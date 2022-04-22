Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Automotive Grade Chip Resistor market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automotive Grade Chip Resistor market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Segment by Type

Thick Film Chip Resistor

Thin Film Chip Resistor

Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Segment by Application

Body Electronics

Automotive Safety Systems

In-vehicle Infotainment Systems

Autopilot Systems

Engine Electronics

Chassis Electronics

The report on the Automotive Grade Chip Resistor market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Yageo

Cyntec Co., Ltd

Ralec

TA-I Technology

Lizhi Electronics

Viking

Uniohm

Chilisin Electronics Corp

Panasonic

Walsin Technology

Guangdong Fenghua

TT Electronics

ROHM Semiconductor

EVEROHM

Susumu

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Stackpole

Watts Electronics

Vishay

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Automotive Grade Chip Resistorconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Automotive Grade Chip Resistormarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Grade Chip Resistormanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Grade Chip Resistorwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Grade Chip Resistorsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Automotive Grade Chip Resistor companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Product Introduction

1.2 Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automotive Grade Chip Resistor in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Industry Trends

1.5.2 Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Drivers

1.5.3 Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Challenges

1.5.4 Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Thick Film Chip Resistor

2.1.2 Thin Film Chip Resistor

2.2 Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Body Electronics

3.1.2 Automotive Safety Systems

3.1.3 In-vehicle Infotainment Systems

3.1.4 Autopilot Systems

3.1.5 Engine Electronics

3.1.6 Chassis Electronics

3.2 Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Automotive Grade Chip Resistor in 2021

4.2.3 Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Yageo

7.1.1 Yageo Corporation Information

7.1.2 Yageo Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Yageo Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Yageo Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Products Offered

7.1.5 Yageo Recent Development

7.2 Cyntec Co., Ltd

7.2.1 Cyntec Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.2.2 Cyntec Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Cyntec Co., Ltd Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Cyntec Co., Ltd Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Products Offered

7.2.5 Cyntec Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.3 Ralec

7.3.1 Ralec Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ralec Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Ralec Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Ralec Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Products Offered

7.3.5 Ralec Recent Development

7.4 TA-I Technology

7.4.1 TA-I Technology Corporation Information

7.4.2 TA-I Technology Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 TA-I Technology Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 TA-I Technology Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Products Offered

7.4.5 TA-I Technology Recent Development

7.5 Lizhi Electronics

7.5.1 Lizhi Electronics Corporation Information

7.5.2 Lizhi Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Lizhi Electronics Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Lizhi Electronics Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Products Offered

7.5.5 Lizhi Electronics Recent Development

7.6 Viking

7.6.1 Viking Corporation Information

7.6.2 Viking Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Viking Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Viking Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Products Offered

7.6.5 Viking Recent Development

7.7 Uniohm

7.7.1 Uniohm Corporation Information

7.7.2 Uniohm Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Uniohm Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Uniohm Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Products Offered

7.7.5 Uniohm Recent Development

7.8 Chilisin Electronics Corp

7.8.1 Chilisin Electronics Corp Corporation Information

7.8.2 Chilisin Electronics Corp Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Chilisin Electronics Corp Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Chilisin Electronics Corp Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Products Offered

7.8.5 Chilisin Electronics Corp Recent Development

7.9 Panasonic

7.9.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.9.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Panasonic Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Panasonic Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Products Offered

7.9.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.10 Walsin Technology

7.10.1 Walsin Technology Corporation Information

7.10.2 Walsin Technology Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Walsin Technology Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Walsin Technology Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Products Offered

7.10.5 Walsin Technology Recent Development

7.11 Guangdong Fenghua

7.11.1 Guangdong Fenghua Corporation Information

7.11.2 Guangdong Fenghua Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Guangdong Fenghua Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Guangdong Fenghua Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Products Offered

7.11.5 Guangdong Fenghua Recent Development

7.12 TT Electronics

7.12.1 TT Electronics Corporation Information

7.12.2 TT Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 TT Electronics Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 TT Electronics Products Offered

7.12.5 TT Electronics Recent Development

7.13 ROHM Semiconductor

7.13.1 ROHM Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.13.2 ROHM Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 ROHM Semiconductor Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 ROHM Semiconductor Products Offered

7.13.5 ROHM Semiconductor Recent Development

7.14 EVEROHM

7.14.1 EVEROHM Corporation Information

7.14.2 EVEROHM Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 EVEROHM Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 EVEROHM Products Offered

7.14.5 EVEROHM Recent Development

7.15 Susumu

7.15.1 Susumu Corporation Information

7.15.2 Susumu Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Susumu Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Susumu Products Offered

7.15.5 Susumu Recent Development

7.16 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

7.16.1 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Corporation Information

7.16.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Products Offered

7.16.5 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Recent Development

7.17 Stackpole

7.17.1 Stackpole Corporation Information

7.17.2 Stackpole Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Stackpole Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Stackpole Products Offered

7.17.5 Stackpole Recent Development

7.18 Watts Electronics

7.18.1 Watts Electronics Corporation Information

7.18.2 Watts Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Watts Electronics Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Watts Electronics Products Offered

7.18.5 Watts Electronics Recent Development

7.19 Vishay

7.19.1 Vishay Corporation Information

7.19.2 Vishay Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Vishay Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Vishay Products Offered

7.19.5 Vishay Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Distributors

8.3 Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Production Mode & Process

8.4 Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Sales Channels

8.4.2 Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Distributors

8.5 Automotive Grade Chip Resistor Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

