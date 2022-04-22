Global Game Engines and Development Software Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Game Engines and Development Software market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Game Engines and Development Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Game Engines and Development Software market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Game Engines and Development Software Market

The global Game Engines and Development Software market size is projected to reach US$ 1878.77 million by 2027, from US$ 691.74 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.08% during 2021-2027.

Global Game Engines and Development Software Scope and Market Size

Game Engines and Development Software market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type, and By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Game Engines and Development Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and By Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348519/game-engines-development-software

By Company

Epic Games

Crytek

Unity Technologies

Kadokawa

Scirra

Apple

Valve Corporation

YoYo Game

The Game Creators

Leadwerks Software

GameSalad

Chukong Tech*

Amazon*

Blender Foundation*

Godot Engine*

Kivy*

(Ps: The game engine and Development Software of companies with * in this report are free.)

Segment by Type

3D Game Engines

2.5D Game Engines

2D Game Engines

Segment by Application

PC Games

Mobile Games

TV Games

Other Games

The report on the Game Engines and Development Software market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Game Engines and Development Software consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Game Engines and Development Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Game Engines and Development Software manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Game Engines and Development Software with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Game Engines and Development Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Game Engines and Development Software companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Game Engines and Development Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 1

1.2.2 3D Game Engines 3

1.2.3 2.5D Game Engines 4

1.2.4 2D Game Engines 5

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Game Engines and Development Software Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 6

1.3.2 PC Games 7

1.3.3 Mobile Games 8

1.3.4 TV Games 8

1.3.5 Other Games 9

1.4 Study Objectives 9

1.5 Years Considered 10

2 GLOBAL GROWTH TRENDS 11

2.1 Global Game Engines and Development Software Market Perspective (2016-2027) 11

2.2 Game Engines and Development Software Growth Trends by Regions 12

2.2.1 Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 12

2.2.2 Game Engines and Development Software Historic Market Size by Regions (2016-2021) 14

2.2.3 Game Engines and Development Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 14

2.3 Game Engines and Development Software Industry Dynamic 16

2.3.1 Game Engines and Development Software Market Trends 16

2.3.2 Game Engines and Development Software Market Drivers 16

2.3.3 Game Engines and Development Software Market Challenges 17

2.3.4 Game Engines and Development Software Market Restraints 17

3 COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY KEY PLAYERS 18

3.1 Global Top Game Engines and Development Software Players by Revenue 18

3.1.1 Global Top Game Engines and Development Software Players by Revenue (2016-2021) 18

3.1.2 Global Game Engines and Development Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 19

3.2 Global Game Engines and Development Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 19

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Game Engines and Development Software Revenue 20

3.4 Global Game Engines and Development Software Market Concentration Ratio 21

3.4.1 Global Game Engines and Development Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 21

3.4.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Companies by Game Engines and Development Software Revenue in 2020 22

3.5 Game Engines and Development Software Key Players Head office and Area Served 23

3.6 Key Players Game Engines and Development Software Product Solution and Service 23

3.7 Initial Release Date鈥 of Game Engines and Development Software 24

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 25

3.9 Supported Platform Information of Each Game Engine 26

4 GAME ENGINES AND DEVELOPMENT SOFTWARE BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE 28

4.1 Global Game Engines and Development Software Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 28

4.2 Global Game Engines and Development Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 29

5 GAME ENGINES AND DEVELOPMENT SOFTWARE BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION 31

5.1 Global Game Engines and Development Software Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 31

5.2 Global Game Engines and Development Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 32

6 NORTH AMERICA 33

6.1 North America Game Engines and Development Software Market Size (2016-2027) 33

6.2 North America Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Type 33

6.2.1 North America Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 33

6.2.2 North America Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 34

6.2.3 North America Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 34

6.3 North America Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Application 35

6.3.1 North America Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 35

6.3.2 North America Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 35

6.3.3 North America Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 36

6.4 North America Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Country 36

6.4.1 North America Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 36

6.4.2 North America Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 37

6.4.3 United States 38

6.4.4 Canada 38

7 EUROPE 39

7.1 Europe Game Engines and Development Software Market Size (2016-2027) 39

7.2 Europe Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Type 39

7.2.1 Europe Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 39

7.2.2 Europe Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 40

7.2.3 Europe Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 40

7.3 Europe Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Application 41

7.3.1 Europe Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 41

7.3.2 Europe Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 41

7.3.3 Europe Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 42

7.4 Europe Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Country 42

7.4.1 Europe Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 42

7.4.2 Europe Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 43

7.4.3 Germany 44

7.4.4 France 44

7.4.5 U.K. 45

7.4.6 Italy 45

7.4.7 Russia 46

7.4.8 Nordic 46

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 47

8.1 Asia-Pacific Game Engines and Development Software Market Size (2016-2027) 47

8.2 Asia-Pacific Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Type 47

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 47

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 48

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 48

8.3 Asia-Pacific Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Application 49

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 49

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 49

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 50

8.4 Asia-Pacific Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Region 50

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 50

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Region (2022-2027) 51

8.4.3 China 52

8.4.4 Japan 52

8.4.5 South Korea 53

8.4.6 Southeast Asia 53

8.4.7 India 54

8.4.8 Australia 54

9 LATIN AMERICA 55

9.1 Latin America Game Engines and Development Software Market Size (2016-2027) 55

9.2 Latin America Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Type 55

9.2.1 Latin America Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 55

9.2.2 Latin America Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 56

9.2.3 Latin America Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 56

9.3 Latin America Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Application 57

9.3.1 Latin America Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 57

9.3.2 Latin America Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 57

9.3.3 Latin America Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 58

9.4 Latin America Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Country 58

9.4.1 Latin America Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 58

9.4.2 Latin America Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 59

9.4.3 Mexico 60

9.4.4 Brazil 60

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 61

10.1 Middle East & Africa Game Engines and Development Software Market Size (2016-2027) 61

10.2 Middle East & Africa Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Type 61

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 61

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 62

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 62

10.3 Middle East & Africa Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Application 63

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 63

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 63

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 64

10.4 Middle East & Africa Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Country 64

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 64

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Game Engines and Development Software Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 65

10.4.3 Turkey 66

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia 66

10.4.5 UAE 67

11 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 68

11.1 Epic Games 68

11.1.1 Epic Games Company Details 68

11.1.2 Epic Games Business Overview 68

11.1.3 Epic Games Game Engines and Development Software Introduction 69

11.1.4 Epic Games Revenue in Game Engines and Development Software Business (2016-2021) 70

11.1.5 Epic Games Recent Development 71

11.2 Crytek 72

11.2.1 Crytek Company Details 72

11.2.2 Crytek Business Overview 73

11.2.3 Crytek Game Engines and Development Software Introduction 73

11.2.4 Crytek Revenue in Game Engines and Development Software Business (2016-2021) 74

11.2.5 Crytek Recent Development 75

11.3 Unity Technologies 76

11.3.1 Unity Technologies Company Details 76

11.3.2 Unity Technologies Business Overview 76

11.3.3 Unity Technologies Game Engines and Development Software Introduction 77

11.3.4 Unity Technologies Revenue in Game Engines and Development Software Business (2016-2021) 78

11.3.5 Unity Technologies Recent Development 79

11.4 Kadokawa 80

11.4.1 Kadokawa Company Details 80

11.4.2 Kadokawa Business Overview 80

11.4.3 Kadokawa Game Engines and Development Software Introduction 80

11.4.4 Kadokawa Revenue in Game Engines and Development Software Business (2016-2021) 82

11.5 Scirra 83

11.5.1 Scirra Company Details 83

11.5.2 Scirra Business Overview 83

11.5.3 Scirra Game Engines and Development Software Introduction 84

11.5.4 Scirra Revenue in Game Engines and Development Software Business (2016-2021) 85

11.6 Apple 85

11.6.1 Apple Company Details 86

11.6.2 Apple Business Overview 86

11.6.3 Apple Game Engines and Development Software Introduction 86

11.6.4 Apple Revenue in Game Engines and Development Software Business (2016-2021) 88

11.7 Valve Corporation 88

11.7.1 Valve Corporation Company Details 89

11.7.2 Valve Corporation Business Overview 89

11.7.3 Valve Corporation Game Engines and Development Software Introduction 89

11.7.4 Valve Corporation Revenue in Game Engines and Development Software Business (2016-2021) 90

11.8 YoYo Game 91

11.8.1 YoYo Game Company Details 91

11.8.2 YoYo Game Business Overview 91

11.8.3 YoYo Game Game Engines and Development Software Introduction 91

11.8.4 YoYo Game Revenue in Game Engines and Development Software Business (2016-2021) 92

11.9 The Game Creators 93

11.9.1 The Game Creators Company Details 93

11.9.2 The Game Creators Business Overview 93

11.9.3 The Game Creators Game Engines and Development Software Introduction 93

11.9.4 The Game Creators Revenue in Game Engines and Development Software Business (2016-2021) 96

11.10 Leadwerks Software 96

11.10.1 Leadwerks Software Company Details 97

11.10.2 Leadwerks Software Business Overview 97

11.10.3 Leadwerks Software Game Engines and Development Software Introduction 97

11.10.4 Leadwerks Software Revenue in Game Engines and Development Software Business (2016-2021) 99

11.11 GameSalad 100

11.11.1 GameSalad Company Details 100

11.11.2 GameSalad Business Overview 101

11.11.3 GameSalad Game Engines and Development Software Introduction 101

11.11.4 GameSalad Revenue in Game Engines and Development Software Business (2016-2021) 102

11.12 Chukong Tech* 103

11.12.1 Chukong Tech Company Details 103

11.12.2 Chukong Tech Business Overview 104

11.12.3 Chukong Tech Game Engines and Development Software Introduction 104

11.13 Amazon* 104

11.13.1 Amazon Company Details 105

11.13.2 Amazon Business Overview 105

11.13.3 Amazon Game Engines and Development Software Introduction 105

11.14 Blender Foundation* 109

11.14.1 Blender Foundation Company Details 109

11.14.2 Blender Foundation Business Overview 109

11.14.3 Blender Foundation Game Engines and Development Software Introduction 110

11.15 Godot Engine* 111

11.15.1 Godot Engine Company Details 112

11.15.2 Godot Engine Business Overview 112

11.15.3 Godot Engine Game Engines and Development Software Introduction 112

11.16 Kivy* 115

11.16.1 Kivy Company Details 115

11.16.2 Kivy Business Overview 115

11.16.3 Kivy Game Engines and Development Software Introduction 116

12 ANALYST’S VIEWPOINTS/CONCLUSIONS 117

13 APPENDIX 118

13.1 Research Methodology 118

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 118

13.1.2 Data Source 121

13.2 Disclaimer 124

13.3 Author Details 124

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348519/game-engines-development-software

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com