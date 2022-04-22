Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Aerospace Fire Retardants market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aerospace Fire Retardants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Aerospace Fire Retardants market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Segment by Type

Antimony Oxide

Aluminium Trihydrate

Organophosphates

Boron Compounds

Others

Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Segment by Application

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP)

Glass Reinforced Polymers (GRP)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Thermoset Polyimides

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Acetal/Polyoxymethylene (POM)

Epoxies

Others

The report on the Aerospace Fire Retardants market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Henkel

BASF

Dow Chemical

Clariant

Albemarle

DIC Corporation

Chemtura

Budenheim

Italmatch Chemicals

Huber Engineered Materials

ICL Industrial Products

RTP Company

PMC Polymer Products

R.J. Marshall Company

ISCA UK Ltd

Royal DSM

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Aerospace Fire Retardantsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Aerospace Fire Retardantsmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Aerospace Fire Retardantsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Aerospace Fire Retardantswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Aerospace Fire Retardantssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Aerospace Fire Retardants companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aerospace Fire Retardants Product Introduction

1.2 Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Aerospace Fire Retardants Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Aerospace Fire Retardants in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Aerospace Fire Retardants Industry Trends

1.5.2 Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Drivers

1.5.3 Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Challenges

1.5.4 Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Antimony Oxide

2.1.2 Aluminium Trihydrate

2.1.3 Organophosphates

2.1.4 Boron Compounds

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Aerospace Fire Retardants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP)

3.1.2 Glass Reinforced Polymers (GRP)

3.1.3 Polycarbonate (PC)

3.1.4 Thermoset Polyimides

3.1.5 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

3.1.6 Acetal/Polyoxymethylene (POM)

3.1.7 Epoxies

3.1.8 Others

3.2 Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Aerospace Fire Retardants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Aerospace Fire Retardants in 2021

4.2.3 Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Aerospace Fire Retardants Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Aerospace Fire Retardants Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Aerospace Fire Retardants Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Aerospace Fire Retardants Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Aerospace Fire Retardants Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Henkel

7.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

7.1.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Henkel Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Henkel Aerospace Fire Retardants Products Offered

7.1.5 Henkel Recent Development

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 BASF Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 BASF Aerospace Fire Retardants Products Offered

7.2.5 BASF Recent Development

7.3 Dow Chemical

7.3.1 Dow Chemical Corporation Information

7.3.2 Dow Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Dow Chemical Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Dow Chemical Aerospace Fire Retardants Products Offered

7.3.5 Dow Chemical Recent Development

7.4 Clariant

7.4.1 Clariant Corporation Information

7.4.2 Clariant Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Clariant Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Clariant Aerospace Fire Retardants Products Offered

7.4.5 Clariant Recent Development

7.5 Albemarle

7.5.1 Albemarle Corporation Information

7.5.2 Albemarle Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Albemarle Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Albemarle Aerospace Fire Retardants Products Offered

7.5.5 Albemarle Recent Development

7.6 DIC Corporation

7.6.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information

7.6.2 DIC Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 DIC Corporation Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 DIC Corporation Aerospace Fire Retardants Products Offered

7.6.5 DIC Corporation Recent Development

7.7 Chemtura

7.7.1 Chemtura Corporation Information

7.7.2 Chemtura Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Chemtura Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Chemtura Aerospace Fire Retardants Products Offered

7.7.5 Chemtura Recent Development

7.8 Budenheim

7.8.1 Budenheim Corporation Information

7.8.2 Budenheim Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Budenheim Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Budenheim Aerospace Fire Retardants Products Offered

7.8.5 Budenheim Recent Development

7.9 Italmatch Chemicals

7.9.1 Italmatch Chemicals Corporation Information

7.9.2 Italmatch Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Italmatch Chemicals Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Italmatch Chemicals Aerospace Fire Retardants Products Offered

7.9.5 Italmatch Chemicals Recent Development

7.10 Huber Engineered Materials

7.10.1 Huber Engineered Materials Corporation Information

7.10.2 Huber Engineered Materials Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Huber Engineered Materials Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Huber Engineered Materials Aerospace Fire Retardants Products Offered

7.10.5 Huber Engineered Materials Recent Development

7.11 ICL Industrial Products

7.11.1 ICL Industrial Products Corporation Information

7.11.2 ICL Industrial Products Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 ICL Industrial Products Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 ICL Industrial Products Aerospace Fire Retardants Products Offered

7.11.5 ICL Industrial Products Recent Development

7.12 RTP Company

7.12.1 RTP Company Corporation Information

7.12.2 RTP Company Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 RTP Company Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 RTP Company Products Offered

7.12.5 RTP Company Recent Development

7.13 PMC Polymer Products

7.13.1 PMC Polymer Products Corporation Information

7.13.2 PMC Polymer Products Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 PMC Polymer Products Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 PMC Polymer Products Products Offered

7.13.5 PMC Polymer Products Recent Development

7.14 R.J. Marshall Company

7.14.1 R.J. Marshall Company Corporation Information

7.14.2 R.J. Marshall Company Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 R.J. Marshall Company Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 R.J. Marshall Company Products Offered

7.14.5 R.J. Marshall Company Recent Development

7.15 ISCA UK Ltd

7.15.1 ISCA UK Ltd Corporation Information

7.15.2 ISCA UK Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 ISCA UK Ltd Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 ISCA UK Ltd Products Offered

7.15.5 ISCA UK Ltd Recent Development

7.17 Royal DSM

7.17.1 Royal DSM Corporation Information

7.17.2 Royal DSM Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Royal DSM Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Royal DSM Products Offered

7.17.5 Royal DSM Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Aerospace Fire Retardants Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Aerospace Fire Retardants Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Aerospace Fire Retardants Distributors

8.3 Aerospace Fire Retardants Production Mode & Process

8.4 Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Aerospace Fire Retardants Sales Channels

8.4.2 Aerospace Fire Retardants Distributors

8.5 Aerospace Fire Retardants Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

