Global Graphite Recarburizer Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Graphite Recarburizer market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Graphite Recarburizer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Graphite Recarburizer market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Graphite Recarburizer Market

In 2020, the global Graphite Recarburizer market size was US$ 179.82 million and it is expected to reach US$ 234.79 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.55% between 2021 and 2027.

Global Graphite Recarburizer Scope and Market Size

The global Graphite Recarburizer market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Graphite Recarburizer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

James Durrans Group

Richard Anton

Elkem ASA

Superior Graphite

FOSET CO., LTD

Henan Yuzhong Ferroalloy

Guangxing Electronic

Jiangxi Ningxin New Materials

LuxCarbon GmbH

Braide Graphite Group

Yafei Carbon

Linzhou Electric Power Carbon

Jiangsu Sainty Hi-Tech

Zhengzhou Xinhua Raw Materials

Anyang Huatuo Metallurgy

Segment by Type

Synthetic Graphite Recarburizer

Natural Graphite Recarburizer

Segment by Application

Steel Industry

Plastics Industry

Others

The report on the Graphite Recarburizer market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Korea

Others

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Graphite Recarburizer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Graphite Recarburizer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Graphite Recarburizer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Graphite Recarburizer with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Graphite Recarburizer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Graphite Recarburizer companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 GRAPHITE RECARBURIZER MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Graphite Recarburizer Product Overview 1

1.2 Graphite Recarburizer Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 Synthetic Graphite Recarburizer 3

1.2.2 Natural Graphite Recarburizer 5

1.3 Global Graphite Recarburizer Market Size by Type 6

1.3.1 Global Graphite Recarburizer Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 6

1.3.2 Global Graphite Recarburizer Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 7

1.3.3 Global Graphite Recarburizer Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 9

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 11

1.4.1 North America Graphite Recarburizer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 11

1.4.2 Europe Graphite Recarburizer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 12

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Graphite Recarburizer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 12

1.4.4 South America Graphite Recarburizer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Graphite Recarburizer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 14

2 GRAPHITE RECARBURIZER MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 16

2.1 Global Top Players by Graphite Recarburizer Sales (2016-2021) 16

2.2 Global Top Players by Graphite Recarburizer Revenue (2016-2021) 17

2.3 Global Top Players by Graphite Recarburizer Price (2016-2021) 19

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Graphite Recarburizer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters 19

2.5 Graphite Recarburizer Market Competitive Situation and Trends 20

2.5.1 Graphite Recarburizer Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021) 20

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Graphite Recarburizer Sales and Revenue in 2020 21

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Graphite Recarburizer as of 2020) 24

2.7 Established Date of Key Manufacturers in Graphite Recarburizer Market 25

3 GRAPHITE RECARBURIZER STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 27

3.1 Global Graphite Recarburizer Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 27

3.2 Global Graphite Recarburizer Historic Market Size by Region 27

3.2.1 Global Graphite Recarburizer Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 27

3.2.2 Global Graphite Recarburizer Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 28

3.2.3 Global Graphite Recarburizer Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 29

3.3 Global Graphite Recarburizer Forecasted Market Size by Region 29

3.3.1 Global Graphite Recarburizer Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 29

3.3.2 Global Graphite Recarburizer Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 30

3.3.3 Global Graphite Recarburizer Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 30

4 GRAPHITE RECARBURIZER BY APPLICATION 31

4.1 Graphite Recarburizer Market Segment by Application 31

4.1.1 Steel Industry 31

4.1.2 Plastics Industry 32

4.1.3 Others 33

4.2 Global Graphite Recarburizer Market Size by Application 34

4.2.1 Global Graphite Recarburizer Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 34

4.2.2 Global Graphite Recarburizer Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 35

4.2.3 Global Graphite Recarburizer Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 36

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 37

4.3.1 North America Graphite Recarburizer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 37

4.3.2 Europe Graphite Recarburizer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 38

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Graphite Recarburizer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 39

4.3.4 South America Graphite Recarburizer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 40

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Graphite Recarburizer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 41

5 NORTH AMERICA GRAPHITE RECARBURIZER BY COUNTRY 43

5.1 North America Graphite Recarburizer Historic Market Size by Country 43

5.1.1 North America Graphite Recarburizer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 43

5.1.2 North America Graphite Recarburizer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 43

5.2 North America Graphite Recarburizer Forecasted Market Size by Country 44

5.2.1 North America Graphite Recarburizer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 44

5.2.2 North America Graphite Recarburizer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 45

6 EUROPE GRAPHITE RECARBURIZER BY COUNTRY 46

6.1 Europe Graphite Recarburizer Historic Market Size by Country 46

6.1.1 Europe Graphite Recarburizer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 46

6.1.2 Europe Graphite Recarburizer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 46

6.2 Europe Graphite Recarburizer Forecasted Market Size by Country 47

6.2.1 Europe Graphite Recarburizer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 47

6.2.2 Europe Graphite Recarburizer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 48

7 ASIA-PACIFIC GRAPHITE RECARBURIZER BY REGION 49

7.1 Asia-Pacific Graphite Recarburizer Historic Market Size by Region 49

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Graphite Recarburizer Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 49

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Graphite Recarburizer Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 49

7.2 Asia-Pacific Graphite Recarburizer Forecasted Market Size by Region 50

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Graphite Recarburizer Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 50

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Graphite Recarburizer Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 51

8 SOUTH AMERICA GRAPHITE RECARBURIZER BY COUNTRY 52

8.1 South America Graphite Recarburizer Historic Market Size by Country 52

8.1.1 South America Graphite Recarburizer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 52

8.1.2 South America Graphite Recarburizer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 52

8.2 South America Graphite Recarburizer Forecasted Market Size by Country 53

8.2.1 South America Graphite Recarburizer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 53

8.2.2 South America Graphite Recarburizer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 54

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA GRAPHITE RECARBURIZER BY COUNTRY 55

9.1 Middle East and Africa Graphite Recarburizer Historic Market Size by Country 55

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Graphite Recarburizer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 55

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Graphite Recarburizer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 55

9.2 Middle East and Africa Graphite Recarburizer Forecasted Market Size by Country 56

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Graphite Recarburizer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 56

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Graphite Recarburizer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 57

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN GRAPHITE RECARBURIZER BUSINESS 58

10.1 James Durrans Group 58

10.1.1 James Durrans Group Corporation Information 58

10.1.2 James Durrans Group Introduction and Business Overview 58

10.1.3 James Durrans Group Graphite Recarburizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 59

10.1.4 James Durrans Group Graphite Recarburizer Products Offered 59

10.1.5 James Durrans Group Recent Development 60

10.2 Richard Anton 60

10.2.1 Richard Anton Corporation Information 60

10.2.2 Richard Anton Introduction and Business Overview 61

10.2.3 Richard Anton Graphite Recarburizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 61

10.2.4 Richard Anton Graphite Recarburizer Products Offered 62

10.2.5 Richard Anton Recent Development 62

10.3 Elkem ASA 63

10.3.1 Elkem ASA Corporation Information 63

10.3.2 Elkem ASA Introduction and Business Overview 63

10.3.3 Elkem ASA Graphite Recarburizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 64

10.3.4 Elkem ASA Graphite Recarburizer Products Offered 64

10.3.5 Elkem ASA Recent Development 65

10.4 Superior Graphite 66

10.4.1 Superior Graphite Corporation Information 66

10.4.2 Superior Graphite Introduction and Business Overview 66

10.4.3 Superior Graphite Graphite Recarburizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 67

10.4.4 Superior Graphite Graphite Recarburizer Products Offered 67

10.4.5 Superior Graphite Recent Development 68

10.5 FOSET CO., LTD 68

10.5.1 FOSET CO., LTD Corporation Information 68

10.5.2 FOSET CO., LTD Introduction and Business Overview 69

10.5.3 FOSET CO., LTD Graphite Recarburizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69

10.5.4 FOSET CO., LTD Graphite Recarburizer Products Offered 69

10.6 Henan Yuzhong Ferroalloy 70

10.6.1 Henan Yuzhong Ferroalloy Corporation Information 70

10.6.2 Henan Yuzhong Ferroalloy Introduction and Business Overview 71

10.6.3 Henan Yuzhong Ferroalloy Graphite Recarburizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 71

10.6.4 Henan Yuzhong Ferroalloy Graphite Recarburizer Products Offered 72

10.7 Guangxing Electronic 73

10.7.1 Guangxing Electronic Corporation Information 73

10.7.2 Guangxing Electronic Introduction and Business Overview 74

10.7.3 Guangxing Electronic Graphite Recarburizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74

10.7.4 Guangxing Electronic Graphite Recarburizer Products Offered 74

10.7.5 Guangxing Electronic Recent Development 75

10.8 Jiangxi Ningxin New Materials 76

10.8.1 Jiangxi Ningxin New Materials Corporation Information 76

10.8.2 Jiangxi Ningxin New Materials Introduction and Business Overview 76

10.8.3 Jiangxi Ningxin New Materials Graphite Recarburizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 77

10.8.4 Jiangxi Ningxin New Materials Graphite Recarburizer Products Offered 77

10.8.5 Jiangxi Ningxin New Materials Recent Development 77

10.9 LuxCarbon GmbH 78

10.9.1 LuxCarbon GmbH Corporation Information 78

10.9.2 LuxCarbon GmbH Introduction and Business Overview 78

10.9.3 LuxCarbon GmbH Graphite Recarburizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 79

10.9.4 LuxCarbon GmbH Graphite Recarburizer Products Offered 79

10.10 Braide Graphite Group 79

10.10.1 Braide Graphite Group Corporation Information 79

10.10.2 Braide Graphite Group Introduction and Business Overview 80

10.10.3 Braide Graphite Group Graphite Recarburizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 80

10.10.4 Braide Graphite Group Graphite Recarburizer Products Offered 81

10.11 Yafei Carbon 81

10.11.1 Yafei Carbon Corporation Information 81

10.11.2 Yafei Carbon Introduction and Business Overview 82

10.11.3 Yafei Carbon Graphite Recarburizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 82

10.11.4 Yafei Carbon Graphite Recarburizer Products Offered 82

10.12 Linzhou Electric Power Carbon 83

10.12.1 Linzhou Electric Power Carbon Corporation Information 83

10.12.2 Linzhou Electric Power Carbon Introduction and Business Overview 84

10.12.3 Linzhou Electric Power Carbon Graphite Recarburizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 84

10.12.4 Linzhou Electric Power Carbon Graphite Recarburizer Products Offered 84

10.13 Jiangsu Sainty Hi-Tech 85

10.13.1 Jiangsu Sainty Hi-Tech Corporation Information 85

10.13.2 Jiangsu Sainty Hi-Tech Introduction and Business Overview 85

10.13.3 Jiangsu Sainty Hi-Tech Graphite Recarburizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 86

10.13.4 Jiangsu Sainty Hi-Tech Graphite Recarburizer Products Offered 86

10.14 Zhengzhou Xinhua Raw Materials 87

10.14.1 Zhengzhou Xinhua Raw Materials Corporation Information 87

10.14.2 Zhengzhou Xinhua Raw Materials Introduction and Business Overview 87

10.14.3 Zhengzhou Xinhua Raw Materials Graphite Recarburizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 88

10.14.4 Zhengzhou Xinhua Raw Materials Graphite Recarburizer Products Offered 88

10.15 Anyang Huatuo Metallurgy 89

10.15.1 Anyang Huatuo Metallurgy Corporation Information 89

10.15.2 Anyang Huatuo Metallurgy Introduction and Business Overview 89

10.15.3 Anyang Huatuo Metallurgy Graphite Recarburizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 90

10.15.4 Anyang Huatuo Metallurgy Graphite Recarburizer Products Offered 90

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 91

11.1 Graphite Recarburizer Key Raw Materials 91

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 91

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price 91

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 92

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 92

11.2.1 Raw Materials 93

11.2.2 Labor Cost 93

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 93

11.3 Graphite Recarburizer Industrial Chain Analysis 93

11.4 Graphite Recarburizer Market Dynamics 94

11.4.1 Industry Trends 94

11.4.2 Market Drivers 94

11.4.3 Market Challenges 94

11.4.4 Market Restraints 95

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 96

12.1 Sales Channel 96

12.2 Graphite Recarburizer Distributors 98

12.3 Graphite Recarburizer Downstream Customers 99

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 100

14 APPENDIX 101

14.1 Research Methodology 101

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 101

14.1.2 Data Source 104

14.2 Author Details 107

14.3 Disclaimer 107

