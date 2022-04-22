Global Hand Saw Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Hand Saw market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hand Saw market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Hand Saw market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hand Saw Market

The global Hand Saw market was valued at US$ 419.52 million in 2020 and will reach US$ 545.26 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.64% during 2021-2027.

Global Hand Saw Scope and Market Size

The global Hand Saw market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hand Saw market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

Stanley

DeWalt

TJM Design Corporation

Lenox

Irwin

Bahco

Starrett

Gerber

CRAFTSMAN

Milwaukee Tool

Silky

Komelon

Eastman

Vaughan

Olson

deli

SATA

Pro’skit

Sanjeev Kumar & Brothers

Segment by Type

Blade Length<10 Inch

Blade Length: 10-20 Inch

Blade Length>20 Inch

Segment by Application

Residential Use

Commercial Use

The report on the Hand Saw market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Asia-Pacific Other

Rest of World

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Hand Saw consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Hand Saw market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hand Saw manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hand Saw with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Hand Saw submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Hand Saw companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 HAND SAW MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Hand Saw Product Scope 1

1.2 Hand Saw Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Hand Saw Revenue by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027) 1

1.2.2 Blade Length<10 Inch 3

1.2.3 Blade Length: 10-20 Inch 3

1.2.4 Blade Length>20 Inch 4

1.3 Hand Saw Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Hand Saw Revenue Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027) 4

1.3.2 Residential Use 5

1.3.3 Commercial Use 6

1.4 Global Hand Saw Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 7

1.4.1 Global Hand Saw Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027) 7

1.4.2 Global Hand Saw Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027) 9

1.4.3 Global Hand Saw Price Trends (2016-2027) 10

2 HAND SAW ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS BY REGION 11

2.1 Global Hand Saw Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 11

2.2 Global Hand Saw Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021) 12

2.2.1 Global Hand Saw Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 12

2.2.2 Global Hand Saw Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 13

2.3 Global Hand Saw Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027) 15

2.3.1 Global Hand Saw Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027) 15

2.3.2 Global Hand Saw Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 16

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures 18

2.4.1 North America Hand Saw Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 18

2.4.2 Europe Hand Saw Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 20

2.4.3 China Hand Saw Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 22

2.4.4 Japan Hand Saw Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 24

2.4.5 India Hand Saw Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 26

2.4.6 Asia-Pacific Other Hand Saw Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 28

3 HAND SAW COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY PLAYERS 30

3.1 Global Hand Saw Players by Sales (2016-2021) 30

3.2 Global Hand Saw Players by Revenue (2016-2021) 32

3.3 Global Hand Saw Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Hand Saw as of 2020) 35

3.4 Global Hand Saw Average Price by Company (2016-2021) 36

3.5 Hand Saw Manufacturers Headquarters 37

4 HAND SAW MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 38

4.1 Global Hand Saw Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021) 38

4.1.1 Global Hand Saw Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 38

4.1.2 Global Hand Saw Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 39

4.1.3 Global Hand Saw Price by Type (2016-2021) 40

4.2 Global Hand Saw Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027) 41

4.2.1 Global Hand Saw Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 41

4.2.2 Global Hand Saw Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 41

4.2.3 Global Hand Saw Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 42

5 GLOBAL HAND SAW MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 43

5.1 Global Hand Saw Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021) 43

5.1.1 Global Hand Saw Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 43

5.1.2 Global Hand Saw Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 44

5.1.3 Global Hand Saw Price by Application (2016-2021) 45

5.2 Global Hand Saw Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027) 46

5.2.1 Global Hand Saw Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 46

5.2.2 Global Hand Saw Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 46

5.2.3 Global Hand Saw Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 47

6 NORTH AMERICA HAND SAW MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 48

6.1 North America Hand Saw Sales by Company 48

6.1.1 North America Hand Saw Sales by Company (2016-2021) 48

6.1.2 North America Hand Saw Sales Market Share by Company (2016-2021) 48

6.2 North America Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Type 49

6.2.1 North America Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 49

6.2.2 North America Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 50

6.3 North America Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Application 51

6.3.1 North America Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 51

6.3.2 North America Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 52

7 EUROPE HAND SAW MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 53

7.1 Europe Hand Saw Sales by Company 53

7.1.1 Europe Hand Saw Sales by Company (2016-2021) 53

7.1.2 Europe Hand Saw Sales Market Share by Company (2016-2021) 53

7.2 Europe Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Type 54

7.2.1 Europe Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 54

7.2.2 Europe Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 55

7.3 Europe Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Application 56

7.3.1 Europe Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 56

7.3.2 Europe Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 57

8 CHINA HAND SAW MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 58

8.1 China Hand Saw Sales by Company 58

8.1.1 China Hand Saw Sales by Company (2016-2021) 58

8.1.2 China Hand Saw Sales Market Share by Company (2016-2021) 58

8.2 China Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Type 59

8.2.1 China Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 59

8.2.2 China Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 60

8.3 China Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Application 61

8.3.1 China Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 61

8.3.2 China Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 62

9 JAPAN HAND SAW MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 63

9.1 Japan Hand Saw Sales by Company 63

9.1.1 Japan Hand Saw Sales by Company (2016-2021) 63

9.1.2 Japan Hand Saw Sales Market Share by Company (2016-2021) 63

9.2 Japan Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Type 64

9.2.1 Japan Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 64

9.2.2 Japan Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 65

9.3 Japan Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Application 65

9.3.1 Japan Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 65

9.3.2 Japan Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 66

10 INDIA HAND SAW MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 67

10.1 India Hand Saw Sales by Company 67

10.1.1 India Hand Saw Sales by Company (2016-2021) 67

10.1.2 India Hand Saw Sales Market Share by Company (2016-2021) 67

10.2 India Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Type 68

10.2.1 India Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 68

10.2.2 India Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 69

10.3 India Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Application 69

10.3.1 India Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 69

10.3.2 India Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 70

11 ASIA-PACIFIC OTHER HAND SAW MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 71

11.1 Asia-Pacific Other Hand Saw Sales by Company 71

11.1.1 Asia-Pacific Other Hand Saw Sales by Company (2016-2021) 71

11.1.2 Asia-Pacific Other Hand Saw Sales Market Share by Company (2016-2021) 71

11.2 Asia-Pacific Other Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Type 72

11.2.1 Asia-Pacific Other Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 72

11.2.2 Asia-Pacific Other Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 73

11.3 Asia-Pacific Other Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Application 73

11.3.1 Asia-Pacific Other Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 73

11.3.2 Asia-Pacific Other Hand Saw Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 74

12 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN HAND SAW BUSINESS 75

12.1 Stanley 75

12.1.1 Stanley Corporation Information 75

12.1.2 Stanley Business Overview 75

12.1.3 Stanley Hand Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 75

12.1.4 Stanley Hand Saw Products Offered 76

12.2 DeWalt 76

12.2.1 DeWalt Corporation Information 76

12.2.2 DeWalt Business Overview 76

12.2.3 DeWalt Hand Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 77

12.2.4 DeWalt Hand Saw Products Offered 77

12.3 TJM Design Corporation 78

12.3.1 TJM Design Corporation Corporation Information 78

12.3.2 TJM Design Corporation Business Overview 78

12.3.3 TJM Design Corporation Hand Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 78

12.3.4 TJM Design Corporation Hand Saw Products Offered 79

12.4 Lenox 79

12.4.1 Lenox Corporation Information 79

12.4.2 Lenox Business Overview 80

12.4.3 Lenox Hand Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 80

12.4.4 Lenox Hand Saw Products Offered 80

12.5 Irwin 81

12.5.1 Irwin Corporation Information 81

12.5.2 Irwin Business Overview 81

12.5.3 Irwin Hand Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 82

12.5.4 Irwin Hand Saw Products Offered 82

12.6 Bahco 83

12.6.1 Bahco Corporation Information 83

12.6.2 Bahco Business Overview 83

12.6.3 Bahco Hand Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 84

12.6.4 Bahco Hand Saw Products Offered 84

12.7 Starrett 85

12.7.1 Starrett Corporation Information 85

12.7.2 Starrett Business Overview 85

12.7.3 Starrett Hand Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 86

12.7.4 Starrett Hand Saw Products Offered 86

12.8 Gerber 86

12.8.1 Gerber Corporation Information 86

12.8.2 Gerber Business Overview 87

12.8.3 Gerber Hand Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 87

12.8.4 Gerber Hand Saw Products Offered 88

12.9 CRAFTSMAN 88

12.9.1 CRAFTSMAN Corporation Information 88

12.9.2 CRAFTSMAN Business Overview 89

12.9.3 CRAFTSMAN Hand Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 89

12.9.4 CRAFTSMAN Hand Saw Products Offered 89

12.10 Milwaukee Tool 90

12.10.1 Milwaukee Tool Corporation Information 90

12.10.2 Milwaukee Tool Business Overview 90

12.10.3 Milwaukee Tool Hand Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 90

12.10.4 Milwaukee Tool Hand Saw Products Offered 91

12.11 Silky 91

12.11.1 Silky Corporation Information 91

12.11.2 Silky Business Overview 91

12.11.3 Silky Hand Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 92

12.11.4 Silky Hand Saw Products Offered 92

12.12 Komelon 93

12.12.1 KomelonCorporation Information 93

12.12.2 Komelon Business Overview 93

12.12.3 KomelonHand Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 93

12.12.4 KomelonHand Saw Products Offered 94

12.13 Eastman 94

12.13.1 Eastman Corporation Information 94

12.13.2 Eastman Business Overview 95

12.13.3 Eastman Hand Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 95

12.13.4 Eastman Hand Saw Products Offered 95

12.14 Vaughan 96

12.14.1 Vaughan Corporation Information 96

12.14.2 Vaughan Business Overview 96

12.14.3 Vaughan Hand Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 96

12.14.4 Vaughan Hand Saw Products Offered 97

12.15 Olson 97

12.15.1 Olson Corporation Information 97

12.15.2 Olson Business Overview 98

12.15.3 Olson Hand Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 98

12.15.4 Olson Hand Saw Products Offered 98

12.16 Deli 99

12.16.1 Deli Corporation Information 99

12.16.2 Deli Business Overview 99

12.16.3 Deli Hand Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 99

12.16.4 Deli Hand Saw Products Offered 100

12.17 SATA 100

12.17.1 SATA Corporation Information 100

12.17.2 SATA Business Overview 100

12.17.3 SATA Hand Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 101

12.17.4 SATA Hand Saw Products Offered 101

12.18 Pro鈥檚kit 101

12.18.1 Pro鈥檚kit Corporation Information 101

12.18.2 Pro鈥檚kit Business Overview 102

12.18.3 Pro鈥檚kit Hand Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 102

12.18.4 Pro鈥檚kit Hand Saw Products Offered 102

12.19 Sanjeev Kumar & Brothers 103

12.19.1 Sanjeev Kumar & Brothers Corporation Information 103

12.19.2 Sanjeev Kumar & Brothers Business Overview 103

12.19.3 Sanjeev Kumar & Brothers Hand Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 103

12.19.4 Sanjeev Kumar & Brothers Hand Saw Products Offered 104

13 HAND SAW MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 105

13.1 Hand Saw Key Raw Materials Analysis 105

13.1.1 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 105

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 106

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 107

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hand Saw 108

13.4 Hand Saw Industrial Chain Analysis 109

14 MARKETING CHANNEL AND DISTRIBUTORS 110

14.1 Marketing Channel 110

14.2 Hand Saw Distributors List 111

15 MARKET DYNAMICS 113

15.1 Hand Saw Market Trends 113

15.2 Hand Saw Opportunities and Drivers 113

15.3 Hand Saw Market Challenges 113

15.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 114

16 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 115

17 APPENDIX 116

17.1 Research Methodology 116

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 116

17.1.2 Data Source 119

17.2 Author Details 122

17.3 Disclaimer 122

