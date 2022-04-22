Global Gate Openers Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Gate Openers market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gate Openers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Gate Openers market.

Summary

In 2020, the global Gate Openers market size was US$ 1021.55 million and it will reach US$ 1532.54 million in 2027, growing at CAGR of 5.43% during 2021-2027.

Global Gate Openers Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348520/gate-openers

By Company

FAAC Group

The Nice Group

Chamberlain Group

Nortek Security & Control

DoorKing

ELKA-Torantriebe GmbH

Novoferm Group

Bisen Smart

Xianfeng Machinery

PROTECO

ASSA ABLOY

Dalian Master Door

VMAG

Shinsei Seiki

Segment by Type

Sliding Gate Opener

Swing Gate Opener

Others

Segment by Application

Resident Application

Commercial Application

Industrial Application

Others

The report on the Gate Openers market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Other Regions

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Africa

Other Regions

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Gate Openers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Gate Openers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Gate Openers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Gate Openers with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Gate Openers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Gate Openers companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 GATE OPENERS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gate Openers 1

1.2 Gate Openers Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Gate Openers Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027) 2

1.2.2 Sliding Gate Opener 2

1.2.3 Swing Gate Opener 3

1.3 Gate Openers Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Gate Openers Sales Comparison by Application (2021-2027) 4

1.3.2 Resident Application 5

1.3.3 Commercial Application 5

1.3.4 Industrial Application 6

1.4 Global Gate Openers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 7

1.4.1 Global Gate Openers Revenue 2016-2027 7

1.4.2 Global Gate Openers Sales 2016-2027 8

1.4.3 Gate Openers Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 9

2 GATE OPENERS MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 10

2.1 Global Gate Openers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 10

2.2 Global Gate Openers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 12

2.3 Global Gate Openers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 14

2.4 Manufacturers Gate Openers Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type 15

2.5 Gate Openers Market Competitive Situation and Trends 16

2.5.1 Gate Openers Market Concentration Rate 16

2.5.2 The Global 3 and 6 Largest Gate Openers Players Market Share by Revenue 17

2.5.3 Global Gate Openers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 18

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 18

3 GATE OPENERS RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO BY REGION 21

3.1 Global Gate Openers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021 21

3.2 Global Gate Openers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021 23

3.3 North America Gate Openers Market Facts & Figures by Country 24

3.3.1 North America Gate Openers Sales by Country 24

3.3.2 North America Gate Openers Revenue by Country 25

3.3.3 United States 26

3.3.4 Canada 27

3.4 Europe Gate Openers Market Facts & Figures by Country 27

3.4.1 Europe Gate Openers Sales by Country 27

3.4.2 Europe Gate Openers Revenue by Country 28

3.4.3 Germany 30

3.4.4 France 30

3.4.5 U.K. 31

3.4.6 Italy 31

3.4.7 Russia 32

3.5 Asia Pacific Gate Openers Market Facts & Figures by Region 32

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Gate Openers Sales by Region 32

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Gate Openers Revenue by Region 33

3.5.3 China 35

3.5.4 Japan 35

3.5.5 South Korea 36

3.5.6 India 36

3.5.7 Australia 37

3.5.8 Southeast Asia 37

3.6 Latin America Gate Openers Market Facts & Figures by Country 38

3.6.1 Latin America Gate Openers Sales by Country 38

3.6.2 Latin America Gate Openers Revenue by Country 39

3.6.3 Mexico 40

3.6.4 Brazil 40

3.6.5 Argentina 41

3.7 Middle East and Africa Gate Openers Market Facts & Figures by Region 41

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Gate Openers Sales by Region 41

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Gate Openers Revenue by Region 42

3.7.3 GCC Countries 43

3.7.4 Turkey 44

3.7.5 Africa 44

4 GATE OPENERS HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE 45

4.1 Global Gate Openers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 45

4.2 Global Gate Openers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 46

4.3 Global Gate Openers Price by Type (2016-2021) 46

5 GATE OPENERS HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 47

5.1 Global Gate Openers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 47

5.2 Global Gate Openers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 49

5.3 Global Gate Openers Price by Application (2016-2021) 50

6 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 51

6.1 FAAC Group 51

6.1.1 FAAC Group Corporation Information 51

6.1.2 FAAC Group Description and Business Overview 51

6.1.3 FAAC Group Gate Openers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 52

6.1.4 FAAC Group Gate Openers Product Portfolio 52

6.2 The Nice Group 54

6.2.1 The Nice Group Corporation Information 54

6.2.2 The Nice Group Description and Business Overview 55

6.2.3 The Nice Group Gate Openers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 55

6.2.4 The Nice Group Gate Openers Product Portfolio 55

6.3 Chamberlain Group 56

6.3.1 Chamberlain Group Corporation Information 56

6.3.2 Chamberlain Group Description and Business Overview 56

6.3.3 Chamberlain Group Gate Openers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 57

6.3.4 Chamberlain Group Gate Openers Product Portfolio 57

6.4 Nortek Security & Control 60

6.4.1 Nortek Security & Control Corporation Information 60

6.4.2 Nortek Security & Control Description and Business Overview 60

6.4.3 Nortek Security & Control Gate Openers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 61

6.4.4 Nortek Security & Control Gate Openers Product Portfolio 61

6.5 DoorKing 63

6.5.1 DoorKing Corporation Information 63

6.5.2 DoorKing Description and Business Overview 63

6.5.3 DoorKing Gate Openers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 64

6.5.4 DoorKing Gate Openers Product Portfolio 64

6.6 ELKA-Torantriebe GmbH 66

6.6.1 ELKA-Torantriebe GmbH Corporation Information 66

6.6.2 ELKA-Torantriebe GmbH Description and Business Overview 66

6.6.3 ELKA-Torantriebe GmbH Gate Openers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 66

6.6.4 ELKA-Torantriebe GmbH Gate Openers Product Portfolio 67

6.7 Novoferm Group 68

6.7.1 Novoferm Group Corporation Information 68

6.7.2 Novoferm Group Description and Business Overview 69

6.7.3 Novoferm Group Gate Openers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69

6.7.4 Novoferm Group Gate Openers Product Portfolio 69

6.8 Bisen Smart 70

6.8.1 Bisen Smart Corporation Information 70

6.8.2 Bisen Smart Description and Business Overview 71

6.8.3 Bisen Smart Gate Openers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 71

6.8.4 Bisen Smart Gate Openers Product Portfolio 71

6.9 Xianfeng Machinery 73

6.9.1 Xianfeng Machinery Corporation Information 73

6.9.2 Xianfeng Machinery Description and Business Overview 73

6.9.3 Xianfeng Machinery Gate Openers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74

6.9.4 Xianfeng Machinery Gate Openers Product Portfolio 74

6.10 PROTECO 77

6.10.1 PROTECO Corporation Information 77

6.10.2 PROTECO Description and Business Overview 77

6.10.3 PROTECO Gate Openers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 77

6.10.4 PROTECO Gate Openers Product Portfolio 78

6.11 ASSA ABLOY 79

6.11.1 ASSA ABLOY Corporation Information 79

6.11.2 ASSA ABLOY Description and Business Overview 79

6.11.3 ASSA ABLOY Gate Openers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 80

6.11.4 ASSA ABLOY Gate Openers Product Portfolio 80

6.12 Dalian Master Door 81

6.12.1 Dalian Master Door Corporation Information 81

6.12.2 Dalian Master Door Description and Business Overview 82

6.12.3 Dalian Master Door Gate Openers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 82

6.12.4 Dalian Master Door Gate Openers Product Portfolio 82

6.13 VMAG 84

6.13.1 VMAG Corporation Information 84

6.13.2 VMAG Description and Business Overview 84

6.13.3 VMAG Gate Openers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 84

6.13.4 VMAG Gate Openers Product Portfolio 85

6.14 Shinsei Seiki 85

6.14.1 Shinsei Seiki Corporation Information 85

6.14.2 Shinsei Seiki Description and Business Overview 86

6.14.3 Shinsei Seiki Gate Openers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 86

6.14.4 Shinsei Seiki Gate Openers Product Portfolio 86

7 GATE OPENERS MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 89

7.1 Gate Openers Key Raw Materials Analysis 89

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 89

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 89

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 90

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Gate Openers 90

7.4 Gate Openers Industrial Chain Analysis 91

8 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 92

8.1 Marketing Channel 92

8.2 Gate Openers Distributors List 93

8.3 Gate Openers Customers 94

9 GATE OPENERS MARKET DYNAMICS 96

9.1 Gate Openers Industry Trends 96

9.2 Gate Openers Growth Drivers 97

9.3 Gate Openers Market Challenges 98

9.4 Gate Openers Market Restraints 98

10 GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST 100

10.1 Gate Openers Market Estimates and Projections by Type 100

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Gate Openers by Type (2022-2027) 100

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Gate Openers by Type (2022-2027) 100

10.2 Gate Openers Market Estimates and Projections by Application 101

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Gate Openers by Application (2022-2027) 101

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Gate Openers by Application (2022-2027) 101

10.3 Gate Openers Market Estimates and Projections by Region 102

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Gate Openers by Region (2022-2027) 102

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Gate Openers by Region (2022-2027) 102

11 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 104

12 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 105

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 105

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 105

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 106

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 107

12.2 Data Source 108

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 108

12.2.2 Primary Sources 109

12.3 Author List 111

12.4 Disclaimer 111

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348520/gate-openers

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com