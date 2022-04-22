Point of Care Analyzers Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Point of Care Analyzers market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Point of Care Analyzers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Point of Care Analyzers market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Point of Care Analyzers Market Segment by Type

Hemoglobin Analyzers

Hba1c Analyzers

Glucose Analyzers

Others

Point of Care Analyzers Market Segment by Application

Clinics

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Laboratories

Others

The report on the Point of Care Analyzers market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

BD

Roche Holding AG

Trinity Biotech

Abbott Laboratories

EKF Diagnostics Holdings

Radiometer Medical

HORIBA Europe GmbH

Nova Biomedical

HemoCue India

Achira Labs Pvt

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Point of Care Analyzersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Point of Care Analyzersmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Point of Care Analyzersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Point of Care Analyzerswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Point of Care Analyzerssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Point of Care Analyzers companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Point of Care Analyzers Product Introduction

1.2 Global Point of Care Analyzers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Point of Care Analyzers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Point of Care Analyzers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Point of Care Analyzers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Point of Care Analyzers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Point of Care Analyzers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Point of Care Analyzers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Point of Care Analyzers in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Point of Care Analyzers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Point of Care Analyzers Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Point of Care Analyzers Industry Trends

1.5.2 Point of Care Analyzers Market Drivers

1.5.3 Point of Care Analyzers Market Challenges

1.5.4 Point of Care Analyzers Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Point of Care Analyzers Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Hemoglobin Analyzers

2.1.2 Hba1c Analyzers

2.1.3 Glucose Analyzers

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Point of Care Analyzers Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Point of Care Analyzers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Point of Care Analyzers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Point of Care Analyzers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Point of Care Analyzers Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Point of Care Analyzers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Point of Care Analyzers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Point of Care Analyzers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Point of Care Analyzers Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Clinics

3.1.2 Hospital

3.1.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

3.1.4 Laboratories

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Point of Care Analyzers Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Point of Care Analyzers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Point of Care Analyzers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Point of Care Analyzers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Point of Care Analyzers Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Point of Care Analyzers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Point of Care Analyzers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Point of Care Analyzers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Point of Care Analyzers Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Point of Care Analyzers Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Point of Care Analyzers Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Point of Care Analyzers Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Point of Care Analyzers Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Point of Care Analyzers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Point of Care Analyzers Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Point of Care Analyzers Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Point of Care Analyzers in 2021

4.2.3 Global Point of Care Analyzers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Point of Care Analyzers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Point of Care Analyzers Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Point of Care Analyzers Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Point of Care Analyzers Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Point of Care Analyzers Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Point of Care Analyzers Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Point of Care Analyzers Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Point of Care Analyzers Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Point of Care Analyzers Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Point of Care Analyzers Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Point of Care Analyzers Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Point of Care Analyzers Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Point of Care Analyzers Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Point of Care Analyzers Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Point of Care Analyzers Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Point of Care Analyzers Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Point of Care Analyzers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Point of Care Analyzers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Analyzers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Analyzers Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Point of Care Analyzers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Point of Care Analyzers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Point of Care Analyzers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Point of Care Analyzers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Point of Care Analyzers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Point of Care Analyzers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BD

7.1.1 BD Corporation Information

7.1.2 BD Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BD Point of Care Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BD Point of Care Analyzers Products Offered

7.1.5 BD Recent Development

7.2 Roche Holding AG

7.2.1 Roche Holding AG Corporation Information

7.2.2 Roche Holding AG Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Roche Holding AG Point of Care Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Roche Holding AG Point of Care Analyzers Products Offered

7.2.5 Roche Holding AG Recent Development

7.3 Trinity Biotech

7.3.1 Trinity Biotech Corporation Information

7.3.2 Trinity Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Trinity Biotech Point of Care Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Trinity Biotech Point of Care Analyzers Products Offered

7.3.5 Trinity Biotech Recent Development

7.4 Abbott Laboratories

7.4.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

7.4.2 Abbott Laboratories Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Abbott Laboratories Point of Care Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Abbott Laboratories Point of Care Analyzers Products Offered

7.4.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

7.5 EKF Diagnostics Holdings

7.5.1 EKF Diagnostics Holdings Corporation Information

7.5.2 EKF Diagnostics Holdings Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 EKF Diagnostics Holdings Point of Care Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 EKF Diagnostics Holdings Point of Care Analyzers Products Offered

7.5.5 EKF Diagnostics Holdings Recent Development

7.6 Radiometer Medical

7.6.1 Radiometer Medical Corporation Information

7.6.2 Radiometer Medical Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Radiometer Medical Point of Care Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Radiometer Medical Point of Care Analyzers Products Offered

7.6.5 Radiometer Medical Recent Development

7.7 HORIBA Europe GmbH

7.7.1 HORIBA Europe GmbH Corporation Information

7.7.2 HORIBA Europe GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 HORIBA Europe GmbH Point of Care Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 HORIBA Europe GmbH Point of Care Analyzers Products Offered

7.7.5 HORIBA Europe GmbH Recent Development

7.8 Nova Biomedical

7.8.1 Nova Biomedical Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nova Biomedical Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Nova Biomedical Point of Care Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Nova Biomedical Point of Care Analyzers Products Offered

7.8.5 Nova Biomedical Recent Development

7.9 HemoCue India

7.9.1 HemoCue India Corporation Information

7.9.2 HemoCue India Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 HemoCue India Point of Care Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 HemoCue India Point of Care Analyzers Products Offered

7.9.5 HemoCue India Recent Development

7.10 Achira Labs Pvt

7.10.1 Achira Labs Pvt Corporation Information

7.10.2 Achira Labs Pvt Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Achira Labs Pvt Point of Care Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Achira Labs Pvt Point of Care Analyzers Products Offered

7.10.5 Achira Labs Pvt Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Point of Care Analyzers Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Point of Care Analyzers Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Point of Care Analyzers Distributors

8.3 Point of Care Analyzers Production Mode & Process

8.4 Point of Care Analyzers Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Point of Care Analyzers Sales Channels

8.4.2 Point of Care Analyzers Distributors

8.5 Point of Care Analyzers Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

