79

11.11.3 Typhoon HIL Hardware in the Loop Introduction 79

11.11.4 Typhoon HIL Revenue in Hardware in the Loop Business (2019-2021) 80

11.12 LHP Engineering Solutions 80

11.12.1 LHP Engineering Solutions Company Details 81

11.12.2 LHP Engineering Solutions Business Overview 81

11.12.3 LHP Engineering Solutions Hardware in the Loop Introduction 81

11.12.4 LHP Engineering Solutions Revenue in Hardware in the Loop Business (2019-2021) 82

11.13 Speedgoat GmbH 83

11.13.1 Speedgoat GmbH Company Details 83

11.13.2 Speedgoat GmbH Business Overview 83

11.13.3 Speedgoat GmbH Hardware in the Loop Introduction 84

11.13.4 Speedgoat GmbH Revenue in Hardware in the Loop Business (2019-2021) 84

11.14 Wineman Technology (Genuen) 85

11.14.1 Wineman Technology (Genuen) Company Details 85

11.14.2 Wineman Technology (Genuen) Business Overview 85

11.14.3 Wineman Technology (Genuen) Hardware in the Loop Introduction 86

11.14.4 Wineman Technology (Genuen) Revenue in Hardware in the Loop Business (2019-2021) 86

11.15 Modeling Tech 87

11.15.1 Modeling Tech Company Details 87

11.15.2 Modeling Tech Business Overview 87

11.15.3 Modeling Tech Hardware in the Loop Introduction 87

11.15.4 Modeling Tech Revenue in Hardware in the Loop Business (2019-2021) 88

12 ANALYST’S VIEWPOINTS/CONCLUSIONS 89

13 APPENDIX 90

13.1 Research Methodology 90

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 90

13.1.2 Data Source 93

13.2 Disclaimer 96

13.3 Author Details 96

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348527/hardware-in-the-loop

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com