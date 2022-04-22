Global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Market

The global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) market was valued at USD 56.44 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 95.65 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.92% during 2021-2027.

Global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348524/glycerol-monolaurate-gml

By Company

Fine Organics

Colonial Chemical

Jeen International

Lonza

Oleon NV

Protameen Chemicals

BASF

Riken Vitamin

Lasenor

PT Musim Mas

Hangzhou Fuchun

Guangzhou Cardlo Biochemical

ZTCC

Addeasy Bio-Technology

Segment by Type

GML 40%-45%

GML 70%-80%

GML ≥90%

Segment by Application

Food

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Dietary Supplement

Feed Industry

Others

The report on the Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

India

Southeast Asia

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 GLYCEROL MONOLAURATE (GML) MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) 1

1.2 Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 2

1.2.2 GML 40%-45% 2

1.2.3 GML 70%-80% 3

1.2.4 GML ≥90% 3

1.3 Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Segment by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3

1.3.2 Food 4

1.3.3 Cosmetics and Personal Care 5

1.3.4 Dietary Supplement 5

1.3.5 Feed Industry 6

1.3.6 Others 6

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 7

1.4.1 Global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 7

1.4.2 Global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 8

1.4.3 Global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 9

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 9

1.5.1 Global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 10

1.5.2 North America Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 10

1.5.3 Europe Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

1.5.4 China Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

1.5.5 India Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 12

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 13

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 14

2.1 Global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 14

2.2 Global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 16

2.3 Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 18

2.4 Global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 19

2.5 Manufacturers Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type 20

2.6 Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Market Competitive Situation and Trends 22

2.6.1 Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Market Concentration Rate 22

2.6.2 Global 3 and 5 Largest Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Players Market Share by Revenue 23

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 25

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 25

3.2 Global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 26

3.3 Global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 27

3.4 North America Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production 27

3.4.1 North America Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 27

3.4.2 North America Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 28

3.5 Europe Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production 28

3.5.1 Europe Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 28

3.5.2 Europe Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 29

3.6 China Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production (2016-2021) 29

3.6.1 China Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 29

3.6.2 China Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 30

3.7 India Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production (2016-2021) 30

3.7.1 India Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 30

3.7.2 India Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 31

3.8 Southeast Asia Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production (2016-2021) 31

3.8.1 Southeast Asia Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 31

3.8.2 Southeast Asia Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 32

4 GLYCEROL MONOLAURATE (GML) CONSUMPTION BY REGION 33

4.1 Global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Consumption by Region 33

4.1.1 Global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Consumption by Region 33

4.1.2 Global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Consumption Market Share by Region 33

4.2 North America 34

4.2.1 North America Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Consumption by Country 35

4.2.2 U.S. 36

4.2.3 Canada 36

4.2.4 Mexico 37

4.3 Europe 38

4.3.1 Europe Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Consumption by Country 38

4.3.2 Germany 39

4.3.3 France 40

4.3.4 U.K. 40

4.3.5 Italy 41

4.3.6 Russia 42

4.4 Asia Pacific 42

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Consumption by Region 43

4.4.2 China 44

4.4.3 Japan 44

4.4.4 South Korea 45

4.4.5 India 46

4.4.6 Southeast Asia 46

4.4.7 Australia 47

4.5 South America 48

4.5.1 South America Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Consumption by Country 48

4.5.2 Brazil 49

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 50

5.1 Global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 50

5.2 Global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 52

5.3 Global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Price by Type (2016-2021) 53

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 54

6.1 Global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 54

6.2 Global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 56

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 57

7.1 Fine Organics 57

7.1.1 Fine Organics Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Sites and Area Served 57

7.1.2 Fine Organics Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 58

7.1.3 Fine Organics Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 58

7.1.4 Fine Organics Main Business and Markets Served 59

7.2 Colonial Chemical 59

7.2.1 Colonial Chemical Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Sites and Area Served 59

7.2.2 Colonial Chemical Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 59

7.2.3 Colonial Chemical Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 60

7.2.4 Colonial Chemical Main Business and Markets Served 60

7.3 Jeen International 61

7.3.1 Jeen International Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Sites and Area Served 61

7.3.2 Jeen International Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 61

7.3.3 Jeen International Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 62

7.3.4 Jeen International Main Business and Markets Served 62

7.4 Lonza 62

7.4.1 Lonza Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Sites and Area Served 62

7.4.2 Lonza Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 63

7.4.3 Lonza Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 63

7.4.4 Lonza Main Business and Markets Served 63

7.5 Oleon NV 64

7.5.1 Oleon NV Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Sites and Area Served 64

7.5.2 Oleon NV Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 64

7.5.3 Oleon NV Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 65

7.5.4 Oleon NV Main Business and Markets Served 65

7.6 Protameen Chemicals 65

7.6.1 Protameen Chemicals Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Sites and Area Served 65

7.6.2 Protameen Chemicals Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 66

7.6.3 Protameen Chemicals Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 67

7.6.4 Protameen Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served 67

7.7 BASF 67

7.7.1 BASF Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Sites and Area Served 67

7.7.2 BASF Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 68

7.7.3 BASF Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69

7.7.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served 69

7.8 Riken Vitamin 69

7.8.1 Riken Vitamin Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Sites and Area Served 69

7.8.2 Riken Vitamin Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 70

7.8.3 Riken Vitamin Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 70

7.8.4 Riken Vitamin Main Business and Markets Served 71

7.9 Lasenor 71

7.9.1 Lasenor Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Sites and Area Served 71

7.9.2 Lasenor Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 71

7.9.3 Lasenor Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 72

7.9.4 Lasenor Main Business and Markets Served 72

7.10 PT Musim Mas 73

7.10.1 PT Musim Mas Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Sites and Area Served 73

7.10.2 PT Musim Mas Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 73

7.10.3 PT Musim Mas Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 73

7.10.4 PT Musim Mas Main Business and Markets Served 74

7.11 Hangzhou Fuchun 74

7.11.1 Hangzhou Fuchun Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Sites and Area Served 74

7.11.2 Hangzhou Fuchun Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 75

7.11.3 Hangzhou Fuchun Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

7.11.4 Hangzhou Fuchun Main Business and Markets Served 77

7.12 Guangzhou Cardlo Biochemical 77

7.12.1 Guangzhou Cardlo Biochemical Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Sites and Area Served 77

7.12.2 Guangzhou Cardlo Biochemical Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 77

7.12.3 Guangzhou Cardlo Biochemical Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 78

7.12.4 Guangzhou Cardlo Biochemical Main Business and Markets Served 78

7.13 ZTCC 79

7.13.1 ZTCC Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Sites and Area Served 79

7.13.2 ZTCC Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 79

7.13.3 ZTCC Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 80

7.13.4 ZTCC Main Business and Markets Served 80

7.14 Addeasy Bio-Technology 81

7.14.1 Addeasy Bio-Technology Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Sites and Area Served 81

7.14.2 Addeasy Bio-Technology Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Product Introduction, Application and Specification 81

7.14.3 Addeasy Bio-Technology Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 82

7.14.4 Addeasy Bio-Technology Main Business and Markets Served 82

8 GLYCEROL MONOLAURATE (GML) MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 83

8.1 Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Key Raw Materials Analysis 83

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 83

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials World Consumption 84

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 84

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 85

8.3 Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Industrial Chain Analysis 86

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 87

9.1 Marketing Channel 87

9.2 Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Distributors List 89

9.3 Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Customers 90

10 GLYCEROL MONOLAURATE (GML) MARKET DYNAMICS 91

10.1 Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Industry Trends 91

10.2 Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Growth Drivers 91

10.3 Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Market Challenges and Restraints 91

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 93

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) by Region (2022-2027) 93

11.2 North America Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Forecast (2022-2027) 94

11.3 Europe Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Forecast (2022-2027) 95

11.4 China Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Forecast (2022-2027) 96

11.5 India Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Forecast (2022-2027) 97

11.6 Southeast Asia Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Production Forecast (2022-2027) 98

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 99

12.1 Global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Consumption Forecast by Region 99

12.1.1 Global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Consumption Forecast by Region 99

12.1.2 Global Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) Consumption Forecast Market Share by Region 99

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) by Country 100

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) by Country 101

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) by Region 101

12.5 South America Forecasted Consumption of Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) by Country 102

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 103

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 103

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) by Type (2022-2027) 103

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) by Type (2022-2027) 104

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) by Type (2022-2027) 104

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Glycerol Monolaurate (GML) by Application (2022-2027) 105

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 106

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 107

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 107

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 107

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 108

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 109

15.2 Data Source 110

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 110

15.2.2 Primary Sources 111

15.3 Author List 112

15.4 Disclaimer 112

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348524/glycerol-monolaurate-gml

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com